 Tuesday;s Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
G’Day GAGR’s! Well, I am completely over the ‘He said / She said’ shit fight that is RA vs Sheep Rooter land, so will ignore that and provide some other interesting rugby news.

Wallabies turn up to WA Club rugby game.

Harry Wilson beats a tackle

Well seeing as the ‘Nearlies’ didn’t bother to turn up, Dave Rennie and a few of the Wallabies squad headed out to watch a club rugby game in Western Australia. The games held as part of the Fortescue Premier – WA’s premier club rugby competition – saw Nedlands up against Palmyra.
Moses, accompanied by Harry Wilson and Lee Majors, headed out to watch the game. Dirty Harry stating: “It’s been an awesome time down here at Nedlands Rugby Club.
There’s been so many seniors and juniors getting around us, everyone has such fond memories of playing club rugby,” he said. “It’s just good to come back here on the sidelines and see everyone having some beers,
it’s such a fun atmosphere. It’s good to see some many Wallabies jerseys down here. Half-time, there were a few kids running around, and there was plenty of talent out there.”
Good to see the Wallabies getting out and spreading the joy, into what must be a very disappointed WA.

The Format For Super Rugby for 2022 Revealed

Despite the complete and utter shit fight between Australia and that other insignificant little Island off to our South East, apparently the two countries have agreed to the format for the games next year.
The agreement reached by NZRU and RA is that all 12 Australian and Sheep Loving teams will play each other once, with a further three round-robin type fixtures to be allocated. With the play-offs structure to be a straight knockout format featuring the eight top teams, with the opening quarter-final round seeing the first-ranked side play the eighth-placed team, second vs seventh, third vs sixth and fourth vs fifth and so on and so on.
However, of note, the way in which the three additional round-robin matches will be decided has yet to be agreed upon, so there more chances for a total bun fight between RA and the NZRU. It is believed that RA are dead keen for those matches to be played in Australia, with Australian teams playing Australian teams and the NZ sides playing each other. However, the Kiwi’s are thought to be opposed to this, due to them believing it is a conspiracy developed by the Aussies to make it harder for their teams to reach the play-offs.
In addition to this the two new Super Rugby franchises, Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua (Woo hoo go the Fijians), will reportedly play each other twice in their debut super Season.
If these reports are correct, it looks like we are all in for a bumper season of Rugby in 2022, provided the Whuhan super bug and NZRU don’t continue screwing things up.

Professional Pathways Rugby killed off due to Covid.

After detailed discussions with all the states, RA has confirmed that the professional pathway programs and competitions will have to be suspended for the remainder of the year.
For all you ignorant people (which definitely includes me) this has all the nationally administered teams and competitions, including the Junior Rugby Championship, U19 Rugby Championship, and all U18 National Academy matches. This includes the Junior Wallabies and Australian Schools and U18s programs. So if ever our junior players were going to be screwed over, this looks like the way to do it.

“While some states will be able to continue training, the decision to cancel our cross-border competitions and camps was made with the safety and welfare of our players and staff in mind. “These underage programs are the key to our long-term professional success, and while it’s disappointing to see them suspended, players in lockdown areas still have access to their coaches and support networks.
“We are currently working towards hosting the National Gold camp at the end of the year, ensuring our players remain connected and continue to develop as a team, in conjunction with the working they are doing in their respective academies.”
In my mind, this seems to be a very NSW’ centric decision. As Queensland club and weekend sports are able to be played, and WA and SA club sport continuing, it seems that the only locations affected are NSW and Victoria. And to be honest, who really cares about them. In age where depth of squads and having a young generation come through to pick up the mantle, this looks like a really backward way to achieving this.

Also in “BREAKING NEWS”:

In what can only be called a coup for the Aussies, Queensland (God’s Country – to all you heathens) is set to host The Rugby Championship while Perth remains a possibility to host Bledisloe III, even though those sheep lovers pulled out like a teenager in heat!

With over a week now of downtight hostility between the righteous ones and sheep loving ones, the four SANZAAR partners, Queenslands El Commandante Annastacia Palashook is getting read to announce on Tuesday after “being a total hypocrite on all other decisions that she has made in relation to all other Queenslanders” to secure the TRC.

As one rugby source said, “She’s taken personal charge of it.” Unlike her ownership of every other fuck up she has made. SANZAAR officials, including the four CEOs from Australia, The FISM’s, The Nearlies and The Dutch Dirth Farmers were locked in meetings on Monday evening to flesh out the details.

While the TRC appears good to go, the last Bled, which was supposed to be played on August 28 before the Kiwi’s gutted it, is yet to be locked in because of a possible sequencing issue with an AFL game of no importance on the first weekend of September.

RA however remains optimistic that the Test will be played on either September 3 or 4, with a sell out expected at Optus Stadium.

Well boys and Girls it is back on. Thank fuck for that as my TV watching schedule, and the ones for all those rugby fans in Lock Down was looking a little bleak.

  • skip

    I for one am utterly sick of the continual, shameful & disrespectful calling of NZ a “insignificant
    little Island off to our South East” when it is quite clearly 2 insignificant
    little Islands.

    Report
    • skip

      I kid. No really, I do.

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep sorry Geography was never really my strong point. Or counting for that matter. Just like when I said I am popping down the local for a couple of beers. Apparently a couple does not equal 20.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        Nor does it mean their local not your local.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Ah yes, got pulled up on that one too.

          Report
      • Yowie

        Reminds me of a Billy Connolly bit to the effect of “my wife thinks a pint is this big *gestures 6 foot tall*” “I’m just nipping down the road for a pint dear” *comes back 2am steaming drunk*

        Report
        • Who?

          Given Pamela’s a Kiwi, is that another shot at Kiwis for today? :-P

          Report
        • Yowie

          Haha gold.
          With those “drawing a long bow to take offence” skills you’ll fit right in on the internet :p

          Report
        • Who?

          I take offence to that statement! :-P

          Of course, we all know that Pamela’s extremely intelligent… Even if she didn’t have the qualifications to back that up, she’d need to be very quick to keep up with Billy!

          Report
        • Yowie

          I think she has a s3x advice agony aunt bit in (I assume) various newspapers. She responds in a more mature fashion to some of the letters than I would (which probably isn’t saying much).

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Or in RA

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah! We’re an insignificant country who just happens to be much better at rugby than the significant Island to out West

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yes that is true, and better at having intimate relations with sheep as well.

        Report
        • Greg

          Is sheep singular or plural in that context?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Definitely plural.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Only Baaaaarbara and Meeeeery though. We have standards. Incredibly low ones at times, but standards none the less

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          It’s important to have standards you can trip over.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Absolutely

          Report
        • GeorgiaSatellite

          How about Shauna?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Isn’t Shauna a bit…you know….”mutton dressed as lamb”?

          Report
        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Can’t pull the wool over your eyes, Yowie.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Any who try can get the flock outta here.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Shauna did

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          She’s a skank

          Report
        • Yowie

          If she tells you otherwise she’s pulling the wool over your eyes.

          Report
        • Reds Revival
  • Brisneyland Local

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m not really that fussed on where we win the next Bledisloe game. QLD, some club in Perth or wherever. Be good to see the full RC in a decent time zone. Do you know if Cheika is still “assisting” the FISM?

      Report
      • Greg

        well…. if you are going to be like that….

        I’m not really that fussed on where we cynically kill play 5 metres out in the next Bledisloe game

        Fixed it for you.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha yep

          Report
      • Greg

        Cheika was in the box for the FISM on Saturday night. He actually looked quite calm…. even in the shocking blue kit they were all wearing.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Cheika was in the box for the FISM on Saturday night. He actually looked quite calm

          Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, does the testimony of this witness sound believable to you?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Nope!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Calm for Cheika or calm compared to the rest of humanity?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Well, Cheika peaks at 11 on the Gary Oldman Scale, so anything below 6 is calm for him.

          [ 6 on the GOS is about Kabul Airport level serenity.]

          Report
        • Greg

          Seriously…. Mario was going off and Mr Cheika was just watching. Looked like he was thinking.

          Maybe he burned off all of his empathy in the Wallaby gig.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Very strange. Perhaps some sort of paradox wormhole opens up if both of them spit the dummy in the same place at the same time.
          They must have a shared Google calendar or something to keep track of whose turn it is.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Was there at least steam coming out of his ears.

          Report
    • Crescent

      Confirmed the Boks are on their way – my mate is heading over today on the Red Q for the pick up after two false starts – now if only we could rename him Suzie for the meal service. I hear revenge is best served poorly warmed and heavily pre prepared

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        With a side dish of salmonella!

        Report
      • Jcr

        Sort of son in law is flying to Perth in next few days, I just assume he’s not eloping or doing a runner.

        Report
    • Alister Smith

      Crowds for NZ vs SA at Gold Coast may beat what we would get for a Wallabies game (but I guess as they are double headers the Wallabies will be there anyway). Hope Anna lets us across the border. I had my shots and everything.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Lets hope so, QLd would love to host you. Unfortunately our Premier is a complete tyrant when it comes to Borders. I for one adn am going to the Brissy and Gold coast double headers, and might ever use some dormant FF points and go to the Tville games too. I just have to convince Mrs BL of this now.

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully/BLL and with all the negative comments against my home country I’m picking BLL. With you 100% on not interested in he said/they said. Bunch of school kids and with muppets like that no wonder we’re both struggling at the governance level. As you say left a little bit in there undecided so they both will have the opportunity to play it out in the media. I’m sure there’ll be plenty of chances for that over the next few months.
    While I do agree that Aus playing Aus gives them and advantage over NZ playing NZ. I think that it’s still better for 2 reasons. Firstly, the local derbies are needed here and it’s much better for rugby here if they are played. Secondly, I think it’ll be an issue for the teams below the top 2 or 3 only and if you’re not there then tough – be better.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep was definitely me. I dont blame NZ, it takes too to dance. But I will definitely take the piss out of my Kiwi brothers as often as I can, because that is what brothers do!

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Absolutely mate. Would be worried if I didn’t see it

        Report

    • I’m not a miracle worker KARL. I have all my fingers plugging holes already!

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahaha I never seriously thought it was you tbh

        Report
    • Andrew Luscombe

      Yeah. Why don’t all the teams get into the top 2 or 3?

      Report
  • Gigs20

    A bit of media suggesting the Perth Bledisloe has been confirmed at Sept 3 or 4, what’s the bet the whole clusterfizzle was a negotiating tactic by the arrogant isles’ delegation to get exactly what they want in super rugby 2022?

    Report
    • Greg

      I am shocked Gigs. That would niver happen.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah it’s the sort of play Marinos and RA would do

      Report
    • Mike D

      To be fair, NZ have one trump card, the ABs. They don’t have a huge population so can’t leverage their earning potential on their own, they aren’t close to… well anywhere, so geography is against them, they’re not some thumping big economy that can push the pay tv guys around. So they’ve got to make that one card work hard to maintain their business model. I don’t like the outcome a whole lot, but I can understand NZRU being absolutely ruthless in their use of that one trump/draw card.

      Report
      • Ads

        Exactly. We should have cut them off from Super. They have nowhere else to go.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          That would seem like “Negotiating 101″ to me.

          Report
        • Ads

          Look at some point someone will need to make the choice – drop some income short-term (pulling out of existing SR) to build long-term. I thought this was the perfect opportunity. Build a proper NRC off the back of existing SR teams. Tell NZ to get stuffed. No one will watch SR really anyway in Aus I doubt. I don’t. I’m calling it $exit – like brexit but for Super. Now is the time my friends. Regain the power. Grow the foundation. Otherwise the whole thing will be buggered in 10 years anyway. Consider pulling out of tri-nations or whatever too and negotiate tests with Saffas and argies, and expanded June/July tours. Get some wins. Get some confidence. I think NZ have more to lose.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          But I think if you did that you’d condemn the Wallabies to a tier 3 team competing with Tonga for the right to lose to ROK in the playoff to get in the Asia pool for the RWC pools

          Report
        • Yowie

          We could beat North Korea though. Those poor lads are so under-fed it’s hard to tell the backs from the forwards.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I saw a defector when I was there. It was pretty shit and worse than anything I’d seen in Bosnia or Afghan

          Report
        • Yowie

          Occasionally those documentary films come out where the western journalist has been allowed in. It ends up being this PR-controlled tour of the great & prosperous North Korea, with ridiculous situations like the journalist crew “dining” on a bounty of little bits of sh!t food in the “International Hotel” that is otherwise empty but for the film crew and the NK security tail.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Downvote from the Kim Jong loyalists I see :p

          Report
        • Who?

          That’s the entire internet subscriber base of NK. :-P

          Report
        • laurence king

          I saw that doco as well.

          Report
        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Or a Potemkin Village of a ‘crowd’, which is quickly taken to the next location while the guest is driven the long way.

          Report
        • Yowie

          This is recollection from a podcast, so my facts may be wrong here, but apparently in the months before WW2 kicked off ze Germans were showing some French ambassador (?) around one German airfield after another, each with impressive rows of fighters and bombers, but driving between each airfield on the tour to allow time for those aircraft to fly ahead to the next airfield and line up in rows.

          Report
        • Damo

          Or their leader where it’s hard to tell his front from his back.

          Report
        • Ads

          Maybe. We will be anyway most likely. Better to focus on building the local strength as first priority.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          I am intrigued KARL just how do you explain the success of teams like France (currently), Ireland (a few years ago) and England all at some time moving into the top echelons of world rugby without playing the ABs multiple times each and every fucking year?

          In fact, they all seem to go out of their way to avoid the black Bs.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think because they have both the domestic competition and the integrated club scene with the other nations to provide them a way to build. I don’t see that happening with a purely local Australian competition even if it resides at a NPC level rather than a few Sydney and Brisbane clubs with the odd bone thrown at ACT, Victoria and Melbourne

          Report

        • The AB are not the only quality side in the world. The 6N might not provide the super-high quality of competition that TRC does, but it provides a lot of sides that are regularly mixing it up in the top 4 (and you missed Wales who are a fairly regular semi-finalist too at RWCs).

          All of the countries have both good, competitive domestic competitions providing a decent, if not ideal, pathway from kids playing rugby to professional rugby to test rugby, and they have in the ERC a tier above that which helps them get used to playing different styles and used to playing with different referees and in different countries and the like. So if you’re a good French player you play in the Top 14 and you play 6-9x per year against say Welsh, Irish and English sides, with international refs, plus your ~26 matches against top quality French sides, with a smattering of old internationals. The other nations get something similar. They basically all play, before they’re internationals, September to May, roughly, injuries and suspensions aside.

          Compare it, for a second, to the Kiwis. They identify talent in the ITM cup or whatever it’s called this year. Good players then play SR and get experience playing at a higher level, playing in Australia and SA (and in former years Argentina too). You experience international travel, playing conditions and referees. Depending on the competition year, 11-15 matches, so more than the French, but similar idea. There’s a clear pathway. Players who don’t get into the AB hone their skills for another year in the ITM cup. Either way, they play roughly February to November.

          And what happens in Australia? Super rugby and then the beach? February to July? Perhaps I’m being unfair, but I don’t hear of SR players turning out in Shute Shield or similar, or have I got that wrong?

          There’s a real body of hardened, experienced professionals, always available.

          In addition, you’ve heard me complain repeatedly that players who are terrible in Australia perform at a much higher level playing in England, the same is true in France, and then they mostly (but not all) fall off when they come back to Australia. JOC and I think Nick White are two exceptions to this – I know a lot of people don’t like White, but I think he plays a solid game even if you don’t like what he does. I think at least some of this is down to the different ways teams train between the NH and Australia. I don’t know what it is and how it does it but I’m going to say Australia specifically because the SA and NZ sides don’t appear to have the same issue.

          NZ still have an edge, they’re the side that everyone tries to lift themselves to beat, and sometimes manages. But, from the outside, SA and the NH have good structures to draw on. They have players who are, yes, wealthy young men in high testosterone environments and do stupid things sometimes, but are generally professionally plying their trade as sportsmen. Australia don’t have those structures. I don’t really watch cricket, but I’d suggest the dominance that Australia had there is a model RA could try to emulate?

          Report
        • Who?

          I agree with much of that, Eloise. Points to mull over…

          JOC and Whitey came back as mature, but not retirement age players. I can’t think of too many who’ve done similar, especially after being well loved and successful over there. Maybe Beale, Toomua… Cooper wasn’t successful up there (he’s arguably been better on this side of the globe). Beale didn’t maintain his level, Toomua’s arguably aging more rapidly than we’d all like. Beyond those guys, I can’t think of anyone who’s gone, returned, and then stuck around long enough to demonstrate the difference. It would be fascinating to see a larger sample size?

          Report
        • Patrick

          France has 1) more foreign players than any other country and 2) more depth in the national team than arguably any other country besides NZ and 3) more matches than any other country.

          Food for thought indeed.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Except right now we’re broke. Which shortens our negotiation advantage. And its likely that PE will demand a SR TT tournament. I think our best hope is to use the PE money to build the base.

          Report
        • Ads

          We will be “broker” in 10 years anyway I think. The product sucks. Better to cut your losses now in my mind and build something better.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That seems like cutting your nose off to spite your face to me. I think both NZ and Australia need each other and both of these CEOs need to stop talking in the media and star working together. I don’t think either country can go alone and personally I’d hate to see either try

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Here here

          Report
        • Ads

          The current formats see us dying slowly in my opinion. We have a chance to build it now with short-term pain. I don’t think we need each other. I don’t think AUS gets a fair go. I don’t blame NZ for that. They have a strong position they are leveraging. I’d call the bluff though. I actually think combined super does us more harm then good mentally. Seeya later for me.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah but it’s a big assumption to say Australia rugby would grow with just a local competition. I may be wrong but I just don’t see it

          Report
        • Mike D

          We do need some TT games, the rivalry is great fun and we get some different teams playing. I kind of liked this year’s format. Bunch of local derbies then some inter-ditch games. Hopefully once the Pangolin’s Revenge is under control we can expand the NRC and shorten the Super Season. Everyone still gets to play everyone, we have some local games, and NRC continues to grow. And I get to watch more rugby.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I agree with your point re: negotiations via media.

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    I have to say, I’m pretty livid about the structure for next year’s SR. It is basically the same (broken) SR, but without the Saffas and Argies. Viewers will turn off in droves after they see the Australian teams get flogged mercilessly week in, week out.

    RA had the chance to reset the clock and create a significantly better structure, and they have simply gone for the failed model. I will still watch it, but we missed a massive chance to bring the casual viewer back in. I’m already at the point of saying, “F Off Marinos, let’s get Raelene back”.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Viewers will turn off in droves after they see the Australian teams get flogged mercilessly week in, week out.

      Steady on here RR. Some of the Reds winning margins were quite narrow – eg all the Brumbies games. I think the Reds even lost a game to the Force just before the finals started.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Sorry Yowie. I was joining BL on the long boundary fence in my run up this morning.
        Like you, I really enjoyed the local derbies and wanted to see a repeat of this year’s format, so I just feel like at the negotiations table, NZ got what they wanted, and we didn’t. Hence my comment about Marinos.

        Report
        • Yowie

          All good. You might be reading too much into my simple joke about me being confused between Reds dominance (domestically) and part 2 of the recently completed super season.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I’m a simple man. You only need to explain a joke to me twice for me to get it.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Like the diference between a computer and a Kiwi. you only have to punch the information into a computer once.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Jeez mate you’re hitting on us today

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Well it was an easy target.

          Report
        • Ads

          Expand SR to the NRC or whatever and leave it at that. We don’t need NZ I don’t think.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Not a bad run up though

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I never thought Marinos would be a good fit for RA and he’s done nothing to make think I was wrong.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m actually with you and I think RA have stuffed up here. I would like to have seen two seperate comps with maybe a playoff of the top 3 with perhaps a couple from Japan, SA and maybe the Argies.

      I hope RA stick with the additional 3 games being local derbies. As I mentioned I don’t see it having a downside

      Report
      • laurence king

        I tend to think, that we need to be playing the Kiwis at least to some degree. If you have the smarts and the balls for it, floggings soon stop. Part of the smarts being that a strong comp immediately below super rugby is needed. Cheers.

        Report
      • Who?

        I still like my proposal… 2 conferences (Drua to Oz, Pasifika to NZ), home and away in your conference, home OR away outside your conference. 16 game season, finals are in your conference 2 vs 3, winner vs 1 (for local divisional/conference title – SR Au and SR Ao), then conference winners play the ‘Super Rugby Bowl’ for the SR TT title.

        It would’ve given derbies for those who want them, it’s balanced (everyone plays everyone else), it’s not too deep in the finals (8 of 12 is too many).

        Report
      • Alister Smith

        I thought I saw somewhere that the playoffs will be 8 teams – sounds a bit much for a 12 team comp but it probably means that an NZ is not going to be all that disadvantaged if there are more derbies. They are still likely to make the 8.

        Report
    • idiot savant

      Guys, we’re broke. And we’re courting PE money to become un-broke. PE will demand a SR tournament that attracts high broadcast fees. Going alone is not really a realistic option. We will end up not being able to pay players enough to keep our best and we will slide further down the rankings and get thrashed by everyone not just the ABs. Hopefully there will be enough in the PE offer to build an NRC, or second tier local tournament to follow SR.

      Also, some of our teams beat NZ teams in the last couple of the old SR seasons. A longer tournament with more travel might just make the odd kiwi team less threatening and if the refereeing interpretations are consistent we might snag a win or two. PE (including Silver Lake on the kiwi side) won’t like thrashings as they will be bad for business and revenue. Stadiums will be empty. If I was Silver Lake I would be pressuring NZ to allow kiwis to be eligible for the ABs if they play for any side in the comp.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep and opening up the trade of Kiwi players to come over to Aus and play in our SR teams. that would help our teams develop some players.

        Report
      • Brumby Runner

        Empty stadiums indeed. At this time, I am intending to give any home games involving a NZ side a miss next year.

        Report
  • Ads

    Disappointed with SR. I was hoping we’d go alone. I have little no interest watching Aus teams likely get beat each week, not in watching kiwi rugby. I don’t buy the “you have to play the best” stuff either. You just create a generation of players who always get smashed.

    Report

    • Given it’s a round-robin, you’re probably going to see some Aus v Aus and some Aus v NZ and some NZ v NZ (if you watch them) most weekends. There might be weekends where the schedule says “all Aus v Aus and NZ v NZ this weekend, and all Aus v NZ that weekend” but I suspect not that many. Depending on the scheduling, they might have everyone play near home Easter weekend, and mess it up some other weekend?

      And remember of course, there’s the Drua and whatever the Pacifica side is called. So 6 weeks of the eleven your side, whoever they are, aren’t going to be playing a NZ side, the other five they are. We don’t know what’s happening on the last three, to make up the full 14 week season.

      Report
      • Ads

        That’s true. But the comp itself will be meaningless for the Aus sides. To me it’s driven by the broadcast deal. It’s not of real benefit to australian rugby development or it’s fans.

        Report
        • Patrick

          That’s nonsense. They will be playing regular top flight rugby against a variety of opponents, it is fantastic.

          Report
        • Ads

          I don’t see much variety. It’s a strength of NZ rugby. How come the crowd numbers have been declining for years if it’s a good product? The local derbies always pull the bigger crowds and anticipation I think.the Aus teams will all get beaten most of the time. It’s predictable and boring.

          Report
  • Jason

    Am I the only one who would REALLY prefer we just do our own thing for Super Rugby?
    Like especially after the NZRU show they’re so quick to dump us when it was inconvenient for them.

    Report
    • Happyman

      No your not

      I believe they need a commissioner to run it as a comp where the outcome is equalised.

      The success of the Crusaders is actually killing the game in NZ also. IMHO so an equitable salary cap system and draft needs to be worked out.

      Report
      • Andrew Luscombe

        Exactly right.

        Report
      • Brumby Runner

        That would just about kill off any latent interest I might have in any competition, domestic or international. I want the Aussie teams to be Aussie players overwhelmingly. I don’t want to be following a mish mash of Aus/NZ team.

        Report
  • Reds Revival

    I’m excited about getting a couple of TRC games in Townsville. I think that I will make the trip down for those games. Do we know if these will be played as double headers, or as single games?

    Report
    • Bernie Chan

      RR…double headers each round. Obviously they have to fit the postponed Rd 2 AUS v NZ game somewhere..

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Good news! Thanks for that Bernie.

        Report
    • Yowie

      • Damo

        I guess the double headers will be 5pm and 7.40 ish. Feels like a lot of $10.60 rumbos.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          Brings back memories of the corner bar at the edge of the hill at Ballymoore

          Report
        • Damo

          Particularly negotiating the slope of the hill, drinks in hand, back to your mates.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Oh god yes. Double headers are messy and expensive.

          Report
        • Damo

          We’re not talking about Tassie again are we?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          No more the cost of the drinks at Suncorp.

          Report
  • laurence king

    Thanks BL, good news at last.

    Report
  • Alister Smith

    “She’s taken personal charge of it.” Unlike her ownership of every other fuck up she has made“.

    I think the go to line is “we are acting under the direct advice of the Chief Medical Officer”

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    Great news KARL – NZRU have just re-signed Foster through to 2023!!!
    The Wallabies may have a chance now…

    Report
    • laurence king

      Unfortunately his bloody team are playing good footy. Curses.

      Report

      • We don’t really know that. If the NZ v SA matches really go ahead, we’ll see…

        Sorry, but the performance in Bled I and II from Australia didn’t really prove much about the quality of the ABs.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          If the ABs get suckered into the Boks way of playing we’ll struggle, but if we don’t then they’ll struggle as they only really know one way of playing and don’t have the skills to do anything else.
          I actually think the Wallabies will give them a run for their money if they don’t get sucked in too

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I saw that. If the games this year don’t go well that’ll look pretty poor. I don’t know why they didn’t wait, maybe they had already decided anyway.

      Report
      • Who?

        I’ve heard Kiwis who are grumpy about it. In another part of the multiverse…
        It’d be fascinating to have seen how he’d have gone in ‘normal’ times. If there were no pandemic. It’d be really unfair to drop him now, because it’s very hard to judge his performance off so little Rugby. But that also means it’s hard to justify extending him.

        I guess the real question that NZR faced is who they’d grab as a replacement. Gatland’s efforts with the Lions didn’t win him the job. Who else would they get, halfway through a RWC cycle? If there’s no blindingly obvious candidate as a replacement, then perhaps it’s more a practical decision?

        On your other post – I’m also optimistic for the Wallabies against the Bokke. We’re half a hope of matching them physically, and we’re scoring tries.

        Report
        • Yowie

          I guess the real question that NZR faced is who they’d grab as a replacement.

          Cheika for AB coach. Has a nice ring to it.

          Report
  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    Playing money or the box in Perth…on the one hand a certain $1,300 of Level 5 cheap seat ticket refunds and on the other the box…will the All Blacks even turn up and if they do it will be without their stars (no Whitelock, no Mu’anga, no Aaron Smith) and others that will be rested, the “test” will have no impact on who holds the Bledisloe, the ref could be rubbish but no-one will dare to make a video and some family members will have to work if the game is on the Friday. What do you think, must I take the money or pick the box?

    Report
    • Ads

      I’d take the money!

      Report
A complete and utter Rugby tragic, former very average No.4, who loves the game and all that comes with it. Born In NSW, resides in QLD (Gods Sate), known for coming in off the long run up. Remember lads and laddettes :|"It all starts in the second row!" I take the mickey out of everyone, but mostly myself, so don’t get to worked up about the dribbling’s and rantings of an old second rower. Join in the fun!

