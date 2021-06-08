Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby news looks at the Tahs dirty dozen, Carter Gordon’s dream rebel run, Sinckler’s late call up,

12 Straight for the Tahs!

The Waratah’s horror season continued with their twelfth loss on trot. The Tahs have no problem scoring points and their players seem to be competent tackles but like that very old comedy record my father played when I was a child, there’s a hole in the bucket.

They say defence is all about attitude, if so, what does that say about Tah land right now?

The franchise has lost 12 consecutive matches – joining the 2012 Melbourne Rebels – and is one game away from the first winless season in the team’s history and the stand-alone losing streak record.

The Waratahs’ loss was once again a point-scoring frenzy.

That kept the first half entertaining but the Tahs’ defence is simply not Super Rugby standard. It’s barely Shute Shield standard.

In their four trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches they have conceded 64, 48, 54 and 59 points for a total of 225 and an average of just over 56 a game.

Post match, former Wallabies and Waratahs coach Michael Cheika was scathing in his assessment of the team’s defence.

“I really understand the difficulties they’re going through with injuries and it was always going to be a battle to get up there and to get a win or to perform at the level where you take the Highlanders to the edge,” Cheika said.

“I don’t know if they’re in denial here or if I’m watching a different game of footy, but they’re not talking about defence at all. It’s just about simply making tackles. And I think it comes down to personal ownership of the defence.”

Carter Gordon Dreaming

There’s nothing we like better in Queensland than shipping off some of our best talent to inferior rugby franchises, and that’s why we are so pleased to hear Carter Gordon is just loving it down in dreary Melbourne.

The 20-year-old made his debut off the bench for the Rebels during the final week of Super Rugby AU during their win over the Waratahs.

Since then, Gordon has stepped into the starting position full-time, getting his first start in Round Two of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman against the Hurricanes.

“I was really nervous. It was a dream come true and I’ve always wanted to play Super Rugby,” he told Rugby.com.au

“Getting the call up from Footy (Kevin Foote) that weekend was a surprise and I was over the moon. I didn’t really know what to say at the time other than thank you but I’m starting to take it with both hands and trying to play my best Rugby.

“Obviously playing the Kiwi teams, they like to play quick and that’s probably the biggest change (from club rugby) is the pace of play and the ball in-play time.”

Whilst he concedes the decision to move down from Queensland was tough to make as a 19-year-old, the opportunity to live out his dream was too much to turn down.

“It is tough moving away from family but when you’re doing it for the thing you love, it isn’t too bad,” he said.

“We’ve always been together and played alongside each other. We’re both chasing the same goal so having him there as we push each other, you couldn’t ask for another.”

We hope Carter all the best.

Kyle Sinckler Heading To SA

Kyle Sinkler was devastated not to get a gig in Warren Gatlands Lions squad, but now he has won a late reprieve with Andrew Porters being ruled out.

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with Warren Gatland’s squad following the conclusion of Bristol’s domestic season, with his club having already qualified for the Premiership play-offs.

Lions coach Gatland said in a statement: “It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years’ time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

The Lions are scheduled to assemble in Jersey on Sunday, June 13 to begin preparations for a match against Japan on June 26 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Gatland’s men will then fly to South Africa where, following a series of warm-up matches, they are due to play Tests against the Springboks on July 24 in Cape Town and July 31 and August 7 in Johannesburg.

Sinckler came on as a replacement in each of the Lions’ three Tests during the drawn series against the All Blacks four years ago.

Rennie Says Positions Still Open

Wallaby Coach Dave Rennie has suggested that players still have a chance to play there way into his squad for the French series announced this Sunday.

“We’ve got the spine of a team … there’s certainly positions that we’re unsure of and the next couple of weeks are going to be important for those individuals,” Rennie told Stan Sport.

“We’re going to pick three hookers but it’s wide open,” Rennie said.

“Brandon Paenga-Amosa is heading overseas but he’s been really strong over last four to five weeks.

“Long-term Lachlan Lonergan’s a really good athlete, similar to the Kiwis, where he’s got a real presence over the ball and he’s good in wide channels and aggressive; a good thrower, but from a scrummaging point of view he’s got a bit of work to do.