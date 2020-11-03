 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Wallaby eligibility, the Bledisloe 3 fallout, The broadcast deal rumours and, George Ayoub retires.

Wallaby Eligibility… Again!

Bledisloe 2020

Hot on the heels of our second Bledisloe Cup defeat of the year comes the almost compulsory story suggesting, no, demanding that RA open up overseas selection to all eligible players. Now I get the real rugby journalists need to come up with column inches every week and they need controversial topics to getz-ze-clix but this is really bad and sloppy journalism.

The article in question even has a list of players who may or may not be slightly better than the guys proudly wearing our jersey now. All of them forwards, except Samu Kerevi, which is hilarious when it was Ritchie Mo’unga and his fellow backs who handed out the lessons on how to play wet weather footy to the cobbled-together Aussie backline.

Having no limits on overseas players would devastate the local playing stocks of Australian rugby and make everything from player numbers to television and sponsorship deals harder for those stupid enough to stay behind.

But what do these guru’s of player form expect to happen when these overseas players are parachuted into the Wallaby starting line up inside the test windows without any preparation? Instant success or yet another trainwreck to report on.

The article then goes on to call for wholesale changes listing more fringe forwards who shoulda gotta go While saying Lolesio should stay in the squad and Will Harison should get a shot and that James O’Connor will be back to play flyhalf. At the same time calling for Tevita Kuridrani to come straight into 13, despite not training one second with the squad, even though Paisami and Petaia have been amongst our best performers.

I won’t link to the article, you deserve better.

LSL And JOC Injury Update

Caleb Clarke runs the ball

First the good news. James O’Connor looks like he’ll be right for Bledisloe 4. Noah Lolesio looked out of his depth on the big stage but the very talented flyhalf only has to look at Jonny Wilkinsons debut in Australia for inspiration for what he can achieve from here. That still leaves us with question marks on the 12 spot. Irae Simone may have done enough but who else could fill the spot?

Now, let’s talk about Lukan Salakaia-Loto’s ankle. The picture here isn’t so clear. Lukan went for scans Sunday night to see how much damage he had done to his ankle. If the results don’t go the big fella’s way oldtimer Rob Simmons is the next in line. I’m a big fan of Simmo, I think we don’t appreciate him enough, but even I think his days of starting test matches are coming to a close. Could we catapult Hosea into the row and start one of the least experience locking combos to run out in gold?

Spare a thought for the four new Wallaby caps from Saturday nights game. Noah Lolesio, Irae Simone, Tat McDermott and, Frasier McReight should rightfully be proud to have represented us on the world stage. I hope they have long careers in the Gold.

And finally this from 6A’s

“As a leader, you just have to make sure we don’t sugarcoat anything,” he said.

“We have to hold boys accountable and everyone has to be better across the board.”

While there were almost no positives to pull from Saturday night’s drubbing, Alaalatoa did value the reaction he saw from the team’s new faces post match.

“The boys that made their debut last night – it’s a moment to remember forever. To see them gutted on their debut, it shows that it means something to the team. They’re not just happy putting on the jersey,” Alaalatoa said.

 “I think that’s great to see.

“We’ve been in this position before but the longer you hang onto that loss, the worse it will be. That initial feeling of boys being gutted, being devastated is good.”

Broadcast Deal – Are We Or Aren’t We?

 

A report in the SMH today is suggesting the Rugby Australia is close to signing a deal with Nine Entertainment to show tests matches and one Super rugby game a week on their Nine network and to stream the rest on Stan. The article does point out that they are in fact part of Nine Entertainment so make what you will of that. I find the ‘(owner of this masthead)’ line refreshingly transparent.

Multiple industry sources have said Foxtel considers the deal with Nine is done, although no contracts have been signed. Any successful bid will need to be taken to SANZAAR for formal approval and there is still a chance RA could decide to go with Foxtel. Nine and Foxtel declined to comment.

RA sources also insist no contract has been signed.

 While the governing body is not anticipating Foxtel will make an 11th-hour offer, RA is aware that approach has been used by the News Corp-owned company in recent negotiations with other major sports. RA also remain conscious of the impact awarding the rights to a rival company would have on its coverage of Super Rugby, in particular.
If RA sign with Nine it would mark the first Australian sport to be broadcast on a streaming platform. Australian rugby has struggled for viewers stuck behind Foxtel’s paywall and with on field performances. Let’s be clear, not all our problems are because most Australians don’t have access to the games. But some of them are. Foxtel’s subscriptions have dropped in recent years but they were never high enough to grow our game to a sustainable level.
I’m pretty keen for more news on this and click every link I see on the subject. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much new information out there. Somehow RA is keeping most of their cards close to their chests.
At least we can be pretty sure that there will be a broadcast deal for next year.

George Ayoub retires

Sometimes people just become part of the game and you think they’ll be around forever saying ‘check check’ over the referee’s channel during any high-level game. So it was with more than a little surprise that a press release from RA hit my inbox with a heading screaming ‘George Ayoub hangs up whistle’. My first reaction was WTF he’s not old enough! And I was right he’s only a year older than me.

One of the great characters in the game, Ayoub has refereed four Test matches, 20 Super Rugby games as well as in Sydney’s premier Rugby competition, the Shute Shield with a staggering 180 matches.

From 1999 to 2003 Ayoub worked at NSW Rugby as Referee Manager. 2003 also saw Ayoub be selected as an Assistant Referee at Australia’s home World Cup and in 2006 he was selected as a Referee at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Canada.

In more recent years, Ayoub was known to the Rugby community with his efforts as a Television Match Official, where he officiated Rugby Championship and Six Nations matches as well as at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Rugby Australia, Head of Referees, Scott Young said: “George has been a tireless servant of the Australian refereeing team and has been an inspiration in the refereeing community, especially in Sydney.

“His character, style and manner was highly regarded by players, coaches and administrators alike which has seen him remain at the top level for so long.

“When he left his on field role, George continued as a Television Match Official where he was a part of some of the biggest Test matches in recent years.

“George continues to inspire young referees coming through the pathway and he has helped guide many young officials at both the community and professional level.

“On behalf of Rugby Australia, I’d like to thank him for his many years of service to officiating, in many different capacities.”

George Ayoub said: “I’d like to thank Rugby Australia for the opportunities that have been afforded to me through refereeing that has allowed me to participate at the highest levels of the game.

“Refereeing is a great pathway for young men and women who want to contribute to the game with the whistle in hand.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and look forward to watching Rugby as a fan for my next chapter and seeing more young refs come through the pathway.”

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, Jeez there’s some rubbish going around on some of these sites by “experts” Luckily the COVID restrictions will stop them from being considered further and just maybe Rennie and his team can continue with their own plans. Lots to do and I’m sure they are working on it. I personally think they need to face up to the fact that some of their first line senior players actually aren’t up to it any more and maybe more newbies is the answer in some respects.
    Hope LSL comes right. He was playing well and building toy something quite nice I thought. I like AAA’s comments and he seems to be the leader the Wallabies need. Whether he’s the captain or not. Pity some of the others such as White, DHP and Hodge when he came on didn’t demonstrate the same.

    • Geoffro

      Am with you on our seniors and sure Rennie wont throw the babies out with the bathwater.Shame we’ve lost one “oldtimer” though in our best and most experienced TMO.Thanks George,I’ve been a longtime fan.

  • sambo6

    Out of interest any ‘broadcast rights expert’s out there have any idea how super rugby and rugby championship coverage might be impacted in other parts of the world if RA go with the Nine deal (which I think they should)

    Here in the UK, we get all the southern hemisphere rugby on sky sports……which is news corp/fox by another name. We obviously don’t have channell nine over here……

    I’ve been out of oz for about 15 years now….be great if we could get channel 9 over here though…..be so good to see Hey Hey it’s Saturday again, Burke’s Backyard as well, oh and old Tony barber or Glen Ridge on sale of the century……

    • Yowie

      haha “Bring back Hey Hey!”

      Knowing Channel 9’s form they would probably get right back into picking on Kamahl and having blackface Red Faces performances.

      • Damo

        Might have to be Matt Burke’s Backyard. The other bloke has got a bit of a red face.

        • Alister Smith

          You have no right to comment on gardening unless you have gardened for Australia or at least at Super Gardening level.

        • Damo

          Damn. Guilty of Agri-Cultural Appropriation.

        • onlinesideline

          bring back Red faces then ?

      • Damo

        Might have to be Matt Burke’s Backyard. The other bloke has got a bit of a red face.

    • Yowie

      haha “Bring back Hey Hey!”

      Knowing Channel 9’s form they would probably get right back into picking on Kamahl and having blackface Red Faces performances.

    • Dud Roodt

      The rights outside of Australia will be sold separately, so won’t have any impact.

    • Reds Revival

      I’m fairly certain that Nine will have the rights to “on sell” their broadcast to overseas partners. Particularly relevant for Rugby, not so relevant for rugba league.

      • onlinesideline

        I wonder if Current Affair send a journo to the UK next year to randomly ask people on the street why they are not watching what is a fair and reasonable amount of rugby ?

    • onlinesideline

      I think Ozzie Ostrich creator just passed away.
      When Hey Hey went from Sat morning to sat night, my life changed. I never recovered.

      • Nutta

        I’m cool with the rest but I’m worried about ‘the dongs’…

        I’m probably showing my age but besides really old-fashioned Count-Down from the late 70’s and early 80’s (when I used to hide behind the couch so mum wouldn’t see me when Adam Ant or ACDC came on) and of-course Rage as it came to be a staple, I used to really like “Beatbox” on Saturday morning on ABC. Circa 1986-1988. And then came ‘The Hang-Over’ in the early 90’s. Gold.

        I used to do day & arvo-shift bar work at an old-style ‘old man’s pub’ in the early 90’s and one group of middle-Europeans (Slovs/Slavs types and many still with the WW2 labour camp tattoos on their arms) in-particular used to luv VCR’d recordings of “Best of Red Faces” which I would put on for them and then would hang around for chicken-wings on the bar and Hogan’s Hero’s and the barmaids with the larger… personalities… in the evenings.

        • onlinesideline

          late 70s early 80s – yes I can relate. And only a priviledged few can.

  • Tah Tragic

    “Any successful bid will need to be taken to SANZAAR for formal approval”. Is SANZAAR still, in any way, relevant? Did the Saffas get approval to move 4 teams north, did the Kiwis get approval to talk directly to the Aussie SR teams for their own comp. Are we still paying these jokers? Who do they represent now?
    Stick a fork in it, turn the oven off and carve it up. SANZAAR is done.

    • Ads

      Well said!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah that surprised me as well. With SA going up north next year and the Pumas a doubtful start I’m not sure what authority SANZAAR would have on this. Maybe Marinos is feeling a bit left out and wants to try and retain some relevance

      • Reds Revival

        Doesn’t that describe Marinos’ entire SANZAAR career?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahaha true. I hear he’s trying for the RA CEO position based on his wealth of experience as SANZAAR CEO

        • Yowie

          haha

          “So, Andy, it says here on your CV that you were in charge of SANZAAR. Tell us a bit more about how that is going?”

        • Reds Revival

          “So Andy, your track record at SANZAAR is a perfect match for our lack of success at RA”.

        • Yowie

          We don’t like tall poppies here at RA. They need to be dragged down from their tall *ahem* Castle…if you get what I’m saying

  • Dally M

    “I won’t link to the article, you deserve better.”

    Love it Sully!

    I expect Nine are using Rugby as the test model for taking the rights to the entirety of the NRL away from Foxtel and broadcasting it on Stan in the future along with other sports it has the FTA rights to.

    • Yowie

      King-oath. I really enjoy the little jokes, references, opinions and other personal touches that the authors of the daily news summaries put into their work.

  • Custardtaht

    The only eligibility requirements for the Wallabies should be the ability to;

    1. Catch the ball
    2. Hold the ball
    3. Pass the ball
    4. Tackle

    And

    5. Be a Tah or have been born in NSW

    The Wallabies should be more worried about getting the basics right, rather than number of games right to be eligible.

    • Yowie

      No mention of “5. be a Waratah”?

      Has that bias gone underground or is there hope for you Mexicans?

      • Custardtaht

        I think you got in just before I added 5.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        absolutely, have to bring in something to keep the team at a suboptimal level

        • Custardtaht

          I think the results are showing the fewer Tahs strategy is doing that quite well…….

    • Yowie

      No mention of “5. be a Waratah”?

      Has that bias gone underground or is there hope for you Mexicans?

    • Damo

      Where do we include, “When in doubt, do not kick, do not pass. Take the tackle”? That would, if nothing else, reduce the noise that comes out of my living room.

      • Custardtaht

        I figure that can be an offshoot of 2. Hold the Ball or make rule 6. Don’t be a Hero or Pussy

        If we have too many “basics” we might end up with no eligible players or having to raid Mungo land.

        • Damo

          Yep, #2 is a good spot to park quite a few key attributes e.g. “treasure possession”, “don’t pass to someone in a worse position than you”, maintain pressure” etc. In my golden years now I sometimes think that instead of these young guys continuing along the rugby “pathway” they should do a season with a bunch of cranky, match hardened old bastards in 5th grade- where impetuosity is a cardinal sin.

      • Custardtaht

      • Hoss

        Yep, there were more ‘fucks’ mentioned in my loungeroom on Saturday night than during the Tiger Woods divorce proceedings

        • Yowie

          He liked to get the driver out.

        • Custardtaht

          Or the putter? That’s the club that finds the hole.

        • Yowie

          One of the stories that came out of that saga cracked me up – that the world’s richest golfer made the young lady pay for her own Subway sandwich.

        • Custardtaht

          That’s is pure class.

        • Hoss

          What – he wouldn’t even give her a footlong? Obviously not from the Hunter Valley, we know how to spoil a lady.

        • Yowie

          Nah, she had to sort herself out.

          Come to think of it, there is not that much difference between my romantic issues and those of a famous athlete.

        • Geoffro

          Having been to the Hunter region I can verify how spoiled the ladies are…….

        • Reds Revival

          Spoiled, like in fruit?

        • Geoffro

          Something like that

        • onlinesideline

          that was good

        • onlinesideline

          Thats the way Snickers. You tell em.

        • Hoss

          I believe his caddy would stand at the end of the bed to give him a read…….bit unnerving.

        • Yowie

          Steve Williams the New Zealander? That level of perversion makes sense.

        • Hoss

          Yep, but easily distracted. Leave a leg of lamb on the bench or some ugg boots somewhere and………

        • Geoffro

          Ohno,not the Kiwi version of Portnoy

        • onlinesideline

          the Jizz in the chopped liver scene ? There could only ever be one version of that and that is the Brooklyn version.

        • Damo

          Hey, Tiges is good mates with Ruchie. He confided to him that he’d been caught out cheating with 14 women and thought he was in big trouble. Ruchie told him not to sweat it bro. “I’ve been cheating with 14 blokes for years and nothing ever happens”

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hey! No sheep were involved in those procedures

        • onlinesideline

          Procedures ? You sound like quite the romantic KARL. Is that how the military look at it ? Procedures ?

        • Yowie

          Karl’s commando unit slips in under cover of darkness.

        • Alister Smith

          And from the side entrance

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha well it’s sort of a procedure

        • Reds Revival

          “Hey Tiger, I’d use the woody…”

    • Reds Revival

      I’m pretty sure that point 5 guarantees that they won’t be able to fulfill the first 4 requirements.

      • Custardtaht

        I think the weekend just gone is proof that it may not be the case…..

        • Yowie

          Yeah but the game was played on Waratahs home turf. That mediocre energy just seeps out of the ground to ruin the team’s chakras and feng shui.

        • Damo

          C’mon guys can we stop bickering about the borders? Oh, hang on… wrong website.

        • Custardtaht

          Didn’t Cathy Freeman win gold at the stadium, and she is from Qld. Must have NSW parents or grandparents

        • Yowie

          You’re right. Only Queenslander’s can rise above it. Better let Ozmoses and the selectors know.

        • Custardtaht

          Is he still OzMoses or he is trending towards UnOzMoses.

        • Yowie

          As a NZ coach I think he’s still enjoying the immeasurably small “benefit of the doubt” period (one metric Dingosecond according to CERN scientists).

        • onlinesideline

          Poor bugger. This does seem like a job that gets to the best of them. I certainly wouldnt want it. I think even Trump would say no to this one and hate him or love him, he doesnt shy away from a challenge. Which reminds me, what time does the red wave start ?

        • Yowie

          Yeah but the game was played on Waratahs home turf. That mediocre energy just seeps out of the ground to ruin the team’s chakras and feng shui.

    • idiot savant

      Nice to have you back Cheik. See the boys on Saturday? Feels like you’ve never been away.

      • Custardtaht

        Exactly, why did I step down.

        • Damo

          No one knew what you meant.

        • Custardtaht

          But Intensity, I brought Intensity, and passion. We might have lost, but we did so with intensity and passion and heart. On the weekend, we just lost, pulled down our own pants, bent ourselves over and begged for the All Blacks to spank us.

        • idiot savant

          And got reemed instead.

    • Greg

      I get number 5…. can you go over 1-4 again?

  • Anonymous bloke
    • idiot savant

      So Dan McKellar is now available to coach the Wallaby forwards?

  • UTG

    What happened to the breakdown laws being applied more stringently? The ruck is more of a dog’s breakfast than last year.

    • idiot savant

      Nic doesn’t watch rucks much so I doubt you’ll get any joy from him. Hes an old halfback and I don’t think he cares what forwards do to each other.

  • Reds Revival

    So if they’re talking about bringing back the overseas players to bolster the Wallabies, why not go the whole hog and make it a team of foreign based players. This is what it could look like;

    1. Mike Alaalatoa
    2. TPN
    3. Salesi Ma’afu
    4. Izaac Rodda
    5. Will Skelton
    6. Scott Fardy
    7. Sean McMahon
    8. Sitaleki Timani
    9. Nic Stirzaker
    10. Quade Cooper
    11. Joe Tomane
    12. Bernard Foley (this combination worked so well last time)
    13. Samu Kerevi
    14. AAC
    15. Luke Morahan

    • onlinesideline

      Quade

    • Alister Smith

      I would have Arnold in ahead of Skelton – love the 10 12 combo. The average age of the side would be pushing 30 plus. You also left KB out.

