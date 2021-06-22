 Tuesday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby
Today’s news looks at the departures from down south, the Blues win, the All Blacks squad, and Rob Penney is pissed.

Rebels losing key players!

The Rebels have confirmed that Wallabies Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and, Dane Haylett-Petty are moving on to greener pastures. Isi Naisarani and Marika Koroibete are off to Japan to secure their financial futures while DHP, Who’s still dealing with long term concussion symptoms hasn’t declared what he is up to next year.

All three are big losses for the club but 28-year-old Koroibete was just named Players’ Player following an outstanding 2021 campaign, with the winger scoring 23 tries during his 69 games with the club possible the biggest.

Along with this, Frank Lomani will return home to Fiji, with the halfback named in their squad to face New Zealand in July.

Lock Steve Cummins has also signed a multi-year deal with French side Section Paloise in the Top 14.

Their departing list is rounded out by Tom Pincus, who they confirmed will move into his post-Rugby career.

The club has confirmed that they will retain the majority of their squad from 2021, with 27 players contracted for the 2022 season.

The Blues Won

Well, I guess eventually GAGR had to address the huge grey tusky thing in the room. So here goes.

The Blues, from Aukland, New Zealand, have beaten the Highlanders, from some cold place in New Zealand in the Super Rugby grand final.

Honestly, it was a great game and the Blues winning their first anything since 2003 was the feel good rugby story of the year.

But I’d like to talk about a bit of smart rugby knowledge from the Highlanders for a second. Down by nine with moments to go and attacking the blues line, the Highlanders knew they had to score something before the final siren to have any chance of receiving the kick-off and having any chance to actually win the game, and they busted their guts to make it happen, falling short by seconds.

As I watched, I wondered if any Australian team would have shown the knowledge to make it happen, and then I realised they would have kicked for the corner and failed to score.

But I digress, the glorious Blues ended up winning 23-15 in a tense, hard fought battle that went down to the wire.

“This is a weight off our shoulders,” the Blues’ All Blacks backrower Dalton Papalii said.

“To be honest, we had a tough start in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but we had a second chance at a bit of silverware and to come away with a win like that… it just goes to show we believed in ourselves.

 

All Blacks Squad Named

Let’s put the players first for a change.

Hookers: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua.

Props: Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Angus Ta’avao, George Bower, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ethan de Groot.

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock (c), Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i.

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Akira Ioane, Shannon Frizell.

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Finlay Christie.

First five-eighths: Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett.

Midfielders: Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, George Bridge

 

Blues halfback Finlay Christie, Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea, Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot are the new names in the first All Blacks squad of the year.

The quartet were unveiled as part of Ian Foster’s squad on Monday evening as the All Blacks prepare to play Tonga and Fiji (twice) in July.

Lock Brodie Retallick has been recalled after two seasons in Japan, but Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara must wait before he returns to the squad.

Personally, I don’t know what Coach Ian Foster is going to do with this rabble. All Blacks coach must be the hardest rugby job on the planet.

Waratahs Announce Profit, Man Thrown Under Bus Not Happy.

In the year that they couldn’t buy the huge lock Rob Penney asked for last year, in the same year that they didn’t win a single game, the same year that they played at a variety of local grounds because their stadium got knocked down, the Waratahs have recorded a $3 million profit.

Somehow, the coach they sacked half way through the season for not winning enough with the ‘team’ they forced on him got wind of it all and he’s not happy.

Sacked Waratahs coach Rob Penney has called on NSW Rugby to compensate players and staff after the organisation quietly recorded a A$3 million ($3.2m) profit in a year where they deliberately underspent on player contracts, reduced salaries and cut staff levels – and then suffered a winless season.

The Waratahs are undergoing a major review following a season which saw the team lose 13 straight matches, making it the worst season in Australian professional rugby history.

One major factor in the Waratahs’ dire season was the decision by the NSW board last year to spend well below the salary cap for 2021. Penney insists the franchise spent A$800,000 under what they could, while Waratahs boss Paul Doorn says it was A$600,000.

Penney pushed for money to keep the team competitive against domestic and foreign rivals, but was over-ruled by the board. Having lost seasoned players like Ned Hanigan and Jed Holloway to overseas offers, the inexperienced Waratahs lacked depth and failed to win a game in the 2021 Super Rugby AU and Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competitions.

Contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald, Penney was stunned by the profit, considering he fought to keep a number of star players who departed for the 2021 season, as well as pay cuts.

“The funds accumulated in 2020 are critical to ensuring the financial viability and the future of the business as we navigate our way through an uncertain 2021 and beyond,” the annual report on the Waratahs website reads.

Penney declined an interview but said in a text message: “I hope the organisation does the right thing by the staff and the players who all took substantial pay cuts to keep the place going. Everyone at the Tahs made substantial sacrifices to ensure it kept operating and all deserve to be recompensed, if there has been a profit.”

Salaries were reduced, including that of Penney, his assistants and support staff. Chief executive Paul Doorn also took a pay cut. All 12 development officers at NSW Rugby were made redundant in June last year and more than a quarter of the organisation’s staff were let go.

 

  • onlinesideline

    By layman’s standards you’d say that Penny has a point about the lack of penny spent. But I’m sure we will all need a Goldman Sachs primer to understand the Waratahs “review” and wiggling out from actually addressing Pennys very reasonable complaint. This really does indicate the sizeable distance between the office and the actual team out on the paddock. I bet ya he’s glad he aint working there anymore. Pointless when the bean counters don’t care for rugby or the team that much.

    Report
    • Crescent

      The Waratahs bit just leaves me aghast. There is a steep and significant difference between “survival” and $3m in profit. There had better be a decent war chest for 2022 recruitment, and proportion that would be allocated as a goodwill payment to those who took significant pay cuts. If the administration wants to get through 2022, the Tahs need performance. We will not tolerate another season like 2021 and will vote with our feet and wallets – except for the sado-masochists, who won’t be a large enough contingent to keep the Tahs afloat.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        they will probably spend a stupid amount of this new profit on some “internationally rated” coach, after looking “long and hard at the global scene” – Mr Fixit, while ignoring aussie coaches and proper recruitment. Its got fund managers / quarterly returns written all over it.

        Report
        • Crescent

          Stop telling me the truth – I want my comfortable fantasy land where they give a toss about rugby!

          Report
      • donktec

        All 12 development officers made redundant – talk about planning for the future. Though an argument could be made that perhaps they weren’t developing enough players.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I’m guessing that there are 12 private schools in Sydney who play rugby. They probably haven’t even noticed that their development officers aren’t there.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Don’t worry. AFL’s development program will distract from the absence of Rugby’s people.

          Report
  • Keith Butler

    Ever the optimist I’m not that phased by those players leaving the Rebs. MK and Isi will be a lose and DHP should imo have retired anyway because of his concussion issue. The Rebs back row functioned pretty well without Isi for most of last season with Wells stepping up to the plate. Matt Phillip returns and will make a good locking duo with Hosea with RHP as back up. The front row will be solid with Eloff, Uslese and Pone. Hodge slips back to 15, where he should be. With Powell, Gordon and To’amua at 9, 10 and 12 and the likes of Kellaway and Anderson plus some other talented youngsters we should have a reasonable squad. Just need to coaching team to function.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Not sure “Not being worse than the Tahs” is a target worth reaching for. Imagine how shit you’d have to be to fail?.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Not sure “Not being worse than the Tahs” is a target worth reaching for. Imagine how shit you’d have to be to fail?.

        The potential is there – if the laws change to the effect that grounding the ball in your own in-goal area becomes like an “own goal” in soccer.

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully. Not really surprising seeing those guys go with the state of the coaching and management team left at the Rebels. Bit sad for Koroibete as I think with a decent coach he could have been a very good player. Great attacking potential but so much shit elsewhere and a very poor defence. Not sure Isi is going to be that much of a loss as he wasn’t there most of the time anyway and when he was he’d go missing in games too much for me. I just hope they sort out their coaching staff and don’t revert to the people who have taken them nowhere over the last few years.

    Loved that final. It was up there with the intensity you’d expect of a game like that. Both teams played well but Auckland just had too much in the end. I know a lot here wouldn’t have watched and couldn’t have cared less but I loved it.

    That AB squad is very good. Personally not that much of a fan of Christie. He’s got a nice pass but his decision making is a bit crap and he gives teams too much time to settle their defence while he pisses around trying to decide what to do. I’m so glad both BB and RM are there as 10’s and lets hope Forster has learnt his lesson and plays people in their position and if they aren’t considered good enough to start then either be a reserve or left out.

    I’m with Penney, boy was he fucked over by the shitest management team in Australian rugby. He is well out of that scene and it’s going to be interesting seeing who is brave enough to work with that shit show going forward. Personally I think it’ll be years and take a complete change of the guard at the board level for any positive long term changes to occur but I guess we’ll see

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Is Foote a shoe in for the top coaching job at the Rebs. A Penny for your thoughts.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I’ve got no idea mate. Probably but with the way they’ve played this year I’m not sure he’ll be taking the team forward

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          In all fairness KARL, there was a noticeable improvement in their attacking structure during the TT, which was the biggest complaint about their game in SRAU. That may be enough for him to get the gig.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Maybe but do you really think he’s got the skills to take the Rebels forward? I’m not sure he’s got either the skills or the experience necessary

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          This is Australian rugby. The Rebels don’t have to pay any relocation costs if they employ the guy who is already there.
          The Reds perfected the art of a worldwide search of the carpark, and look where they are now! The Rebels have to follow suit.

          Report
    • onlinesideline

      AB squad is good.

      each pressing of the keyboard for each letter typing that hurt (a lot) – but crikey dick that is a good squad of rugby players.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        hahahaha yeah mate I guess it’d hurt. The Wallabies are definitely having better preparation for the RC than the ABs against the French and that will help a lot. Although, I think they’ll be a good team and better than some are reporting because of the players not coming. Their 3rd team almost beat England and they won’t be any easy beat

        Report
    • Yowie

      Once again New Zealand rugby has fallen into the classic trap of having a lot of their squad knackered from playing in a final. Amateur error.

      Meanwhile the Wallabies squad enjoys the extra recovery time.

      Report
      • Missing Link

        it’s worked for us for the last 18 years, why change a winning formula :D

        Report
        • Yowie

          Now isn’t the time for short-termism and deviation from the strategy.

          Report
        • Greg

          Gentlemen,
          Where is the mindless optimism that has sustained us for so many years. Don’t let go now.

          I was working in Wellington many years ago when the Wallabies held every piece of silver there was to be won. It was uxcellent.

          Report
        • Yowie

          The sh!t-stirring potential of that situation must have been awesome.

          “Can I please get some cutlery…that is if you Kiwis have any silverware left!”

          Report
        • Crescent
        • Yowie

          Good reference.
          Without taking away from that, I seem to be in the minority that finds Blackadder season 4 the weakest and season 1 with the most enduring re-watchable quality (due to Rowan Atkinson’s excellent physical comedy that still gets laughs from me even after all the one-liners have been heard before).

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Still my favourite series ever

          Report
  • Yowie

    Penney declined an interview …

    As a GAGR exclusive, Part 1 of Rob Penney’s interview follows:

    “Those total ****ing ****s can go and get *****d…

    Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Congratulations to the New Zealand version of the NSW Tarts: all the historical advantages complemented by the dearth of trophies. Until this year anyway. Anyways, it was a great game between champion players on one side versus a champion team on the other. It was highly enjoyable to watch. Great atmosphere. And wasn’t it something to see quality rugby, albeit in another country, on prime time FTA with nothing else competing for the space at the same time (no RugbaLeeg or AFL). So you’re telling me there’s a chance…

    Penny – I like the guy. And he has a point. But in the interests of getting yourself hired again sometime in the future, stop talking mate.

    On a side note – I saw in todays ABC news some guy in the NFL has come-out as being gay on Insta. He’s an established defensive end player. Given all the NFL conservative reactions over the past few years to things like Kaepernick, knee-bends and BLM etc alongside rugby’s obvious push to get into the U$ versus it’s clearly inclusionist public agenda (I’m particularly thinking about Gareth Thomas and Izzy Folau), it will be interesting to see how this goes.

    Report
  • Hoss

    Oi, Tah bashers, listen up.

    How many of you sides had ‘record breaking’ seasons?

    That’s right, none, nada, zilch, bubcus.

    So when your team achieves a feat to stand any test of time I then grant thee permission to fling excrement on the hallowed light blue jersey.

    Until that time, reverence and pertinence is expected, nay, demanded.

    The Hossecution rests.

    Report
    • Nutta

      And rest ye well may.

      Report
    • Yowie

      And recorded a multi-million dollar profit for the season don’t forget!

      Report
  • Ads

    I’m actually somewhat positive for the Waratah’s just to be contrarian. It wont happen quickly, but they have the population and player base. And now some money. Many (some) of the Board have changed the last couple of years. A couple years focused on proper development and retention of specific key people, and it’s possible to turn it around as the Reds did.

    Report
