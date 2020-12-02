Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at the Players stood down by the Pumas, those Reds (and Wallabies) centres,

Three Argentinian Players Stood Down

There’s no getting around this story. I actually thought of not covering it as I’ve done with other stories in the past but here we go anyway.

Argentina has stood down three players for the last Tri-Nations match of the tournament including Captain Pablo Matera.

Matera, as well as two other senior players Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, look also set to miss the Tri-Nations finale against the Wallabies on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium for xenophobic comments made on Twitter in 2011 and 2013.

“The Argentine Rugby Union strongly repudiates the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Los Pumas team on social networks and meeting urgently, the Board of Directors resolves: First, revoke Pablo Matera’s captaincy and request the staff to propose a new captain to the Board of Directors,” a Argentina Rugby Union statement read.

“Second, suspend Pablo Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino from the national team until their disciplinary situation is defined.

Matera has since taken the Tweet down and suspended his account.

He did, however, issue an apology on his Instagram account.

“I had a tougher time. I am very ashamed. Apologies to all those who were offended by the atrocities I wrote,” he said.

“At that moment I did not imagine who I was going to become. Today I have to take charge of what I said 9 years ago.

“I’m also sorry to my team and my family for the moment they are going through my actions and thanks to the people who love me for their support.”