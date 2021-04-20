 Tuesdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at JO’C sticking around, a turning point for the Reds, and an insight into what drives Carlo Tizzano.

 

James O’Connor to stay a Red

James O’Connor makes a run

Great news for Reds fans and Australian Rugby. The Reds were looking at a massive hole in the halves next year with James O’Connor out of contract but JOC has, apparently, put pen to paper on an upgraded contract.

O’Connor tells of his journey back to Australia in this article.

“My time at Sale was hard. Really hard. I was playing 12 and 13 and it was hard rugby, tough footy. I wasn’t enjoying it. It was taking everything out of me to turn up and play each week,” O’Connor said.

“I still wasn’t fit, I had a lingering ankle injury. I hadn’t played good rugby since 2013. I had to re-learn the game and I was playing a role in that team that wasn’t natural to me.

“At the time, I thought, shit, I only have a year left in me. If I was ever going to come back (to Australia), that was it. That was the time.

“My goal was to play in the (2019) World Cup. Not that I thought it was my right. I wasn’t playing that good. I thought I would retire. I thought I was going to finish up. But I just wanted to have one more crack.

But it wasn’t that easy.

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika told O’Connor he would be considered for selection in the World Cup squad if he could find a Super Rugby club for the 2020 season.

When O’Connor went to market, there was no interest from Australian clubs.

 He’d burned bridges at the Rebels and Reds, the Force had not yet returned to Super Rugby and the Brumbies and Waratahs had no interest in a player who had built a reputation for attracting more off-field trouble than on-field success.

“No one wanted me. No one in Super, that’s for sure,” O’Connor said.

“Scott Johnson got involved and the Reds became interested after I met with the board on three different occasions.

“I met with the coaching staff and just put my heart out there on the line. I told them my journey, my story, where I was at and they said ‘Yeah, we think you’re sincere. If you stick to these words, there is a contract there for you’.

It’s definitely worth reading the full article.

Sam Cordingley on the Reds.

Brad Thorn lays down the law at half-time

Over at Foxsport Christy Doran had a talk to Sam Cordingley about Brad Thorn and rebuilding the broken Reds machine.

According to the article Sam and the Reds got interested in Thorn when they tried to recruit him as a player in 2015. The Reds didn’t have room for him but they talked anyway.

“We had a conversation around what does life look like after rugby,” Cordingley tells foxsports.com.au. “He was considering going back to Leicester, but we kept in touch around what he wanted to do post rugby.

“For us, that circuit breaker, we knew we had a young group to come through, a 40 per cent turnover in your key list, you know that you’re needing to rebuild and what better person than a guy like Thorny to be a part of a coaching set-up at the academy level; a hardworking values-based guy, who demonstrated a strong vision of how he saw the club.

“He had a strong affiliation with Queensland through his NRL days with the Broncos, so there were a lot of key ingredients in someone who could be a future coach for the Reds.”

By year’s end Thorn was on board and there began the Reds’ rebirth.

When Cordingley met Thorn they decided to make a long-term play.

Success would not be achieved overnight, but if they stuck together they would bear fruit later.

A week ago the Reds took a giant step to moving closer to achieving what they set out to achieve by booking a home Super Rugby final. Their come-from-behind win over the Brumbies was witnessed by 22,000 people – their biggest crowd in years.

“If I look at this year in isolation, it’s probably been five or six years in the making,” Cordingley said.

“It started with a period of turmoil. Back in the 2014-15 period there was some poor financial management, our academy hadn’t operated for three years. By the end of 2015, 40 per cent of our core playing squad had departed. That accounted for something like 700 Reds caps and over 300 Test caps, so there’s a big correlation to that period and our highest ever debt position as a club.

“We definitely needed a circuit breaker after that period and we looked at building a strategy to reconnect the Reds pathway and from that point on it was always going to be pretty long play; rebuilding our academy structure, Brad’s recruitment in 2016 was tied into that strategy.”

Thorn has been at the heart of the Reds’ return from the dead.

Carlo Tizzano has a goal.

Carlo Tizzano is sandwiched in a tackle

Carlo Tizzano is sandwiched in a tackle

Some hack named Nathan Williamson put up a nice story about Carlo Tizzano heading back to WA for the Tahs narrow loss to the Force on the weekend.

Despite the loss, Tizzano remained positive about the experience both personally and professionally.

“I saw my family before and after the game and that was awesome,” Tizzano told the media on Monday. “I haven’t been able to see them a lot over the past 18 months so that was really good.

“It was an awesome game, going up in front of the old fans, the Sea of Blue, they’re a great crowd.

“Everyone’s been pretty positive. We gave it our best crack and the biggest thing for us was giving the fans something to be proud of.

“Yeah, we lost by one point but we taken a lot of learnings out of it and we’re just going to get better and better.

“There were some real positives outcomes from that game and we’re going to take it into this week and Trans-Tasman.”

Defensive effort has been a major focus of the 21-year-old, setting the goal to be the competition’s leading tackler.

Whilst he has all-but-secured that, sitting 36 ahead of his nearest rival (Kane Koteka), he has a bigger goal on his mind: Wallabies selection.

“Make the Wallabies, 100%. That’s deadset what it is,” he stated.

“There’s been nothing but I’m going to keep knocking at that door and eventually they will open it.”

To do so, he is looking towards Super Rugby Trans-Tasman as an opportunity to make a name himself, and he was very clear about who he wanted to target as the Waratahs look to silence their critics.

“Whose top of the table at the moment? Crusaders then,” he said.

“I think it’d be cool to get a run against Ardie Savea as well, going against one of the best sevens in the world would be an awesome experience.

“We thrive off that. We’re a young team and from where we’ve come from the start of the year, the improvement that we’ve had, especially the circumstances with Rob leaving, I think we’re hitting some good ground and we’re excited for the future.”

  • So I stuffed up and didn’t publish the news the right way. Sorry to anyone who still got here.

    • Reds Revival

      All good mate. Just happy to see the news up today!

    • Damo

      Thanks Sully. I actually found the news on GAGR facebook page this morning. I don’t usually go there, but was curious to see if anything new had been posted.
      So it seems that when a lot of us were whinging a couple of years back about what the hell was going on at the Reds, they had a cunning plan all along. Or at least that’s the narrative now that all has turned out well in the end!?

    • Yowie

      But to your credit, two out of three stories are about the Reds and the third story has a picture of Reds. Keep up the good work.

  • Reds Revival

    Thanks for the news today Sully. It is always appreciated.
    It was great to hear Sam Cordingley’s version of events, as I had often wondered if they had committed to Thorn long term from the outset, or just didn’t have other contenders they could afford. Good to know that it was a joint decision (there could be a lesson in that for a powder puff blue organisation).

    • Yowie

      As the saying goes “Success has a thousand fathers. Failure is an orphan”.

      Everyone obviously had buy-in to the Thorn plan from the start.

      For the record, all the sh!t I’ve hung on JOC over the years was *ahem* done ironically because I knew all along he would come good right about now.

      • Reds Revival

        You are the Oracle Yowie.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Me too mate

  • laurence king

    Thanks for the news mate. The Reds committment to a long term goal is something that the Tahs should take to heart. If Tizzano’s attitude is a reflection of the rest of the Tahs then things are looking up. Cheers mate

  • Moz

    Interesting article on Tizzano. And really glad the Force could help out that struggling, busted-arsed team over east, by giving them one our best up-and-coming young players. Lets face it, they need all the help they can get, but its still nice to know they are our bunnies!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Ouch

  • Perth girl

    Kane’s got you covered Carlo, you chose the wrong shade of blue!

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, must be hard these days mate and I know your efforts are really appreciated by the readers.
    Great story on JOC and I think he deserves all the accolades he gets. I personally would love to see him as the Wallaby 10 and captain.
    I wonder if any of the halfwits on the NSWRU board would read that story on Thorn without feeling a bit guilty. There’s the answer you bunch of muppets.
    Good luck Tizzano, personally not sure Rennie will drop Hooper but certainly there are better options for both 7 and captain

    • For them to feel guilty would imply they have a conscience.

  • Huw Tindall

    Kinda sad AU is drawing to a close. It’s been a bloody awesome comp and if it wasn’t for the Tahs shady first half of the season it’d have been absolutely class through and through. Rebels could have a banana skin this week against a quickly improving Tahs. Reds to show they are true favourites and put the Force to the sword away from home. Meanwhile McKellar is figuring out to get one over on the Reds scrum. All this then Trans Tasman to test ourselves against the best before the Crappaud land on our shores.

