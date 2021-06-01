 Tuesday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
GAGR’s here we go again. We are hitting the bottom of the barrel if I am writing again. But alas, the bottom of the barrel is where we are at. And as usual for Waratah supporters, I have nothing for you!

What ever it takes, we will do what ever we can to save the cheese eating surrender monkeys!

Wallabies v France 3rd test_140621_306

 

According to https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/we-ll-do-whatever-it-takes-rugby-australia-races-to-save-france-test-series-20210530-p57wh4.html

RA is doing what ever it takes to ensure some form of income is going hit their pockets. With all the bank riding on the international tour of our Froggy brethren, according to French media, are having a conniption over our quarantine requirements. The last time they got this shitty was when the church said it was going to introduce laws of fidelity into marriage vows. Apparently not being able to eat their garlic snails, frog legs and drink wine together if viewed as complete and utter sacrilege.  Sacré bleu!!!

Let’s hope it goes ahead because I have already got tickets for it with a number of GAGR’s to got to the game. And there is nothing worse than not being able to take the piss out of the French in my own back yard. It better go ahead.

Oh My beloved Reds!

Reds celebrate

Reds celebrate

Well, well, well three holes in the ground. Usually containing water. What can I say, but suck the big one all of you other Australian rugby supporters. The mighty Reds have conquered a team of the Sheep loving variety. And what a game of two halves it was. I am sure the Chiefs supporters will whinge like Brumbies supporters did after the Super Rugby AU final. But in this completely biased Reds supporters mind, the yellow was absolutely a yellow. And the Red was a red every day of the week and twice on Sunday. And to top it all off, I think the DMac will probably get 3 weeks in the naughty corner if the last lot of hearings is in any way consistent.

So the Reds win has saved all Australian rugby supporters daks! There will be no need to do a lap of the table sans duds thanks to our beloved Reds. Let’s hope one of the other Aus Rugby teams can follow suit, and soon.

The Potential Wallabies Squad

dave rennie

Our friends at https://www.rugby.com.au/news/wallabies-watch-koroibete-perese-make-charge-as-reds-impress-2021531 have listed what they believe is the top ten potentials in the Wallabies squad.

1.Marika Koroibete
2. Harry Wilson
3. Izaia Perese
4.Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
5.Filipo Daugunu
6. Angus Bell
7.Tate McDermott
8.Tom Banks
9.Toni Pulu
10. Rob Valetini

Personally I think all Tah’s fans will be thankful if even one player from their woeful team makes a start with the Wallabies. Because let’s be honest. It is not the era of Cheika and the Wallatahs. But alas we know Hooper is the Captain so let’s see where this goes.

From an open minded view, Dave Rennie will have some selection headaches. There are a number of positions that will be hotly contested. And it will all be down to team balance in BLL’s ignorant opinion. So lets see how the rest of the TT competition goes.

 

  • Huw Tindall

    Hope RA are moving heaven and earth to make the French tour happen.

    Assume the RA list was the “next 10 potential Wallabies to join autopick Tupou” list. Going through the Tahs side I reckon Bell and Hooper certs for match day 23 but that’s about it. Hooper probably only starter unless Slipper is still not fit. Gordon in great form could pip Tate for bench 9 assuming White still first choice, although not as obviously ahead this year. Maybe Porecki a shot at 2/16. Swinton maybe on the bench given Rennie and co seem to like something about him. Perese not enough utility for a bench spot IMO. Expect others in the squad like a Dempsey or Maddocks but pretty light on blue this year as you’d expect.

    • Crescent

      Agree with that – Tahs may get some berths riding the pine, not a lot of candidates to start on form. However, on the potential list, I reckon Koriobete should be downgraded – he still has a heck of a lot to learn. I have liked what I have seen of Perese on attack, but I reckon he is still well behind other candidates when it comes to Wallabies selection, and rightly so. Porecki started the season well, but has struggled a bit when under pressure with some poor carries and critical lineout throws. He hasn’t been Robinson Crusoe in the Tahs pack, but I think has hurt his chance to push his credentials.

      Swinton has actually improved when he isn’t being a clown – he now needs to master reigning in the stupidity consistently and controlling the aggression – he still has some promise if he can get the mentality right.

      Outside Gordon and Hooper, there is not a lot of prospects for making the squad in 2021. Harrison I think deserves some credit for his performances behind a well beaten pack, but that credit would only go as far as a PONI berth for now – no harm in giving him some more time to develop his game some more.

      • Keith Butler

        I reckon the Reds will get 4 of the run on pack. Would make sense to have Paenga Amosa and Tupou together with LSL and Wilson. I hope Cadyrn Neville makes it as well with Valentini at 6. Odds on the Hooper will be captain at 7.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Swinton has too many brain snaps.

        • Keith Butler

          You mean he has a brain!

        • Brisneyland Local

          I sometimes wonder. LSL was a similar lieability, but he grown up a bit this season.

        • Reds Revival

          Apparently, he didn’t attract any penalties against the Crusaders. Hopefully he is learning!

        • Brisneyland Local

          Hoping! LSL was similar but has improved greatly.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks mate, I certainly hope the French connection arrives. It’ll be a sad day if we can’t watch those games. Interestingly part of the issue is the size of the squad and their negotiations with the clubs on availability of players. A good lesson for both AR and NZRFU on the management of PE into the sport. Make sure you don’t give too much control away.

    Congratulations on the win mate. Well deserved and great to see the passion it ignited. No issue with either card and I think DMac has just provided an excuse not to pick him. Not sure he’d be in the mix anyway as he’s probably No 4 or 5 on both the 10 and 15 list for the ABs.
    Mate I am salivating for center/wing of Perese, Koroibete, It’ll be a revolving door of tries for any opposition. Yeah they both look good on attack, especially at Super level but neither of them know what defence is and for every try they get they’ll probably let in 5. Bring it on. I do think a 6/8 combination of Valetini/Wilson would be very good. Wilson is playing very well and I think Valetini’s biggest issue at the Brumbies has been no one to support him well. Those 2 together will be very good, pity they’ll be let down by Hooper at 7 though

    • Greg

      In attack, Koroibete looks good in space, but in traffic he seems easily contained. Then he is turned over.

      • Geoffro

        Vunivalu. then some other guy(probably Wright) as the wingers. Pulu ?? he’s had one good game in the last few years which was the one just past.None of the other wings have done a lot this year imho

        • Cunning Linguist

          Yep, i agree – Suli + Wright is a very strong wing pairing. Who at fullback though? I’m not convinced by Tom Banks yet. He doesn’t seem to cut the mustard at international level.

        • Geoffro

          I still think Petaia should transition to FB.He’d be a threat with more room to move and maybe not so prone to his brain snaps in tight.

        • Keith Butler

          You’ve just planted a massive albatross round his neck. The new ‘He who must not be named’.

        • Geoffro

          Eh ! he’s similar to hwmnbn .Talent suited to wing or FB.but not so much at centre

        • Who?

          Maddocks. He’s been the best 15 across the Super season. Banks isn’t as consistent when wearing Gold.

        • Thomas Murray

          Isn’t that the Wallaby selection policy?Play one game and then straight in,That only happens when you have no depth.

        • Geoffro

          Nah,it’s not. Id be more disappointed if they continue with the the old selection policies of persevering with the incumbents instead of selecting players on form

    • Hoss

      Call ‘fake news’ on that

      John Lennon sums it up best – ‘all we are saying, is give Perese a chance’.

      He’s gold 13 for mine.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Really? He can’t pass and he can’t defend though. Are you ok with that?

        • Yowie

          Not since that bloke shot him anyway.

        • Hoss

          Don’t need to when you can run over top of people.

          Lock it in Eddie.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Happy with that call against NZ but not anyone else as he hasn’t got what is needed at this level let alone higher up. Another liability

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yeah would rather Fraser McReight at 7, but Valentini and Wilson at 6/8 is a good call.
      Perese is good in attack adn bad in Defence like the whole of the turnstile Tahs.

  • Nutta

    Cheers BLL

    The Frogs – well there is nothing more corporate than putting early excuses in as sandbags for non-performance in-place yeh?

    The Reds – 5min longer and the story would have been different. But it wasn’t. So it’s not. Great to get a win.

    Tart in the Wobblies – Hooper as Capt is unavoidable given the moolah laid out. But Porecki would be my only choice.

    • Brisneyland Local

      I think Gordon has played well, but it all depends on who your 10 is. I am big fan of sticking with combinations. If it is JOC 2.0 for 10 then I think I would be happier for McDermott to be the 9. The Wobs forward pack will be pretty strong this year If DR picks well.

      • I think JOC is one where you don’t necessarily need the combination, although I normally call for that too.

        However, I think, unless you’re picking White and JOC as the senior players and don’t think McDermott gets a look in long term, I’d be happy to see McDermott with JOC, and whoever you’re picking as the sub for JOC get their club 9 as a sub for McDermott.

        • Brisneyland Local

          That makes a lot of sense. I would assume Lolesio will be the alternate 10. But could be wrong

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I’m really not a fan of combos ruling over good players. At this level if you’re the best you get the spot. If you can only work well with one or two others then you’re not the best so you won’t get picked. Personally the 9/10 for the ABs has hardly ever been a Super combo. Last one was Marshall/Mehrtens and the combo was less of an issue than they were the best 9 and 10 at the time

  • Alister Smith

    I didn’t notice Bell so much but I thought Gordon and Perese stood out and the backrowers are hardworking (most back rowers are though and the Reds and Brumbies are probably ahead of them). I would think there could be 3 or 4 Waratahs in a 30-man squad and possibly 1 in a run on (I am not counting Hooper in that – I mean selected from the current Tahs side), depending on injuries and the tight schedule. If White is selected as run on then I think McDermott played well enough on the weekend to edge ahead of Gordon but Gordon was very good in a well beaten side.

    • Alister Smith

      My run on backrow for the Wallabies would be 6. Valetini, 7. Hooper/McReight, 8. Wilson – getting splinters from fence sitting and if I had to make a choice I would go with McReight because I haven’t seen Hooper play all year.

  • mortlucky

    I’m with Q

  • Ads

    McDermott and White have both played behind our best packs. Gordon has played behind probably our worst and shone. The Wallabies pack is often beaten. Therefore Gordon is the obvious choice for 9. Know what I mean?

    Froggies. I don’t get why you don’t get our quarantine. Look at Covid in France. Look at Covid in ANZ.

  • Custardtaht

    Don’t blame the French. They would be put in
    hotel quarantine Covid free only to catch Covid whilst there.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Especially if they were in Victoria.

      • donktec

        ouch, this last one we got from SA…

        • Yowie

          First Snowtown, now this.

          If it wasn’t for Coopers beer, South Australia would have no redeeming features.

        • donktec

          and a few decent bottles of vino!

  • Reds Revival

    Maybe we just need to offer the French team unlimited wine, cheese, cigarettes and baguettes for their quarantine lockdown. All objections overcome in one move!

    • Yowie

      If you can address the need for rampant philandering – sold!

      • Reds Revival

        I wasn’t going to go there, but you had to!

    • Geoffro

      Quarantined with Aussie wine,cheese,smokes and bread ?? I think the answer would be NON !!!

    • GeorgiaSatellite

      It’s the reports of garlic and onion shortages that has them worried.

    • Keith Butler

      Don’t forget the string of onions, black and white hooped t shirt and a bike.

  • Yowie

    All this talk of France has me looking up Blackadder lines:

    Prince George: I’m as happy as a Frenchman who has just invented a pair of self-removing trousers

    It’s French.
    Blackadder: So is eating frogs, cruelty to geese and urinating in the street. But that’s no reason to inflict it on the rest of us!

    We hate the French! We fight wars against the French! Did all those men die in vain on the fields of Agincourt? Was the man who burned Joan of Arc just wasting good matches?

  • Mike D

    How many of the Force players are eligible for Wallabies? I like a lot of what they do, but they’ve had to recruit OS.

    • Geoffro

      Its a shame the best lock in Oz is a 36 yr old kiwi.He would probably almost qualify on residency if he hadnt been an allblack already.

      • Perth girl

        Thrushy!!! We love the guy!

        • Gun

          Serious question Ms PG. Do you work for their media people? My daughter usually gets a box for the big games over there but as its for business I’m not usually offered entry. Very poor (I do get a little excited as well).

    • Perth girl

      Anstee, Godwin, Kaitu’u, Koteka, Kuridrani, Lee Warner, McGregor, McIntyre, Ralston, Stander, Timani and Wagner. To name some of the most prominent. Kaitu’u at hooker should be a certainty and Lee Warner would give it all he’s got. Stander has done about 8 seasons with the Force and should qualify. In reality we know we won’t get anyone in the team!

      • Reds Revival

        I can understand your concern PG, but I think Kaitu’u is a certainty for the 23, and both FLW and Anstee have done their chances no harm with their performance in the TT. There’s a lot to like about this Force team!

  • Cunning Linguist

    I’m a die hard Reds supporter, however, i do think that the following ‘Tahs players will be in the extended Wallies squad this year: Bell; Perese; Gordon; Swinton. Maybe Donaldson as a wild-card – he looks the goods going forward anyways in the next few years.

    The Reds played the best half of footy by an Australian team all year…very Kiwi-esque. The 2nd half, what happened? Did they go to sleep or something?

    • Geoffro

      I’d give the chiefs some due,they were very good and considering their disruptions.

  • Happyman

    Thanks BLL

    The French were always going to send out a 2nds team. But TBH they nearly beat the English at Twickers with the 3rds.

    Reds bagged it early and bombed a couple of tries they should have scored 50.

    I predict the Aussie teams to get two wins this week. Reds v Blues
    Brumbies at home for the first time in a month.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I’m with you on those wins.

    • Brisneyland Local

      I am hoping so too!

    • I hope you’re right, but we need to see. The Reds ran out of steam horribly for example, and while we hope it’s a turn of the corner it could just be a reaction to the previous result. I really hope not but I just have that niggling doubt. But I think the Blues are a bit too leaky and can be stopped, so fingers crossed.

      I hope the Brumbies react well to being at home and that’s what the problem is. But there’s a body of discourse, here and elsewhere, that the Kiwis are doing so well because the Aussie sides play to structure and they unpick those structures. I’d suggest the Brumbies are the most structured of the Aussie sides so the most prone to being unpicked…

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Part of the legacy from a long time ago. NZ are taught “play what’s in front of you and adapt”. Also I think NZ teams transition from defence into attack and back a lot faster than the Australian teams. Could be a defining factor

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    He wouldn’t be my first (or second) choice, but I reckon that Porecki is a lock for starting hooker.

    Why? Because Rennie actively recruited him to come home from Europe. At a time when we had at least two, if not three, in-form hookers.

    • Keith Butler

      All our hookers seem to be on par atm. Porecki was the favourite early on but recent performances have been a bit average. I would go with Paenga Amosa with Tupou a strong Reds combo.

  • Keith Butler

    Will be mightily pissed off if the tour is cancelled seeing as I’ve just changed my flights to miss Victoria.

    • Brisneyland Local

      YOu and me both brother!

  • Brisneyland Local

    Just calling it like I see it!

