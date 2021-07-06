 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday's Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s rugby news looks at the first Wallaby team of the year, Kerevi’s Olympic bid, Alred kicking on, and another big signing for the Force.

Wallabies named!

Wallabies pre-kickoff

WALLABIES TEAM TO PLAY FRANCE

1. James Slipper (100 Tests)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (8 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (43 Tests)

4. Matt Philip (9 Tests)

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (25 Tests)

6. Rob Valetini (4 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (105 Tests)

8. Harry Wilson (6 Tests)

9. Jake Gordon (5 Tests)

10. Noah Lolesio (2 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (32 Tests)

12. Matt To’omua (54 Tests)

13. Hunter Paisami (6 Tests)

14. Tom Wright (3 Tests)

15. Tom Banks (11 Tests)

Replacements

16. Lachlan Lonergan*

17. Angus Bell (3 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (25 Tests)

19. Darcy Swain*

20. Isi Naisarani (8 Tests)

21. Tate McDermott (2 Tests)

22. Len Ikitau*

23. Andrew Kellaway*

*denotes uncapped

Jake Gordon has completed an incredible recovery from injury, named to start for the Wallabies for the first Test against France at Suncorp Stadium.

Gordon will line up in the halves alongside Noah Lolesio, with James O’Connor failing to overcome a groin strain.

 

Brumbies props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa have been named to start alongside Reds hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa in the front-row, with Matt Philip and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto rounding out the tight five in the second-row.

Captain Michael Hooper is joined in an exciting back-row with Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson.

Matt To’omua has recovered from a groin complaint and will partner Hunter Paisami in the centres, with Marika Koroibete, Tom Wright and Tom Banks forming an electric back-three.

There are four debutants on the bench, with Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Len Ikitau and Andrew Kellaway primed to make their debut.

They are joined by damaging props Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell, Rebels number eight Isi Naisarani and Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott.

Samu Kerevi is off to the Olympics

Samu Kerevi

Samu Kerevi may be named this weekend in the Australian Olympic Sevens squad.

It is understood, the Japan-based Wallabies centre, who left Australian rugby following the 2019 World Cup, will be included in the 12-man squad less than a fortnight after joining the squad.

But after impressing at the Oceania Sevens, which featured a stunning try against the All Blacks in Townsville, he has done enough to be included.

Former Australian captain Lewis Holland is set to miss out on the squad after hurting his hamstring on his return to the squad from a stint in Super Rugby with the Rebels.

But the tryscoring machine, who is blessed with one of the best passes in Australian rugby, could still make the squad if he recovers and is selected as the 13th man — a position Walsh does not need to fill until the eve of the Olympics.

 Trae Williams — Australia’s former fastest 100m sprinter — is too in danger of missing the squad, with speedster Dietrich Roache set to be included a year after joining the national program.

“I think after the World Cup I thought that was it,” Kerevi said.

“You always have the urge to play high level rugby, especially playing for your nation.

“You never forget the taste of the jersey when you get the honour to wear it and run out with 14 other mates and it’s a very special thing to have in your career.”

Australia, who was the No.4 nation on the World Series standings before COVID-19 stopped the tournament last year, have a difficult assignment to get on the podium at Tokyo.

Walsh’s men have been pooled alongside favourites New Zealand, Argentina and the Republic of Korea.

Alred joins Wallaby Set up

Kicking clinic for Jock Campbell, Carter Gordon and Hamish Stewart, as Dave Alred looks on

David Alred, the man who coached Jonny Wilkinson and the man responsible for the marked improvement in the Reds kicking, has teamed up with Dave Rennie in the Wallabies setup.

It won’t just be mentoring on goalkicking. It’s time to again salute the “torp” and downgrade the drop punt that has polluted rugby with overuse since it was copied from the AFL.

Alred’s presence at Wallabies’ camp at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast is a timely acknowledgement by Test boss Dave Rennie of the big gains that his players can make in this hit-or-miss area of their game.

Alred is on board as a kicking consultant.

It’s a role that Wallaby James O’Connor thought so necessary that he was part of a group of Queensland Reds’ players who paid money out of their own pockets for sessions with Alred throughout the Super Rugby season.

O’Connor operated at a superb 88 per cent (56-from-64) as a goalkicker throughout Super Rugby and found more distance and reliability with his punting in general play.

“Dave was a big help for all the kickers in those sessions. He helped with my process and thinking with kicks in general play as well as the technical side,” O’Connor said.

“You don’t have to belt the ball to get distance. That was a really important message for me as well.”

The latter took strain off his groin where a niggle prevented O’Connor from goalkicking at the start of the 2020 season.

Alred’s thoroughness extends to players keeping diaries where they rate their daily kicking performance against their own standards.

Manasa Mataele Joins The Force

The western Force’s spending spree continues with the signing of exciting Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele on a two year deal.

Mataele, who has played 33 games for the defending champions, has had a breakout 2021 campaign, named in Fiji’s squad to face New Zealand.

“This is a really exciting opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. It’s a great new challenge for me,” Mataele said in a statement

“It was fantastic to see the Force back in Super Rugby action and thriving this year. They play an expansive and fast-paced style, which suits my game.

“I’m looking forward to developing my game under Tim Sampson and give my all for the club.”

  • Nutta

    Some really great stuff happening. It’s a good test team given the circumstances, great to see a barnstorming Kevvi back in any Wobbly jersey, and a proven coach working on techical skills that produces results. All good stuff. It was so good it motivated me to head outside for a morning jog. But when the thermometer on the back deck told me it was -3*, well i went back to bed.

    • Alister Smith

      You did better than me to get to the back verandah. I just read the weather forecast and decided to wait another week.

  • onlinesideline

    The run on squad, as usual, picks itself. Usually there may be 1 or 2 surprises, so Jake Gordan, one could say is the surprise, but its a good surprise. I like his presence on the field, a big game player that doesn’t get over whelmed. I really think we need his cool head in the team at the moment.

    A big judgemental, but I think 2 cows needs to step and play the house down. There are blokes biting at his heels, a whole generation coming through and if he is justified at getting a start as the veteran, experienced and skillful Wallaby, then he needs to re-assure this is indeed the case. I think he will, but if he doesnt there are younger players itching for a start who are good.

    My gut is that the test will be a shock to the players and to the aussie spectators in that half time will come around very quickly and while the players are jogging to the sheds at half time, we will all be thinking, “shit, this is not like the French teams of old”. The frogs are gong to come out blazing IMO. A lot of these guys are specimens, are well coached, a new healthy arrogance and ready to steam roll anyone and everyone + play exciting foofty.

    I think this game will be blistering fast, will see some length of the field tries, leads chop and change and will go down to the 83 rd minute. Be prepared to be nervous to the final whistle. Huge wake up call and a huge test for DR who has no excuses now, its time for him to start shaping his legacy. There is a new NH sheriff in town and we will have to be on song to beat em.

    Walllabies by 2.

    Lessgo.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, pretty happy with that team and glad to see DR generally picking form players rather than players who have been in the team for a while and never stepped up. I agree with OLSL in Toomua needing to step up. TBH I thought he had a pretty underwhelming Super season and while he does bring some experience to a very new backline he needs to impose himself and make more of a difference than he did for the Rebels.
    Be interesting how Kerevi goes, yeah he’s got a lot of pace and is a good attacking player but all the opposition needs to do is concentrate on him as he still can’t distribute the ball so he’ll die in possession every time. No changes there
    Wow! imagine that, a wallaby team bringing in experts to train the guys in skills. Just like every other team does. Let’s hope the players pick up on it

    • Yowie

      Wow! imagine that, a wallaby team bringing in experts to train the guys in skills. Just like every other team does. Let’s hope the players pick up on it

      Other teams be warned:
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5e2b9522c024e82ce599d6f537c9f2312de13939d7220c06bb98050567c86776.gif

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        hahaha gold

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep. And dissapointing to hear that the Reds players were having to pay out of their own pocket to have him. But it shows the seriousness of them. ANd that is a good thing.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah that seems a bit strange. I wonder why the Reds didn’t pay so more people could get the coaching

        • Brisneyland Local

          Hang on this is Qld Reds, lets not use logic!

  • Jason

    On the plus side Smau has completely closed the door on playing for anyone else, so that’s nice.

    • Alister Smith

      Yes though reading the full interview I didn’t get the sense that he was considering coming back to 15s. He talks about thinking he would never get the opportunity to represent again.

  • Damo

    Good team. Mostly picked on form. No excuses. One more sleep (unless I nod off at the desk this arv) till test rugby.

  • Mike D

    Just thinking about the PI teams after Tonga got shafted by club and foreign country requirements. Every major team in the world has Tongans and/ or Fijians. How good would it be to get a Tongan Barbarians team going. Could circumvent eligibility stops- eg Tupuo, and actually see what a full strength Tonga could do. No idea how to pay for it of course. I just want more rugby.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      It would be a pretty strong team for sure. Would require a lot to get going but by hell it’d be good

    • Brisneyland Local

      I am sure their is a Twiggy Forrest type out there that would be up for that. Sure as shit if I was that rich I would be up for it.

  • Cunning Linguist

    What is everyone’s thoughts on Lolesio? I understand O’Connor is unavailable for selection and all…I watched him closely during the Super season and, for mine, he’s a wee bit undercooked in terms of solid decision-making at pivotal moments. Sure, he has the raw talent but i am not convinced he’s our next best. Am i missing something?

    Overall, the squad is largely as i predicted. Not really sure about Kellaway though and To’omua is lucky to be in the wider playing group with the way he played during the year!

    With all the talk of the French being stronger then they appear, (i.e. 2nd/3rd string) i feel if the Wallies don’t beat them soundly (12-20+ points) then i don’t hold much hope for against the AB’s/Saffa’s/Argies later in the year.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m happy with him being in the team. I think he’s demonstrated that he has a lot of good skills and giving him time to play in the team with the experience of Toomua outside him seems a good plan. DR needs to do something to bring players in so that he doesn’t rely on old and out of form players

    • Proud Pig

      As long as he defends in the line and they don’t swap him to full back when defending I am happy. I get really annoyed with swapping the positions between defence and attack as it leaves you out of shape so much.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yeah the proof will be in the pudding wont it. Hmmm there I go with pudding again. Becoming a common theme.
      I think in time Lolo will be the No 10. But you are right he is undercooked. He is used to playing with a dominate forward pack in the Ponies. If our forwards dont get front foot ball then I think he will struggle.
      I liked the idea of him having this year understudying JOC 2.0. To learn and develop with out having to get smashed will could affect his game like it did last year when he got pumped by the Nearlies.
      We need to nurture these guys not smash them.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        mmmmmm pudddding

    • Nutta

      I think he is the best of the younger folk coming through so get on with it.

      My worry is Angus Bell. He will develop into a bloody destructive No1 if allowed to. But I well recall the 5yrs of injuries that James Slipper had to carry after being exposed too early (remember that infamous game vs the Italians and Martin Castro-Giovanni fairly ate him alive). It’s too early for him physically.

  • ForceFan

    Interesting perspective. Other franchises recruit each year and the Force goes on a “spending spree” (?). Despite constant public assurances from the CEO that working within the same salary cap.

    • Crescent

      Welcome to Media 101. It also isn’t discussed that there are players that have finished their run with the Force, which frees up salary cap to make positive signings – and Mataele is certainly a positive signing. We are usually smart enough to get beyond the hyperbole and there is no suggestion that the Force are spending in excess of their cap.

  • Alister Smith

    Happy with the side in general. Not sure how much work Philip has done but he was one of our best at the end of last year and I think he deserves his spot. The back row is what I expected. With the injuries I think Gordon is the right choice, particularly after dome gutsy performances for the Tahs. Also putting some experience and decision making either side of Lolesio gives him the best chance to do well. Numbers 13 and above … well I never really got that far out when I played myself unless I was having a rest so I don’t really know what they do. I am sure they will go well. Good to see those debuts and particularly Kellaway – he is someone who probably thought his time has been and gone so it’s good to see him get an opportunity and he was good for the Rebels in the games I watched this year.

    Not a shot at the Force – they have the right to pick up anyone they can. But I am starting to wonder about the likelihood of a Drua team next year if a player like Matabele is playing with the Force and not Fiji. Obviously hard to offer contracts if they aren’t approved to enter the comp. The Force are putting together a decent looking side for next season.

