 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

G’Day GAGR’s! Hard to concentrate on the ruggers when to quote Big Darryl Eastlake…
“By gees …. By Jingo… By Crikey…. We’ve got sports coming out of our assholes!” With
the Olympics distracting life, I will try and slip some rugby in.

Rona ruins Rugby schedule yet Again!

The Bledisloe Cup

The Bledisloe Cup

Well as of close of business Monday, it looks like with the current Wuhan Flu debacle,
the Trans-Transman travel bubble is shot. It now looks like instead of a Test in twiggy
Land (Perth) bookended by games in Auckland and Wellington, the Perpetually NZ Cup
(AKA the Bledisloe) will now commence with the first 2 clashes in the land of the Long
White Cloud.
Eden Park will host the opener on August 7 (which can’t come soon enough), with the
second test location unknown. Let’s hope it isn’t in bloody Dunedin.

Obi-Wan Cooper

Quade Cooper WallabiesHS_2008

Well bugger me! You would never have picked this, and after the commotion on GAGR
today, with the return of the Messiah. Won’t the Ass Clown be absolutely spewing.

But whether he plays or not is largely irrelevant, the main reason he has been bought
into the squad is to mentor and help train the young playmakers.
“You watch them go about their training,” Cooper said. “You see things in them that you
can look back and say, ‘Yep, I can help out there. I see where I went wrong at that age’.
“For me, that’s something I can provide … to be able to provide an example of what it
takes. I know where I fell short in the past, and hopefully now I’m in a position I can lead
from the front in those areas and provide a little bit of guidance.”
All I can say is thank Fuck they didn’t bring in Spanners Foley!

Aussie Sevens Flog Korean’s in their second Olympics match

First Nations Sevens

First Nations Sevens

After a really rusty start against the FISM’s (Falkland Island Silver Medallist’s-
Argentina), the Aussie 7’s team stepped up and put the sword to the South Korean’s.

Closing out the game 42-5, the Aussie must beat the Kiwi’s to have any shot at winning the gold.
The Aussie 7’ haven’t beaten New Zealand since 2018, so this might be a tall order.
But alas! It is the Olympics, it is bloody hot over there in Nipponville, which has to play to
our strengths. So go Aussies.

Related Items
Rugby
@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley scores vs South Africa 2016
    Read More
    Monday’s Rugby News – 26th July 2021

    Green And Gold Rugby · The Dropped Kick-Off 24 – Paying The Rent       Happy...

    Charlie Mackay July 25, 2021
  • LionEating2
    Read More
    Leeus Braai Bokke – 1st BIL vs Springbok Test

    Finally, after 4x warm-up Franchise games and a Claytons test we see South Africa turn away from...

    Nutta July 25, 2021
  • Friday’s Rugby New’s

    Embed from Getty Images    Doth birdsong sound sweeter? Doth thy sun sit more gently on thy cheek? Doth the wind embrace you warmly like an old friend? Shit-yeah it does. Their is pride & steel back in the gold jersey. Hoop’s best ever as captain, stars from 1-23 and the tantalising...

    Hoss July 23, 2021
  • Eight Observations from the French series

    What a game, what a series. The last few weeks have been a celebration of rugby and man it’s nice to come out on top. It feels like forever since we’ve won a big game like we did on the weekend. There’s plenty to digest, so let’s get to it: Hail to...

    Hugh Cavill July 22, 2021