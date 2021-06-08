 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby news looks at the Tahs dirty dozen, Carter Gordon’s dream rebel run, Sinckler’s late call up,

 

12 Straight for the Tahs!

Jake Gordon

The Waratah’s horror season continued with their twelfth loss on trot. The Tahs have no problem scoring points and their players seem to be competent tackles but like that very old comedy record my father played when I was a child, there’s a hole in the bucket.
They say defence is all about attitude, if so, what does that say about Tah land right now?
The franchise has lost 12 consecutive matches – joining the 2012 Melbourne Rebels – and is one game away from the first winless season in the team’s history and the stand-alone losing streak record.
The Waratahs’ loss was once again a point-scoring frenzy.
That kept the first half entertaining but the Tahs’ defence is simply not Super Rugby standard. It’s barely Shute Shield standard.
In their four trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches they have conceded 64, 48, 54 and 59 points for a total of 225 and an average of just over 56 a game.
Post match, former Wallabies and Waratahs coach Michael Cheika was scathing in his assessment of the team’s defence.
“I really understand the difficulties they’re going through with injuries and it was always going to be a battle to get up there and to get a win or to perform at the level where you take the Highlanders to the edge,” Cheika said.
“I don’t know if they’re in denial here or if I’m watching a different game of footy, but they’re not talking about defence at all. It’s just about simply making tackles. And I think it comes down to personal ownership of the defence.”

 

Carter Gordon Dreaming

There’s nothing we like better in Queensland than shipping off some of our best talent to inferior rugby franchises, and that’s why we are so pleased to hear Carter Gordon is just loving it down in dreary Melbourne.

The 20-year-old made his debut off the bench for the Rebels during the final week of Super Rugby AU during their win over the Waratahs.

Since then, Gordon has stepped into the starting position full-time, getting his first start in Round Two of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman against the Hurricanes.

“I was really nervous. It was a dream come true and I’ve always wanted to play Super Rugby,” he told Rugby.com.au

“Getting the call up from Footy (Kevin Foote) that weekend was a surprise and I was over the moon. I didn’t really know what to say at the time other than thank you but I’m starting to take it with both hands and trying to play my best Rugby.

“Obviously playing the Kiwi teams, they like to play quick and that’s probably the biggest change (from club rugby) is the pace of play and the ball in-play time.”

Whilst he concedes the decision to move down from Queensland was tough to make as a 19-year-old, the opportunity to live out his dream was too much to turn down.

“It is tough moving away from family but when you’re doing it for the thing you love, it isn’t too bad,” he said.

“We’ve always been together and played alongside each other. We’re both chasing the same goal so having him there as we push each other, you couldn’t ask for another.”

We hope Carter all the best.

 

Kyle Sinckler Heading To SA

Kyle Sinkler was devastated not to get a gig in Warren Gatlands Lions squad, but now he has won a late reprieve with Andrew Porters being ruled out.

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with Warren Gatland’s squad following the conclusion of Bristol’s domestic season, with his club having already qualified for the Premiership play-offs.

Lions coach Gatland said in a statement: “It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years’ time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

The Lions are scheduled to assemble in Jersey on Sunday, June 13 to begin preparations for a match against Japan on June 26 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Gatland’s men will then fly to South Africa where, following a series of warm-up matches, they are due to play Tests against the Springboks on July 24 in Cape Town and July 31 and August 7 in Johannesburg.

Sinckler came on as a replacement in each of the Lions’ three Tests during the drawn series against the All Blacks four years ago.

Rennie Says Positions Still Open

Dave Rennie and Matt Taylor

Dave Rennie and Matt Taylor

 Wallaby Coach Dave Rennie has suggested that players still have a chance to play there way into his squad for the French series announced this Sunday.

“We’ve got the spine of a team … there’s certainly positions that we’re unsure of and the next couple of weeks are going to be important for those individuals,” Rennie told Stan Sport.

“We’re going to pick three hookers but it’s wide open,” Rennie said.

“Brandon Paenga-Amosa is heading overseas but he’s been really strong over last four to five weeks.

“Long-term Lachlan Lonergan’s a really good athlete, similar to the Kiwis, where he’s got a real presence over the ball and he’s good in wide channels and aggressive; a good thrower, but from a scrummaging point of view he’s got a bit of work to do.

“(Feleti) Kaitu’u has had an excellent season.”

When asked about Perese he said “He’s been excellent,”

“Prior to that March camp, he’d had a 20 minute cameo and was red-carded and then one game so we were never going to bring him in.

“We wanted him to earn the right and play well and he’s done that.

“We’re excited by that and whether he’s a 12 or 13 depends on how we use Toomua or Hunter Paisami.”

Rennie was pleased with the growth of the Australian teams through the series, despite only banking two wins from four rounds.

“I think it’s been awesome for us. It’s certainly given our guys an indication of the intensity of the Kiwi teams play (with) and I think we’ve gotten better and better,” he said.

 

Related Items
  • onlinesideline

    Im just a mug punter
    I’m the first to admit my undertsanding of the rules of rugby are limited
    I’m pretty sure 99.99 percent of people on this site know more than me when it comes to the dark arts of scrummaging, breakdown play and patterns.
    And Im also pretty sure most people on this site have realized this truth too based on previous comments Ive made here on this site.

    But I do know one thing.
    When I see the Green and Gold live or on screen I get this weird sensation in my gut.
    My problems seem to disappear.
    I lose all sense of my geographical whereabouts.
    The honey that just walked past me seems to evaporate into the midst.
    I start time travelling back to the Ella and Brendon Moon era at Ballymore.

    I fantasize about scissor plays and inside flicks that see our 12 or 13 go in under the sticks.
    I search for anxious crowd members that belong to the opposition and hope they are griped with fear that the legendary Aussie backs can make any team look like Dads army on their day.
    I have irrational moments of pride based on victories we had 20 fricken years ago but whose countin’
    I think of all the back yard stepping miesters across our great sunburnt land and marvel how bloody good a bloke has to be to get in to his team.
    I pine for the golden era we will probably never have….even though we are the best at everything of anyone who ever existed from the beginning of humanity and even before.

    to be contd….

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Greg to see your passion mate. She’s an awesome game and you aren’t alone in how you feel

      Report
    • Gun

      There’s a couple of holes in your argument mate but as a fellow mug punter that loves the game you can’t argue with your positivity.

      Report
    • Custardtaht

      You had me at fantasising about scissor plays….

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        You’re an Edward Scissorhands fan??

        Report
        • Custardtaht

          I thought I would be, but it left me cut.

          Report
    • laurence king

      My new moniker, ‘.001′, sort of like 007 but not. Hardly strong drink either.

      Report
    • laurence king

      Wonderful

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    Thanks Sully for the news today. What I find really interesting is your headline “RENNIE SAYS POSITIONS STILL OPEN”, yet basically the same story on Fox News (yesterday) had the headline, “After Horror Trans Tasman Series Rennie Still Looking At Options”. At what stage did Christy Doran sell his soul to his evil overlords? How do you go to work each day to sink the boot into the sport that you enjoy (and provides you with a living? Maybe it’s time to change professions Christy, (or at least the sports that you cover).

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Paid by Fox and they’re still facing up to the way they lost the gig. Why look inside when it’s easier to look outside and blame others, after all those stalwart ex players have to be loved by everyone and right. They just have to be

      Report
    • Yowie

      My limited understanding of the newspaper game is that the editor (not the journalist) writes the headline.

      Having said that, if the Fox article is also negative – as you were.

      Report
      • Damo

        The Courier Mail has the Village Idiot on staff to write the headers for their hard copy version of the paper.

        Report
        • Yowie

          That’s a bit offensive to village idiots to associate them with the Murdoch press.

          Report
        • laurence king

          No self respecting village would have them

          Report
        • idiot savant

          And deeply offensive to me…

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Geez, I hope Anna Palaszczuk has declared her 2nd job.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Haha. A Labor politician writing for News Corp would need to be writing self-hate opinion pieces all day.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Bit different from the NT News where you have to include crocs on every front page.

          Report
        • Damo

          Some would say there is a load of croc in most mainstream media reporting these days.

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      I noticed Wayne Smith is now working for Nine papers so he mustn’t have been prepared to make that deal.

      The loss of rights has certainly changed their approach. There used to be some coverage though minimal and generally negative on the tabloids ( Tele, Courier Mail) but now there is nothing. The Australian had decent coverage before not necessarily including AJ’s weekly rant but it seems to be down to only 1 or 2 articles a week from Christy no match coverage at any level and AJ Fridaypiece plus something occasionally from Jessica Halloran from the admin of the game also negative.

      Also G Rob seems to have disappeared from most places??

      Report
      • Damo

        I also noticed that the CM’s former rugby writer. Jim Tucker, is penning pieces on rugby.com.au. The disintegration of media coverage of rugby generally and some of the negative bias we are seeing specifically, at a time when the game’s image really needs support, is quite dispiriting.

        Report
  • Nutta

    Tarts – so yeh, it was all on the Coach. Sacking him was definitely the right move in the circumstances. Completely. Obviously.

    Sinkler and Gordon – Gatland is correct that when someone falls out, someone steps in. And I well remember the coaches who left me out when I was young(er) and (more) impressionable. I still see them in my memory with an almost Arya Stark-esque kill-list intensity. So I think Gats may want to lock his door at night… Don’t worry Jimmy, Ice & Johnny. I luv youse (where did I leave that ice-pick…)

    And of course Rennie is not set on a side (other than the Capt of-course). It’s not like our teams are dominating and so lads are locking in spots now yeh? We would be lucky to hit water with a ball thrown out of a fkn boat right now.

    Cheers Shane. None of my cynicism is directed at you. I’m just in a filthy mood today and slicing into news articles in marginally more fun than kicking kittens.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Maaaaate of course it was the coach, but the “Kiwi” coach. A good old boy from Mosman would have been much better

      Report
      • Nutta

        That said, from the way the Whales touched-up my club on the weekend across all grades, a Mossy GOB may be in order.

        Report
      • Ads

        It obviously wasn’t all the coach. But I wonder if the Hooper haters might begrudgingly admit he tackled like a bastard, and was the linchpin in the Tah’s defence.

        Report
        • idiot savant

          Except his replacement also tackled like a bastard. Tizzano. I think the loss was in other high work rate forwards like Simmo and Ned.

          Report
        • Ads

          Yeah fair, but i think Hooper was a defensive leader and always topped tackle counts. He had more impact I think than Tizzano IMO.

          Report
    • idiot savant

      Im not sure about how safe Hoops is anymore. The TT has featured a move by some kiwi and Aust sides to a bigger back row. We are now seeing dual blindsides. Blackadder and Douglas for eg, Wright and ASY. The clean out is now more important than the pilfer, big bodies are needed more than runners. What price a starting back row of Swinton, Valentini, and Wilson? Even Fergus LW in a 7 jersey?

      Report
      • Yowie

        How far that issue has come. Remember the controversial “two number sevens” era under Eddie Jones (and possibly others).
        As long as there were no line-outs (lines out?) it was an Aussie pickpocket’s paradise.

        Report
        • idiot savant

          Yeah the game has changed. Now all players are trained to pick pockets so the job is not exclusive to the number 7 anymore, so they need other tricks.

          Report
      • Ads

        I think Hooper’s strengths were never the straight pilfer, where Pocock was king. His advantage was speed and size (& engine of course). He was quicker than the other forwards and bigger than the backs. I don’t know how sustainable that is over time (as he ages).

        Report
  • Jason

    I think BAP has got to start for the Wallabies initially, and likely manage our incoming hooker. IMO Katiu’u has kinda shown he’s not ready to be the number one guy when he shat the bed in what would have been a a critical score for the Force. But if you manage Kaitu’u & Lonergan off the bench and figure out who your number one going forwards is going to be. Is BPA back for the RWC?

    Report
    • Cunning Linguist

      You may be right there, chum. Although, from the way Rennie spoke on the w/e – Alex Mafi (if fit) may be further up on his list. Certainly, i do not believe that Ulese or Fa’ainga are worthy of the spots at the current time and have shown little to justify their selection in the Wallies squad..in my opinion.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        Cunning Linguist – have you met DudRoodt ?

        Yeah thought not.

        Report
      • Jason

        I think Fa’ainga is a steady option but not the ‘future’, I think people have figured out most of ‘his form’ could really be attributed to the pack he plays with.
        But you’re right Mafi is a shout, not sure if physically he’s quite the match of the likes of BPA (kinda the opposite of Uelese all the physical gifts but just doesn’t have ‘it’).

        Report
      • idiot savant

        You’d have to think Porecki is a big show if he can get fit.

        Report
    • Reds Revival

      BPA only signed a 2 year deal so that he could be back in time for RWC.

      Report
      • Nutta

        I think that’s the plan. Go learn some fundamentals in an independent, out of sight manner and come back mature and harder-edged.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I thought it was more as a Sydney garbo, the opportunity to earn big money and experience the French lifestyle was too big to say no to (and who could blame him).

          Report
        • Nutta

          There is that too. That said I’m sure French garbage would stink more than Aussie garbage with all that moldy cheese mixed with stale wine, last nights garlic and tinged with the ever-present odeur de défaite.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I’m sure it has a certain “je ne sais quoi”.

          Report
        • Jason

          Oh he’ll be so freaking good with 2 years in France under his belt!

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Can he come back with a bigger brain? Thats what we really need. How many penalties has he given away crawling on his knees to try and score a try? Bring back the cattle prod I say.

          Report
      • Jason

        Yeah, I think I’ve heard that’s kinda the plan, but yet to hear that officially.

        If that’s the case, he’s going to be a genuine contender for World’s best Hooker, he’ll only add to his (already world class) scrimmaging, and figure out his game. He’ll be such a GUN come the World Cup.

        Report
  • Alister Smith

    I was thinking over the weekend that the strength of the All Blacks and other champion teams can be assessed my the quality of the players they leave out. You could probably pick a second All Black team when it was at its best that would challenge most other national teams. Similarly when Aussie cricket was at its best our A team was capable of beating most other teams.

    I think the Wallabies are a long way off that but I was wondering if anyone had put any thoughts to a team made up of players they think should be picked but probably won’t be. To make it easy you could include players who may be in the bench but you think should start.

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      Id say an AB team that’s presently playing overseas could take us to the 80th minute too.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Carter Gordon a find for the Rebels. Now it’s up to them to make sure he doesn’t go elsewhere.

    Report

    • I think you mean a steal for the Rebels.

      Report
      • Yowie

        We Queenslanders look forward to “the rapture” when all players that have ever had anything to do with Qld* return home to form a magical super-team that will sweep aside all others.

        (*including George Smith, he’s a Red and he’s ours. Back off Brumbies!)

        Report
    • idiot savant

      Just don’t make him tackle anyone front on. If ever I have seen a case for hiding someone in D its Carter. Missed a handful on the weekend which led to at least one try.

      Report
  • laurence king

    Wonderful moments. Very Zen, if you are alone in the bush and fart, did you really fart? ‘Agh Sphincter was that you?

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      lolololol

      Report
Rugby
@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • Jock Campbell
    Read More
    The High Tackle Framework

    Once again team these are my interpretations of the direction provided by World Rugby and passed on...

    KwAussie Rugby Lover June 8, 2021
  • KMP-G&G-SR-Waratahs-Brumbies-3241
    Read More
    Monday’s Rugby News

    Monday’s Rugby news sees the Brumbies get their first win in the Super Rugby trans-Tasman, while the Springboks announce...

    Jack O'Rourke June 6, 2021
  • Harry Wilson is put into a gap by Hunter Paisami
    Read More
    Reds v Blues

    The late injury to James O’Connor threw the Reds back line into disarray. Bryce Hegarty moved into...

    Shane Sullivan June 4, 2021
  • You're all worthless & weak'
    Read More
    Friday’s Rugby News.

    ‘We’re not gonna take it’ Week #4 of SRTT rolls around and it’s high time Aussie sides,...

    Hoss June 4, 2021