Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

After a busy and hot 12-hour shift Tuesday’s rough and ready Rugby News looks at ‘Reds in your club’, a new Junior Wallabies coach,

Reds In Your Club.

What do you do on your bye week in Super Rugby Au? Well if you’re the Reds you spend it visiting clubs around metro Queensland. And I’m pretty chuffed with that.

This from the press release.

The St George Queensland Reds have announced they’ll take time-out to visit Brisbane metropolitan Rugby clubs during their first scheduled bye week of the Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU season.

The entire 38-man Queensland squad will be split-up and travel to 19 separate clubs as far west as Ipswich, to Caboolture in the north and out to Redland Bay south-east of Brisbane.

The players will conduct clinics with junior players from the club and also engage in community activities to strengthen the connection between grassroots Rugby and the elite level.

QRU State Development Manager Grant Dwyer said: “Following the success of Reds to Regions, our connection with the Rugby community across Queensland is very strong and these visits will provide another opportunity to inspire the next generation of Queensland Reds players.

“To achieve that personal connection with the many clubs, volunteers and players is through being present and for the Reds players to meet these great people in our Rugby community, who give an enormous amount to the game, will be something special.

When’s and where’s here.