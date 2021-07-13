 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

GDay GAGR’s! Well here we go it is Test No2 day with our froggy adversaries. As UFC
Referee Big John McCarthy says: “Are you ready?…. Are you Ready?….. Let’s get it on!”

Wallabies Squad for Second Test

Harry Wilson beats a tackle

Well the Wallaby Squad was named yesterday and already there has been significant
chatter on the rugby blogs about the changes, or more to the point the non-changes.
Lets of chat about the Commissioner, Two Cows, and Lolesio (keep forgetting Hoss’s
name for the young chap). It looks Like Rennie is going for consistency with the Squad,
but this second test will be the telling factor.
JOC 2.0 whilst fit, is said to be lacking in game time so has been left out of the squad for
this match and is likely to appear in the Third Test in God’s country.
With the Wallabies at $1.30 odds on Favourites, we will hope for a better performance
than last week.

French Ring In the Changes

France clear from a lineout

The French Coach has swung the selection axe heavy and changed his squad
significantly for the second test. Here is the Froggy Squad.
France (15-1): Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Gabin
Villiere; Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Cameron Woki,
Ibrahim Diallo, Cyril Cazeaux, Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Gaetan Barlot,
Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Enzo Forletta, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Romain
Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier
We these new players, there will be a lot of unknowns for the Aussie squad and their
opposites for this test.

All Blacks win but are monstered up front by Valiant Fiji

Fiji Drua pre-game v Melbourne Rising NRC 2018 (Credit Rugby Australia)

On Saturday’s the Nearlies beat Fiji with a 57-23 victory, however the score line didn’t
really tell the full story. The All Blacks forwards were out-smarted and out-muscled in the
at the breakdown for most of the match, with the Fijians monstering them.
The Fijians came into the match undercooked, having travelled to the land of the long
white cloud, spending 2 weeks in isolation and then only getting 2 training runs prior to
the game. The game was very competitive with the Fijians being within 7 points prior to
the last 20 mins before they ran out of gas.
“They (Fiji) had moments in that game where they put us under quite a bit of pressure,”
Foster said.
“It highlighted a few areas that we’re obviously going to have to go and tidy up a little bit,
but I guess the composure to come back and win (with) nine tries against a team that
chucked everything at us was pretty pleasing.”

With more time together the Fijians will prove to be a more difficult team to deal with. As
mentioned by others on GAGR, the Fijians can no longer be seen as a 2nd tier team, asn
the sooner they are included in the TransTasman comp, the better it will be for Fiji and
southern hemisphere rugby.

  • sophankithfund

    we look like young boys compared to that Fiji team – who i’d put money would easily beat us

    Report
    • Timbo

      Fiji have always been a sleeping giant of rugby. It’s about time they got the recognition and opportunity they deserve.

      Report
    • Mica

      Their outside centre looks like a number 8! :)

      Report
      • Greg

        Similar to the blue 12.

        Report
  • Greg

    Thanks for the write-up Sully.

    Looking forward to the game tonight. Happy for the boys to try some of the higher risk plays they attempted last time…. provided they cut down their error rate. Basics first; showtime after that.

    Fiji came to play. There is some talent and some big boys in that team. Discipline was pretty good. I would love to see more of them.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, the universe is back in synch. I must admit I have no knowledge on the French team so not sure whether those changes will be better or not for the team. You’d think they’d have their best team first so maybe the Wallabies get abetter run tonight.

    Quite happy with no changes, especially Lolesio as I think he’s still a better 10 than JOC, just less experienced and he won’t get that on the side line. I just hope some of the players that didn’t step up last week do tonight.

    Not sure the ABs got monstered but happy for everyone who hates them and wants them to lose to use those words if it makes them feel better. It certainly demonstrates the frustration a lot of us have with Foster. He picked players like Blackadder out of position and then wondered why they got beaten at times. I think if DR gets his shit together and some of the Wallabies do step up then they could have a good year against the ABs because Foster is not generating a lot of confidence.

    Report
    • Dally M

      In terms of Fiji It will be both, but at different stages. The Drua will come in to SRAU/TT next year, and they are looking at the national team into the RC for 2024. I expect the Drua would be the level below the National team with the emerging talent signed up rather than heading off to Europe and then turning out for another country 3 years down the track.

      It’s never been about talent with Fiji it’s always been about financial viability and management of finances at their end of things.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        absolutely and unless there is a clear governance to stop some of the financial mismanagement of the past and demonstrate a financial sustainable plan they will always struggle

        Report
        • Dally M

          I think Fiji have got things semi-sorted at their end these days, apart from a homophobic convicted killer or two in the administration & there has been stability in the Government for a while now.

          They will need to base themselves somewhere here you’d think with the occasional games in Fiji. There just isn’t the infrastructure or the money to be hosting half their games there.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I hope so. The last thing we need to see is players buying their own food while the coaches mother drives a brand new car

          Report
        • Dally M

          I was surprised that NZ rugby didn’t chip in for quarantine costs for for the Tongan team given Tongan rugby couldn’t cover the lot and they took the game on short notice v the AB’s. They may have been able to put out a stronger team.

          Report
  • Nutta

    504 error – had me worried for a while there…

    Cheers Sully.

    I like the squad. I like the consistency. I’m sure the players appreciate the faith being shown. That said, I also see why 6A’s and Tupou swapped. My hope is that our performance justifies the faith.

    That said, we all knew the Frogs would man-up as their troops became available.

    Regarding the AiB getting a bit monstered but still winning, well everyone has a bad day sometimes. They walloped the Tongans the week before just as they have generally been smashing everyone since … well forever … and so were likely just flat going into it. So they put on their boots, strap on a breastplate, pick up their well-worn blaster yet-again (that pistol grip wrap is a bit frayed… need to replace that) and trundle up the ramp to go smash another planet who dares join the Rebel alliance… and so starts the downfall of the Empire. Bwhhahahahah…

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I agree on the consistency and glad they stuck with Lolesio. It’ll be interesting how the French go with so many changes

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      That French team an unknown quantity again with a good few changes. Would have liked to see both Tupou and Bell starting but other than that sticking with the same team makes sense. Win tonight and then maybe do some tweaking for the Brissie test.

      Report

    • I stuffed up. BLL did this one

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Going cheap?

      Report
      • Nutta

        Depends if it’s still being held by Qld Revenue I guess…

        Report
  • Crescent

    Looking forward to tonight – and good on the French for ringing in some changes to keep the Wallabies guessing and to keep anyone from feeling “comfortable”.

    Interesting to note the solid performance of an undercooked Fiji to run well with the All Blacks until they ran out of gas – we faced an equally undercooked French side and looked disjointed and so on. Symptomatic of the gulf we can expect to see in the RC if we cannot use the French series to get into a decent rythym.

    Report
