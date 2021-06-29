 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

G’Day GAGR’s your friendly neighbourhood Brisbane based local lunatic on authoring
duties again. Scary huh!

Another Test in Brisbane – Go COVID-19!

Australian lock, Rob Simmons, grimaces in pain as his team mates secure the ruck.

According to our friends at Rugby.com.au

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/wallabies-v-france-test-schedule-scg-

cancellation-first-test-wallaroos-samoa-2021627
The first of the Wallabies vs Cheese eating surrender Monkeys rugby union spectaculars
will now be moved to god’s country due to the re-emergence of the COVID in
Sydney. Unfortunately this also means the two Wallaroo’s test matches against Samoa
has had to be postponed, which is disappointing for all of our Wallaroo’s fans.
Fortress Suncorp has been a happy hunting ground for the Wallabies so lets hoping that
two tests up here in God’s country will prove to be a good thing for our Green and Gold.
The second test is still scheduled for Melbourne, but who knows what will happen in these crazy days of COVID. And we know how much our Melbournites love a good lock down. So lets hope it all stays well down there and the Melbourne rugby fans can get out to a game of God’s sport instead of heathen ball!
Tickets go on sale for the first test in Brisbane on Tuesday 29 Jun so make sure you all
get out there and get yourselves a ticket or two.

Sick Saffa’s!

England v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019 Final

Breaking News: Three of the Dutch Dirt Farming team have been struck down with the
COVID. Scrum half Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch and wing S’bu Nkosi, have
all tested positive to the dreadful virus. Head Coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t seem to
think it will be a problem both their upcoming matches Georgians or their major matches
against the British and Irish Lions.
Let’s just say I don’t think that I am as positive as old Rassie. I reckon the BIL tour has to
be in serious jeopardy. But time will tell.

Next Sucker!

151010_Darren_Coleman-min

Well reliable sources are telling me that the NSWRU have found the next poor sucker to
be hosed over as the coach of the hapless Waratahs! Those in the know (Hoss, please
confirm) that a Mr Darren Coleman has accepted the job / volunteered to be the next
Darren, who was previously a Waratahs skills coach, as well as having won
premierships with Warringah and Gordon in the ‘Shite Shield’, is presently with the LA
Giltinis in Major League Rugby in the good old US of A.
It is believed that Coleman was offered the ‘most unwanted position in Australia’ by
NSW Rugby officials. Apparently no contract has been signed, but Darren has agreed to
how much he will be paid to be rogered senseless by NSWRU and the Horrortahs.

All I can say is good luck old boy. There isn’t enough dollars in the world to have me
take that job.

  • onlinesideline

    Great to see test moved to Brisvegas. Love the stadium (hell I’ll just say it – that Reds 2011 team and jumping up and down in the pub in back of Alexandria in Sydney, in me overalls, grease from head to toe, beer and chips in hand and watching Genia sprint the field to score, made me a closet Reds fan)

    The SCG may have history, it may remind me of the era of “Surfabout”, leaving school finally in the early 80s, The Young Ones and an assortment of other nostalgic goodies but its just not a place to play test rugby in 2021. The tickets aint cheap and people deserve to watch the French eye gouge right up close so they can dob them in. Plus the Wallabies win there, we like it. The Gougers from Agadir should be scared.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      And a fair excuse too.

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I 100% if we are going to see the players from Les Bleu do a bit of close up opthamology, then Suncorp give you a very good view.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        Time to pull the zoom lens out of the cupboard BL. Log into twitter and upload those stray fingers in real time.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I wonder if I cant hack into the big screen at Suncorp and put my findings up on the big screen?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          read my mind

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Great minds think alike.

          Report
    • donktec

      I’ve always been a bit weird, just care less as i get older and spend less time trying to hide it!

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks BLL I thought you, Yowie and a few others would be rather pleased with the lockdown changes. Covid just seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. My only warning would be that plaything in QLDS didn’t help the mungo boys much and I sense there is an atmosphere of the CESM being under done and therefore an easy beat. This team will be full of players trying to make their mark for the 6N and the 3rd team, below this one, almost beat England so by all means celebrate the move of the game, I just wouldn’t celebrate a win just yet. Real shame about the Wallaroos, after the last few years I’d almost rather watch them as their rugby skills are better and the games are more fun.

    SAFA’s are wrapped, their underdone team now has a perfect excuse for a loss. What isn’t there to like about that. I’m with you on wondering if the games will actually go ahead. I watched the hit out against Japan and TBH wasn’t that impressed with the BIL. They struggled to create space and at times their defence was a bit weak.

    Good luck to Darren Coleman, he’ll need it. I’m not sure winning a Shite shield competition by buying in a bunch of players is a recipe for success in Super Rugby and it’ll be interesting to see if the board will free up the money he’ll need to buy success in the SRAU. I guess being an old boy of the Shite Shield fraternity he’ll know all the secret handshakes and be able to call on the support of those dickheads to divert any blame for results on Gibson and Penney for at least another season.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep agree.
      Didnt mean to infer that Suncorp buys the Wobs a victory, meant that it ganers a level of home crowd support and intimidation for the froggies. The boys have to do the rest.
      And who cares about mungo ball. I must be one of the very few Qlders that totally dont give a shit about the Bronco’s or state of origin. A lower socio economic game, played by thugs and criminals and supported by worse!

      Report
      • Reds and wallabies fan

        I’m with you on suncorp as a venue, and on the state of origin. After spending 25 years watching it I realised it was the only league I watched,so I stopped, don’t miss it one bit.

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          true – imagine if thugby was banned by the UN or something and everyone had to play union. What a side we would put together. It would be Messianic.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          It’d be like every other league player that has come across. A whole lot of hype, some good attack at times but out of position too many times to take advantage of it and a shit defence

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          but there wouldnt be anything to come across from. We’d get the cream of crop from U12s upwards. Thugby would never have existed in this parrallel reality. The black fern would be a wilting lilly after playing us.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahah

          Report
        • laurence king

          No longer ‘The Darkness’, ‘Morder’, the reverential tones when uttering ‘The All Blacks’. No just ‘The Wiltng Lillies’.

          Report
        • laurence king

          It wouldn’t work. If mungo wasn’t an option, they’d have to go straight to prison.

          Report
      • Who?

        It’ll be fascinating to see how great that home town support is with the first Test being 100% capacity but fully masked. The second Test, well, currently that’s probably unmasked, but we’ll see.
        It’s certainly a disincentive for regional people (well, regional people who comply with mask mandates). Because going to the test would mean a requirement to continue masking until the end of the mask mandate in the region you visited.

        Report
        • Funk

          No need for a mask if you’re eating or drinking…the perfect excuse to keep a pie in one hand and beer in the other for the whole game!!!

          Report
        • Who?

          Yeah… That’s the sort of thing that makes me happy to stay away from the game. And from friends who regularly use that excuse. “It’s ok, I’ve got a drink…”

          Report
        • Funk

          Oh no, not an excuse, I’m not talking about nursing a single pie and one beer for the whole game…there will definitely be a couple of pies and multiple beverages to wash them down with.

          Report
        • Who?

          Best effort I ever saw at a game was the Brisbane Test of the Lions series in 2013. One bloke in our row got a new drink every 10 minutes. Seriously had 10 through the course of the game.

          Report
    • Yowie

      Thanks BLL I thought you, Yowie and a few others would be rather pleased with the lockdown changes

      It’s finally falling into place.
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1398bdf1abb12a67c52d6c67422ee689c65f2e714e1bee07b5397329a4de776f.jpg

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Gold absolute gold.

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Bahahahawahah

        Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    You have got the job!

    Report
  • onlinesideline

    Is that you Michael ?

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Pure Gold.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Real shame that the Wallaroos tests have been cancelled as I was looking forward to a double header on the 17th. Now just an excuse for an extended stay in a hostelry of our choice.

    Report
    • Yowie

      “Functional sobriety for kick-off” may be the “four-minute mile” of this group.

      Report
      • Crescent

        And like the 4 Minute Mile – no thanks, you can have it. Delusional inebriation is so much more fun!

        Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Not a chance I will be sober before kick off. I will be lucky to be sober when I arrive to meet you guys at the Pub.

        Report
        • Yowie

          To be clear, by “functional sobriety” I mean enough personal function to walk to one’s seat and see the game without needing to have a little snooze/spew/face-plant.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Ok I will meet those criteria.

          Report
  • laurence king

    Got my vote

    Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Many thanks BLL, particularly for unearthing the truth behind the WuFlu.

    I work in Supply Chain. Sometimes it drives me spare that everything in this country is so bloody far-apart & isolated. Only last week I was explaining to some boneheads in Paris that yes, Melbourne is the next major port-city south of Sydney. But that didn’t mean it is close. It wasn’t until I pulled out the ever-reliable “Mon Ami, it’s very close to London to Monaco” that they had a lightbulb moment. But sometimes I luv it. In this case isn’t it great we can move a test to a global equivalent of another place in time & space? So I’m happy to move Le Frogs to Brisvegas. Although I’m lost as to why the Wallaroos can’t play as curtain-raisers or next day or in Surfers etc. I’m quite disappointed for them because they do all the work with fkall the support.

    Saffa’s getting Covid – I said all along that the BIL should be played here in Aus. Do it Perth, then Freo, then Adelaide. Then we can a have a 4th test of Anzacs vs BIL’s. It would go off like bombs.

    I reckon we should just call the next 5x Tarts coaches MoneyPenny. A franchise-constant character but one who was never the same person each subsequent movie… but Hoss holds that right.

    Report
    • Yowie

      I reckon we should just call the next 5x Tarts coaches MoneyPenny. A franchise-constant character but one who was never the same person each subsequent movie.

      But in the films it’s only implied that Moneypenny gets f****d…

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes Miss Moneypeeny, wouldnt mind seeing her in the flesh! – Said in my best Sean Connery!

        Report
      • Damo

        Bond: “Miss Moneypenny, can you issue me with 6 of those tracking device condoms Q showed me?”
        Moneypenny: “Don’t ‘Miss’ me Bond”
        Bond: “Ok, make it 7 then”

        Report
    • Damo

      There is no doubt recent Tahs coaches have been shaken, if not stirred.

      Report
  • Perth girl

    The Western Force Awards night was held on Friday evening at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Fabulous rooms BTW, but good job we got a special room rate! The Nathan Sharpe medal was won by local player Kane Koteka, who was the first graduate from the Future Force Foundation academy, with Feleti Kaitu’u runner-up. The winner of the Rising Star Award was Perth raised Ollie Callan who recently scored his first SR try against the Crusaders. The Members MVP went to fan favourite Jeremy Thrush who had been told by his wife to trim back the mullet and the mo for the night. The Force Man award went to Richard Kahui who has delighted fans of that persuasion by singing the team song wearing only budgie smugglers when the team had a win. Richard and his wife are an extremely genetically blessed couple and he told me he would be willing to sing in the nude if the Force won the comp! Both Jeremy and Richard will be working with the Academy players as they transition to retirement. The saddest part of the evening was the farewell speeches from long term players Marcel Brache, Chris Heiberg and Kieran Longbottom. The ultimate team man, Marcel, is already in the USA where he will join the National team, Chris is going to spend time with his baby son and see what his options are while Keiran is starting his own business and finishing off a degree.Thank you to those guys and the others who will not be returning. The gossip is that the Force have signed a 5 year contract with RA but no idea if we also get a vote on the Board! Also that the comp. next season will be a full SR comp not separate comps then TTR! We will see if that is correct

    Report
    • Andrew Luscombe

      They can’t stop you getting a vote on the board.

      Report
      • Perth girl

        I hope not but this is RA and nothing is certain!

        Report
        • Yowie

          …nothing is certain!

          I’m not sure about that.

          Report
    • Mica

      Great update Perth Girl – no disrespect to BL, but this was the most interesting of all the news articles of the day.

      Report
  • Ads

    Well lets see how the Brisvegas lockdown affects the newly moved test. I’d vote Melbourne, as it seems the next safest!! And it will annoy WA. Win win!!

    Report
    • Yowie

      It’s only a 3-day lockdown, it’s still good, it’s still good

      Report
      • Who?

        And out of that, it’ll go back to the mask mandate. But the mask mandate still allows 100% capacity at ticketed venues (which is insanity).

        Report
        • Yowie

          Is anyone else having trouble getting the ticketek website to progress further than the page showing the different types of tickets (& prices and the areas in the stadium)?

          Report
        • Ads

          It must be Gladys’ fault.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I knew it!

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Following the recent announcement regarding the three-day lockdown in Greater Brisbane, please stay tuned for more information regarding tickets on-sale for the Wallabies Test against France at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday 7 July.”

          Well played Gladys. Well played.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          shes having a tough old time in office

          Report
        • Ads

          We will see. They could give it to Newcastle too – still keeps one in NSW, and it’s not as though there’s anything else to do in the Hunter.

          Report
        • Who?

          Yeah, but then Hoss would be able to attend easily, and they don’t seem to trust Hoss…..

          Report
        • Who?

          And that’s without considering our abysmal record in the Hunter. Scotland, Samoa……
          And the Tahs losing to the MoonDoggies. Clearly, any game watched at home by Hoss is cursed!

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Surprisingly Newcastle which generally has pretty good weather always seems to throw up really sh!t weather for a major rugby game.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          We were there for the Moondogs game, howling, much to Hoss’s annoyance. Newcastle’s ok and the Foghorn Brewery is a great pub to wet your whistle.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          and the fact that the virus particles are 1000 times smaller than the holes in the mask material and is spread through the eyes as well

          Report
        • Who?

          I see value in masks (at least they slow down and reduce projection of your breath – and bear in mind that N2, O2 and CO2 are all far smaller than a virus), but the scenes at Origin were ridiculous. And then factor in that a number of police officers working that shift were determined to be close contacts of a case (a prison warden) and taken from duty halfway through the game…

          Report
        • Patrick

          Just get vaccinated and get over it.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I got second pfizer jab yesterday. Its true – second time around you feel a bit crook. But hey, I agree, just get it. (even tho there was no real data and most animals who were tested carked it) – what can one do but take it.

          Report
  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Much has been said about the French military, but it’s hard to argue with this level of preparedness.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b5b0b91a4bd9297c07ba9da2f2f152264a52b8cd29bf8c03ba7af07086a96dd3.jpg

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I need me one of those. Who ever said the French were useless.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Opens bottles of wine and also handy for d shelling snails.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          And schucking oysters to have with your wine.

          Report
  • MST

    You sure you meet the Criteria. …”must be part of the Shute alumni.…..”?
    Which is it:
    Played?
    Coached?
    Profited (legally or otherwise)?
    Got a good power gig or used the alumni connections for personal / professional gain?
    Believes the centre of the Rugby universe is Eastern Sydney?

    Either is sufficient. Two or more gets you on the Board.

    Report
    • Patrick

      I hate all of the above but believe absolutely in myself as the center of the universe, I’m sure we’ll get along like a houseyacht on fire.

      Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    You are a good man, even more reason why you should have the job.

    Report
A complete and utter Rugby tragic, former very average No.4, who loves the game and all that comes with it. Born In NSW, resides in QLD (Gods Sate), known for coming in off the long run up. Remember lads and laddettes :|"It all starts in the second row!" I take the mickey out of everyone, but mostly myself, so don’t get to worked up about the dribbling’s and rantings of an old second rower. Join in the fun!

