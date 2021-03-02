 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News

After a busy and hot 12-hour shift Tuesday’s rough and ready Rugby News looks at ‘Reds in your club’, a new Junior Wallabies coach,

Reds In Your Club.

Alex Mafi scores his second try to level the scores

 

What do you do on your bye week in Super Rugby Au? Well if you’re the Reds you spend it visiting clubs around metro Queensland. And I’m pretty chuffed with that.

This from the press release.

The St George Queensland Reds have announced they’ll take time-out to visit Brisbane metropolitan Rugby clubs during their first scheduled bye week of the Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU season.

The entire 38-man Queensland squad will be split-up and travel to 19 separate clubs as far west as Ipswich, to Caboolture in the north and out to Redland Bay south-east of Brisbane.

The players will conduct clinics with junior players from the club and also engage in community activities to strengthen the connection between grassroots Rugby and the elite level.

QRU State Development Manager Grant Dwyer said: “Following the success of Reds to Regions, our connection with the Rugby community across Queensland is very strong and these visits will provide another opportunity to inspire the next generation of Queensland Reds players.

“To achieve that personal connection with the many clubs, volunteers and players is through being present and for the Reds players to meet these great people in our Rugby community, who give an enormous amount to the game, will be something special.

When’s and where’s here.

Nathan Grey Appointed Junior Wallabies Coach

Nathan Grey

You might remember him as a hard running, hard hitting inside centre but, Nathan Grey Junior wallabies and National Academies Head coach.

Grey has previously acted as a high-performance coaching advisor in 2020, while he was also part of the NSW Waratahs and Wallaby coaching team, serving as an assistant coach from 2013-2019.

In this role, Grey worked with the Australian Men’s and Women’s Sevens programs as well as the Buildcorp Wallaroos, Junior Wallabies, State Under 19 Academies and the Australian Schools & Under 18s before the suspension of programs due to COVID-19.

The Coaching team of Shannon Fraser, Nic Henderson and Ben Mowen round out a strong support team for Grey, after former head coach Jason Gilmore was appointed as assistant coach of the NSW Waratahs during the 2020 Super Rugby AU season.

Junior Wallabies Head Coach Nathan Grey said: “I’m excited to step into the role full-time this year. I was fortunate enough to work in this space a little at the beginning of last year, and I enjoyed every minute of it.

“We have some highly skilled and talented individuals coming through the ranks, and it’s about continually developing that talent as we help them along in their Rugby journey.”

“As a squad and program, we have a world-class setup and a training program which has been proven on the World stage, and I’m excited to continue this work.

“Camp one presents an opportunity for these guys to rise and shine amongst their immediate peer group and put their name up for selection,” Grey said.

The Junior Wallabies are currently preparing for a hybrid of the Oceania U20s Championship, following World Rugby’s cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championship later in the year.

 

    I’m not sure how I feel about Nathan Grey taking over the U20’s role. He didn’t exactly cover himself in glory under Chieka, creating the most complicated and impractical defence system in World Rugby. Hopefully, he simplifies things a little bit for his new charges.
    I would have been much more comfortable with Bernie Larkham taking the reins.

    • Steve

      Bernie Larkham was single handedly responsible for all of the Wallabies attacking and defensive shortcomings under Cheika, and you want to replace the blameless and brilliant Nathan Grey with him?

      For shame.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        and the sad thing is; people will believe this

        • laurence king

          Larkham imo had to deal with Cheika’s plan and his selections. And a few of those had serious skill deficiencies. And of Grey, well that defensive structure was about how to hide Beale and Foley. See how Grey goes without Cheika, he may be better than his CV suggests.

        • Brumby Runner

          My thoughts too. Willing to see how he goes, but not too much latitude given how good the U20s have been in recent years. Would be a shame to see them decline because of the coaching setup.

    • Custardtaht

      Agree, I think the circumstances surrounding his appointment and performance over the last 5ish years have been a real Grey area.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Ba-Boom!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I would have been more comfortable with the Newington school coach taking the job

      • Reds Revival

        Not that giving it to a private school coach would be considered as an “open selection” process. There’s no such thing as jobs for the boys…

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          True but thinking more of skill level

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Gray! Really! The guy who fucked up the Wallabies with the worst defensive plan ever invented and then blamed it not working on the players, the referee, the opposition, the crowd for not supporting it…….. Well I hope he’s a better head coach than he was as a defensive coach or things are likely to go bad quickly. The sad thing for me is that when you look at it, this becomes another “job for the boys” with no clear framework in place to determine that he has been appointed based on being the best person to meet the criteria needed for the job. RA needs to stop recruiting failed league players and start really looking at a clear national framework that will develop coaches, administrators, referees and players. Until they do that there will be the odd good win but more and more losing streaks.

    Fantastic approach by the Reds and will be a big part of continuing to increase the support to the team. NSW take note!

    • Yowie

      KARL, have you considered writing a weekly opinion column on GAGR called “Giving it Both Barrels”?

      • Frosty morning

        I thought he could call it “I’ll tell you what I REALLY think!”

        • Yowie

          probably not “Thoughts from this fence on which I am sitting”

      • Reds Revival

        The Snarl From KARL?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I like that one. Trouble is I feel like a copy of Alan Jones who does nothing but criticise

        • Yowie

          If you never spend time as an adult around a boarding school, at least you have that point of difference.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Does living in the barracks as an Officer Cadet count?

        • Reds Revival

          That makes The Parrot look like an altar boy…

      • Custardtaht

        Ewe know what with KARL.

        • Yowie

          “Roughly Taking Stock (of the week’s news & events)”

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Nice

    • Custardtaht

      I believe he called his review “Grey’s Anatomy” and it was compiled in a Weekend at Bernies.

      • Yowie

        I thought “Grey’s Anatomy” was the name of Nathan’s OnlyFans account?

      • Reds Revival

        Apparently the whole process was a bit of a Thorn in the side – bigger than Sampson and Delilah, but they got more than their Penney’s worth out of it.
        I’ll see myself out.

  • Reds Revival

    Why are the Super Rugby crowds languishing at such low levels? I would have thought after the Reds had won 7 home games on the trot (and have shown their willingness to play entertaining rugby), that they would be getting a really strong turn out. Especially when you consider that League and AFL haven’t started yet, and the Broncos are not likely to set the world on fire this year. Why do they struggle to get much above 10,000 to a home game?
    While the Brumbies may have crowd limitations, they too are only able to draw around that number. What do the franchises need to do to create a better atmosphere at the game?

    • Perth girl

      Have crowd numbers been released? Here in WA we are on level 4 restrictions and can have just over 10,000 at a game but I was told by a Force membership officer that includes bar staff, security and entertainers etc so the actual crowd was about 7,500

      • Reds Revival

        The crowd at the Rebels game was 10,500, and similar at the Brumbies game, but as I suggested, theirs may have a limit on it. Suncorp can go up to 25,000 at the moment, so well short of their available capacity.

        • RR,That’d be up from previous yrs already tho yeah?

        • Reds Revival

          Not really. I think that they were up to around 13,000 leading in to the SRAU finals (which is still a pretty poor turnout given the results).
          I suspect that once limitations are lifted in the West, they will get close to a full house, especially if they have a good showing this week against the Tahs.

        • Sorry RR, got dragged away by work.
          Correct me if I’m wrong, but from memory prior to SuperAU, numbers were down around the 5000 mark?
          If that is the case it has increased substantially since AU comp, tribalism an all that..
          Add Covid hesitance to attend mass gatherings by many the real number should even be higher.

          It’ll take time to re-establish rugby to a higher tier than now, until then lots of entertainment seems to work. Bands, halftime crowd participant challenges and exhibitions, whatever. A bit of advertising sure woudn’t go astray either.

          Us puritans may find it all a bit much, but we will still go to a game, where as those that come just because of the entertainment can hopefully be converted.

        • Brumby Runner

          No crowd limits at GIO stadium. Crowd on Saturday night looked to about 5000, but if all the members seat that were empty were also counted I think it could have been pressing 9 -10,000.

