Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Los Puma’s belief in Cheika, Aussie Rugby’s new outlook, New Zealand’s reaction and, SBW as a commentator.

Cheika helps Argentina make history

Michael Cheika was practising being sad even before kickoff.

Australia has only played four tests since Michael Cheika declared he could never coach against Australia but that exactly what will happen this weekend. To dismiss his influence in last weeks upset (to put it mildly) victory over the All Blacks would be crazy. we all know he can motivate players and that appears to be precisely what he did. His weaknesses appear to be in other areas and they aren’t areas Los Pumas are looking for skills in.

So what did Cheika say that made such a difference?

“What are you waiting for – you’ve got everything.”

And with those words of encouragement, Michael Cheika helped sow the belief Los Pumas would use to topple the All Blacks, according to captain Pablo Matera.

Sometimes the smallest thing from the right person at the right time can make all the difference. Australia’s only saving grace is that at least we didn’t play them first and that it was our Kiwi cousins who walked into the ambush.

While head coach Mario Ledesma and his players quite rightly earned plaudits for their inspiring and skilful takedown of the All Blacks, their victory had Cheika’s fingerprints all over it.

Los Pumas were ferocious in contact and dominant in the tackle, but nowhere was Cheika’s influence on the field felt more than in the passion and siege-mentality that the South Americans played with – the hallmarks of the Australian during his two-decades coaching.

Speaking after the incredible 25-15 win in Sydney’s west, Matera said that Cheika had given his side the belief to go out and beat the All Blacks for the first time in their 35-year history.

“I’m not going to talk about the whole experience that he has as a coach and all the things that he can bring to the game. But seeing us as a team from the outside, he just came the first day and said, ‘what are you waiting for – you’ve got everything’,” Matera said.

“You’ve got big players, physical players, young players, a lot of energy – go and take it. Just go and take it, what are you waiting for?

‘Leaner, meaner, fitter’

When COVID hit things were looking pretty crap for Australian rugby. Suddenly all revenue streams stopped and RA was in the middle of negotiating their new Broadcast rights agreement and had just told their previous broadcast partner that they’d like to test the market.

What happened next could make Australian rugby stronger than ever. The fallout and concerted media campaign from RA’s old partner put paid to CEO Raelene Castle There were staff cuts in every arm of Aussie rugby and those lucky enough to stay on took pay cuts, the players also took pay cuts (mostly) and interim CEO Rob Clarke and chairman Hamish McLennan went about rebuilding RA, securing a broadcast deal and creating content to broadcast in the deal.

At the launch of the new Trans Tasman competition, Clarke spoke about where they’d come from and where things were going.

“Well, you wouldn’t have thought it at the beginning of COVID, would you?” Clarke told written journalists following the announcement that Australia and New Zealand would play each other in a trans-Tasman domestic crossover following their respective Super Rugby seasons in 2021.

“The dark clouds were very much on the horizon then and we’ve had some storms throughout, but I think we’re now starting to see the sunshine.

“And you’re right, Rugby Australia is leaner and meaner and fitter because of the decisions we’ve had to make around our structures, our resources, our cost base and I think that is a good platform to move into 2021.”

With a new Broadcast deal, Super Rugby AU and the TT comp, The Force back in Super Rugby, and a new coaching team in charge of the Wallabies things are looking bright.

The Reaction from NZ

Beauden Barrett pre-kickoff

It didn’t take long for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s head to be shoved unceremoniously onto the black with a big axe hovering above it.

The All Blacks have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2011 after the Wallabies won the fourth and final Bledisloe a week before and they are in somewhat of a crisis.

It has been a decade of dominance for one of sport’s greatest-ever teams under first Graham Henry and then Steve Hansen which has seen them collect two World Cups and go unbeaten for a full calendar year.

But 12 months ago, Hansen ended his time at the helm and Ian Foster took charge, having to wait all the way until October the following year to unleash his All Blacks for the first time.

The NZ Herald’s sports writer Chris Rattue is leading the calls for Foster to go this morning, claiming New Zealand Rugby must accept they made a mistake and rectify it.

He wrote: “The first and most obvious thing to say about Argentina’s brilliant win over the All Blacks, from a New Zealand point of view, is that Ian Foster must go.

“And he must. New Zealand Rugby needs to admit to its mistake, and change their All Black coach at the end of this season.

“The All Blacks are getting beaten up, quite regularly, by muscular and superbly-schooled opponents who don’t need to be highly skilled.

“Okay. The All Blacks are struggling physically, and world domination may be a thing of the past. Such is life. But I’m absolutely certain there is something far more potent within the New Zealand game than Foster – only an average Super Rugby head coach in his day – is capable of unlocking.

“His players appear lost in tactics, cohesion, motivation, belief and inspiration.”

But he’s not on his own, there is a long line of commentators all calling for change. It’s a tough gig being All blacks coach with a 2 from 5 win record.

SBW to Stan???

Sonny Bill Williams post match interview

With a new broadcast deal inked a couple of weeks ago, some punters have turned an eye to a long-overdue rejig of Australia’s commentary team.  Any hope of renewal within the team disappeared with rugby’s ratings and Foxtel’s subscriber base. Foxtel decided to stick with their old-timers and ditch the new talent they’d bought on to freshen stuff up.

Which leads us to who Nine might be thinking of in terms of their team?

Well, the first name to be put out there for reaction is none other than Sonny Bill Williams. On the face of it Williams is a top-level athlete in two sports and a passable one in a third, he brings a wealth of experience on the sports side of the equation but nothing on the media side.

SMH’s Danny Weidler wrote earlier this week: “There have already been seeds planted and a crucial meeting this week will see if all parties are on the same path.

“Plenty of hosts work across multiple sports but there are few who can work as expert commentators in more than one.”

I, for one, am open to new voices presenting rugby to the masses but I’m not sure if Sonny Bill is enough of a talker to carry a show but I’m sure he’s articulate enough to provide expert commentary.

  • Gottsy

    Cheika and Ledesma always worked well together. And Cheika is a decent coach, though I feel like he just let things spin out of control after the World Cup in ‘15. If he isn’t in charge of selections or defence I could see how he’d be a decent motivator. I’m actually really happy for him, I firmly believe he always had the best intentions, maybe just lacked the execution.

    • Keith Butler

      And maybe he’s not under any pressure from either the ARU, media or rugby supporters to succeed.

      • Jcr

        Maybe he’s just a better assistant coach .

      • Nutta

        I confess the first thing I thought of when I heard of Cheks working with the Argies was Alan Jones when he went to the Tigers in League and it was confirmed that all he had was a single pre-orchestrated game-plan and big speeches – both of which have value but are hardly a complete coaching package. Keep his role limited to his demonstrated strengths and he will probably do an outstanding job within those parameters.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I agree mate. He is a very good motivator, he just took on a job he wasn’t suited to and couldn’t achieve. I’ll never forgive his arrogance that refused to accept he wasn’t suited to the job until he ruined Australian rugby, but if he stays in his lane he will probably be an asset.

        • Frosty morning

          I don’t know enough about the intricacies of elite-level coaching to know if he was a good coach or not. Certainly his international results were poor. But I do know about being a decent human, and he was an arrogant, rude, petulant little shit. He did a lot of damage to rugby in this country, and to our relationship with the rugby world, due to his attitude and demeanour. Good riddance to him. I feel sorry for the Argies that now, being perhaps on the cusp of a golden era for their rugby, that they’re involved with him.

        • Missing Link

          Some people project their emotion and stress outward, and I believe Cheika is one of those people. I’m not saying you’re incorrect, I just think Cheika is one of those blokes who are great when everything’s going great but will make a lot of noise when things aren’t. An international coach really needs to address his emotions in the rooms with the boys, and then flush them before facing the presser. he should face the media in a diplomatic manner and perhaps his role with Argentina excuses him from being a front man, so he can carry on in the rooms all he likes and it wont have a negative effect on Argentinian rugby, something he couldn’t avoid when coaching Aus or the Tahs.

        • Frosty morning

          Fair point ML, I agree that different people express their emotions differently, and there’s nothing at all wrong with that. I just felt that Cheika came across as particularly sulky and petulant. He was neither humble in victory nor gracious in defeat. I also don’t think his image was helped by always looking scruffy and unshaven.

      • onlinesideline

        Maybe Argentina have the players to do what he suggests and smash the opponents properly. Its possible. (although it takes aot more than that to win but its important)

        • Nutta

          Look there is very real validity in your point. Cheks game-plan relied on 3 war-hammer backrowers running the wide channels – it needed a hard hitting 6 to complement a straight running 8 and at least 1x crash-tackling lock alongside your lineout specialist lock. It’s why guys like JaqPot and Kane Douglas were so crucial to him and the success of his approach. It also baffled me why guys like Fardy were then discarded.

  • Mart

    I have a dream for the media in 2021. No more (headlines articles) SBW, Pete evans or Trump…..please

    • Funk

      Is it any surprise that nine’s first thoughts for the commentary team are ex-league players…next up will be big Del, Loti, and Matt Rodgers

      • Missing Link

        I’d go with Timana Tahu and Ryan Cross personally

        • Mart

          Here’s a topic. Who’s worst leaguie to cross over…apart from Reece robinson ha

        • onlinesideline

          I’ll bite. Israel Folau and not for the reasons one may think.

          I never thought he was a union player. His main strength was 15M out and carrying 3 blokes on his back to get over the line as a League winger or FB. He was immensely strong. In league he would get these opportunities all day because of the nature of the game.

          But in union as a FB, this strength was largely rendered unused because of the nature of union. What was left was a guy with a below average kick, a guy who often just cantered back to the line when bringing it back, a guy who didn’t have a good left hand pass. While he was a good catcher of the bomb, I actually thought his position (if any) was wing. At least with wing he could fend players off from his side and offload at same time. He was a good offloader. But he wasn’t a union FB for mine, whatsoever. You look at Beaudin Barret slice through the line from FB …… enof said.

          His big step worked under CERTAIN conditions, usually when there was a lot of space. It looked good but how often do you get that space in a close test match these days.

          My submission: Izzy Folau.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I always thought that with good coaching he would have made a good winger. probably a right Wing as he could only pass to the left and not well there either but he did have some good skills, they were just never improved on

        • onlinesideline

          thats was def his best position

        • Missing Link

          yep, Robbie Deans played Folau in his best position!

        • Nutta

          Benji Marshall? Timana Tahu? Wille Cahn? Nah, I reckon Jarrod Hayne. The 6 performances he had for Fiji in 2015/16 were ridiculous. Likely it was a combination of the previous 18mths being in NFL and so having zero cardio base and probably10kg too much on his frame off which to then try and play 7’s plus his complete lack of understanding/appreciation for the sport. But either way, The Hayne Plane was so out of depth it was embarrassing for him. Good thing Telstra had him covered (and I’ll bet they were stoked with that contract…). A close 2nd would be Sam Burgess.

        • Missing Link

          The Hayne Plane started out as a Boeing 787 and ended up an Antonov an-225

        • RedSheep1989

          very much here for the Antonov reference

        • Mart

          good call

        • onlinesideline

          well really my submission of Izzy was my perception v what was the widely held position of most people, including the media. So for me it was my opinion v the hype. Because the hype was so big, the disparity was IMO huge. Like comparing absolute strength v relative strength. From an absolute strength perspective ( speaking metaphorically) he was clearly better than those guys you mentioned or they were worse, agreed, but as compared to how hyped Izzy was, he represented the biggest disparity between reality (IMO) and hype.

        • Mart

          Ha i see what you’re saying but highest try scorer in super rugby, probably kills your argument

        • onlinesideline

          Does it though ? One could argue he was surrounded by a good Super team at the Tahs. I remember thinking often that many times he either had no-one in front of him or maybe 1 person and the commentators would be going I.S.R.A.E.L F.O.L.A.U – and Im sitting there thinking is he THAT good ? Dunna mate – matter of opinion.

          Was he a big try scorer in test rugby when space and time halved compared to Super rugby ?

        • Missing Link

          arguably the best part about not having Folau in union is not having to hear Greg Glarke yell out “ISREALFOLAU!!”

        • onlinesideline

          lol – it drove me nuts.

        • Mart

          Ha i used to love it

        • onlinesideline

          maybe because our positive moments were so few and far between.

        • Mart

          Yeah why’d they ever move him off the wing against lions? oh yeah i think his girlfriend tweeted at the time and they succumbed

        • UTG

          LOL @ the Super Rugby all time try-scorer and 4th all time Wallaby try-scorer being the worst ever convert. There’s a hot take and then there’s this.

        • onlinesideline

          So he was a good finisher. But there is more to FB than finishing. Its not the ultimate measuring stick. We had close to our worst Wallaby record each year for 4 years when he was heavily involved.

          But as i said, yes there were worse than him. My comment was more to do with the hype surrounding him v what I thought about him. I actually answered a different question – maybe who was the most overhyped league convert.

        • formerflanker

          Not just a good finisher.
          A PR release from the ‘Tahs in May 2015 reads
          across his (Izzy’s)13 matches this season he’s ranked first in the competition for offloads (32) and sixth in the competition for try assists (four).
          Possibly the best League convert and certainly not anywhere near the worst – in fact and in comparison to expectations.
          My favourite for best crossover is Ray Price, even if he did go the other way.

        • UTG

          Disagree RE the hype. I’ve already mentioned his try-scoring record, in addition he would invariably be at the top of the linebreaks, offloads, and tackle bust stats season after season. He’s the only player to have won the John Eales Medal three times and did so in just six seasons with the Wallabies. That is, on average every second season he played at the top level he was rated the best in Australia by his peers.

          People were hyping up his line-breaking ability and high ball prowess before he made the switch not his his positional play and deft tactical kicking game. He 100% delivered on that hype.

          As an aside, the “Wallabies had a poor record when player X played so he can’t have been that good” argument gives me the shits. There are countless other variables that are so much more important than the performance of an individual to long-term team success. I can just as easily say imagine how poor we would have been without him. And man could we have used him defusing the ABs kicking game in Sydney.

        • Missing Link

          Forgot all about Reece Robinson. I was going to suggest Benji Marshall.

        • Mart

          forgot about Benji good call

        • Yowie

          That’s like one of those hypothetical questions where you have to pick the least worst way to be killed out of a list of horrible options.

        • Tah Tragic

          Alan Jones?

      • onlinesideline

        Del was good value though. He gets into it. Not afraid to make mistakes nor PC. And he can be serious when needed. I honestly could handle him as a commentator.

      • Geoffro

        big DelL,LotE,and RoGers.Sorry,you dont get the gig if you cant say (spell ) players names :))

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, despite his inadequacies as a coach Chieka is a very good motivator and it obviously paid off. Him and Ledesman have a history of working well together and so it’s not any real surprises that they are doing so again. Big ups to both of them.

    Interesting to see how lean and mean an organisation can become when there is pressure on the budget. makes you wonder at some of the previous decisions and if the people that made them were as competent as was thought.

    Mate a big reach with anything Rattue writes. While I agree that Foster is not doing well and probably won’t get a contract extension Rattue is a leach and a Troll who’s only interest is to hurt NZ rugby. I think he must have had a girlfriend stolen off him by a rugby player at school or something because he is just a bundle of hate doing his best to bring rugby down. personally I wouldn’t cross the road to piss on him if he was on fire.

    The only thing I can say about SBW is that at least he wouldn’t be worse than some of the muppets commentating at the moment, may not be better but certainly couldn’t be worse.

    • onlinesideline

      Thing with motivation though, is that it wears thin once you have unleashed all your little gems. Then its the 9 iron and after that, what ya got ?

      Its finding a balance. An example is the ABs. Their zen coach, Ruchies head doctor started the red v blue mindset comparison, where red was not thinking clearly and being full of adrelenine and blue was controlled rage with a plan. IMO I think whats happened to the ABs is that they have swung to the blue pill too much and have lost their rage because they have compartmentalised everything so much with this on field zen mindset acting as a backround for “good judgement” or ‘smart play” etc and that has sort of sterilised their RAW urgency as footy players. Additionally Foster looks, talks and has very blue pill mannerisms himself – which I don’t think helps

      Cheika on the hand was / is too much red pill as a coach and same thing happened. No balance and were shown up and exposed in crucial parts of the game.

      The best coach offers the players a purple pill (blue and red mixed) Lets hope Ozmoses distributes these to the players.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Absolutely, that’s where Cheika fell down as he couldn’t sustain it. Then of course he wouldn’t admit it and so things got worse. The way he talked to the press was always so embarrassing

    • Larry Jorgensen

      If he was on the same side of the road would you piss on him?

      That is the next level down.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I’d piss next to him to show I could relieve his pain but choose not to

    • Too Little Too Late

      I don’t mind the concept of SBW as a commentator / expert opinion as someone else said he is a headline.
      Nine will be trying to attract the family that watches mostly league (and a few Wallabies games) and get them into watching Super Rugby and then paying the subscription fee for Stan.
      I don’t know what he will be like as a commentator but he certainly is well known and most people have a good impression of him.
      It’s not the rusted on fans who read Rugby websites that they need to attract, (we are in and happy to pay) it’s the fallen away from Super or never got into it that they need.

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Danny Weidler writes a rugba leeg obsessed gossip column. And his other favourite obsession has for years been blowing sunshine (and god knows what else) up the fundamental orifices of Mundine and SBW. Anything he says about SBW should be treated as little more than fan-mail.

@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

