Wallabies and Pumas unable to be split, again - Green and Gold Rugby

The Wallabies and Argentina couldn’t be split at Bankwest with it ending 16-16 and like in Newcastle a few weeks ago, Reece Hodge had a chance to land the winning penalty goal but was unable to end Dave Rennie’s first year in charge with a win.

The draw made it three for the year and saw Argentina claim second spot on the Tri-nations standings which seemed unlikely after an eventful week to say the least in the Pumas camp. It was an immense defensive effort from the Pumas having to make 100 more tackles than the Wallabies and barely any possession or territory.

On a night where the rain didn’t help either side, the game was dominated by cards being dished out by referee Angus Gardner – 3 yellows including one to Michael Hooper and a red card to Lukhan Salakaia-Loto just 9 minutes into his game for a high shot with 20 minutes to go.

The Match

The Wallabies had pretty much all possession and territory in the opening 10 minutes but had nothing to show for it after some determined Argentina defence in their own 22.

With all that pressure, the Pumas started to rack up the penalties in their 22 to give the Wallabies more attacking chances by kicking to touch every time but the Wallabies couldn’t execute with knock ons and dropped ball easily letting Argentina off the hook.

Reece Hodge finally opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a penalty goal after Marcos Kremer was yellow carded for a high clean out on James O’Connor.

Argentina responded just minutes later from a long-range penalty to Nico Sanchez as he continued his run as the only Argentine player to score in the Tri-Nations to chalk up 43 points.

The Wallabies had employed a flat line to their attack with James O’Connor back at 10 but the Argentines were able to adjust their defence and leave their line intact with the Wallabies looking very lateral at times and not allowing room for their attacking threats.

The Wallabies found themselves down to 14 players after 27 minutes after TMO Damon Murphy intervened on a Michael Hooper clean out on Nico Sanchez and Angus Gardner decided it was a yellow card.

Domingo Miotti stepped up in the absence of Sanchez to put Argentina in front 6-3 after 30 minutes with only 20% possession and 10% territory.

Those numbers didn’t seem to matter to them as they went further ahead to a well worked try from long range that started after a Rob Simmons kick to touch deep in Argentina territory (yes, you read that correctly).

They rolled a maul at least 30 metres before Felipe Ezcurra ran through a gap and he found Bautista Delguy who got around Marika Koroibete and palmed off Hunter Paisami for the try and a 13-3 lead.

Right on halftime Reece Hodge landed his second penalty of the night but the Wallabies would be really disappointed to be behind at 13-6 after dominating the opening 10 minutes and making Argentina make a mountain of tackles.

The rain got stronger for the second half and saw both teams head to the box kick for any sort of advantage. Even when the Wallabies did try and run it, they only hit the brick wall of the Argentine defence with Recce Hodge, among others, on the end of a big shot.

Hodge landed his third penalty after 50 minutes after a big scrum from the Wallabies but right off the restart they were under pressure after Paisami knocked on but the Wallabies scrum spared his blushes with Taniela Tupou making an immediate impact after coming on as a repalcement.

Less could be said about Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s return from injury as he lasted only 9 minutes before being sent off for a high shot after earlier giving away some unnecessary penalties and Miotti punished that infringement with his second penalty to make it a 7-point game.

With a few changes in the Wallabies pack making a real difference, they found themselves deep in Argentina territory on the back of a number of penalties and rolling mauls. Argentina couldn’t stop them legally and lead to another yellow card handed out, this time to Lucas Paulos.

From the resulting lineout, the Wallabies rolling maul was too much to stop for the 7-man pack and Michael Hooper had the try with the assistance of Tupou’s weight getting him over the line – the first one in nearly 150 minutes of play. Hodge’s conversion levelled the scores at 16-16.

With the game winding down the Wallabies edged up the field and had the last chance to win the game with a penalty goal from long range, and again it was Reece Hodge stepping up from 45 metres out but he couldn’t land the winning goal to end it at 16-16.

The Details

Score & Scorers

WALLABIES 16
Tries: Hooper
Conversions: Hodge
Penalties: Hodge 3
ARGENTINA 16
Tries: Delguy
Conversions: Miotti
Penalties: Sanchez, Miotti 2

Cards

15 mins – Kremer (Argentina) – Yellow
27 mins – Hooper (Australia) – Yellow
59 mins – Salakaia-Loto (Australia) – Red
65 mins – Paulos (Argentina) – Yellow

    Hahahaha. Congrats Argentina on a great series.

    We are sooo dumb. Petaia should have been dropped after his last effort. He was worst on field which is saying something. Tackle lower you morons. If that was Cheika as coach we would be calling for his head. It’s obvious Rennie causes indigestion and instead of Moses might better be named Burke or Wills.

    • Who?

      Rennie’s saving grace is that it’s his first season and he has no experience out there. He’s dealing with the aftermath of 5 years of Cheika. Which left us with absolutely no direction at 10.

  • Yowie

    Can we take the f*****g 3 points when it’s on offer early in games f*****g please.

    It’s a totally different game when you’re 3, 6 or 9 points ahead after 20 minutes and the other team is playing catch-up.

    • formerflanker

      Especially when you go into the game knowing you face a fierce defensive side.

      • Yowie

        …with a sharpshooter called Sanchez etc. etc.

        Who knows. Perhaps the thinking was “we need to score tons of tries to stay ahead of these Falklands-invading 3-point merchants know-what-I-mean”.

    • Adrian

      They probably wouldn’t have kicked them…..only joking….or am I?

  • From NooZealand

    It is very hard to be positive after such game. It is going to be a long summer. Wishing you all a good break with your loved ones. After all, we find comfort in their company. See you in 2021.

  • Hoppy

    Dumb rugby alright Ads, but before you drop PETAIA you would have to give Hooper his marching orders. He was ineffectual on everything except staying inside the TUPOU bind for the try. Worst of all was his leadership. WHen his team needed a calming voice and direction he was invisible. Not a good captain and not a good open flanker these days.

    • Yowie

      Why does it take until after the half-time coach spray for the Wallabies to start playing to the conditions? Are there no on-field leaders (not nec/only captain) setting the necessary tone?

      • Who?

        33 minutes – Simmons clearly was sick of playing behind the ball! When your forwards are the ones playing to the conditions…

  • idiot savant

    After the Cheika debacle, would you have taken an annual return of only 2 losses (to the mighty ABs however weakened) in 6 matches with a bunch of kids just starting in test rugby and many veterans gone? I would’ve. Its as good as or even better than we could have expected. Particularly with a draw against the kiwis on their soil (which lets face it should have been a win when an NZ player entered the ruck side on and played the ball off his feet in front of the sticks in extra time) and a win against the ABs.

    And lets give credit to the heart of the Puma defence. It was outstanding.

    Some Takeaways for me are: the standard of our coaching has risen and as the kids mature we will see the benefits of this. Im yet to be convinced by our young gun centre pairing. For all their individual brilliance they lack penetration. They failed to deliver with enormous amounts of ball. The ball scores the try not the man. We need centres who understand this. Of the newbies BPA, Phillip, Wilson, Paisami, and T Wright were very good. We do lack a skilled kicking general at five eight. Looking forward to see Harrison and Lolesio fight that one out. We missed Toomua. Our forwards weren’t beaten by anybody. Thor continues to grow into a colossus. I want Swinton back. I love the way Rennie gave Simone and Valentini a second chance, they will grow from that.

    Roll on February! And thanks again GAGR for being da Rugby bomb.

    • While I broadly agree with this, I think you’re being harsh on the young centres. They are far from the finished article, but I think they’re improving game on game.

      I have no idea what 2021 will look like, in terms of the test schedule, but give them exposure through 2021 and I’m thinking they might be a pairing that, leading on to 2023 are looking genuinely world class. Will they be the best in the world, maybe not, but up there in the conversation at least. Wilson seems to have the potential to genuinely be in the conversation for best in the world.

      • Steve

        I’m convinced by Paisami Eloise, less so by Petaia at this point. Not that I think he shouldn’t play, just that the jury is still out.

        Simone had some nice touches in his short time on the pitch, I would personally prefer Simone and Toomua fight out the 12 jersey and Petaia/Paisami the 13.

        In reality we will have plenty of time to see the options over Super season next year. Roll on 2021.

        • That’s fair enough, and with the two part SR season, we’ll see how they all continue to develop.

          I just think they’ve both improved and I’d be happy to see them both going. Simone certainly needs to be considered as well. I’m wondering if Toomua does, longer term. 33 by 2023… will he be too old for France?

        • Who?

          With his history of injuries, I wouldn’t put a cent on Toomua making 2023. He’ll be an old 33 (January baby).

        • Even not taking his injuries into account, 33 is pushing it, even for the pretty boys…

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think you’re being too nice mate. Petaia makes too many dumb decisions and needs a lot of work. Simone is a much better option right now. I agree there’s positive movement but more needed for me

        • He’s a kid, with 21 SR caps, and 6 Wallaby caps. Not everyone is Richie McCaw!

          Give him another year of SR and if he’s not a lot better, I will agree, at the moment, I’ve got some sympathy.

        • Yowie

          Not everyone is Richie McCaw!

          Yeah, we need some players to come through the gate.

        • Patrick

          Yes, but actually give him that year of super rugby.

          And just give up on Hanigan forever.

        • Yes. I mean, there might be a spot for him on the bench as injury cover of other players are injured, but never in a low number.

          Even though he’s done better this year than in his previous outings, he’s still not a test match player.

    • Adrian

      Need a real 5/8

      • Who?

        A million times yes!!!
        I really hope Rennie spends his entire summer whispering into the ears of Lolesio and Harrison. They could be anything, they just need time and confidence.

      • Parker

        QC with JOC at 12

    • Who?

      Petaia has done nothing all season. Tonight, I don’t think he made a single good decision. He’s seriously talented, but he’s far from integrated into the team.
      Paisami was far better.
      But JOC… All that possession in the first 20, and I don’t think he threw a pass! Certainly, his first 4 touches were all carries into the forwards on a slight angle to the line after running laterally. If that’s what the 10’s providing, you’re asking a lot of your 12.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    I’m sorry but that was shit. Hooper needs to go. Worst record of any Wallaby captain ever so just bugger off. Dumb decisions, dumb play and a shit result. Rock on 2021 I’ve had enough of 2020

  • Ok, first off, congratulations to Argentina for staying focussed enough despite all the ruckus in their camp this week to produce yet another huge defensive effort.

    The Wallabies looked both lacklustre and stupid against them, even in the second half where they started playing to the conditions better, and while I don’t generally believe in teams “deserving” an outcome, I pretty much feel the Wallabies were lucky to escape with a draw after that combination.

    I’m not quite sure how many points Hooper left begging, but when there are 5 penalties, all against the Pumas and all in their half in the first 14 minutes, you’ve got to reckon that’s at least 9 points.

    And can I just say how poor game Gardener had again. Not for the cards, despite the commentators who are thankfully being put out to grass, but for the general game. A generous sprinkling of terrible calls, really uneven advantages and so on, it was a mess. The only thing I’d say he did well was manage the players. I’m not sure when they assess the elite panel next, but on this year’s performances, I’d be booting him off it.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Harsh call on Gardner mate. I know I’m biased on my support for referees but I thought he was ok. Dumb decidions as usual by Hooper but to be expected as he’s always done this

      • Wholly on agree on dumb decisions by Hooper.

        I try to give referees a lot of leeway, and he made a lot of calls I agreed with. But he had me shouting obscenities for poor calls, which usually takes a string of them close together that I can’t put down to just a different point of view.

      • whatwouldberniedo

        Was there a massive obvious truck and trailer half way through the maul that preceded the pumas try? I’m wondering if my green and gold bias was distorting my vision. I wasn’t sure if Gardner was crap or I was desperate.

        • I’d have to go back and check, but I think that’s your G&G tinted specs.

          If it’s the incident I’m thinking of, then it’s not a truck and trailer, because the maul had already formed, the Wallabies all fell out, then rejoined. In this case, because the Pumas remained bound, it was the same maul under the laws.

          This is law 16.12: When players of the team who are not in possession of the ball intentionally leave the maul such that there are no players of that team left in the maul, the maul continues. The interpretation is over the word intentionally but generally if the side with the ball remains bound, you don’t see it given.

          Basically this is to stop you forming a maul, peeling off, rejoining and claiming obstruction, penalty to you. If you want to try it, you have to step away BEFORE the maul forms, wait for them to get the ball to the back, then make contact. I have seen this tactic applied, successfully, and the Wallabies could have done it given how far from the try line the line out was but you don’t see if often.

      • Adrian

        We probably would have missed the kicks…. only joking

      • Who?

        I don’t think either team would be happy with Gus tonight. So he probably had an ok game… Though hardly a good game to watch.

        The first YC, I thought it was harsh but correct according to the framework. I’d have been ok if it’d been missed.

        Hooper’s YC? I’m not convinced he ever made contact with Sanchez’s head. I don’t think it was a penalty, let alone a YC. His initial contact was on the outside of Sanchez’s shoulder, and when Sanchez’s head snapped back, it was being driven by his own shoulder. I think his HIA was likely as necessitated by his impact with the ground as much as anything else.

        The RC to LSL? Spot on. Very clear. What wasn’t mentioned in the report above was that it was LSL’s second consecutive dumb penalty. Dumb, because it was absolutely avoidable. His previous action was to play the halfback at a ruck, which led to the lineout, to tackle, and then LSL’s high shot.

        The last YC? Los Pumas could’ve given away a couple of other YC’s for repeated infringements. In fact, I thought they should’ve lost someone the penalty before the cleanout YC…

  • formerflanker

    I’m a big Hooper fan but worry about his team management. The cameras cut to him a lot and I don’t see much in the way of captaincy talk. I know he may be doing this at other times, but when I see close ups of Hoops he isn’t encouraging, strategising, revving up, or bollocking out people.
    Perhaps his style doesn’t need that stuff but I’d like to see him getting more vocal.

    • Patrick

      He almost never has so what did you expect?

  • formerflanker

    For once in my rugby-watching life I’m pleased we didn’t win.
    Perhaps the draw will encourage deeper self-analysis by the team and coaches than a narrow win would. 19-16 may have papered over the cracks.

  • Hoss

    My late grandfather always said ‘if you can’t say anything positive don’t say anything at all.

    Goodnight.

  • Yowie

    A minor thing. I don’t have any issue with the cards given for Aussie high shots.

    BUT, the Argies seem very good at the dramatic “hands to head & fall to the ground with sad face” .

    • Who?

      Always have been mate. :-)

  • Patrick

    Hooper, thanks for everything and bye
    Hanigan, thanks for trying, and bye
    Petaia, thanks for the moments and look forward to seeing you again in a little while.

    That would already make a big difference.

    Then as everyone else is saying we kick for points in their 50 every single f$%ing time unless we have a margin of 30 points already.

  • Will

    That was just sh!thouse and lazy by LSL. I’d forgive a player for a high tackle after 40odd mins of test rugby hell even less but he made zero attempt to get low and put the work in on that hit. That’s not wallaby material. He had plenty of time and was on the pitch for 9mins. Sums it up I guess. Pretty disappointing effort by the team. Crap way to close out the season.

  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Thanks Steve. Congrats to Argentina: 1loss in a gruelling tour in summer and a pandemic. I can’t say I appreciate all the gamesmanship, but it’s only as good as it’s allowed to be, and they got away with a lot (IMO).

    Wallabies: is there a business named “Woeful” or “Embarrassing”? They’d make ideal replacement sponsors for QANTAS.

    I can’t expose my 3yo to this! I need him to learn some basic skills, and he’s not going to get them from me. I was never allowed near the backs, unless they ran at me (which they frequently did, once they understood my defensive inadequacies), but even I know that you have to mark your man and trust the inside guy to do his job. Koroibete, what were you thinking? But it should never have got to that.

    I agree with all the sentiment about Hooper. Great motor, not a captain. What Yowie said about taking the early points – completely agree, but the even sadder thing is, this is “rinse/repeat”. None of them ever seem to learn from their mistakes.

    Sigh…

  • Pedro

    Petaia plays like a more athletic version of Rob Horne.

