 Tuesdays Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Queensland Reds

Tuesdays Rugby News

Tuesdays Rugby News

Tuesday’s News

Ladies and Gents here is all the news that is fit to print, well that’s not true, here is all the news that BLL thinks is fit to print. I.E. More about what I care about than anyone else. So as usual for you Waratah’s fans, we will have F$%^ all.

Cup half full or half empty. Or Twice as big as it needs to be!

There have been many articles and lots of commentary about the results of the Australian SR teams after the weekend Horribulus. So close and yet so far! But regardless of the sentiments, we lost 5 from 5. They are the facts, and they are undisputed!
There are many mitigations (read excuses) that we can use, but the reality is, we didn’t measure up. Some would say the Brumbies and Force went close, but as my old gaffer used to say “Close is a lingerie shop without a window!”
So what do we have to do to shape up? Well BLL’s detailed analysis (read into that I watched all the games whilst drinking copious amounts of moonshine), our speed to the breakdown is nowhere near as fast as the Kiwi’s, particularly in attack. They seem to have players in numbers at the break-down as soon as their man is tackled, allowing for very fast ball, and the ability to be over the advantage line continuously.
The other uber detailed piece of analysis (NOT) is how quickly the Kiwi’s transition to counter-attack. From the moment the ball is turned over they are hard at it and making serious yardage, quickly. Whilst I have no stats to back this up, this was definitely my Mabo, constitution, just the vibe that I got watching these games. Interested to hear what the rest of you GAGR’s think about the a fore mentioned matter.

 Defence is not just somewhere indecisive people sit!

This weekend’s first round of SRTT had Aussie teams conceding on average 6 tries per game. The Brumbies and the Reds, who this year demonstrated very strong defensive patterns, were left in tatters. The Wara-turnstiles, oops I meant Waratahs, were amazingly bad in defence. The Force were probably the only Aus team to show a strong resolve in D for the match duration. With a majority of Australian teams missing close to 20% of their tackles, is it time for the teams to work on their basic tackling technique and defensive structures? Or is this just the Aussie teams adapting to the much faster pace of the Kiwi (read sheep fornicators) game.
With stats like these the Defensive coaches are going to end up with less hair than Kojak, which is still more than me!

Kieran Read Announces Retirement

phipps and read wallabies vs all blacks

That old war horse and tormentor of Australian rugby fans everywhere has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby. Currently, plying his trade with Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top league the big No. 8 stated “I’m looking forward to returning to New Zealand and spending time with my family!” With 127 caps for the Darkness, with 52 as Captain, and four Super Rugby Championships with the Dark Saders, Kieran Reid will be a big loss for the Kiwi’s. We wish him all the best.
Despite our mocking and bagging of our neighbours across the ‘dutch’, KR was a fantastic servant to the game, and to New Zealand as a whole, a fantastic player and a great captain. Enjoy retirement, and I am sure we will be seeing him again in some new guise on the rugby circuit.

Get your Tickets

Wallabies v France 3rd test_140621_317

Tickets will go on sale at 0900 (QLD time – because the time in the rest of Aus doesn’t matter) for the Cheese Eating Surrender Monkey’s (France for anyone that couldn’t work out the pun) Tour of Aus. The first test is at the SCG on Wednesday the 7th July, then AAMI Park in Melb for Saturday the 13th, with the Finale happening at Lang Park (Suncorp Stadium – for all you modern folks) on Saturday the 20th.
The Queensland game will have the Wallaroos playing the precursor, when they face Manusina, the Samoan National Women’s XVs side. A double header blockbuster. I think we should organise a GAGR event. Come on up from the colder bleaker southern states for the warm Qld winter, put the chaff bag on and have a few drinkies then head to the ground for a great double header. Who’s up for that?

The Kiwi’s Tour the Pacific

Fijian huddle

Fijian huddle

Whilst the Wob’s shape up against the French, the Kiwi’s are up for a tour of the Pacific. Their first game is on the 3rd of July in Auckland against Tonga, and then back to back against the mighty Fijian’s on July 10 and 17 in Dunedin and Hamilton.
These matches are to make up for the originally schedule matches against Italy that had to be cancelled due to the Panda Flu outbreak. Damn those Panda’s!

Related Items
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Nice start BLL and thanks for stepping up. I’m planning a referee one after the smashing they got yesterday but a tad busy at the moment. It’ll keep and I’m sure there’ll be more comments to feed the fire.
    My two takes were that the Kiwis get rid of the ball faster from the ruck and that in most case the handling is better which allows the ball to move faster. Right from the time I started playing the coaches always used to stress that the ball would always beat the man if the passing was right and despite starting as a gangling uncoordinated 2nd rower I was expected to catch and pass as if I was a center. I noticed far too many times that even when the ball did come out fast from the ground for the Aussie teams there were more passes going high or behind than I saw from the kiwis. That kills the ability to go forward fast as players need to stop and start again.

    Saving my pass for the Bledisloe series mate. I’m looking forward to the French series but I admit my biggest interest is in seeing what changes DR is going to bring in. Will he make some hard calls to lead into RWC 23 or will he stick with some of the under performing players he kept last season. I’m not sure the CESM’s will bring a top team regardless of the 11 days as their clubs just have too much power.

    Thanks for the memories Read. I still remember his joy in the Lions match with his comments about how good the rugby was and the joy he had in the competition. He always seemed to keep control and was well respected by his team mates. Good relationships with the referees and just a great player to watch

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yeah I am.hoping Rennie will ditch Hooper and some of the other older crew and blood the newbies.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I somehow can’t see him ditching Hooper. I must admit I am constantly amazed by how many people still rate him as the best 7 in Australia and as Captain. I really don’t get either of those and can’t understand why he gets such a rap and so much freedom from accountability

        Report
        • Yowie

          Must be his statesmanlike attitude when referees are trying to talk to him.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think with the short turn around between games that Hooper probably won’t play all games but I think he is still in our best 30 players and either 1 or 2 at 7 so I think he should get a run.

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      Didn’t realise you were a fellow 2nd rower KARL. BL is a big unit so he stays in the engine room. I reckon you and I could alternate between 2R and 6. With the Hoss man as an alleged 8 we just need a dynamic 7 to complete the perfect back 5. Absolutely dead right as well, let the ball do the work. Sometimes it just needs the KISS rather than over complicating things.

      Report
  • sophankithfund

    Read about to exorcise Phipp’s demons

    Report
    • Nutta

      It would take more than one session.

      Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks BLL for stepping up to help keep the daily updates going!

    Should be a great day up in Brissy for the Wallaroos test match preceding the Wallabies test match – probably a model that should be embraced for more fixtures. Will certainly favour the old stagers who know how to pace themselves in the drinking department!

    Mid week test at the SCG for Sydney – will enjoy the Weds night out, but still have to say the SCG for watching rugby is sub-optimal. Looking forward to the new SFS being completed so we can get closer to the action again.

    Great thinking by the Kiwis to get Tonga and Fiji in across for some matches to fill the void from the Italians being stymied by the virus. I would love to see Aus and NZ commit to touring in Tonga, Samoa and Fiji at some stage to help fill the island union coffers. I am seeing Chinese money and FIFA money being sprinkled into Tonga presently developing venues for televised matches (and major infrastructure projects like ports) – both politically and from a sporting perspective we need to looking at how we can help the PI nations develop their talent and provide pathways for their youth.

    Will be strange watching the AB’s roll out without Read – he has been a fantastic player who would only have been better if his jersey was, say, gold. He certainly deserves to enjoy his retirement from the professional ranks. The sad irony of the depth of NZ’s player pool is that he is unlikely to be missed for long in terms of performance on the field.

    Finally – TT review – I was still impressed by how ruthlessly efficient all the Kiwi sides were on attack. One thing that really stood out for me in the Rebels match was how much faster the Blues reloaded in defence when compared to the Rebels. It’s hard to find the energy when you are getting pumped, but all these little moments add up….

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Maybe it is me, but they the kiwis seem fitter or just know where to expend energy.

      Report
      • Custardtaht

        Taking the shortcut to the ruck and not taking the extra steps to get behind the last feet probably helps energy conservation.

        Report
        • Yowie

          “rolling away” must also use up precious energy.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Yep! I guess that is the reason they stand still like pillars as well, it’s nothing to do with obstructing.

          Report
        • Greg

          How would they know?

          Report
  • Nutta

    Cheers Big B

    I reckon the Fiji tour may be more entertaining than the Frog one. So damn I’ll just have to watch both. And if we’re really lucky the Saffa’s will be unable to accommodate the Lions and we can either have them play here as well, or better yet, screw the Saffa’s and let’s just have the Lions play the ANZAC’s.

    KARL is right – the ball will beat the man and from the bits I’ve watched so far the Kiwi clearances are decidedly faster and thus they were gone before our defence reset. Pick it up lads.

    Thankyou for the service KR. You’re still a prick. But you’re a prick who could (can) play.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep I reckon the Kiwi tour will be great. The flying Fijians seem to be improving every year. Also when playing them in your mind you think you are going win. But absolutely know you are going to get beaten up in doing so.

      Report
  • laurence king

    Delight was low, depot was full so I did it over defence. ‘Somewhere indecisive’ marvelous

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    Thanks for the great read BLL (no pun intended).
    While we didn’t get any chocolates from the first round, what I did find encouraging is that most teams adapted to the faster Kiwi game on the fly. Apart from the Rebs, all teams had better possession and territory stats in the second half. To my eye, we seemed to be getting over the gain line a bit more as well.
    Hopefully, they are now armed with a better understanding of what to expect and can plan and strategise accordingly.

    Report
  • Yowie

    Good work BL.

    I think we should organise a GAGR event. ” (Re Wallabies v Pepé Le Pew 17 July @ Suncorp)

    Agreed. I’m up for that.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I think Hoss and Keith B said they are up for it too.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        I am indeed.

        Report
  • IIPA

    Thoroughly enjoying all the daily news straight from the punter’s mouths !!
    Agree re your points about the Kiwi teams relative strengths. They also exit much better than us. Tahs and Reds especially were horrible at kick off receipt time. Well not so much at receiving the kickoffs but having any clue what to do with it thereafter and any ability to safely advance it more than 20m upfield.

    For Read’s last game check out the Stan 7min highlights package of Verblitz v Panasonic Wild Knights. Come for Kieren Read but stay for Kenki Fukuoka. Best winger in rugby. At least on the attacking side of the ledger.

    Report
  • Hoss

    I will take you to task over the criticism of the Tah’s defence, there was no defence, therefore no criticism is warranted.

    So I accept your apology.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Can’t have “missed tackles” stats if you never attempt a tackle.

      Report
      • Andrew Luscombe

        Yeah you can – eg. if the attacker runs into the defender and knocks them over, I’m pretty sure it counts.

        Report
        • Yowie

          This calls for extra training on getting TF out of the way when an opposition runner has the ball.

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          I thought the Tah’s had that aspect in hand, but you’re right, I guess not.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Quade Cooper might be available as a consultant.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          you are tempting the wrath of the SuperCooper fan club there Yowie.

          Report
        • Yowie

          “F*** you Yowie, Quade just rotated to fullback in defence because he was so good at covering tackles that lesser defenders missed OK!”

          Report
      • Hoss

        Ex-bloody-zactly. Better to not ever try something and therefore never having to experience failure I say.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Further to that point, I’ve never been ditched by a supermodel.
          Yowie 1 : Andy Lee 0

          Report
      • Alister Smith

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwVNuyfhF0Q

        Not sure if this is allowed but I am sure someone will take it off if it isn’t.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          He also tells him – “Bart, if something is hard, its not worth doing”.

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    I think we will need to make a similar adjustment to the Saffers when they re-entered international rugby. Obviously, it is not the same as not competing for 20 years but the NZ game and the Australia game has probably changed a little bit over these last two compressed domestic seasons. We haven’t needed to be as quick or as strong over the ball. We will need to adjust and I think, by the end of the season, we will have. The Brumbies, which possibly play closer to a NZ style game in some respects, were probably our best over the weekend. The Reds are the side I am probably most disappointed in because (a) I didn’t think the Highlanders were particularly impressive in the Super Rugby Aoteoroa – 4th overall with a points deficit of – 25 (b) the Reds were our best side over the weeks and I enjoy their playing style and thought it would have been more competitive against Kiwi opposition (c) now they have lost their first game they are under pressure to make the final. I think missing both Paisami and Petaia is really hurting them and I wonder if they even consider putting someone like Vuninavalu into outside centre as a bigger body with Stewart might help their game. When they play Stewart (90kg), Flook (89kg) and Jock Campbell (89kg) they are giving up a lot of size in the mid-field – two of these blokes at one time probably works OK but with all three in the run on it probably means they are giving away something to most of the NZ opposition, all of whom would be playing a 95kg player in one of these positions I would imagine.

    I also think there is probably a step down for a couple of our teams – the Waratahs and an out of form Rebels with a new coach. I feel these teams are likely to struggle throughout though I hope that isn’t true.

    Report
Queensland Reds

A complete and utter Rugby tragic, former very average No.4, who loves the game and all that comes with it. Born In NSW, resides in QLD (Gods Sate), known for coming in off the long run up. Remember lads and laddettes :|"It all starts in the second row!" I take the mickey out of everyone, but mostly myself, so don’t get to worked up about the dribbling’s and rantings of an old second rower. Join in the fun!

Related Items

More in Queensland Reds