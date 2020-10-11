 Wallabies and All Blacks play out a dramatic draw - Green and Gold Rugby
All Blacks

Wallabies and All Blacks play out a dramatic draw

Wallabies and All Blacks play out a dramatic draw

The Dave Rennie era for the Wallabies has started with a dramatic 16-16 draw with the All Blacks in Wellington. The game was the first Test for both sides in nearly a year and almost made up for it with the game going 8 minutes past the 80 minutes with both teams throwing the kitchen sink at each other after the siren attempting to snatch a win.

The Wallabies were good in some areas but it was a game of missed chances as they were unable to capitalise on their possession and territory with the lineout one area to work on before next weeks game in Eden Park. It was two tries apiece in the game although the first All Blacks try should have been pulled up after Rieko Ioane went into touch but was somehow missed by Angus Gardner on the line.

That was all forgotten as Reece Hodge had an attempt to win it after the full-time siren but his long range attempt from nearly 60 metres hit the post before one of the craziest sequences of play stretching over 8 minutes before it all came to a halt at 16-16.

There were a number of impressive displays from the debutants with Filipo Daugunu the best of that pack with a few others looking better for their first taste of Test footy.

The Match

It was a confident looking start for the Wallabies in the opening minutes with the new look side not looking overawed by the occasion as they attempted to keep the All Blacks on the back foot.

For all the good work in the opening ten minutes it was the execution with ball retention and some offloads not hitting the mark that got the All Blacks out of jail. A missed kick for touch was all it took for the home side to get on the board with Jordie Barrett to score in the right corner, but a foot in touch from Reiko Ioane in the leadup might have needed a second look.

The All Blacks had to absorb a lot of defence in the opening 20 minutes and it was their defence that denied the Wallabies a try with Sam Whitelock earning a penalty on his own line after Matt Philip made a break through the line but was unable to find support.

The Wallabies needed to be accurate with set piece, but their lineout started to get the yips and were lucky to only concede a penalty goal to Jordie Barrett to make it 8-0 just before the 30-minute mark.

James O’Connor got the Wallabies on the board 4 minutes later with a penalty goal for a no arms tackle by Patrick Tuipulotu on Michael Hooper. The Wallabies should have had more points shortly after with great field position off a penalty kick to touch but the All Blacks defence was again up to the task as they repelled an attempted rolling maul.

Even with more than 60% of possession and territory, the Wallabies couldn’t take advantage and would have been disappointed to not have more points. Filipo Daugunu looked dangerous when he had the ball but seemed to be playing a lone role as the Wallabies started to rack up the penalty count and not able to secure their own ball in key positions around the field.

The Wallabies blew another chance right on half time to hit back but another error from Folau Fainga’a as he dropped the ball trying to play an inside pass to Marika Koroibete off the back. It was nearly punished by the All Blacks as they went 70 metres the other way to what would have been their second try but a closer look showed Reiko Ioane bounce the ball in the act of scoring to spare the Wallabies blushes to leave it at 8-3 at the break.

Embed from Getty Images

The second half started with the Wallabies earning a penalty within minutes of the resumption, but O’Connor was unable to reduce the gap from a penalty shot around 40 metres out.

But then the All Blacks did what they do best by scoring points just after half time as they ran the same lineout play the Wallabies attempted towards the end of the first half and Aaron Smith was able to get up from a Nic White tackle and reach out to score in the left corner to make the margin 10 points.

The Wallabies got another chance in the All Blacks half and made no mistake this time as the backline ran a brilliant set piece play with Toomua and O’Connor involved and O’Connor pass found Marika Koroibete out on the left wing and he beat Damian McKenzie in the corner to score a deserved try.

That gave the Wallabies a bit of confidence with the running game of O’Connor causing a few headaches as he started to snipe around the defensive line to finding gaps in the All Blacks line.

Matt Philip had been heavily involved all game and it was his run down the right wing that lead to the next Wallabies try as McKenzie ripped the ball clear in the tackle but Nic White swooped in and flicked it to Filipo Daugunu to score on the right corner and level the scores at 13-13.

James O’Connor was unable to convert with the tricky wind not allowing him to find his kicking rhythm on the day.

With the game in the last 10 minutes, Barrett had a chance to edge the All Blacks in front but his kick was wide and was followed by a chance for O’Connor in the 74th minute to get in front and he made no mistake to put the Wallabies in front at 16-13.

But there would be more drama as replacement Rob Simmons was penalised for a maul infringement to give Barrett a simple shot to level the score at 16-16. If that wasn’t enough for the crowd, Reece Hodge had a chance to win it from the other side of halfway but his long-range attempt crashed into the right hand post.

From the rebound the All Blacks knocked on and showed good awareness to not be pinged for offside as the Wallabies scrambled to get the ball out for a possible match wining drop goal but somehow, the ball ended up on the All Blacks side.

Then followed 7 minutes of madness as both sides tried anything to win the game with the ball going end-to-end. The All Blacks seemed to be most likely to win it as they launched a counter attack and won a penalty but they couldn’t get the ball to Richie Mounga or Barrett for a match winning drop goal and in turn lost the ball but the Wallabies in trying to get something going gave it back almost immediately before James O’Connor finally put an end to the craziness and kicked it out in the 88th minute.

The Game Changer

The last 10 minutes (18 if you include the extra 8). Even though it ended up a draw, the Wallabies went ahead in the 74th minute, just after Jordie Barrett missed and tried to hang on for the win before Barrett made up for it 2 minutes from time as Rob Simmons penalised for a maul infringement.

The G&GR MOTM

Nic White 2020 headshotPlenty to like in this first game with a number of debutants. Filipo Daugunu was impressive with a number of runs and try and 130 running metres, but Nic White was instrumental in getting the result today and his flick pass for Daugunu’s try was impressive.

The Details

Score & Scorers

WALLABIES 16
Tries: Koroibete, Daugunu
Penalties: O’Connor 2
ALL BLACKS 16
Tries: Barrett, Smith
Penalties: Barrett 2

Cards

Nil

Related Items
  • UTG

    Been saying it all year, Super Aotearoa lacked physicality compared to SuperAu and boy didn’t it show. Tuipolotu, Frizzel, Moody, Taylor etc. all anonymous. We were so dominant physically.

    We really should have won that game, some horrible calls from Williams and a bit of ill-discipline on our part but fuck a draw in Wellington with a Kiwi ref when it’s pissing down? I’ll take it 8 days a week.

    • Mike D

      Agree with you right there. Unless it’s tight, as in finals time, I don’t see the physicality in kiwi derbies that there is in Aus derbies. Can’t recall who posted it, but someone on this site said Aus teams defend with more venom. Also don’t see the same animosity in kiwi derbies. In Aus derbies and Tran Tasman super games they’ll chase the scorer right to the end, maybe even put on a late hit, but watching some NZ matches it’s like, “Oh yeah, you’re through and it’s only 8m to the line, so I’ll pull up now.”

  • Greg

    Thanks for the quick report.
    Wasn’t that a great game and a cliff-hanger.

    I thought our boys played pretty well. There was a bit to much tight, crash stuff for me… but perhaps that was smart play. Some cool passages of play but also too many where the last pass was pushed.

    A few thoughts….
    – The first try was in touch on the far side BUT
    – the no-try on half time will haunt the black centre (?) for the rest of his life
    – must have been awful kicking conditions but overall both sides held on to the ball.
    – @KRL I know I am biased but all of the gold ruck infringements looked like lack of discipline; all of the black were precise and (I think?) when in shouting distance of their goal line.
    – I thought JOK 2.0 had a good game and did the right thing shutting it down at the end.
    – The box kicks from White were by and large contestable
    – We threw away some line outs that we could not afford to.

    Hopefully we have shaken out some cob-webs. A great start.

    The ref looked pretty good and talked well to the players… but there was a dominant scrum that Gold had to play on from… black got a penalty (and then threw it away)
    – I was only warned once by my wife for swearing… that tends to say the official had a good game.
    – There was a crooked throw called back once by the touch judge…. and then not for the rest of the game
    – The touch judge had something to say every scrum… but nothing came of it. Not sure what was going on there.

  • laurence king

    We’re back baby!!!! My rugby soul has been cleansed. The dark days are gone yahoo! I don’t have anything intelligent to say, just all exaltation and exuberance lol

    • UTG

      Even better, we weren’t near our best (e.g. we need to fix up the ruck) and we managed to draw it up away from home.

      This doesn’t feel like the flash in the pan that were the 2017 and 2019 victories where everything went right for us.

      Refreshing to hear Rennie say we still have a long way to go in the presser as well.

      • laurence king

        We’ve always had the players, just not the coach. This is something to build on.

  • laurence king

    For mine JOC the MOTM.

    • Tim

      Matt Phillip played bloody well.

  • Reds Revival

    Great game by the Wallabies!! Edge of the seat stuff that was a joy to watch. I will hold my claims of a new dawn until we see how the ABs bounce back next week. The draw is still a blessing, as we only have to win two of the next three for the Cup to return home.
    I agree that JOC2.0 was my MOTM. I was quite happy when White left the field as his kicks were starting to become hopeful rather than targeted.
    I thought Wilson, Phillip and Daugunu all had very good games. Samu was also excellent – he seems to find space in heavy traffic to make a few extra yards. The WB forwards certainly did better in getting over the gain line.
    While I have heard lots of complaints about the ref, I actually thought that he was fairly even, as he missed calls both ways. I don’t think that we can claim to be too hard done by there.

  • Too Little Too Late

    I enjoyed the game immensely and good to see both teams shake out the cobwebs and put on a pretty good display considering the conditions.

    The breakdown didn’t look great for us and could have cost us the game in other circumstances.

    The lineout for both teams looked hard into the wind as we made errors at the lineout in the first half and kiwis made them in the second.

    I know it’s only a draw but in the context of the Bled it’s a win, prior to this game we needed 3 wins to win the cup and NZ needed 2. Now we need 2 wins and NZ still need 2. A 1 win improvement for us.

    4 games back to back now looks very appealing.

  • Patches

    Some of those sentences are longer than Reece Hodge’s kick

  • whatwouldberniedo

    how good were the debutants and new starters? tupou, Philip, wilson, paisami, daungunu and banks were huge. what a great start.
    the best part was that nobody played particularly out of their skin, just performed their core roles well and in the form they had shown throughout the domestic season. just need a little more detail on the attacking ruck (really missed pocock), the lineout, and more clarity about what toomua is trying to achieve in attack. I love that we have confidence that Rennie will actually attend to it and get it right.
    Liam Wright has to be in the frame because what he brings (lineout steals, breakdown turnovers and detailed ball security in the attacking ruck) is exactly what we need.

    • Geoffro

      McReight needs to be blooded

      • whatwouldberniedo

        I agree, but how? I reckon he may get the odd minutes off the bench against the pumas but nothing more. I saw his interview on rugby.com. he’s a seriously impressive young man, highly intelligent, clear thinker, made for test rugby.
        next years reds may change things. wright/wilson/mcreight are going to have a massive year, injury permitting.

        • Geoffro

          If Rennie wants some serious firepowe r at the breakdown he should consider him

        • whatwouldberniedo

          at who’s expense?

        • Geoffro

          Whoever cant aim up a bit better next time around I spose.Lucky the guys playing today scrapped well but we just got turned over too much which kept them in the game.If the ABs are firing elsewhere as well and we dont compete better next time we’re done.

        • Rugby Truth

          Hooper is our weakest flanker.
          – missed about 4 tackles (that doesn’t include the ineffective tackles where he hangs onto 1 leg, and gets credited for a successful tackle)
          – highly inaccurate at the breakdown (Constantly misses his man)
          – the most losing captain in wallabies history.

    • Reds Revival

      Bringing Uelese into the starting side will provide some additional “over the ball” pressure that we need. Not sure if we need to change the back row in that case.

      • Hoss

        I thought Palestine was largely ineffective and Uelese deserves a start.

  • Who?

    Great effort from the team and the coaching staff. 9 minutes of time on!!!

    Has Paul Williams ever reffed a game well? I can’t recall it happening. I mean, we were lucky it wasn’t Glen Jackson, but Williams (who loves to make up excuses for penalizing Tupou) and Bin O’Keeffe… Why does it seem Kiwis have lost the ability to develop decent refs?
    Perfect example is Williams dressing down the replacement front rows. “The other guys were brilliant, you’ve come out and it’s gone wrong.” Rubbish – the scrums were terrible all match! He had the same endless resets with both front rows, because NZ was packing very low in soggy conditions and he was holding them far too long.
    Then, White’s last two scrums before being subbed, Australia feeds, drives forward, NZ collapses. “It’s at the back, play on!” Next scrum, identical outcome but colours swapped, so NZ gets a 25m territorial advantage across a LOT of phases before coming back for a penalty?! Bloke has no clue what consistency is.

    So, to come away with a draw in those conditions in NZ whilst playing 15 on 17… Expectations massively exceeded. :-)

    • HK Red

      tbh I think we were lucky that Gardner ran in to add his $0.02 on the Ioane try. Lords knows Bin had no clue.

      • Hoss

        Whilst always eager to slip the boot in, it was O’Keefe who said to check the grounding, Gus was suggesting they check possible knock on from Palestine’s abomination of a pass from the line out.

        • HK Red

          Fair play Hoss, I watched it in a pub in Wanchai in HK with poor audio and then wandered off for a lovely steak and bottle or red at Feather & Bone, before decamping to various other venues. So I was obviously colouring that comment with my Green & Gold prejudice. I do appreciate the correction. ;-)

          God that pass at the back of the lineout, wtf was that all about???

  • Tim

    Pretty exciting game overall. The really annoying thing about it is our line out. Most of their points came from us not being able to successfully win our own lineout. Why didn’t Noah get on towards the end as he was the only player in super rugby au who took a field goal successfully. I am surprised neither team took a shot for goal after the 80th minute. If someone told me that we would have tied before the game I would have laughed. Overall I am so pleased with how we played yeah pens should have been called but that is footy. The real test is next week as the All blacks historically if they loose will smash the next team they vs. I know they didn’t loose but they looked filthy that they didn’t win. Can we back this up next week. I bloody hope so.

    • Pedro

      That not straight call was bollocks though, take that out and our lineout was serviceable. The driving maul was ineffectual though.

  • Custardtaht

    Well, what an improvement over the Cheika Wallabies the Rennie Wallabies are. What an awesome effort, let down by a bit of discipline and poor ruck work. Both easily fixable. Hodge, what a great kick in those conditions.

    1. The All Blacks had 18 players on the field. What a ridiculous interpretation of advantage and blind eye towards offside and the sideline.
    2. The video ref was watching the game through a Black and White filter.

    The All Blacks looked shell shocked after the game. Mustn’t feel good being 17.5 points favourites and walk away with a lucky draw.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Good afternoon lads and laddettes! Well wasnt that an exciting kickoff to international rugbies return. And what a great new start to the Wallabies post Ass Clown era! So many points to cover, so here we go:
    – Overall that was an exciting match that was a nail biter to the end.
    – Both teams will have a lot to take away from that one.
    – I am not going to coment on the referump. PLayers job to make him / her irrelevant any way.
    – I was surprised that the Wobs scrum struggled.
    – I am not surprised that the Wobs line out sucked.
    – I am impressed with all of the Wobs they all played pretty well, i.e. none of them sucked.
    – I thought JOC was MOTM, followed Dagunau. I thought whites passing was a bit erratic in the first half.
    – The Darkness will come back hard next week, so lets see the Wobs mettle in backing up next week. Especially Eden Park.
    Overall I am just happy that we are competitive. Didnt give up. Attacked well. Didnt really do many stupid things. There are things we have to work on, as next will be twice as hard.
    Well done both teams.

    • Custardtaht

      The litmus test for the Rennie Wallabies will be, whether they can get rid of the peaks and troughs performances and show consistency week in week out.

      • Yowie

        What heresy are you suggesting now? “Resting on laurels” after a reasonable performance is a Wallabies tradition.

    • HK Red

      All good points. I’d also like White to stop box-kicking into a howling gale.

  • Pedro

    Nice write up and good choice for motm. White was the point of difference for the Wallabies.

    Paisami impressed me, I thought he would be out of his depth but he looked more than comfortable.

    Would’ve been so angry if the ABs snuck it at the end though. Hands in the ruck, knock on with no advantage etc.

    • Who?

      I was waiting for Williams to gift it to them with a bogus penalty, but he lost his nerve…

      • Geoffro

        Same here, JOC knew and shut it down

      • Pedro

        It made the draw more than palatable.

    • HK Red

      100%. I can’t dispute the foot in touch, super hard to pick it up in real time, so fine with that. However, incredibly obv not straight that he thought about blowing then pulled out (lord knows why) as well as the no advantage from the knock-on in injury time. Luckily more senior heads in the Wobs could see that the Ref had lost his nerve, so kicked it out

  • Hoss

    Greetings from NT.

    How good, nerve wracking, frustrating and bloody awesome was that!!

    First shot – officiating was shit, confusing, inconsistent, arbitrary, confusing and well – shit.

    What was ‘play on’ on our scrum dominance, was a penalty to NZ. Why was ‘use it 9’ to us ended up a penalty when that Dunny Rooting turd complained. We got SFA ‘advantage’ to us, yet they were getting 7 phases and 25m and still he’d go back for the infringement?

    Thought our team were terrific in spirit, not so in execution, but certainly in intent. The virgins did good, 2cows was ‘meh’ – good in D, but average elsewhere and FFS lose the left foot kick Matt. We got smarter in and around the breakdown in H2, sent the right amount of numbers in and looked better in attacks for it.

    I said to this to a mate yesterday. The AB jersey has a legacy and a history that is deserving of reverence and respect – BUT – this AB side has achieved exactly SQUAT, so fear them, no, fuck em I say. They had nothing in attack, electric in counter – sure – but that’s it, they are the vultures
    of world rugby.Give em scraps and they will feast, deny them scraps and you’ll find 23 men in nearly all black jerseys that can be rattled, exposed and beaten and who resort to cheating – how did the space become available for the Dunny Rooters try, have a look at Elbows Moody and his shirt grab on Jimmy Slips who would be defending that channel.

    Both sides will benefit from the run, both sides will be better next week. But one side is on the start of an epic journey, the other side is living on memories of past deeds and those embers are slowly flickering out.

    Hoodoo’s are made to be broken.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Did you watch at Shenanigans? And have a few tubes? Must be getting warm up there by now.

      • Hoss

        No sound at Shenanigans mate so went up road t Lizards few fans from each side, great feed and what an ending – 6” of upright is all it took

        • Brisneyland Local

          Ah forgot about Lizards as an option. Nice place to have a quiet one. I gather you would be having a few to keep cool.

    • Yowie

      Imagine the pressure to uphold an Eden Park record started in the 80s after playing a game like that and only getting a draw (with 16 men on your side the whole game).

      • Hoss

        For me what sums up the Abs and the perception of them is our second try. It was caused by DMac entering the ruck from the side and pulling the ball out illegally. White makes a Fijian pass and Roosevelt scores – yet replay after replay the crowd boos its chops off at some perceived slight. They are so used to being able to play by ‘alternative rules’ that it’s an affront when they are held to account for such indiscretions.

        • Greg

          There were indeed a few side entries (gates are for sheep) and hands.
          Probably our guys did it too….

    • Geoffro

      Right on ! but please dont anyone call Faingaa “Fingers”…..ever ! That was my worst OHHH SHIT moment of the match

  • Brisneyland Local

    Yes certainly a lot better. Not hiding a shit 10 and 15 who couldnt tackle. They were ballsy and hard in defence.

    • Custardtaht

      JOC is definitely a 10 for the Wallabies to build around.

      • whatwouldberniedo

        I totally agree, but that being said (and not wanting to sound like a one eyed queenslander in a moment of national pride) when you bring Petaia back, do you drop paisami or Toomua?
        for mine, toomua was serviceable without being compelling, and the idea of a paisami/petaia midfield would genuinely worry the blacks.

        • Custardtaht

          Drop Toomua.

        • Geoffro

          Tend to agree.Def think a Lolesio 10,JOC 12 could pay divvys but cant see them altering this starting side up just yet

        • Geoffro

          I’d like to see the other young guys get a run.Loesio,McReight,Wright et al.Hope it doesn’t take a shit performance for them to get their turn

        • Pedro

          Toomua had some big hits in defence while playing solidly in attack. If petaia comes in it will be on the wing, or on the bench.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep. And something for Lolesio to do his apprenticeship under. That way we have a sucession plan.

        • whatwouldberniedo

          in the same vein, Hamish Stewart at the reds will be learning heaps from being outside O’conner. my concern in that instance though is if paisami moves to inside next year (and you wouldn’t blame thorn for having a crack at a paisami/petaia centre combo). I reckon thats why Isaac Lucas left. it just reiterates the necessity for 5 Aus teams in super. theres enough talent here. we just need the structures to develop it.

  • Ads

    That’d be why we’ve had neutral refs for nigh on 40 years.

  • Mike D

    Cracker of a game. I am impressed with Wallabies’ first hit out. Harry Wilson for captain in 4 years – just has presence. Big difference between the teams I saw was summed up in the captain’s interview. Hooper was smiling but saying he wanted more, AB looked like he’s sucking a lemon and disappointed. I think there’ll be desperation in the ABs’ camp this week, I’m actually tipping Wobs to pinch it at Eden Park after ABs get red carded.

    • Reds Revival

      Good point Mike. I think there will be a lot more pressure at the ABs training sessions this week. That can be a positive thing, but can become a massive negative if they don’t perform next week.
      Fozzie Bear was already under a bit of pressure. This result will just turn the pressure screws for him a bit more.

    • Yowie

      Broke my heart to see the ABs captain so out-of-sorts in that interview.

  • Mike D

    I thought the ref was ok to the 60 minute mark, the review of ABs’ dropped try wouldn’t have happened 2 years ago. I’m fine with the foot in touch – that’s the touchie’s job and it was a bee’s dick on the line so easy to miss.
    But once the Wobs got in front his impartiality appeared to waver, in particular the penalty that should have been given on the ABs’ line at the end. Can’t blame him though, would you want to be the kiwi ref who “gave” the Wobs the Bledisloe? You’d have to enter witness protection!

  • Jason

    What changes if any do people think the Wallabies should look at?
    I’d think you could consider swapping Slipper and Sio but a referee who has a clue about what a scrum is might make a difference. Tupou gets another run. Not sure about Folau. Locks were fine, but I suspect Simmons isn’t in the Wallabies 23 ever again…
    I think our back row isn’t quite right just yet.
    I’m not sure quite what the fix it. Maybe Wright in for Samu and Pete to the bench?

    Toomua might be under a wee bit of pressure. Could you go Hunter and Jordie in the centers? Do you bring in Lolesio who I don’t think got a run? Hunter was ‘good’ but Jordie is an obvious in if fit.

All Blacks
@steve_l15

Canberra born and bred Rugby fan brought up on Canberra Kookaburra and ACT Brumbies Rugby.

Related Items

More in All Blacks