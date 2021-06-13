 Wallabies squad for French Test series named - Green and Gold Rugby
Wallabies

Wallabies squad for French Test series named

Wallabies squad for French Test series named

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has unveiled a 38-man squad for the upcoming French Test series in July with 11 uncapped players named for the three Test series.

Amongst the new names are the Waratahs centre pairing of Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese, although the extent of Perese’s shoulder injury from the Chiefs game will determine his involvement in the series. Lachie Swinton has also been named but still has to spin the wheel of misfortune at the judiciary following his red card late in the same game.

The Rebels have three new uncapped players with forwards Michael Wells and Rob Leota joining winger Andrew Kellaway with Kellaway’s performances since returning putting him firmly in the sights of Rennie. Pone Fa’amausili is still waiting to make his debut in the gold jersey but they do have Matt Philip back in the squad after his stint with Pau in France.

The Western Force have two players in the squad with hooker Feleti Kaitu’u looking to sake his claim at hooker and lock Sitaleki Timani named in a Wallabies squad for the first time since 2013.

The Brumbies have the most players with 12 named with their uncapped contingent of Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain and Andy Muirhead. Len Ikitau is looking to make his debut after being part of the 2020 Wallabies setup

Despite not being named in the squad, Ryan Lonergan from the Brumbies has joined as cover for the injured Jake Gordon and joins his brother in the squad.

Squad


Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)
Tom Banks (Brumbies)
Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs)
Filipo Daugunu (Queensland Reds)
Pone Fa’amausili* (Melbourne Rebels)
Lalakai Foketi* (NSW Waratahs)
Jake Gordon (NSW Waratahs)
Reece Hodge (Melbourne Rebels)
Michael Hooper (NSW Waratahs)
Len Ikitau* (Brumbies)
Feleti Kaitu’u* (Western Force)
Andrew Kellaway* (Melbourne Rebels)
Marika Koroibete (Melbourne Rebels)
Rob Leota* (Melbourne Rebels)
Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)
Lachlan Lonergan* (Brumbies)
Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds)
Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds)
Andy Muirhead* (Brumbies)

Isi Naisarani (Melbourne Rebels)
James O’Connor (Queensland Reds)
Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Queensland Reds)
Hunter Paisami (Queensland Reds)
Izaia Perese* (NSW Waratahs)
Matt Philip (Melbourne Rebels)
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds)
Scott Sio (Brumbies)
James Slipper (Brumbies)
Darcy Swain* (Brumbies)
Lachie Swinton (NSW Waratahs)
Sitaleki Timani (Western Force)
Matt To’omua (Melbourne Rebels)
Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds)
Michael Wells* (Melbourne Rebels)
Rob Valetini (Brumbies)
Nic White (Brumbies)
Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds)
Tom Wright (Brumbies)
* = uncapped

The squad will convene on the Gold Coast for their camp before kicking off three Tests over 10 days in Sydney on July 7 before moving on to Melbourne and Brisbane.

Related Items
  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    I just don’t get the fascination with Swinton. Potgeiter-lite. FFS.

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      I don’t think you are going to have to worry about it Dingo – I think HE has solved the problem for you.

      Report
      • Greg

        I fully support the head protection protocols. I thought that was at most a yellow.

        I declare my bias that the 7 deserved a smack in the chops and a yellow himself for falling all over rucks.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          All true, in fact I had to wind it back and replay it to see if he even made contact – it was a light brush across the nose and chin at worst and yes a yellow (each) does seem a fairer call – still I think he is gone – they will give him a minimum of a week and maybe more.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          With Swinton it’s a big case of spot the brain cell. He’s taken on the so called ‘Enforcer’ role for the Tahs, a role that is well past its sell by date, given all the officials that pore over videos in real time. Sure he has potential but Rennie and McKellar need to take him to one side and tell him a few home truths. Overall not too many surprises in the squad. With regard to the incident it seemed to me that he had 2 goes at the clear out, missed with the first one got frustrated and then definitely led with shoulder to head. Contact may have been light but it was just plain stupid and with his record I reckon he’ll get 3 weeks.

          Report
        • IIPA

          Boshier was a bloody pest last night. Great at what he does but some of his pilfers were so clearly side entry or not allowing any clear release. You can play the ball till it’s been placed on the ground. Refs have forgotten this.

          Dumb act by Swinton but was very much ( luckily ) a glancing blow not full force snd that should have mitigated.

          Don’t mind the squad. Leota and Wells ahead of Lee Warner wouldn’t have been my call but both have played well all season.

          Pity Anstee injured although he didn’t really make his Mark on TT but I think Rennie had missed a chance with Frost in ahead of Swain. Glad to see Muirhead wasn’t forgotten about. I’d like a back of three of Banks, Muirhead and Wright.

          Report
        • Timbo

          While Swinton is one of the only Wallabies to be red carded in his debut for a high shot, some credit for Boshier getting a nuzzling can fall on the ref for ignoring the chiefs breakdown work for the entire game. We’ve see such reffing inconsistencies at the BD which renders the laws useless. The entire game the Chiefs were off their feet at the BD when bridging over with hands/elbows on the ground before they rake back collecting the ball for a turnover. That’s not on your feet. But we’ve seen time and time again from mostly the Kiwi Refs that this is ok in their version of the game and Hoy was guilty of it as well.

          By no means was Swinton innocent. His only shining light is his size with no perceivable mush between those flappy things on the sides of his rather ugly melon.

          In saying that, the Ref HAS to control the BD or this will happen like with old mate clobbering Prior in the Force game.

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    Our Force Fans will have a better idea than me on this. I know they have, in a drive to build a competitive squad quickly, had to rely on some international imports. But they were third in both the domestic comp and the TT and, in some ways of looking at it, were the most competitive Australian team in TT – the best F & A and only one blow out loss (against the Hurricanes), all the rest more or less at 10 points or less and only 1 point from a win that would have seen them the highest finishing of any Australian side. Yet the Waratahs, who got a flogging every week in both Au and TT get six players (one admittedly not playing here at all though I don’t think he would have made a difference). I didn’t watch all the force games but I think there must be more than 1 eligible player that is selected compared to NSW’s 6.

    Report
  • Tim

    What do you think the team should look like? I would have loved to see Hunter at 12 and Perese at 13.

    Report
Wallabies
@steve_l15

Canberra born and bred Rugby fan brought up on Canberra Kookaburra and ACT Brumbies Rugby.

Related Items

More in Wallabies

  • Fireworks get the final started
    Read More
    Thursday Rugby News

    Week Five of my GAGR adventure My discussion points in no particular order. Want to contribute reach...

    Happyman June 10, 2021
  • Jock Campbell
    Read More
    The High Tackle Framework

    Once again team these are my interpretations of the direction provided by World Rugby and passed on...

    KwAussie Rugby Lover June 8, 2021
  • Angus Scott-Young attempts a charge-down on Otere Black
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    Tuesday’s Rugby news looks at the Tahs dirty dozen, Carter Gordon’s dream rebel run, Sinckler’s late call...

    Shane Sullivan June 8, 2021
  • Fireworks get the final started
    Read More
    Thursdays Rugby News

      Week Four of my GAGR adventure My discussion points in no particular order. The way to...

    Happyman June 3, 2021