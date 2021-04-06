 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at future Wallaby RWC teams, the Waratahs recovery, and the Trans Tasman bubble.

 

Rennie Picks Virtual World Cup Team

Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie will be making his home in Queensland

Just like the rugby nerds in our forums, wallaby head coach Dave Rennie has picked a team for the 2023 World Cup. Okay, even the nerds on our forums haven’t picked teams for the RWC, but they are picking heavily biased teams for the French test series in July.

“We’ve had a lot of meetings planning, and we’ve picked a team for the 2023 World Cup and so on, so we’ve tried to crystal ball gaze around who might play,” the second-year Wallabies coach said.

“You’ve got to look ahead,” Rennie insisted.

“There’s a Lions tour two years after that [World Cup], so there’s always big dates to head towards.

“But we’ve got an expectation to win now, and so we’ve still got to pick a team that we think can do that, and if it’s 50-50 between a young fella and a guy we think is on the decline we’ll pick the young guy. I think that’s really important, we’ve got to have an eye on the future.”

Curiously Rennie added there were still a few men overseas that he and director of rugby Scott Johnson hoped could lure home.

“There’s two or three or four guys who are playing over there that haven’t played for us,” Rennie said.

“We’re certainly trying to get an understanding of who we think might be in the mix and the idea would be to bring them in earlier and blood them over the next couple of years. In the end they’ve still got to earn it.”

It’s understood Sean McMahon, the 26-year-old back-rower, who last played for the Wallabies in 2017, is one of those overseas Rennie hopes to bring back.

Rennie has long considered the breakdown one of the Wallabies’ shortcomings and during his time in New Zealand he regularly had two strong on-ball options.

Lock Rory Arnold, who forced Rennie to tweak the Wallabies eligibility laws for last year before picking up an injury before the Tri Nations, is another who Rugby Australia hopes to bring back before the World Cup.

 

Waratahs Dead Cat Bounce

Jake Gordon

The Waratahs are still winless at the bottom of Super Rugby Au’s ladder without a win to their names but, there appears to light ahead. Rather than another record defeat the Tahs nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback in their first signs of light for the season.

After the sacking of head coach Rob Penney last Sunday it was always going to either demoralise or steel the players resolve.

“It’s been an emotional week,” NSW captain Jake Gordon said.

“We spoke about it in the sheds, putting on a really good effort for Rob. I can’t answer why it’s happened like that.”

Chris Whitaker said it was “uncomfortable” taking over from Penney in such an unexpected fashion.

“But that’s what you have to do,” he said.

“I think everyone is aware that’s what happens in rugby. Whether you deserve to go or not, unfortunately it’s a results-driven game.

“I worked in France for eight years. Unfortunately, that’s the fact of life in rugby. In any sport. Things change. You have to step up and take the lead.”

 

To’omua Wants Trans Tasman Rugby

Matt To’omua can still smile after Hunter Paisami’s hit

Rebels kingpin Matt To’omua thinks another round of Super Rugby Au should only happen as a last resort.

He has suggested the players are willing to do what ever it takes to make it happen.

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce on Tuesday a potential date for the opening of a travel bubble with Australia.

Currently there is only quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia and not the other way round.

The five-week Super Rugby trans-Tasman competition is scheduled to kick off on May 14 in Dunedin when the Highlanders host Queensland, with the five teams from each country squaring off each week.

Toomua, who is the players’ union president and Rebels stand-in skipper, wants the competition to go ahead for the good of rugby.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has also made it clear he is keen to see how the improved Australian sides measure up against the best from Super Rugby Aotearoa.

“We need that competition to go ahead,” Toomua told AAP on Monday.

“This year it’s a different proposition. Last year it was more the unknown such as how long it was going to be (away from home), but this year we will know an end point.

“I don’t think it’s quite the commitment that last year was, so I can’t see there being too many issues.

“It’s my personal view we should be doing everything we can to make that go ahead and if that includes us being on the road for a little while than that’s something we will do.”

“I think fans will be keen to see us line up against some different people and test ourselves against traditionally the best country in the world,” he said.

 

  • Brisneyland Local

    MOrning GAGR’s from a very wet and windy Qld. Hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable Easter break. I pity those that decided to go camping in QLD. that would have sucked more than the Waratahs.
    – I am glad Rennie is looking long term, and other than major injuries what he is looking at will likely remain in focus. There are a lot of good players coming through in most squads. One or two older and wiser heads amongst them to bring balance and decision making, and we should be good.
    – I definitely think that that was a dead cat bounce for the tahs. Lets see how they hold up in their next game. Am happy to be proven wrong.
    – Two cows and the rest of the southern hemisphere is hoping that a trans tasman piece will be in place. Our teams will only know how good they are and how much they have developed when the play the sheep shaggers.
    Over to you GAGR’s

    • Custardtaht

      I think your last point is backwards, probably a by product of being in Qld too long.
      The Kiwi teams won’t know how good they are and how much they’ve developed until they play our teams.

      • Brisneyland Local

        tomato / tomato!

      • Yowie

        Good stuff. Reminds me of the bit in the Watchmen film when the hard little ginger fellow starts getting hassled in the prison mess hall queue.

        None of you seem to understand. I’m not locked in here with you. You’re locked in here with *ME*!

        *proceeds to beat everyone up*

        • Keith Butler

          That was a classic, Rorschach was his name. Must revisit the movie.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahaha love it. Actually some truth in this as well as while there is some good play at times I think both comps need the other to set a benchmark

        • Mike D

          Very true, I think it’s not necessarily being better in every aspect, but the different styles of play may come as a surprise. The Wallabies nearly ambushed the ABs last year, not because they were so much better across the park, but because no kiwi teams had played Oz teams so were un-used to that style of play. Vice versa also true when ABs came back and thumped Wobs.

    • onlinesideline

      Ive always found it weird that teams feel they have to “do it for the coach” once he leaves, either voluntarily or sacked. If they win, and brake the drought, doesn’t that sort of mean that now, without the coach, left to our own devices we can play much better. Why couldn’t they win or nearly win WHILE he was coach.

      • Brisneyland Local

        I ask my self the same question!

      • formerflanker

        Because there is only room for one major emotional motivator in one season.
        Be that a coach tantrum at half time or the upheaval of a coach leaving, many players will lift – but just that once. The rest of the season requires all the other rugby qualities we know and love.

        • Yowie

          See also “diminishing returns from Cheika halftime-rants-to-team”

        • Hoss

          Spot on FF, to quote the former worlds greatest treasurer, the ‘Placido Domingo of politics’ – ‘a soufflé doesn’t rise twice’

        • onlinesideline
        • idiot savant

          ‘This is a salmon that jumps on the hook’. Poor old Downer.

        • Yowie

          If you put everyone in the correct order on a spectrum of “brawler” at one end to “nice, gentle type” at the other, there would be some distance between Keating and Downer.

        • onlinesideline

          absolutely brutal – obviously fueled by some serious contempt

        • Julie
      • Crescent

        I am going to come back to the observation that for the Brumbies fixture, we had Gordon back from injury, Perese back for his second game post suspension, and some young forwards hitting some form in wanting to keep Dempsey and Swinton out of the squad when they are fit – the experience and step up in some key areas gave them a much needed lift. The fragility is still there – we are one injury away from big losses, and it is yet to be seen if the forwards can continue to improve. Dead cat bounce – I think so. How much was “doing it for Rob” vs getting some much needed experience back on the field – I think it was more a return of experience.

        Notwithstanding how the Brums turned up for easy points, and failed to lift their game when things were not going to plan, making the Tahs look better than they really were on the night. We still have a hell of a long way to go in rebuilding the squad to get respectable results.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Some good points here, especially with Gordon. Not so much on his play, which I think is good for Super rugby but lacks speed and accuracy for tests, but his composure and engagement with the players made a huge difference

        • idiot savant

          Yeah good points. Gordon made a hell of a difference. But for me it was the work rate of the forwards that really changed. The enthusiasm to defend and carry was so much higher than when the older players were running around. The 2 young locks, Harris, even Sinclair and having Bell back made it harder for the opposition to make yards. Sustaining this with young bodies un used to the weekly grind will be the challenge. Dempsey is gone at the end of the season so Im not sure there is any value in picking him again. And maybe Swinton needs to ride the pine for a while to get him nice and angry for the kiwis.

      • I only see the highlights, so I don’t have a properly informed view. The immediate response seemed to be “the Tahs stepped up for the new coach” then there was a revision and “the Brumbies played really badly, let the Tahs into the game.”

        I suspect the truth is somewhere in between these two extremes, but I was wondering what your take was?

        • Alister Smith

          I didn’t watch but the news reports suggested Bell made a difference in the front row and that has been a major issue for the tahs.

        • Hoppy

          Bell is getting lots of good ‘press’ from commentators but having watched this last game plus the 2 Qld v Waratahs games, I think he is very average in his main purpose – being stable and competitive at scrum time. He got taken apart by the Qld props in both games and against the Brumbies in the last game he frequently hinged and didn’t keep his side steady on the occasions when he didn’t drop. He has a long way to go to be regarded as a strong international prop – plenty of time for it but right now he is a point of difference in the Waratahs scrum for all the wrong reasons. Perhaps he really should get away from the Waratahs to find a great scrum and tight play mentor/coach and learn his craft rather than having his ‘tyres pumped up’ by parochial, partisan and maybe even well intentioned, commentators who just want him to stay at the Waratahs no matter what might be best for him.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bit of both I think mate.

    • Crescent

      Would love a trans tasman comp to get up – but would prefer a top 4 vs top 4 structure, because putting the Tahs across the ditch would do the team and the competition more harm than good. 96-0 still haunts me vs Crusaders. Imagine what they would do to this squad.

      • Yowie

        The Tahs would be lucky to score nil.

        • Mike D

          Maybe. Depends if they police the offside like they have been in Oz where they are cracking down on things like breaking the line early and then retiring [That one bugs me no end, I’m glad they’re penalising it], any hint of being past last feet, etc. If they do, then that really inhibits the rush defence which, I think, was always “pushing the boundaries” of the offside law. Give the Tahs an extra half a second and, by the end of the Oz season, I think they’ll have a bit more cohesion with some really outstanding backs doing some great work. I still think they’ll lose, but it won’t be the absolute shellacking we might fear. Plus I’m not really seeing amazing defence by the kiwis, a few times it’s looked a bit like touch or sevens rugby – players running through really big gaps or brushing off tackles.

      • Hoss

        I loved the work of the two young locks last round mate. Jeez they covered some ground and did some serious grunt work.Harris looks to be something special and a big specimen of a kid. Get Mad-Dog back at 6 and a replacement for HJH – who from now on will be ‘The Ginger Baxter’ and we show signs of life. The backs are ok, but the best chassis in the world counts for nought if the engine is shite.

        • Yowie

          but the best chassis in the world counts for nought if the engine is shite.

          Cue angry letters from Lotus owners…

        • Brisneyland Local

          Your Kingdom for some piggies.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Not sure on mad dog mate. Too little brains and too much trying to prove how tough he is – which he ain’t. If he stops the crap and concentrates on rugby then maybe, but from what I’ve seen; too high in the contact and easily stoped by a good defence

      • Brisneyland Local

        YEah I hear you. BUt maybe daylight is the best disinfectant for these teams. So they all know where they stand.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Morning mate. Lovely Easter down here in Sydney and had some good celebrations for my 61st. Much better than being locked down on an American base in Korea like my 60th was.
      Loved seeing the Tahs step up and the pressure they put on White, and his subsequent poor play just showed again why he was behind both Genia and the bovine sprinkler. Brumbies were poor in the 2nd half and if your guys do the same then they’ll fold again.
      Reds backline was very impressive and should stay like this JP is a good player but he’s got too many deficiencies in his game for this level.
      RM saying some good things and I hope they come off

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, great to hear from a coach with a plan for the future and an ability to actually create a plan. Let’s hope he is allowed the room to move and to repair the abortion that was left by the Arse Clown and his bunch of monkeys.
    I’m not convinced it’s more than a bounce back by the Tahs, however Gordon made a huge difference with both his leadership and decision making. I think they could threaten both the Force and Rebels if they don’t get any more injuries.
    I’m with Two Cows. A 3rd round of both comps would be boring. I’d almost say if the TT comp can’t go ahead, can the rest of Super Rugby and bring the Mitre10 forward with all the players going back. If Aus had the NRC they could also have a good 2nd level comp

    • Brisneyland Local

      we definitely need to bring back NRC in Aus as soon as possible. It is the development path way from Club to SR.

      • Happyman

        Agreed NRC I’ll happen again but just jumper on Stan and noticed the Club games are all up for this weekend.

        • Brisneyland Local

          To be honest, I will watch club in person, not on Stan.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That’s the point mate. Thinking that people from QLD will jump on Stan to watch 2 clubs from Sydney play each other is a dream. In fact if even for 2 Sydney clubs you’d get very few who didn’t support either club watching it. Apart from the crap standard of play that is nowhere near as good as it s hyped up to be, there really isn’t that much interest outside of those people that belong to the club

        • Happyman

          Yes mate I will probably only watch my club and the club we play next week. But if they do the 6 minute games I will probably watch a few to get a taste of them. I also know quite a few guys who play in both Sydney and Brisbane at other clubs so I will keep an eye on that.

          I will say this the Stan mentality is not about this week or this year I believe they are playing a long game and my mail is the are super happy with where it is at at the moment. Time will tell.

          I will say this Rugby is on its last chance in Australia so if it is not supported no one else will take it on.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Ive watched a couple and TBH very boring and poor quality. I can see how the supporters of the clubs playing will like it when their team is playing but I can’t see it gaining a huge following from anyone else

  • Keith Butler

    According to the latest news a trans Tasman travel bubble is ready to be announced. Let battle with our foes commence.

    • Yowie

      Western Australian rugby?

      • Brisneyland Local

        Boom tish

        • Yowie

          Idea credit to the “we should be united against the common enemy!” “The Judean People’s Front!?” scene in Life of Brian

        • Brisneyland Local

          Splitter!

  • Patrick

    I would welcome back McMahon for sure.

  • Alister Smith

    OK, don’t mean to be negative. But I don’t get, and never have gotten, the “let’s pick a team for the future” business. If they’re good enough they are old enough and if they are still the best in their position they are young enough. If we just pick the side on merit, pick the best available players in their position at the time then that should be fine. We did this in Australia cricket for a long while, this business of picking on potential, and it lead to one of our worst periods of performance in recent years. I don’t think it is actually the Wallabies job to “develop” players (but I don’t mean they shouldn’t improve them). You shouldn’t get into the Wallabies until you are the best player available in your position. There are cases (too many of recent times) where players have come into a Wallabies team and haven’t possessed the necessary skill set to compete at the highest level but that isn’t or shouldn’t be what the Wallabies do IMHO (maybe leave out the H – I can struggle with humility at times).

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think there needs to be a balance with young guys coming in as part of succession planning so that you don’t suddenly have a big hole when someone gets hurt or retires but other than that I’m with you 100%. I’d say the same with these league players coming in. Get them to to a club and prove themselves before getting into a super team, then prove themselves there before coming into the Wallabies and being a liability for 3 years like they all have been, and some still are

    • Mike D

      Yes… sort of. Playing at Wallabies level also improves the player. It’s not so much getting the wunderkind through, but creating a larger pool of players who understand what it takes to play at international level. Then they can look at what they need to work on in their game at Super/NRC/Club level to get into the Wallabies 23. So yep, choose the best player first, but if you don’t blood a few others then you’ve only got one option come crunch time and no one else will catch him until he retires or goes OS – Michael Hooper for example, we’ve got some corking good 7s in the country, but they couldn’t get a look in with Hoops dominating the position. [Ok, yes there were other factors such as his captaincy role.]

  • Yowie

    https://www.betootaadvocate.com/uncategorized/nsw-rugby-tell-campese-hes-got-as-much-chance-of-getting-coach-role-as-a-pacific-islander/

    However, one board member agreed to speak to The Advocate under the promise of anonymity.

    They explained that David has it all wrong.

    “It’s not that Campo doesn’t have any chance of being the next Waratah coach,” they said.

    “It’s just that he has very little chance. We are looking to make more diverse choices when it comes to coaching and executive appointments. This means we’ll probably try to fix our immense and profound cultural problems here at the Waratahs by parachuting in another Kiwi then unceremoniously executing him after he fails to win a game – after we greenlit the export of his best cattle to Japan,”

    “We need to emulate the rugby club culture they have in New Zealand and as far as we’re concerned, the best way to do that is to simply put a Kiwi in has head coach. A dozen or so board meetings later, a few hundred kay in directors fees and the problem’s solved.”

