Another Test in Brisbane – Go COVID-19!

According to our friends at Rugby.com.au

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/wallabies-v-france-test-schedule-scg-

cancellation-first-test-wallaroos-samoa-2021627

The first of the Wallabies vs Cheese eating surrender Monkeys rugby union spectaculars

will now be moved to god’s country due to the re-emergence of the COVID in

Sydney. Unfortunately this also means the two Wallaroo’s test matches against Samoa

has had to be postponed, which is disappointing for all of our Wallaroo’s fans.

Fortress Suncorp has been a happy hunting ground for the Wallabies so lets hoping that

two tests up here in God’s country will prove to be a good thing for our Green and Gold.

The second test is still scheduled for Melbourne, but who knows what will happen in these crazy days of COVID. And we know how much our Melbournites love a good lock down. So lets hope it all stays well down there and the Melbourne rugby fans can get out to a game of God’s sport instead of heathen ball!

Tickets go on sale for the first test in Brisbane on Tuesday 29 Jun so make sure you all

get out there and get yourselves a ticket or two.

Sick Saffa’s!

Breaking News: Three of the Dutch Dirt Farming team have been struck down with the

COVID. Scrum half Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch and wing S’bu Nkosi, have

all tested positive to the dreadful virus. Head Coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t seem to

think it will be a problem both their upcoming matches Georgians or their major matches

against the British and Irish Lions.

Let’s just say I don’t think that I am as positive as old Rassie. I reckon the BIL tour has to

be in serious jeopardy. But time will tell.

Next Sucker!

Well reliable sources are telling me that the NSWRU have found the next poor sucker to

be hosed over as the coach of the hapless Waratahs! Those in the know (Hoss, please

confirm) that a Mr Darren Coleman has accepted the job / volunteered to be the next

Darren, who was previously a Waratahs skills coach, as well as having won

premierships with Warringah and Gordon in the ‘Shite Shield’, is presently with the LA

Giltinis in Major League Rugby in the good old US of A.

It is believed that Coleman was offered the ‘most unwanted position in Australia’ by

NSW Rugby officials. Apparently no contract has been signed, but Darren has agreed to

how much he will be paid to be rogered senseless by NSWRU and the Horrortahs.

All I can say is good luck old boy. There isn’t enough dollars in the world to have me

take that job.