Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at the Chiefs win, the Brumbies signing Kautai, Eddie Jones’ critics, and the Australian club Championship.

Chiefs Break Losing Streak

Damian McKenzie tackled by Chris Feaui-Sautia

 

The Chiefs broke their eleven game losing streak on Saturday when they defeated the Hurricanes 35-29.

The Hurricanes looked well in control up 26-7 with 23 minutes to play but from then on it was all chiefs as the ran in three tries in nine minutes to sneak in front before Jordie Barrett kicked a monster penalty to wrestle the lead back. The chiefs weren’t done though because #8 Luke Jacobson score the match winner after sustained pressure to seal the game.

The loss leaves the Hurricanes 0-3, and they will be desperate to save their season against the Highlanders. “It’s one of the most disappointing games I’ve been involved with, around how we threw that away,” said Hurricanes coach, Jason Holland.

“It’s all about how we get the boys into a state to be able to train well on Monday, Tuesday and go down and have a good crack at the Highlanders. That won’t be too tough for me because these boys love playing for the Hurricanes and working with each other,” Holland said.

“It’s around us as a unit making sure we understand why we’re not winning games. Look at the first half, and we see why we can, and the second half we’ll see what things we need to eliminate from our game to make sure we don’t give New Zealand teams a leg-up. You get away with some of that in the past, but you don’t against these Kiwi teams.”

 

 

Brumbies sign Kautai As Short Term Cover.

The Plus500 Brumbies have bolstered their front-row stocks for the next four weeks of Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU with the arrival of tight head prop Sosefo Kautai from Waikato in New Zealand.

Kautai will provide valuable cover for the Brumbies with skipper Allan Alaalatoa suspended for the next two fixtures and Tom Ross unavailable through injury, the ACT junior having suffered a knee injury against the Queensland Reds.

Kautai most recently played for Waikato in the ITM cup, New Zealand’s premier provincial competition, in 2020 after a stint in Japan with the Kobelco Steelers.

The former Junior All-Black has spent most of his professional career in Waikato, both with the Mooloos in the ITM Cup and with the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Sosefo Kautai said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Brumbies.”

“I know (Plus500 Brumbies GM Professional Rugby and Pathways) Chris Tindall from my time in Waikato, and he gave me a call last week letting me know there was an opportunity here for me and I jumped at the chance to get back into Super Rugby.

“I’m looking forward to making the most of my time in Canberra, learning from some top-class coaches and players.

“Most importantly, I hope I can contribute on the field for the team and will give my all to the Brumbies for as long as I am here.”

 

Knives out for Eddie Jones

Happy Eddie Jones at post-match press-conference.

 

It didn’t take long for the critics to turn on our Eddie but England’s loss to Ireland hasn’t gone down well in the old dart. Fifth place in this year’s 6 Nations with losses to Scotland, Wales and Ireland has led to a chorus of voices calling for change.

Lawrence Dallaglio has demanded that England make changes to their coaching team and playing squad in response to an “unacceptable” Six Nations Championship from Eddie Jones’ men.

Sir Clive Woodward has also insisted that his old Australian coaching foe Jones should face a vigorous Rugby Football Union inquest after the championship performances had exposed “something very wrong” with England.

Dallaglio, a former red rose captain and 2003 World Cup winner, believes Jones must act decisively to engineer an exit from the current slump.

“Eddie is in his sixth year with England. He has done some very, very good things,” Dallaglio told BT Sport.

“England have won three of the last six Six Nations campaigns. They got to a World Cup final (in 2019) and were well beaten in that.

“Finishing fifth, losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland is unacceptable for England. Things have to change.

“If Eddie Jones isn’t going to change, if he’s not going to be removed as head coach, then he needs to bring in some fresh faces on both the playing side and the coaching side.

“You can argue the team needs freshening up in terms of selection. England have gone backwards over the last six months and he needs to address that, he’s the head coach.”

Former red rose wing Ugo Monye has also called for a “brand new philosophy” to be introduced.

Woodward, the 2003 World Cup-winning coach, said in his column in the Mail on Sunday: “It’s time for Eddie Jones to look in the mirror, not the window.

“Somebody at the RFU – although I’m not sure who is qualified to do so – needs to ask some sharp questions of him. There is no respected rugby ‘brain’ asking the difficult questions.

“I would like to say I was surprised but deep down I’m not. I had hoped last week was a fresh start but there is something very wrong at present.

“The graph has been going steadily downwards since that World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand with just an occasional blip or pulse of hope.”

World Cup-winning England halfback Matt Dawson also urged Jones to stop looking for excuses.

“It is unacceptable that they lost three games in the Six Nations,” Dawson told the BBC.

“I know Eddie Jones will come up with excuses and say England cannot play like that every week.

“I think England have got to work it out themselves and it comes from the top. My concern is that it is not as joined up as we are all led to believe.”

Easts sneak past Gordon

QLD Premier Rugby – Aidan Toua Wests v Easts

 

A penalty after the final siren from Eli Pilz has secured the Australian Club Championship for Brisbane club East. The parochial local crowd streamed on to the field to celebrate the narrow 14-13 win.

“It’s a great start to the season for us,” said Easts captain Tom Milosevic.

“Gordon are a good side and they pushed us for the full game, we expected that, but they came up ready to play and we had to fight for the win.

“We’re confident heading into 2021. If that is a sign of things to come for the year ahead, I’m excited and I’d encourage everyone to get out and support your local club, buy that Stan membership and let’s get around grassroots Rugby.”

Gordon lock Brendan Mitchell, who previously played in Premier Rugby for Sunnybank, said: “It was good to be back in Brisbane and playing at Tigerland, the crowd certainly gave it to us, I haven’t missed that, but it was a tough game and both teams fought until the final minute.

“Both competitions, Premier Rugby and Shute Shield, are on level pegging. There was big hits, it was physical and fast, it bodes well for both competitions.

“Club Rugby is only going to grow from here, it was great to be the first club Rugby game on Stan and I’m sure things will only get better.”

Easts will begin their Hospital Challenge Cup title defence on April 10, as they host Sunnybank in Round 1 of the 2021 season with the Rick Tyrrell Cup on the line.

Easts 14 (Aidan Toua try; Eli Pilz 3 pen) def Gordon 13 (Ellis Abrahams, Jordan Ieremia tries; Reece MacDonald pen)

  • Happyman

    Thanks Sully

    Was at Easts on the weekend and it was a great day. The game was high quality despite the humidity. It went both ways at various times and Gordan will be disappointed now to have closed the deal.

    Eddie Jones is done the the SD commentariat hate him and have the knives out. Crazy that someone who has been that successful is under the pump. Having said that I still have not forgiven him for his Qld stint.

    Over to you guys

  • Steve

    Ah, the sympathy I feel for Eddie Jones knows no start.

    The Six Nations this year has been absolutely pedestrian, although happy to put it down to covid for a year.

    I actually think the team needs some fresh blood, Youngs/Ford/Farrell have been a bit crap for a while now. I don’t follow the Premiership that closely but the pool has to be deeper than that.

    Normally associate the Brumbies with the best propping stocks in Aus so didn’t expect them to be the ones in need so soon, but I guess losing your first two TH and LH will do that to you.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I thought that some of the games not involving England were pretty good. Wales absolutely benefited from cards but that’s hardly their fault and that game between them and France was massive. Agree England and some others need new blood

      • Steve

        Agree some of the games have been good KARL, France/Wales definitely so.

        Just think all of Ireland/Wales/England are well off where they have been in recent history!

        • I think Wales are coming back. And that’s not just based on some luck.

          Wales had Gatland and Edwards in charge for 12 years, and woosh, in comes Pivac and a new coaching team. That team didn’t quite work out so they’ve juggled the coaches under him I can’t remember if it’s twice or three times now.

          Pivac has a totally different way of playing, on both sides of the ball and that’s taken some time to bed in. When you don’t have time to think because of the speed and pressure of test match rugby, changing habits takes time. I’m sure Covid hasn’t helped there, with the changes to how sides are allowed to train.

          They also had a lot of injuries, and Wales is critically lacking some strength in depth in some positions. Backrow and back three? We could probably field three, maybe four genuinely competitive test squads if they only had those six positions. We’ve got a decent stock of props too. Hookers and centres though? Not so much.

          So getting the right squad together and training together has been an issue, and we’ve seen in this 6N really the first time it’s all been there and clicked, and just what it can do.

    • Damo

      I know it’s not all about the available player base but it’s interesting to note that in the Sale Sharks v London Irish game on the weekend there were 7 Saffas in the Sale run on 15 and 8 non English players in the LI run on side. In Leicester v Exeter, Leicester had 10 non English in the starting 15. Certainly, some of the clubs have very English dominated rosters, but a total of 65 non England players out of 180 in the run on sides across the 12 sides in the round must have some implications. Someone else may be able to answer whether it has always been like this.

      • Ads

        It’s following their football (soccer). Makes the Premier League awesome. Means the English team gets consistently worse. Private club owners don’t care. Chav supporters care more about club over country too.

      • Keith Butler

        I thought that there were caps on the number of overseas players in a match day squad but apparently not.

        • Reds Revival

          I think it was France who put a limit on the number of foreigners in the Top 14, but they have about three professional levels of rugby, so there is still plenty of OS players there.

      • It varies quite a bit, but there’s always been a lot of non-English players in the Premiership. Some of that is money, some is the stupid structure where the Pro 14 stops for 6N time but the Premiership carries on, so the clubs sign foreign players to cover for players they expect to be called up for the 6-8 weeks their test players are away with their countries.

        I think one of the things that makes more difference is not the numbers – that’s still 115+ English players (it will be more in a week or two as the England players come back) to select from, which is more than you have in most countries after all – that’s 5 full 23 man squads – but the combinations. You dot an England 9 by an international 10 and you can’t get that combination working and transfer it onto the test match pitch. And so on. Actually England do with Youngs and Ford, both Leicester players, but it gets tricky.

    • Crescent

      And then I see Austin Healey penning an article calling EJ insular and arrogant – I guess it really does take one to know one!

    • Keith Butler

      Was going to add my two cents worth as a SD. Thought EJ was a good (only?) choice as coach back in 2016 but am beginning to have my doubts. Since the RWC were have been decidedly ordinary. Ignore winning those comps in the middle of the Cov 19 outbreak. Games won that could easily have been lost. Getting up to date, it’s all very well basing the core of the team around a successful club is all very well but when that team has been relegated to the Championship and 6 players had not played any rugby when the 6Ns commenced you are just asking for trouble. The SDs clearly need to have a clear out of the ‘past their use by date’ but EJ still selects them – the Vunipola’s, Daley, George maybe even Farrell. It’s too late now but we should pick the best players in each position but this is clearly not the case.

    • I feel sorry for Ford from that list. He’s got a pack where you can argue all but one player is underperforming (I think Curry had a decent championship). He’s got a scum half who is old and slow. He’s got a 12 who is ring rusty and a midfield pair who, between them, are very “samey” – I rate Slade, but it’s two skill players neither of whom are really in a position to dent the defensive line. Add to that a 15 who is being played out of position and is having a ‘mare playing there, so you can’t count on him cutting into the line either and Ford is really up against it.

      Jones made the call that he was going to pick his RWC players, and a tiny amount of new blood. You can argue about the quality of the GP, but there is a pool of players there, in all the positions, qualified for England, ripping it up. Basically not picked. The new blood in the squad… not picked. I’d have to check over all the team sheets, but I think Grey got a run at lock, Mulins got a run at FB after Daly had a real shocker v Wales, then rolled up injured, thanks to that Lawrence got a run out.

      If we look at Wales and France, either of whom might win the championship, yes, Wales fielded teams with eye-watering numbers of caps on occasion. But with Sheedy, Rees-Zammit, Botham and others, they ran out 6 players regularly (3+ games, all 5 for LRZ and Sheedy) and 9 in total if my early morning maths is right, who have ended up with 10 or fewer caps. France basically fielded a team who have 30 or fewer caps throughout. (Italy had a terrible championship but basically fielded a side that had 10 or fewer caps throughout. At the start of the championship their whole 23 had fewer caps than Alun Wyn Jones.)

      I certainly don’t believe BS like “a strong England is good for world rugby” but I understand why former England players are up in arms about England’s performance. They’re the biggest and richest rugby union in the world after all. Not winning is ok (probably not in their world view, but you can’t win everything). Coming fifth is something else. Coming fifth and, frankly, getting the shit kicked out of you by Wales and Ireland, being lucky that the Scots didn’t score more… and (whisper it quietly) being left to wonder if you only beat the French because they were off the boil after Covid swept through their squad and disrupted their training really isn’t good enough.

      Having a coach who comes out with such lovely quotes as “Winning made us weak” and “I spend my time getting the rat poison the media put into the player’s brains out” doesn’t sound like someone addressing the issues any fan, let alone any former player-turned-pundit can see.

      What do you say about a side that can’t defend well, can’t attack well, routinely gives away 13+ penalties in a game and, worse, regularly gives away one, then pretty much instantly gives away another… and on the back of that gives away points? Forget all about those two tries that the English are all up in arms about that Wales scored against England. England fought back to 24-all. Then penalty, 3 points almost instantly. Then twice went PK, PK 3 points. Bang, 9 point deficit. That, in microcosm, is the story of England’s 6N. Something very similar happened against Ireland – start of the second half, England apply pressure for 7 minutes, give up a PK, Ireland charge down the field, cross kick, some crazy, knock on so no try… but another PK, 3 points. England really needed to score first, but two penalties and Ireland score first… game over (there might have been 30 minutes left to play, but until Aki was RCed England were not in it.)

      But according to Jones, it’s the media’s fault?

      • Steve

        Agree that Ford is the keeper in the midfield EP.

        You clearly follow the Premiership more closely than I do, but like you I just don’t see any excuse for barely seeing any new faces and no appreciable change in tactics during a multi-year decline in performance from your incumbents. Being comprehensively beaten by Ireland this weekend, themselves hardly a team bursting with youth, kind of said it all.

        For me Maro Itoje’s decline says everything. He may not be the most likeable on-field persona, but he was excellent at playing right up to the line with aggression and niggle, and great at the breakdown.
        Now as a 26yo he is ineffective at the breakdown, a yard off the pace and attracting penalties.

        EJ’s prickly personality may be charming when the team is on the up but I doubt it will be winning him any favours in the dressing room or the media now.

      • Keith Butler

        Thanks EP you summed up my thoughts perfectly.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, Jones certainly is a polarizing person isn’t he? I wondered how long it would take for these calls to start and to be fair he’s had a pretty poor couple of years with some strange selection decisions. My biggest concern though is the way players like Itoje have regressed under his leadership. I personally think he’s almost played his way out of the Lions tour as he was absolute crap on the weekend. Gave away dumb penalties and seemed to arrive at every ruck and maul too late to achieve anything.

    I am so disappointed in my Canes but it does go to show that there isn’t the obvious depth we keep harping on about. The Canes desperately need a good 9 and 10 as without them they just lack direction. The forwards are also missing a bit and I’m not sure Savea is a good choice for Captain as he doesn’t seem to be able to provide that calm guidance. A great example but not much more I think.

    That club final, while a good game and a great atmosphere, just proved to me that there is a huge difference between club and Super rugby, let alone international rugby and anyone thinking the demise of the NRC will help rugby get better here is living in a dreamworld

  • Reds Revival

    Not related to today’s stories, but who are the assistant coaches at The Force? I am familiar with almost all of the assistant coaches at the other franchises, but you never hear anything about the attack coach, or the defence coach at The Force. Is Tim Sampson a one man show? He doesn’t strike me as a guy who needs to be the centre of attention. Or are his assistants just very shy and reclusive?

    • idiot savant

      I believe he has John McKee, recent coach of Fiji, working with him. Not sure in what capacity. He had Van Humprhries who I think has left as a forwards coach. I think he also has Steve Meehan who used to be at the Reds running defence.

      • Reds Revival

        Thanks IS. You never hear them being mentioned, but I do remember when they signed McKee.

      • IIPA

        Yep McKee is there. I suppose when you have guys like Kearney, Kahui, Thrush, Holmes and Cubelli there how much in the way of coaching resources do you really need?

  • Reds Revival

    Who are we picking for the new faces in this year’s PONI selections? Here are my guesses by franchise;
    Reds
    Seru Uru
    Jock Campbell

    Brums
    Len Ikitau (although, he has already been in the squad but expecting more prominence from him this year)
    Ryan Lonergan?
    Caydern Neville

    Rebs
    Richard Hardwick
    Lachie Anderson

    Force
    Kaitui (sorry for the mis-spelling)
    Fergus Lee Warner
    Tim Anstee

    Tahs
    Rob Simmons
    Ned Hannigan

    Who are your picks?

    • Hoss

      Love the last bit – gold. For a commie, you’re alright.

    • Damo

      Yeah, good list. A lot of the guys going really well this year are already in the Rennie mix. Thanks for reminding me about Ned. I knew he had headed off into the rising sunset. Seems he is on the roster for a franchise amusingly known as the Kurita Water Gush.

    • IIPA

      Pincus from the Rebels. Vunivalu at Reds I’m sure will. I wish it would be Muirhead though. Kemeny and Tizzano might get a look but there’s plenty of comp in those positions. Reckon maybe young Frost as a really smoky. We are short on tall timber.

      • Reds Revival

        Good call on Muirhead. He definitely should be on the list. Tizzano should be in the frame too, but he’s not up to international level just yet.

        • Timbo

          I head an anecdote re Tizzano that during u19s Wallabies camp, he was told he wouldn’t play until he stopped trying to fight his team mates at training.

    • Ads

      As a tahs supporter I’m going to nominate Timani.

    • idiot savant

      Is Stander eligible?

      • Reds Revival

        Yes he is. There’s a real log jam of talent at No 8 this year, especially when you consider that Naisarani is still to play.

  • Hoss

    Wow, just wow – this from NSWRU Chairman Roger Davis in the SMH today

    “We will continue to back our side and hope they can deliver. There’s not much else we can do. All of the other options are far more risky. We will button down, hope to learn and pray for a better future,” Davis said.

    ‘hope, pray, not much else we can do’

    Yep, that’ll surely lift the spirits of the team.

    FFS – this from a Chairman. Let me guess he had the best pipe and leather patches and the obligatory private school upbringing so was the ideal candidate for the role – i’ve had shots of whiskey that were deeper, more thoughtful and with more impact than this sad ol fuck.

    • Yowie

      Perhaps meaningful gun restrictions will improve the Waratahs’ results?

      EDIT – never mind, that’s the other thing that gets addressed with thoughts & prayers.

      • Hoss

        It’s so insipid, so defeatist – ineffective leadership just makes me so bloody angry.

        Where’s my EA – ‘Delorus, I going home early, may not be back for a few days – had a fucking gutful.’

        It’s the sheer incompetence and disregard of it all – words have meaning.

        • Yowie

          Just off the top of my head, a better* message might have been:

          “We are putting things in place for next year and onwards. We won’t be doing anything radical this season because the options are too short-term and half-arsed. Thanks to the supporters. Thanks to players & staff who are doing their best in a tough situation”.

          (*albeit off a very low base)

        • Hoss

          Yep –

          ‘ We very much believe and are fully committed to this young playing group and our coaching team. We understand that whilst these are hard times, these shared experiences will stand us in good stead for many years to come.

          Whilst we would all enjoy instant success I ask for you to join us as we invest in the future of NSW Rugby, support these young men and coaches so we may all share in a brighter future for NSW Rugby

          I thank our fans for their passion and want them to know we too share in their frustrations as well, but better times await. To our commercial partners, thank you for you ongoing contributions an for sharing in our vision and for your continued investment in the NSW Waratah’s side.

          Let me close by saying this to all NSW Rugby fans, it’s always darkest before the dawn, but with these players, their potential, the calibre of our coaching team better times and results await us all.’

        • Yowie

          Brings a tear to my eye Hoss. Where can I buy a Tahs membership?

        • Hoss

          If you mail $395 cash to a PO Box near me, i’ll sort it for you.

        • Yowie

          I’ve already maxed-out today’s cash withdrawal limit helping out this Nigerian chap (royalty!). Can I send you the cash tomorrow?

        • Hoss

          That’s so nice of Royalty to stay in touch with us common folk. Damn decent.

        • Alister Smith

          I think i know his sister. She is very pretty in her photos. I just have to send her some cash as her family is in a little trouble but, as soon as COVIDs over and I send her some more cash for plane tickets she’s coming out for a visit.

        • Yowie

          Lucky you!
          I tell you what, the two of us have really landed on our feet answering emails from overseas.

        • Damo

          Putting 2 fingers down my throat also brings a tear to my eye.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          How’s for Waratahs Chairman

        • Hoss

          And I’d do it for only a fraction more then they’re paying this impostor

        • Brumby Runner

          Hoss, in shorthand:

          We will be getting rid of the coaching staff and a large part of the playing roster before year’s end.

          It took us 18 years to win the bloody thing last time, what do you expect?

          Sponsors please keep the dollars rolling in.

          Our present coaches and players will thrive in the Shute Shield.

        • Hoss

          Bingo.

        • Alister Smith

          I want to play in your team Hoss….do you need an overweight lock who can’t jump and whose best days never happened?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          You’d fit right in

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Not really a surprise though as when you look at how dysfunctional the team management has been it has to have come from somewhere. Your comment yesterday about fish rotting from the head is so true and now just demonstrated

      • Jcr

        Did you mean ” lifting meaningful gun restrictions “?

    • Damo

      Wow. Mate, that is a remarkable comment. He played 3 tests for Oz- in 1974 against the AB’s. Did he stand behind the goal posts and say ” Well that looks like it for us today boys…let’s hope and pray they don’t score again”?
      Would have been better off saying nothing.

      • Alister Smith

        We actually did pretty well in those tests by the scoreline anyway. I was a little surprised as I thought 1974 might have been when the wheels fell off – though I am the age group that should remember (well I would have been six then so maybe not) I didn’t really start to follow the game until the 1991 World Cup.

    • onlinesideline

      Does it surprise you ? Look at the lack of accountability in the corporate world today. Record losses gets rewarded with record bonuses. And all these guys come from that culture. No-one cares unless it actually affects them, their back pocket, their perks, their lifestyle. That’s why they are all in it. Networking, status, intros, some good leisure time. What happens on the field is pretty distant, until its starts to be a bot of a pest, until the media start doing exposes on who is who. Until that point is big corporate laughter with beers in hand and maybe a slightly more intense look at the game next time.

      Greg Growden would be stepping up round about now.

    • Ads

      Mate I think he was talking about the option of sacking Penney.

      Paraphrased from the bit before “we hope to emulate the second half of last season when we managed a remarkable form reversal to only narrowly miss the finals.”

      The very next line is “you have to do the work first and that’s exactly what Rob will be doing. Analyse the result, work out where our failings were and try to embed a bit of confidence in there.”

      Agree it’s not inspiring, but it didn’t sound a million miles away from what a certain coach in QLD might say.

      Anyway who cares. We’re buggered.

      • Hoss

        Yeah, i saw that, but when he runs up the white flag and then the very next paragraph talks about ‘confidence’ i thought Sweet mother Mary cant he see the irony of his position – obviously not.

        paraphrasing – ‘we are completely shite, we’ve looked into punting the coach but cant afford too and frankly its a poisoned chalice and nobody wants the gig with this lot of underperformers. Oh well, here’s hoping we can turn the season around and the boys can find some confidence for the end of this miserable fucking season’

    • Crescent

      And yet the targeted advertising on various forms of media are bombarding me with offers to part with more of my hard earned (well, earned anyway) to grab myself a Supporter Membership. In return for a mere $50, they will send me a cap, lanyard, bumper sticker and “pop socket” whatever the hell that is – and invite me early to the Colosseum to watch hapless victims taking on lions, I mean, watch the Tahs playing whoever is on the draw that week. Sounds good – sign me up.

      Yowie – what’s the name of that lovely Nigerian chap – I reckon I can help him out too – I clearly have sucker written all over me…..

    • Tah Tragic

      NSW Board are making the RA board look fantastic. Not an easy thing to do.

      I really cannot believe there isn’t more scrutiny on them. Shocking mismanagement.

      • Yowie

        Also I think the Federal Liberals have sent the NSW Board a sympathy card….

      • Reds Revival

        I’ve heard they’re trying to poach the marketing pigeon from RA, as he seems out of his depth since Hamish took over.

    • Alister Smith

      If prayers are the answer they should have kept Izzy.

  • onlinesideline

    This Year’s Darwin Award front runner:
    Pastor – Jarryd Hayne

    • Hoss

      The whole story is just horrible.

      The self-entitlement, asking a taxi to ‘wait’ – the presumptiveness of it, in a house where the mother of the young lady was also present. I cant begin to fathom the depths of arrogance, stupidity, entitlement and just sheer lack of respect for another human being – traded or viewed as a commodity to do with as he saw fit.

      I cant begin to comprehend any of the thought process at all. Stupid or drunk isnt even close to being apt, the issues displayed by this person in his treatment and judgement on others on display here are much more sinister.

      • Custardtaht

        I always book an uber for 6mins after I enter…having it wait is just bad manners and a waste of money.

      • Damo

        Mr Hayne wouldn’t feel out of place at Parliament House- but I suspect it will be a different government building of ill repute that he will soon be a guest of.

      • onlinesideline

        mate Im not going to pass judgement on the bloke going after some loose sex. But the fact that he left the cab going – says it all. And the fact he went for it while the mother was on the sofa watching reruns of Jarryd’s grand final match also says it all. Arrogance on streroids unquestionablly. But the fact that he knew she was obsessed with him, for months, (the fact that he just paid a bird 100k in the US for probably similar behavour ) ad yet bolting after things became “a little messy” – besides arrogannt, so dumb its astonishing. Just an invitation for trouble, how daft can you be. Its more dumb than arrogant and t was really arrogant.

  • Nutorious

    In patches, England played the best rugby of the 6 Nations. Eddie Jones is clearly looking at bigger things.

    That said, 6 years is a long time in rugby management and maybe it is hard to keep up the intensity.

  • Reds Revival

    Just listened to a really interesting interview with Mark Evens (former CEO of Twiggy’s GRR, and also was a pert owner of the Melbourne Storm). It’s a 2 hour interview where they cover grassroots rugby, as well as Private Equity ownership in rugby. Having worked in Australia for many years, he gives some really good insights on the sporting landscape here. Well worth the listen;
    https://pca.st/episode/1620dbc0-477b-4892-893a-0ed38979d006

    • Yowie

      Cheers for the link. I’ve listened to the first bit on the way home and it’s a cracking interview.

      • Reds Revival

        The second half is even better. He’s a very smart man.

  • dsb

    I was at the game years ago when the crowd, mostly Waratah supporters booed the TAHS! Nothing much has changed and won’t until NSW Rugby actually delivers on its name and represents rugby across NSW.

