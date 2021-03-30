 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday's Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at the Reds road trip,

Reds Stuck In Sydney

Hunter Paisami offloads

The Reds have been dealt a tremendous blow after being force to stay is Sydney! The Reds were initially only there for two nights to rack up a record score against the hapless Waratahs, but while they were celebrating news broke of a COVID-19 outbreak back home. All plans to fly home were quickly scuppered for fears of border closures up north.

Besides have to get used to Daylight savings time the Queenslanders are trying to figure out what a Middy is and are negotiating with the bus driver for a trip to Bankstown Zarraffas for a decent coffee.

For now, the Reds aren’t complaining, other than having to deal with washing daily given they expected to be away from Brisbane for only two nights.

They have set up shop in Coogee on Sydney’s eastern beaches and thanks to Sydney University and Randwick Rugby Club will use their facilities ahead of Saturday’s crucial match against the Rebels in Melbourne.

“We’re working closely with Rugby Australia and the Victorian Government on achieving safe entry into Melbourne hopefully at some stage this week,” Cordingley said.

“But the plan that’s been submitted will allow us to be based in Sydney until later in the week and obviously arriving into Melbourne with current protocols in place, (we) would have undertake a COVID test – that is all players and staff – and then quarantine until we receive a negative test result.”

Undoubtedly it’s a disruption for a side that continues to go from strength to strength under Brad Thorn, but Cordingley said it was insignificant if it meant keeping the competition running.

Waratahs to ‘Rebuild Culture’

Rob Penney post-match press conference

Rob Penney post-match press conference

The NSW Waratahs have decided to rebuild their culture before hiring their new coach. Some of the more evolved of you might wonder how a rugby club builds culture when culture is usually driven by the coach. Think Sir Alex Ferguson, Brad Thorn or, Dan McKellar.

Tahs boss Paul Doorn doesn’t see it that way.

“What we’re looking at with our recruitment and retention strategy is retaining the really good players we currently have,” Doorn said.

“We know we need to reach out and seek some additional staff for gaps that are clearly identified, so from our perspective, the coaching won’t be known when we make some of those decisions.

“We’ve got to create and articulate a culture that we’re trying to build around here …”

With an inexperienced squad that needs upgrading in almost every department, the NSW Rugby board has been criticised for using Penney as a scapegoat for poor results.

However, Doorn said everyone in the business has been held accountable.

“Rob would admit that we knew it was an inexperienced side to start with,” he said.

“From our perspective, we gave ample opportunities to demonstrate that, and it wasn’t to be.

“We’re looking at results.

“Effectively we’ve had five losses this year, three of them record losses, so what we’re looking for is continued success from the playing group, but unfortunately we didn’t see that this year.

“Looking forward we want to see continued growth of our players as we move through the last three rounds of super rugby AU and into Trans Tasman.”

 

  • Patrick

    I feel bad admitting this but after the last few years I don’t think I’ll start feeling sorry for the Tahs until they are dropped in favour of a totally new club that ideally has no Sydney people on the board.

    They aren’t trying to change my mind either

    • Brisneyland Local

      Patrick, me too to be honest. The fans have to revolt. The board are that inept. That is what makes me rail against them even more.

      • Yowie

        I thought the Tahs fans were already revolting?

        • Custardtaht

          Nah, you’re confusing us with Qlders, we are disgruntled. I ordered a flat white this morning in protest of NSWRU, no lattes and North Shore beach visits till they sort this shit out.

          We are happy to let Qld have the exclusive rights to revolting.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Boom Tish

        • Yowie

          Well, if people are going to give full-arm penalties right in front of the posts, what is a kicker* to do?

          (*a non Cheika-coached one, obviously)

        • Custardtaht

          If Hooper is their Captain, kick for the corner!

        • Who?

          To quote Pinky (friend of The Brain), “Nah, they’re just rude!”

    • Jason

      Yeah, management are entirely at fault. It kinda feels like it’s the same kind of group that ‘lead’ Rugby Australia during the dark times, regardless it’s the same kind of decision making. It’s not our fault, we’ve just gotta keep doing what we’ve always been doing, it’s gotta be about bringing players back and signing big names.

      Meanwhile you look at the Brumbies who have never really had a big name signing (obviously they have but that’s not what they are about), and the Reds who have built their team on developing young players with a few key older heads (Higgers & Smith come to mind) to basically coach the young kids coming though.

      • Who?

        For the Reds, never forget the NRC… That’s where they built their team. By having dominant NRC teams. Which, over time, especially with the addition of Jim McKay, gave results at the next level up.

    • RahRah

      hear hear

    • laurence king

      It may surprise, probably won’t though. Most NSW folk outside of Sydney don’t like Sydney all that much.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s, how are we this fine lockdown morning. Well sitting here, on the balcony over looking my quiet leafy neighbourhood that looks like a ghost town.
    – I am sure the Reds will adjust and the PAdre will keep them focussed.
    – How the fuck can you drive a cultural change with out a head coach. Also your attack and defence coach are your co-coaches, and they have been part of the problem so far as well.
    Are they going to do any better a job? Or is the expectation so low on them now because they have gotten ridden of the “terrible Kiwi” whose fault it all was. Jesus the board and CEO of the Tah’s are a bunch of delusional drug smoking incompetents. Tah’s fans need to immediately seek removal of the CEO and board. This crazy shit will continue with those dumb asses still in control.
    Over to you GAGR’s!

    • Happyman

      BL

      As I sit on my patio working from home cough cough.

      It seems like the heady days at Herston in the mid 2010’s when the reds would conduct world wide searches of the car park to find the best candidate available. Only to rinse and repeat shortly thereafter.

      While I strongly dislike the Tahs I would not wish that particular form of torture on anyone.

      We are all rugby fans and want Australian rugby we just like different laundry.

      • Brisneyland Local

        HM, but I bet that is exactly what they are going to do. Pennies to a pound the new coach will be an Ex Waratah or ‘Shite shield’ type Trying to appeal to their base.
        Even if NSW hate QLd, they should at least try to not make the same fuck ups we made.

        • IIPA

          Darren Coleman wouldn’t be the worst decision and he’s very Shute Shield. I mean who would you suggest they hire ( within financial means )? Asking this question sincerely.

        • Brisneyland Local

          DO a proper recruitment. Go world wide. Find a coach that has good experience. International experience preferable. Has led a cultural change. Has taken a team from shitsville to champagne. Not saying Brad Thorn is the example but someone that has led reform and changed culture. That is what I would be looking for. Not just going out into the NSW carpark and seeing who is there.
          If they do a proper recruitment and genuinely cant find anyone then any of those local options will have to do.
          The problem bringing in someone who is part of the NSWRU system is that they are mired in the internal politics of NSWRU already. They will already be involved in the factions. they will not come to this with a clean slate and objective vision.
          That is my view. And thanks for the genuine question.

        • Brendan Hume

          Sounds like Michael Cheika is your man?

        • Hoss

          B-I-N-G-O.

        • Keith Butler

          He stirs. Short and to the point Hoss.

        • Hoss

          Morning Mr Mayor.

          Been actually working today, putting in a solid 3 day week this week, then off up the coast for a few some extended Easter R&R.

          I get Cheik is not everyone’s cup of tea and his ‘use-by’ date in gold should have been the end of 2016. But I am focused purely provincially here.

          He ticks every box NSW rugby need and need now. Is he perfect? No way, but he is perfect for right now.

          And like everything in life success is always partnered at the hip with timing.

        • Yowie

          Because he’s the hero NSW deserves, but not the one it needs right now, so we’ll sledge him. Because he can take it, because he’s not a hero. He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a Dark Knight.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate i think you’re drinking from the cool aid fountain if you think Cheika could do any good. He only has one plan which is “give it more mongrel” and he hasn’t got the cattle to win with that strategy. He’s also a bully with a huge ego and no accountability, has shit selections, shit man management and would only ensure the Tahs imploded further and faster

        • Hoss

          Agree to disagree on this one. He’s got form at provincial level in two of the three hemispheres.

          He’s rebuilt sides in his own image, abrasive, aggressive, pig-headed and successful.

          He can attract names, mould a team and get results. I only advocate him as a director of rugby, not the coach to help fix the immediate issues.

          But the NSW Rugby patient is dying on the table – we can wait for it to die or cauterize the wound and live to fight another day.

          the players, fans, commercial partners and RA need certainty, not waffly dribble from some moronic suit like Davis & Doorn.

        • He can attract names, mould a team and get results. I only advocate him as a director of rugby, not the coach to help fix the immediate issues.

          This is the part of your statement I disagree with. Somewhere between 2015 and 2019 his ability to attract names, mould a team and get results followed each other out of the door, probably in reverse order.

          The results went down the drain. He didn’t mould a team, he kept players seemingly on the basis of sycophancy – it certainly wasn’t form, and the drain of players away from the game in Australia was truly spectacular because they’d never get a chance for national honours against his personal favourites.

          And you reckon he’d attract the kind of players to rebuild a good culture in the Tahs? Seriously?

        • Hoss

          As usual EP you make many good points – however:

          I don’t advocate being smitten with him or his time at the helm of gold. I view his appointment the same as i view cough medicine – hard to swallow, but helps the patient recover.

          Despite his numerous flaws he still remains the only coach to win both NH & SH premier rugby comps, he took a side to the RWC finals and is much loved by most players.

          I see great value in him as Director of Rugby – or as a ‘dam wall’ between the obnoxious, poisonous turds on the NSW Board and the head coach and playing roster. Someone robust enough, successful enough and with enough life / rugby pedigree to essentially keep the shit from flowing down stream and act as a beacon for recruitment. he could provide clean air for the coach and side, some reinforcements for the roster and success for the club so that all are happy.

          Desperate times call for desperate measures cause until the roster is stronger and the Tah’s start winning and winning often, around and around the coach chocolate wheel will spin and love us or hate us, Aus Rugby needs a strong NSW side.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I do actually see your point but I struggle to see past his egotistical management at the Wallabies and fail to see how that will deliver the cultural change needed if the Waratahs want a long term fix rather than a patch job that might give some short term relief but only push the big crash further out. You know sometimes you have to let things fail before you get the change needed

        • Hoss

          Yep, i get my suggestion will be as popular as Nigel Owens officiating a Wallabies game v The Darkness.

          But, IMO the NSW Board has zero propensity for change and by their very actions with Penney have shown no resilience, desire or commitment to invest time in solving the issues.

          That’s actually where i see the most value in Cheika, he buys time for a new, young coach like Coleman and squad to develop. He attracts some more experience to strengthen the roster and a few more ‘W’s in the column.

          I grant you its an unusual suggestion, but these are unusual times.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I guess we’ll just have to differ. I don’t think he’d attract players because players know he’s stuffed more careers than he’s made and unless they blow smoke in his arse and agree with everything he says then they’ll be fucked. But more importantly, I just can’t see him being someone who can create a positive culture.

        • Brisneyland Local

          To be honest I wuld pick anyone but him. He was part of the cultural issues that are both found in the Tah’s and the Wallabies during his reign.

        • IIPA

          Cheers BLL. Appreciate the detailed response. Unfortunately Penney ticked a couple of those boxes himself and I just wonder even if Doorn and Davis had the appetite to do that sort of thorough, diligent search what candidates would arise at present. I mean Force got lucky picking up Kearney and some decent Argies but I don’t see a lot of international players heading out here. Would it be any different for coaches?
          Then in terms of $$$ you’re also competing with Japan and even USMLR potentially as well as usual suspects.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Penny did tick a couple of those boxes but wasnt given control over the necessary levers to do what he needed to do. He obviously had no control over recruitment. I know that Dooooooooorn and Davis dont have the appetite to do what is required because the leather arm patch wearing Mossman group wont let him. Re players, who in their right mind would want to play for the Tah’s. It has that old person dying stench about it.
          You have to attact the right coach, and that will be someone who has the ability and sees this as a challenge. Money will be part of the equation. If you attract the right coach, it will attract the right players. They need experience.
          Unfortuantely for The TAH’s they mad the pile of shit bed, so in the poo they must sleep.
          I feel really sorry for Penny, and I do actually feel sorry for the players. But as a Qld fan, there is a degree of satisfaction seeing the Tah’s root them selves over so right royally. It is humorous.

        • Mike D

          Gregor Townsend? Don’t suppose he’s off contract.

        • Brisneyland Local

          He would be good. By memory he played Club rugby over here in Australia for a while. Does anyone know when his scotland contract ends?

        • 2023.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Ok that is a while off.

    • Keith Butler

      Building natural stone walls atm BL but taking a coffee break. It’s a fine day in Swan Bay. Well to quote Baldrick from Blackadder, that was a load of gobble a duke from Paul Doom. Hopefully the Reds will make it to town for the Rebs game. Will be a real test for both teams but I reckon the Reds may just shade it. The respective front rows locking horns will be a thing of beauty, the backs can go a play with themselves.

      • Brisneyland Local

        The Reds Havnt left Sydney so they should be good to go for Melb. Yes Paul DOorn sounds like Bladrick at the best of times. Really looking forward to the game.

        • Yowie

          Baldrick had the odd cunning plan though.

        • Brisneyland Local

          So cunning you could pin a tail on it and call it a fox!

        • Yowie

          Overheard from Tahs HQ:

          “We’re in the stickiest situation since Sticky the stick-insect got stuck on a sticky bun”

        • Brisneyland Local

          Gold.

        • Who?

          And beware the Red Rope Licorice…
          https://youtu.be/Copn6PiwUP8

        • Keith Butler

          Stop it!

        • Keith Butler

          Hate to contradict you but it’s a weasel.

        • Yowie

          That did bug me. We either need to get the sh!t-talking right or not do it at all.

        • Hoss

          I hear ya.

          A bird in the hand is worth two in the parliament.

        • laurence king

          Keeping up with the current affairs of state

        • Brisneyland Local

          Apparently the ones that come to parliament are expensive.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes I just found the video, I stand correceted

    • Hoss

      Secret video has emerged of The Board & Penny arguing over the roster – this is a ticking time bomb.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZw35VUBdzo

      • Brisneyland Local

        Hilarious, and in this perfectly true.

      • Nutta

        …this is your 9’o’clock alarm call…

        • Hoss

          i still love the intro

          ‘hello miss’
          ‘What do you mean miss!’
          and JC deadpans it ‘i’am sorry, i have a cold’

          I’ve used that a thousand times, balls up something and just reply ‘sorry, i have a cold’ and i’ve never been challenged on it.

          Maybe Roger Davis should use same.

      • Damo

        Hoss, the new coach will need to change those Norwegian Blue jerseys.

    • Missing Link

      I’m sure someone from the NSWRU board will suggest the cultural change has nothing to do with the coach and everything to do with converting the Shute Shield into Australia’s domestic rugby competition

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep, and these dumb bastards ignored NRC and are paying the price for it.

      • laurence king

        What exactly do this mob think they know that the rest of us don’t. If it comes to light that the team and coach have been deliberately undermined to bring about some little elitist agenda will any of us be surprised.

        • Yowie

          Perhaps it’s from the Tory/conservative playbook. Run a public asset (the NHS, the ABC, etc) down until it’s on the bones of its arse then declare the situation a crisis that can only be solved by selling it off to private ownership.

        • laurence king

          Lol, they are doing a good job of it then, though I don’t think they’ll get much for it.

        • Yowie

          but if it’s your disaster capitalist mates lined up to grab a bargain – big win!

        • laurence king

          The licence would be the only asset

        • Nutta

          They already have – it’s a franchise already FFS!

    • Custardtaht

      I’d like to see the Feds create a Minister for the Waratahs, that would basically be a Prime Minister for the Tahs. Someone with a history of being the very problem they are being appointed to fix.

      • Yowie

        Someone with experience of dealing with people who w**k at desks.

      • Brisneyland Local

        yep

    • Mike D

      Oi, stop defaming drug smoking incompetents.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes I apologise Mike. Call the NSWRU and Tahs board a bunch of drug smoking incompetents, is an insult to all those drug smoking incompetents out there. I apologise profusely too you all. I would never want to infere that you are as incompetent as the Tahs!

    • Keith Butler

      I’ll toss this one into the ring. Stuart Lancaster’s contract with Leinster, Cheika’s old stomping ground, ends in 2021. He did some decent things for England and assembled a squad that Eddie took forward. The guys at Leinster rate him very highly and look at their success in recent years. The Tahs could do worse,

      • Reds Revival

        If you think the Sydney elite are tough on a Kiwi, wait to see how they would react to a Pom coaching the Tah’s!

      • There are rumours up here that Fast Eddie is going to be politely shown the door, and Lancaster brought back. Gats’ name is also in the ring.

        And all the “oh, they can’t afford to buy Jones out of his contract” doesn’t understand UK employment law. It’s not as bad as US employment law, he certainly has rights, but what the RFU euphemistically called “break clauses” certainly exist. They might have to pay him a month or two or three, but not two years worth of salary.

        • Fatflanker

          Ohh?! Wouldn’t that be a kick in the nuts for Eddie if Lancaster came back. Doubt it would happen though – too much humble pie for HQ to swallow.

        • I’m inclined to agree. If he does get it, it will show they’re slightly better than NSW and look at results before ego. That’s not to say that if Jones goes and he doesn’t get it, they’re as bad, there are others, like Gatland, that would be good in post too.

    • Brumby Runner

      Those statements by Doorn have about as much clarity and meaning as any that came from a previous Wallaby coach’s mouth. Maybe they would make a happy, if odd, couple. One might actually understand what the other is on about.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Either that or it would be double batshit crazy!

  • Jason

    Well I’m glad that it’s now not just the Rebs & Force dealing with lockdown issues. Obviously it was always going to be the case that when States lockdown those teams would have to deal with it, but it’s nice that now it’s not just Melbourne & Perth locking down.

    You’d expect the Reds would take any home games up to Townsville or Cairns, heck IIRC there is even a Rugby League Stadium out at Rocky.

    • Reds Revival

      That will be just my luck Jason. I will finally be in Brisbane for the Brumbies game so you can be guaranteed that they will play in Cairns…

    • Who?

      There’s a mask mandate even in Cairns, and other states don’t seem to recognise that Qld is more than just the capital.
      To be fair, those in the capital often fail to recognise that Qld is more than just the capital!

      • Hoss

        I’d like Qld to have a permanent mask wearing mandate. The weird facial hair and wispy beards are off-putting. Then there’s the men’s issues too.

        • Yowie

          haha, off-putting, but not necessarily a deal-breaker hey Hoss?

        • Hoss

          As the great philosopher Mr D Harry says – ‘a mans got to know his limitations’

        • Who?

          It’s part of why I don’t identify as a Qlder, even though I’ve lived here over half my life…

        • Hoss

          I think Tolkien summed up Qlders best ‘“I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.”

        • Yowie

          A reader huh? Are you sure you’re from Newcastle?

        • Brisneyland Local

          Hang on I resemble that comment.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Who yeah my mates from Townsville just rang me and even they have to wear masks. The rules just keep on changing and being made up as we go.

  • Reds Revival

    I chuckled reading how Paul Doooorn said everyone was accountable, and then went on to mention everyone but himself and the Board. Sure they’re accountable, in a NSWRU kinda way.

    • Brisneyland Local

      “It wasnt our fault! It was that damn Kiwi”

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It’s always our fault

        • Brisneyland Local

          True, Except for this time it is not.

        • Yowie

          Funny you should mention that. I was walking home past the New Zealand Club the other night and heard all of their members singing together:

          Who controls the British crown?
          Who keeps the Waratah down?
          We do, we do
          Who keeps Atlantis off the maps?
          Who keeps the Martians under wraps?
          We do, we do…

        • Damo

          Yowie, after some hours trying to think up a funnier riposte, I now admit defeat.

        • Yowie

          Credit to the Simpsons of course.

        • Fatflanker

          Damn right! Someone needs to take out the trash!

    • laurence king

      A pack of bastards, this whole mess stetching back years is their fault. And now they’ve got a bunch of young men feeling 10 times worse, probably blaming themselves for thei coach’s sacking and realising at the same time that this board is nothing but a bunch of malodorous turds. Did I say bastards?

    • Mike D

      It was a misprint – he actually said, “Everyone here is kinda bull.”

  • onlinesideline

    I may get panned for saying this but its probably in our best interest that the Super rugby finals where the best 2 aussie teams play the best 2 kiwi teams stay the format for a number of years. I hate to say it but the kiwi claim that we have only 2 competitve sides is starting to ring true, And I personally dont see the point of having a full 16 week trans tasman comp full of cricket scores. I like the idea of our best playing their best and thats it until we see at least 3 teams at Brumbie / Reds levels, really it needs to be 4 teams.

    This Penny bloke looks bloody stressed in that pic. Good for him. Get out of there man. Why take the heat for years when its structural.

    • Mike D

      That’s alright. Looking at the kiwis they only have two competitive sides too.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes, but their supposed not competitive teams will still probably beat our competitive ones.

  • Reds Revival

    I just read that John Manenti (ex Eastwood and Women’s 7s coach) is keen to take on the Tahs coaching gig once the Olympics have finished. He actually looks like a good fit for the role. As a former prop, he doesn’t look like he’s going to take a backward step against anyone, especially an inept Board. I wish him well – he’s going to need it.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Except that he is an ex-eastwood, Shite Shield ex Waratah. World wide search going only as far as the carpark. The Tah’s have caught the Reds disease.

      • Reds Revival

        A smart man learns from his own mistakes. A wise man learns from other’s mistakes, and then there is NSWRU…

        • Brisneyland Local

          Who hit rock bottom and hire an excavator.

      • Reds Revival

        I actually think that it is unfair to appoint anyone who is not familiar with the nuclear level toxicity that we know as The Waratahs. The only ones who truly know what a sh!t show they are walking in to, are those who are already contaminated.

        • Brisneyland Local

          As a wise old man once told me ‘Never argue with an idiot son! they drag you down to their level and beat you with experience everytime!”
          And that my friend is what it is like dealing with NSWRU

    • Crescent

      From a decent pedigree, why would he want this gig? It’s like asking to have your balls slammed in a drawer….

      • Reds Revival

        There are some fetishists who like that sort of thing. They’re the ones of questionable temperament and sanity (I use one M Chieka as a case in point).

        • Damo

          Pity it didn’t happen to that bloke in Parliament House.

        • Frosty morning

          To which bloke and which Parliament are you referring? There are too many to choose from!

  • Missing Link

    If the Reds can’t get to Melbourne in time for kick off, do they forfeit and the Rebels get the 4 points? Asking for a friend.

    • Yowie

      Sounds like the start of a road/buddy movie. Will the corrupt Sherriff of Victoria put out road bocks for all busses, so the Reds need to split-up into pairs and make it to kick-off via a bizarre collection of vehicles, methods and crazy hijinks?

      Will there be tilt-tray tow-trucks conveniently positioned as ramps right next to the border checkpoints?

      • Missing Link

        I know a guy with a few black turbo charged Honda Civics will loud exhausts and neon lights, who’d be up for this

        • Yowie

          But if the Reds give the Civic too much nitrous there will be “danger to manifold” and the floor-pan will fall out!

          EDIT – seeing two props in a Civic would be worth the ticket price.

        • Nutta

          I once put 2x 6ft 4in & heavy Locks plus 2x 120kg props in a Mirage with me driving. To this day I don’t know how we got over the Gladesville Bridge.

        • Yowie

          The car must have been riding on the suspension bump-stops the whole trip!

        • Nutta

          I had to take our the parcel tray as through the hatch was the only way the lads could get into the back seat

        • Brisneyland Local

          MAte lucky I wasnt in the car with you.

      • Moz

        I’m thinking “Its a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World”

      • Keith Butler

        But they will be on a mission from god like the Blues Brother. Q some tech wizard to find the video clip.

    • Ads

      The Tah’s get the 4 points as being the midway point. Might be our only points for the year. Cue “stuck in the middle with you” ear cutting Ressie dogs scene…

  • RahRah

    At risk of attracting the ire of some, I hope this pain continues for NSW into the near future. Constant pain and humiliation until they and their enablers RA realise that the are not the centre of the universe, that the shit shield is not the world club championship, that they are not here by divine right.
    (ok I’m done now).

    • Brisneyland Local

      Dont think your statements will draw the ire of anyone. I think we are all in agreement.

  • Nutta

    Hello Cobbers

    I’ve long maintained the NSWRU, the SRU and the ARU/RA/Whateverwecallourselvestoday have no standing.

    http://www.greenandgoldrugby.com/our-time-has-come

    But I confess I know not what to do about it.

    It’s disgraceful. And whilst I actually kinda like despising the Tarts, it is not in the national rugby interest to have them be continually so weak.

    • Mike D

      Or just do a Malcolm Turnbull. Wait until they have finished imploding then step in, “May I be of some assistance hyere?”

    • Who?

      Our time will come, my friend. Our time will come…

      • Nutta

        It’s been 800 fkn years…

    • Speaking of feelings – for some reason something has been niggling away at the back of my mind since the start.

      Something is cooking in NSWRU, I don’t know what it is, or how it will taste, but at the moment it sure smells..

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully. I think this picture needs to stay up all week so we can really rub it in to those dickheads on the board at NSWRU. So much said I don’t need to say more but I do wonder if Harrison isn’t already looking at options as he’ll never wear gold if he stays at the Tahs. It’s going to take a few years to rebuild this team and he won’t be able to shine on the rebuild. If I was him I’d be asking my manager to feel out options.

    I feel for the teams having to move to get away from covid but glad the Rebels have finally got time at home. I bet they’re loving it. The Reds should be too strong even with them at home but as we’ve all seen so many times, she’s a funny old game

    • Hoss

      I’ve read Doorn’s comments a few times and I think I may have lost a few IQ points trying to decipher it – and yes, it was a shallow base to begin with.

      We ‘need to build a new culture’ and then, after sacking the coach because the ‘team showed no signs of improvement’, he ends with ‘Looking forward we want to see continued growth of our players as we move through the last three rounds of super rugby AU and into Trans Tasman.”

      The prosecution drawers your attention to ‘continued growth’. So they were growing under coach Penney then…………………..or they weren’t growing under Coach Penney so the best thing to do is execute him publicly, appoint his minions, with no obvious replacement to announce (cue Simon Cronn here) and lets all hope for some miracle improvement?

      What exactly is the long game here? Where is the timeline that says we believe we are X away from achieving Y and this is the route / path we are taking to get there.

      This whole really wrankles me as a businessman, a Tah’s fan and an Australian Rugby fan.

      Complete fucking ineptitude form those whose fingerprints are all over the axe used to kill NSW Rugby, but never face questioning.

    • Who?

      Harrison’s an interesting one. I agree with your thoughts. But at the same time, I wonder if he’s not needling dad. “Come on dad, you ran the club where I played as a kid. You’re mates with Cheik, who can you call? Can you be the Director of High Performance..?”
      Sure, it’d look like nepotism, but they need someone strong with the best interests of the club (rather than themselves) in those sorts of positions.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think it’ll come down to if he really wants the gold jersey or not. He ain’t getting that playing at the Tahs no matter what changes they bring in this year

