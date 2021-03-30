Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at the Reds road trip,

Reds Stuck In Sydney

The Reds have been dealt a tremendous blow after being force to stay is Sydney! The Reds were initially only there for two nights to rack up a record score against the hapless Waratahs, but while they were celebrating news broke of a COVID-19 outbreak back home. All plans to fly home were quickly scuppered for fears of border closures up north.

Besides have to get used to Daylight savings time the Queenslanders are trying to figure out what a Middy is and are negotiating with the bus driver for a trip to Bankstown Zarraffas for a decent coffee.

For now, the Reds aren’t complaining, other than having to deal with washing daily given they expected to be away from Brisbane for only two nights.

They have set up shop in Coogee on Sydney’s eastern beaches and thanks to Sydney University and Randwick Rugby Club will use their facilities ahead of Saturday’s crucial match against the Rebels in Melbourne.

“We’re working closely with Rugby Australia and the Victorian Government on achieving safe entry into Melbourne hopefully at some stage this week,” Cordingley said.

“But the plan that’s been submitted will allow us to be based in Sydney until later in the week and obviously arriving into Melbourne with current protocols in place, (we) would have undertake a COVID test – that is all players and staff – and then quarantine until we receive a negative test result.”

Undoubtedly it’s a disruption for a side that continues to go from strength to strength under Brad Thorn, but Cordingley said it was insignificant if it meant keeping the competition running.