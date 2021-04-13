 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Hodge’s Knee, big wraps on Thorn, and pass it to Jordy.

 

10 Weeks For Reece Hodge’s Knee.

Reece Hodge beats a tackle

Melbourne Rebels Mr Fix it Reece Hodge will miss the rest of Super rugby this year with an MCL injury, but may be available for the French test series.

Hodge damaged his knee in a collision with Western Force player Tim Anstee while attempting a last ditch field goal that would have won the game for the Rebels.

Melbourne Rebels may swap one Wallaby star for another with Dane Haylett-Petty a chance to replace Hodge.

Haylett-Petty hasn’t played this season after battling ongoing symptoms from a head knock sustained in last year’s Sydney Bledisloe Cup clash in late October.

There were fears it could force the 31-year-old fullback into retirement.

However the Rebels have been buoyed by news that Haylett-Petty may be available for Sunday afternoon’s crucial Super Rugby AU clash with the Brumbies at AAMI Park.

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels said his captain would be tested at training on Tuesday, with their last round match against the Waratahs another option.

“Dane is a chance, which would be great for us,” Wessels told AAP.

“He’s very keen to play; emotionally also he wants to be part of it now, he knows it’s his time to step forward.”

 

Suliasi Vunivalu says Nice Things About His Coach.

Suliasi Vunivalu takes a kick

Suliasi Vunivalu has compared New coach Brad Thorn to legendary League coach Craig Bellamy.

“Thorny is pretty much like Craig, pretty old school, winning culture and stuff like that,” said Vunivalu, with the Reds’ coach known to get in the gym and pack down in scrums with his men.

“It’s just hard work to get into the team (Reds), which is pretty good.”

Thorn has yet to win a Super Rugby title as a coach, but as a player he won everything as a dual international.

And though McKay is considered the brains behind the Reds’ stunning play, Thorn, who played underneath Bellamy at the Broncos, has turned the culture around at the Super Rugby franchise and their never-say-die attitude on the field is just how the former All Black and Maroons forward played.

The two-time premiership winner with the Melbourne Storm injured his hamstring against the Waratahs last month, but is hoping to be fit for the Reds’ final match of the regular season against the Force in Perth.

Although he’s shown what he can do with the ball in his limited time on the field to date, his prompt return is necessary because he’s still yet to readjust to the rules.

“I’m getting better every week,” he said.

“The more games I play, the better I learn.

“He’s (McKay) been pushing me to come and see him after training and stuff like that

“He’s fast tracked me back into the game which is good. I’m still going into his office every day to learn all the plays.”

 Thorny Like Jordy.

The discussions have been going around in circles for months. He’s a winger, no a centre, people want to see him at fullback. Brad Thorn put it all to rest when asked on Saturday night.

“There was a move in the All Blacks: pass the ball to Jonah because he’s good,” the 56-Test New Zealand lock said.

“That’s a good move … and I just think he’s (Petaia) one of those special guys, they’re just good.

“He’s played for Australia at 13, and he’s done very well for us there and done very well on the wing and I reckon he’d do very well at the back (No.15) as well.”

The 21-year-old has been shifted from the centres to wing for the last two Reds victories, starring in Saturday night’s 24-22 win against the Brumbies.

He was safe under the high ball, intimidating in defence and soared high to catch a bomb and score the game’s final try.

“Isn’t it great to see him develop his game with his kicking? It hasn’t come by chance, it’s come by hard work and working with good people,” Thorn said.

“Jordy, you give him the ball, if you give reasonable footy to him, he can beat defenders and if you put a kick up, there’s a good chance he’ll come down with it.”

  • Yowie

    That knee injury looked brutal when it happened.

    • Reds Revival

      When does a knee injury ever look good?

      • Yowie

        I once injured my knee doing an at-speed dismount from inside a gravity-assisted accelerating shopping trolley.

        My mates did comment favourably on the style of the dismount at the time.

        I can’t think of any other examples however.

        • laurence king

          I once hurt my knee while riding my motorbike past a suburban cricket ground and was hit by a six. My dismount was just plain unpleasant

        • Should try wheelie bins, protects the knees.

          Not so good for the head/shoulders though

        • Yowie

          Based on childhood experience of horizontal wheelie-bin rides (in the tough inner-Brisbane river-views suburbs) the main issue is wear & tear on the handle end, which of course has no wheels and just gets ground down by the road surface. That friction probably saved us from serious mishap.

        • laurence king

          What about parental retribution?

        • Yowie

          I think the respective mothers were unimpressed from a hygiene point of view. No consequences that I can recall from wearing down the bin handle by one-third of its diameter.

        • Problem exists when the bin comes to a sudden halt and flips fwd.
          Bit like watching some1 shot from a cannon.

          Part from that they seem real safe.

        • Yowie

          That would be quite funny to see.

      • Crescent

        usually when it is not happening to you or your team mate…..

    • Missing Link

      Should have been a penalty against the Force for a shoulder charge, the trouble is with Toomua in the head bin and Hodge’s leg with a saggy spring, who would have kicked the Rebels to victory? Tuttle, that’s who!

      • Jason

        Nah, on a charge down you don’t need to wrap etc. But a lot claiming it was late.

        And I REALLY rate Tuttle, not sure if he’s still what he was prior to his nearly 2 years of injuries, but he was on track to excellence. Gun goal kicker, very serviceable halfback, quality running game. EXACTLY who you want to come in to settle a team and close out a game for the win.

        • Missing Link

          Agreed and I think it’s the reason behind moving Lomani to the wing, Tuttle is too good a player not to have him in the 23.

          Lewis Holland was also pretty good at 12 if you ask me.

      • Kevino

        Lomani would have kicked it, or Picus.

      • Perth girl

        Mmm, I wonder what the ref thought?

    • formerflanker

      Another sports reporter could have said a little more accurately: “Hodge’s knee was damaged by Tim Anstee who crashed into Hodge after he attempted a last ditch field goal”.
      At the time I immediately thought Anstee hit Hodge late.

      • Perth girl

        Oh I must of logged onto the Rebels fan site by mistake!

        • Yowie

          If you had done, that would have put their internet traffic up by one-third.

  • Reds Revival

    The Rebels seem to be getting the wobbles coming in to the crunch time of the season. When have I seen this before??
    If it happens again, you would have to say that Wessels has used up his nine lives.

    • Crescent

      I would have punted Wessels before I punted Penney. Not a fan of his lack of results with the kind of talent he has had at his disposal for some time – then again, maybe I judge him harshly. He has shown poor game management skills and poor tactics – give Tim Sampson from the Force this roster and see what he can achieve. I don’t care which colour jerseys they wear.

      • Reds Revival

        In all fairness Crescent, I thought the tactics that he used at the start of the season were quite clever, and nullified the advantage that both the Reds and Brums had over the Rebels. As the season progressed, he has tried to employ a more attacking style of rugby. His forward pack have matched it with the best, but the Wallaby laden back line has been found wanting.

        • Crescent

          I have found him baffling, and that is why I am prepared to concede that I may be judging him harshly. I struggle to get past the poor tactics against the Force after such great steps forward with first round Reds and Brumbies. Then he rolled out the game plan against the Tahs that he should have rolled out for the Force, and the failure to unlock such a strong back line is a real disappointment. Also in fairness, there have been close results that could have gone either way, and it has not gone in the Rebels favour.

        • Damo

          I reckon a bit too much emphasis on using Marika to spark attacking raids. He should be finishing the backline plays, not starting them. He makes good metres a lot of times, but the Rebs forwards and backs don’t seem to link well enough to take advantage. It’s a bit the same when Pone gets well over the advantage line- there seems to be a bit of “now what?”, to their attacking structure. Their dearth of tries seems to bear this out.

        • Interesting that one see’s poor attack from a team, when another see’s good defence from the other…

          I felt the Force had stepped up in defence substantially since the last v Brums game, something they were failing at since Rd1.

      • Perth girl

        The Rebels have already had one of our coaches, they’re not going to get Sampson! Ever thought that just maybe it’s the players?

        • Reds Revival

          You mean all the ex Force players that they have?

        • Crescent

          Be careful – a good number of players went with Wessels.

    • Keith Butler

      Been a Rebs supporter since they started so have known mostly downs rather than ups. Feeling frustrated by Wessels. We’ve been ahead in 3 games inside the last 10 mins and have failed to close them out. Is this down to the coach or the so called finishers. We have a decent squad, particularly up front so should expect better. We have the Ponies this Sunday and they will be smarting after last weekend. Regardless of the importance of the game DHP should be sidelined for the rest of the season including our NZ fixtures. Health before rugby any time and if you’ll excuse the pun a no brainer.

  • Hoss

    Looking to fill the void that was no GAGR Monday Rugby i started to surf the interweb in search of rugby nourishment.

    To my surprise i found that All Black #24 has retired, Mr Nigel Owen.

    It was the nature of the headline that got my attention and the obvious depths that one R McCaw would plumb to curry favour with the one-eyed Welsh Wonder.

    No bloody wonder that had a win ratio approaching 114% under his. ahemmmm, officiating……….

    https://www.ultimaterugby.com/news/nigel-owens-picks-his-number-1-hardest-player/631284

    • Greg

      Clearly the role was demanding for Ruchie. That’s why he needed a good lie down in font of the opposition 9.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Pffft sour grapes

    • Keith Butler

      Ref the book Hard Men of Rugby referred to in the article, I wonder whether Brad Thorn ever came up against Bakkes Botha. That would have been a confrontation to savour.

      • Who?

        They did….

  • Jason

    I am a little shocked they didn’t have a second look at the challenge from the Force, a lot of Rebs fans claiming it was late (obviously being a charge down attempt there is no need for arms etc).

    • Missing Link
      • Jason

        I’d really need to see the video maybe a few angles to really make a decision. That being said, it being a charge down attempt there didn’t need to be arms or anything, and the payer doesn’t have a whole lot of opportunity to pull out, but at minimum it’s suspect and probably ought to be reviewed by the TMO.

      • Hoss

        No harm, no foul – unfortunate for sure, but play on.

        ***Edit. I would suggest people compare the above v Palestine’s no arms, deliberate and forceful dive at the legs of a Reds player on Saturday nite – now that’s a leg breaking, career ending despicable attempt, worthy of a spell on the pine.

        • laurence king

          It certainly was a nasty tackle mate

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That should have been an automatic YC. He’s known for those Grasscutter tackles and he needs to get them out of his game or he’ll end up spending a lot of time on the bench

  • Jason

    Anyone else think the problem with the Rebels impotent attack is Toomua? Like I think he’s a good player, he just doesn’t get the attack going like JOC or Lolo. I have felt like moving Toomua into 12 and using Cater Gordon who they stole away from Queensland with the promise of playing time would make the team overall better even-though Gordon probably isn’t in their best 23 players.
    You’ve gotta play guys in their position.

    • Who?

      Having Hodge at 12 doesn’t help much, either… Horrible to knock a bloke when he’s already down, but under this Rebels coaching crew, he’s never looked particularly threatening there.

