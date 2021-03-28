Wallabies 2021 training camp squad named - Green and Gold Rugby

Wallabies 2021 training camp squad named

Dave Rennie has announced a 40-man squad for the first get together of the Wallabies in 2021. The get together is aimed more as a planning mission ahead of the expected mid year Test fixtures against France, the 6 Nations runners up.

The squad contains 14 uncapped players with the Brumbies and Reds providing 14 and 12 players respectively with seven from the Melbourne Rebels, four from the Waratahs and three from the Western Force.

The squad is scheduled to gather for the three day camp on the Gold Coast ahead of the Test window.



Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

Tim Anstee (Western Force)

Tom Banks (Brumbies)

Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs)

Filipo Daugunu (Queensland Reds)

Pone Fa’amausili (Melbourne Rebels)

Jake Gordon (NSW Waratahs)

Reece Hodge (Melbourne Rebels)

Trevor Hosea (Melbourne Rebels)

Len Ikitau (Brumbies)

Feleti Kaitu’u (Western Force)

Josh Kemeny (Melbourne Rebels)

Marika Koroibete (Melbourne Rebels)

Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)

Lachlan Lonergan (Brumbies)

Alex Mafi (Queensland Reds)

Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds)

Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds)

Andy Muirhead (Brumbies)

Isi Naisarani (Melbourne Rebels)



Cadeyrn Neville (Brumbies)

James O’Connor (Queensland Reds)

Hunter Paisami (Queensland Reds)

Jordan Petaia (Queensland Reds)

Dave Porecki (NSW Waratahs)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds)

Pete Samu (Brumbies)

Irae Simone (Brumbies)

James Slipper (Brumbies)

Darcy Swain (Brumbies)

Lachie Swinton (NSW Waratahs)

Sitaleki Timani (Western Force)

Matt To’omua (Melbourne Rebels)

Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds)

Seru Uru (Queensland Reds)

Rob Valetini (Brumbies)

Suliasi Vunivalu (Queensland Reds)

Nic White (Brumbies)

Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds)

Tom Wright (Brumbies)

