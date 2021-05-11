 Tuesday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at the Waratahs boss’ retirement, the Super Rugby AU Final, the law variations for the TT, and no TJ for the Roosters.

 

Roger Davis goes

After a dismal season in Super Rugby AU the move many Waratahs fans have been calling for, for some time, has come about. NSW Rugby Chairman Roger Davis has decided to not seek re-election at the Anual General Meeting on May 31.

Davis says that after twelve years on the Board of the NSW Rugby Union and the NSW Waratahs, nine of them as Chairman, now was the right time to retire.

“A new CEO is in place, the search is underway for a new head coach, we have a young and talented team showing all the signs of a great future ahead of them and our Centre of Excellence is about to begin construction,” Davis said.

“As Chairman I’ve been able to oversee all of this and other major milestones at NSW Rugby, including the Waratahs making two semi-finals and winning the Super Rugby Championship in 2014, negotiating the merger of the NSW and Waratah boards and securing the financial future of the organisation.

“While rugby has faced some serious headwinds over the last few years, I think at club and state level, NSW is at the beginning of a new and sustained period of success.”

The Chief Executive of the NSW Rugby Union Paul Doorn, says Davis should be recognised and thanked for his lifelong contribution to rugby.

“Roger has achieved so much as a player, in business and as a Chairman and NSW Rugby has benefitted from his dedication to the game over the last four decades,” Doorn said.

“He is passionate about rugby and has made a considerable contribution to the game and we, as a Board and an organisation, thank him and wish him well for the future.”

The Board has selected Tony Crawford to succeed Davis and will formally vote to confirm his appointment on 1 June, following the AGM.

Crawford has been a director of the NSWRU since 2018 and has longstanding connections in both the rugby and business communities.

 

 

The Reds and Brumbies Final!!!!!

James O’Connor score the match winning try

What a night we had. The drama, the noise, the intensity of those final ten minutes. It was all amazing. I was there in 2011 but for me this was even better. Queenslanders seem to have lost some of their famous inhibitions and found, at least, some of their voice.

The crowd of 41,637 is one of the largest at a domestic rugby match, but it wasn’t just at the ground where things were looking pretty rosey. New broadcast partner Nine/Stan clocked up some pretty healthy figure too. Saturday night’s television audience for the season finale peaked nationally at a staggering 464,000 during the dramatic final stages, with the average audience up 232% from the 2020 Final which was also played between the two sides. This audience figure does not include those who watched on Stan Sport or streamed on 9Now.

Now while there are is a question mark over how the ball got from Tupou’s hands to the back of the ruck for that quick pass to O’Connor I am happy to completely gloss over that and watch the Reds take the trophy.

The trophy was the first at the highest level as a coach for Thorn, adding to NRL, Super Rugby, Rugby World Cup and State of Origin glory as a player.

“It’s so much more uncomfortable,” he said of the differences.

“You (feel like you) are out there making tackles; it’s a tough gig sitting behind the glass.

“On the day of the game I usually do a gym workout because I know I’m not going to get that release.

“When you play you can hit something; (I was) a physical player, I would unload the energy.

“I don’t know how long you can do this for, no wonder there’s so many bald coaches.”

 

Trans Tasman Law Variations.

With the end of Australia’s and New Zealand’s Super Rugby competitions thoughts turn to exactly which rules the Trans Tasman comp will be played under.

Goal line drop-outs and 20 minute replacements on a red card are the two law variations that will continue in the joint venture.

“The goal line drop-out has proven it is fit for purpose and it has allowed for greater ball in play time compared to a five-metre scrum.

“We have seen the red card replacement serve its purpose too in Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU, and while we never want to see red cards, we now know that it doesn’t have the potential to ruin a close contest,” said Rugby Australia’s Scott Johnson.

The 2020 Super Rugby AU competition saw an average of ’78 seconds saved before regular play continued because of a goal line drop-out. While the return of a red-carded player increased the competitiveness of games with an average of 12 points difference between teams.

While laws surrounding ruck speed, captains challenge and the highly praised 50/22 kick set to be sidelined for the Trans-Tasman comp.

In a further change to the competition structure, teams will also share the points for tied matches during the round-robin stage.

The competitions final on June 19th will be under the same extra-time protocols as the recent Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU Final between the Reds and Brumbies.

“Similar to the domestic competition, we believe we have struck the right balance in preserving the integrity of the competition while also developing our players for the Test arena, which now isn’t too far away,” Johnson added.

TJ Perenara staying at the Hurricanes.

 

TJ Perenara – precocious talent

TJ Perenara has ended his brief dalliance with rugby league and signed a two and a half year deal with the Hurricanes.

“My wife and I have decided to come back to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for the next two and a half years,” the 2016 Super Rugby-winning halfback said in a statement.

“We’re really excited at the journey …. really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love.”

Chris Lendrum, NZR’s General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance, said: “When TJ left for his short stint in Japan we said we’d welcome him home, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract with us through to 2023.

“He’s been part of New Zealand rugby for more than a decade and I’m sure his Japanese experience has grown him as a person. We look forward to seeing him on his return.”

I guess that’s bad news for just about anyone coming up against the Hurricanes.

  • onlinesideline

    How this Canterbury fella isnt AB coach is beyond me. He has effectively done to Brad Thorn, making stars out of no bodies, unlike the claim that he inherited gold.

    This is a crucial year for NZ. My gut says that while still a fantastic side and very hard to beat, teams feel in their stomachs they can beat them. Us, the Argies, The Saffas. It may be due to cycles, maybe because its extremely hard to remain untouchable forever. But they are not Lloyds of London. Tradition is great but you have to keep ahead of the curve too. I think the AB profile as a team ( not as a brand ) took a backward step under Fossie. last year. (Undoubtedly he has tonne of knowledge) But to keep that edge, instilling fear in sides minds as they run on, you have to be unpreditcable. And to me they are not unpreditcable. They are losing the unknown. That’s where Robinson comes in, for mine. Young, brave, fearless, self conviction and rugby smarts. It could result in a truly scary team and I think the ABs are losing out here by sticking with Fozzie and I think this season, more people will voice their opinion on this.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Totally agree about Robinson. I thought that the Saders would be a slightly easier game when those big players retired or moved on but it shows what a difference a good coach can make. Less of the Pom bashing please and a bit more respect for the inventors of the game. We suffer enough as it with Boris Johnson and us SDs are sensitive souls.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Speaking of Boris, I read this cracking bit in an opinion piece the other week:

        “Third, Johnson’s character. The prime minister approaches truth the way a toddler handles broccoli. He understands the idea that it contains some goodness, but it will touch his lips only if a higher authority compels it there.”

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Or to give him his proper name Alexander de Pfellel Johnson aka that Etonian Wanker.

          Report
        • Yowie

          It is genuinely incredible that this cartoon charlatan is the prime minister.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Fortunately now being an inhabitant of Gods Own Country we only have to put up with Scotty from Marketing. Not much of a choice but…….

          Report
        • Yowie

          Not ideal either, but I would tolerate a Scotty over a Boris or Donald given the choice of 3.

          Report
        • Greg

          Honestly….. it would be a close run thing.

          Report
        • Yowie

          “It’s not my job to stir up insurrection mate”

          Report

    • I don’t claim to understand the inner thinkings of ANY national RU governing body.

      While I think they missed a trick appointing Foster over Robinson, I suspect the feeling was “he’s young, give him another four years to learn how to do it better.” At the point he would have been interviewed, he’d been there for a year or so, largely with the side Blackadder had put together and full of senior ABs and yes, he’d done better than Blackadder ever had but, they could have argued, he had a team built to deliver it. What he’s done since 2019, where he’s really put his stamp on the players and continued the culture and the winning ways, brought a load of no-name players through to shine means that come 2023 (or earlier if they sack Foster), they go back to Robinson and anoint him without a murmur. (Gatland might be in the running after this year too, since he won’t have the Lions on his plate.)

      Report
  • Jason

    Really disappointed to not see the 22/50 in SR:TT — Kiwis are a bit too conservative to see the brilliant innovation it has been to the game.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      If nothing else Jason, it has improved our attacking kicking abilities. It was one of the best parts of Bernie Larkham’s game, and would really put the opposition under pressure. If JOC et al can keep pinning the French and ABs in their own quarter, than the rule has served its purpose.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        miss that Giteau left foot boot pinning the Poms down the sideline in their own quarter.

        Report
  • Nutta

    Many thanks Sully

    Roger Davis – thanks for your service. Time for something new. Looking out across the wasteland that NSW country rugby has become, the fact there is STILL bugger-all in Sydney’s west to shout about (y’know it’s only +2m people with +750 schools in the most condensed rugby-friendly landscape & demographic you’re likely to find in Oz), the deliberate undermining of the NRC and/or Twiggy and/or anything else that may threaten the Shute Shield and the comparative growth of both soccer and AFL in what were previously relatively secure (even if benignly ignored) rugby nursery landscapes, and the simple fact that one championship from the state/franchise with the most-est of everything seems breathtakingly underwhelming, well then yes, yes it is well time for something new. But then again, rugby in this country is deliberately built to not be held accountable to the fee/subs/gate paying punter so what do we expect?

    TJP – anyone know what his contract value was previously versus what it is now? Well played TJ.

    Law variations – yeh nah. To be frank I’m not overly convinced any of them really add to the game beyond gimmick value. That’s fine if playing in isolation (eg Covid) and we are fighting for local space, but not once we start playing a global game again. And don’t forget one of the best aspects of our game is that the game is played consistently across all levels but local variations and especially ideas like that red-card 20min rule scares the Beejezus out of me at club level. I know plenty of folk well ready to use that for nefarious purposes.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      I liked the idea of the 20 min RC rule but it could be open to abuse. Select a meathead, Lachie Swinton for example (incoming) to take one for the team and lay out (not too seriously) the oppositions main man for the duration early on then bring on someone who can actually play after 20 mins – perfect.

      Report
      • Nutta

        Yup. Take out who you need to early then slow it down until you get your man back.

        Report
      • Yowie

        Better check the team lists before each game for some never-before-seen-as-a-player ogre on special day release from “shivving other prisoners” solitary confinement.

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Back in my day we knew exactly who the psychos were and there were plenty.

          Report
        • Yowie

          You must have played opposition teams from outside Liverpool also?

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    Great to see Davis gone, but selecting another North Shore replacement is hardly setting the tone for the required necessary changes. It is more of a decision to keep the status quo, while appearing to do something different.

    Report
    • Nutta

      Not even appearing to do something different. I would suggest the direct opposite – no change here, nothing to see here, move along move along, these aren’t the droids we’re looking for…

      Report
