 Wallaby Ratings v All Blacks (Auckland) - Green and Gold Rugby
Wallabies

Wallaby Ratings v All Blacks (Auckland)

James Slipper 2020 headshot1. James Slipper

Slipper won an early scrum penalty and generally pressured the All Blacks scrum all afternoon – one of the Wallabies best. 6.5

Brandon Paenga-Amosa 2020 Headshot

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Did the job he was picked to do. Scrummaged well, went 12/13 at lineout time and had a couple of nice runs. His only blemish was a costly one; when he was pinged for playing the ball twice when attempting to score a try. 7 – GAGR MOM

Taniela Tupou 2020 headshot3. Taniela Tupou

Again Tupou came out with strong intent, helping to set the tone early on. The Wallaby scrum was solid when Taniela was on the field. Slipped off a few tackles in the first half and was surprisingly replaced at halftime just before things went pear-shaped. 6

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 2020 headshot4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Got through significant work and carried hard into contact all day.  The lineout was solid, but LSL was also guilty of slipping off several tackles. 6

Matt Philip 2020 headshot5. Matt Philip

The second row looked like a real problem area pre-Bledisloe tour, but the combination of Phillip paired with LSL stood up in New Zealand. Phillip was again busy on Sunday afternoon, making nine tackles and carrying six times for 21 metres. 6.5

Ned Hanigan 2020 headshot6. Ned Hanigan

The Hanigan selection proved a beauty from Rennie with the Waratahs forward in everything. As well as providing an additional option at lineout time, Hanigan finished the game with 13 tackles, a turnover and was instrumental in our only try, breaking free of a few defenders to make a firm bust up the middle of the field. Two penalties for incorrectly entering mauls hurt his side and probably costs him MOTM. If he can get the soft penalties out of the game he has the potential to be our next Scott Fardy. 6.5

Michael Hooper 2020 headshot

7. Michael Hooper (c)

Another busy afternoon for the skipper who like last week topped the Wallaby tackle count with 17. He also nabbed two crucial turnovers at the breakdown. Like a few of his troops was guilty of going for some big hits which led to five missed tackles – not good enough for someone of his class. 6

Harry Wilson 2020 headshot8. Harry Wilson

Colossal effort from the 20-year-old to even be on the park after spending three days in the hospital last week nursing an infected foot. Wilson was heavily involved in the first half, carrying hard and getting in the ABs face in defence. His absence was notable when taken off at halftime. 6.5

Nic White 2020 headshot9. Nic White

While White was tenacious at Eden Park, he lacked a little bit of the polish we saw a week early. He was certainly not afforded the same leeway around the ruck to snipe and create chances but he need to assert a bit more authority, especially in the second half. 5.5

James OConnor 2020 headshot10.  James O’Connor

Started strong and looked to be controlling the game nicely early on. That all fell apart when Toomua limped off injured. Kicking wasn’t up to standard and made a poor attempt at a tackle on Jack Goodhue that led to Aaron Smith’s try. Is he better suited to 12? 5.5

Marika Koroibete 2020 headshot11. Marika Koroibete

Better days are ahead for the speedster who was well of the mark in Bledisloe 2. Korobiete was “Johnny on the Spot” for the Wallabies opening try. Should have scored again in the second half but was frustratingly held up by Richie Mo’ounga.  Two terrible handling errors to go with some bad missed tackles ensured it was a night to forget for the 2019 John Eales medallist.  3.5

Matt Toomua 2020 headshot12. Matt Toomua

Toomua was the focal point of the Wallabies attack. His influence on proceedings was perhaps most evident after he went off with a groin injury just 35 minutes in and the visitors attacking shape seemingly left the field with the inside centre.  6

Hunter Paisami 2020 headshot13. Hunter Paisami

Another who had a real mixed performance on Sunday afternoon. Paisami consistently carried hard into contact and ran a nice support line to find space in behind the ABs defence.  The 22-year-old was found out on defence on several occasions, most notably when Beauden Barrett ran around him like he was stuck on a treadmill. 6

Filipo Daugunu 2020 headshot14. Filipo Daugunu

Daugunu backed up his excellent test debut with another solid outing. Looked dangerous with ball in hand but his opportunities were relatively limited when compared to last week.  He was another who was guilty of looking for a big hit that leading to some bad missed tackles. 6

Tom Banks 2020 headshot15. Tom Banks

The Brumbies fullback looked out of his depth at Eden Park. Whilst Banks did a good job diffusing high balls and positioning himself for kicks, he never really threatened the All Blacks defensive line and lacked the ball-playing skills and presence that could have taken the pressure off James O’Connor and the young centre pairing in the second half. 5

Finishers

Jordan Uelese 2020 headshot16. Jordan Uelese

A few nice carries but again the scrum regressed when the reserve front-rowers were introduced. 5

Scott Sio 2020 headshot17. Scott Sio

Virtually anonymous around the park and another who contributed to our scrum going backwards. 4

Allan Alaalatoa 2020 headshot18. Allan Alaalatoa

Introduced at halftime and was consistent in open play. Loses a point for the set-piece issues at the back end of the game. 5.5

Rob Simmons 2020 headshot

19. Rob Simmons

Doesn’t add much punch as a finisher.  With Simmons off to England next year perhaps its time to blood a younger second-rower off the bench. 4

Liam Wright 2020 headhsot20. Liam Wright

The Red skipper was heavily involved after replacing Wilson at halftime. Unfortunately, he was another who contributed to the Wallabies high turnover rate, losing the ball twice in contact. Showed his worth by getting over the ball and forcing a penalty with 10 minutes to go. 5.5

Jake Gordon 2020 headshot21. Jake Gordan

Needed to bring more of a controlling aspect to the contest – it all just felt a bit helter-skelter when Gordon came on. He did have a couple of lovely darts around the ruck. 5.5

Jordan Petaia 2020 headshot22. Jordan Petaia

Whilst Petaia looked dangerous with every touch; he was another Wallaby who was guilty of poor ball security. Is better for the hit out and will surely start in Sydney. 6

Reece Hodge 2020 headshot23. Reece Hodge

Hodge had a couple of nice carries into contact and perhaps deserved more than the 15 minutes he got when the game was already over. Oozes consistency, something the Wallabies could have used a bit more of on Sunday afternoon. 6

THE PATENTED G&GR RATINGS GUIDE:

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books
9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the match shoo-in
8 – Excellent all-round game
7 – Good game with a few sparkles
6 – Solid performance
5 – Average – ho hum
4 – Below par
3 – Had a bad game
2 – Tell your story walking pal
1 – A complete joke

 

  • Steve

    Thanks OC – Always a tough challenge to do.

    Again, I have issue with rating Banks a 5 along with “Banks did a good job diffusing high balls and positioning himself for kicks”, while the row of turnstiles in front him all scored higher.

    In a game where lack of defence and solidity lost us the game, this is a very Aussie attitude to take.

  • Nutta

    Many thanks Oli

    I did not consider BPA MOTM. Again I would have looked to Matt Philip there. However on reflection it is not a bad call – got his meat & potatoes right and contributed elsewhere. No issue.

    But for the same reason I don’t understand the general feeling against Banks (not just here but elsewhere in wider media as well). Handles the highball nicely, kicked accurately and tackled well. Meat & potatoes. Ok he didn’t do anything spectacular in O but if we want that then go back to picking Beale and we live with everything else that brings (thanks, but no).

    I was surprised at Tupou’s early replacement as well.

    • idiot savant

      Agree with you and Steve that Banks has got an undeserved bad wrap. He did the basics well but stood out because he tried to get heavily involved and spark something. He wasnt able to because the AB defence was amped up and because well, he’s not a playmaker. But I doubt Rennie will punish him for that performance. He put his hand up. Although with Toomua gone maybe Rennie has to look at a full back option that can play first receiver. Thats not DHP. Pity Campbell is so small. He has the right skill mix. Maddocks too but speaking of Beale…. he too flaky at this point in his development.

      On Tupou, I too was surprised not least because he is one of those players that makes space for others by attracting an extra man or men in defence. He is a distracting target and that could really have helped in the second half when the AB defence went up a gear.

    • Mike D

      Starting to think Rennie was playing a long game. Looked at the potential for injury and said, “right, pull off some of my starting front row, make sure we keep the team intact long term.” Because there was real potential for horrific injuries in that match. Yes the physicality of it, but also some of the diving (actually spearing) into rucks that was happening.

      Agree on Banks. I like his play, no he didn’t do heaps in offense, but then who did? But he managed the high ball well and brought it back into contact near his forwards so they didn’t have to sprint 40m to a break down. Basic ball security first and foremost.

      • Yowie

        …Rennie was playing a long game. Looked at the potential for injury and said, “right, pull off some of my starting front row,…

        When I played we only got oranges.

        • Mike D

          As crotch protectors, I presume, in case a spearing ruck clean out hit you in the Matt Toomuas?

        • Nutta

          You beat me to it. Feeling mighty ripped off. I know these top-end boys get it good but really…

          And it’s for-real too as for my first 25-30yrs playing we sang the victory song in the sheds and there was a least 2x cartons of grog on the floor when we came in. Fair play.

          Whereas for the last 5yrs or so with all the bloody gel-shots and sporty-spice drinks there are no bloody beers and we’re expected to line up like trained monkeys and sing the song to the crowd while Numbats live-stream it on FB. Farh Ken Oath. I’m starting to feel like an AwlBlick and am expecting choreography and liturgical dance next.

        • Yowie

          On reflection the “only oranges” thing isn’t 100% true. There was that half season where Father O’Riley coached us before he got moved to another parish.

        • Nutta

          There is soooo much I want to say. And so little that I should say…

      • Jason

        Yeah this game was largely a write off, play some experimental line-ups.

    • Jason

      Regarding Tupou I suspect he was being load managed.

  • idiot savant

    Thanks OC. Good summaries. I agree that BPA really stood up but I want him marked down to a 2 for recidivist stupidity. BPA has been penalised many many times for crawling on the bottom of rucks and using his knees to promote himself over the try line. He’s kissed this girl before and been slapped for it. Some blokes just never learn.

    I feel Slipper deserved another half point for a huge game and bringing Caleb Clarke to ground the first 2 times he got the ball. Im getting worried about Scotty Sio. I don’t think he’s handled the demotion well and seems to be mentally fading.

    Mark Rennie down a point for taking Tupou off at half time (unless there is an injury niggle we dont know ablaut). WTF? This guy plays 90 minutes for the Reds and really puts his opponents off their game.

    Im going to grudgingly admit that Hanigan deserved his 6.5. There might even be a future there. I guess he’s proof that if you fire enough bullets you’ll eventually hit something.

    Hoops? Nah, I’ll start a fight. But gee I hope he really enjoys Japan and doesn’t feel like he has to come back too soon.

    White and JOC were ok when you consider the ABs gave them much less time than last week. It was classic AB pressure on the halves and when Toomua went off there was no playmaker to shovel to. But we were in it for all but 15 minutes so I dont think they were too shabby. The chase and defensive shape let them both down with some of their kicking.

    If Rennie is consistent Marika should get a week off. What struck me was how he makes mistakes at full pace – which isn’t a good sign for a winger. Daugunu was good but under utilised. He will have nightmares about Caleb Clarke for some time to come.

  • Mike D

    Absolutely agree with points on Hannigan. I think previously he was thrown into tests too young and expected to be some sort of wunderkind. He has potential to grow and will get tougher, more cunning, and more skilled over the next 10 years. Expect him to peak when he’s 30+ years old. I’m looking forward to watching him develop.

  • onlinesideline

    Scott Sio – Im becoming less and less convinced about his inclusion in the team. Yes he is in the engine room, doing heavy tackles, he seems pretty solid in scrums, but I never seem to actually see him truck it up and get over the gain line, or truck it up and hold ball out to side ready to slip a pass to someone. Its just head down, truck it up 4 meters and hit the deck, recycle.
    Is that good enough in this day and age if you want to be a world class team ? The AB tight 5 seem to be better linkers. Im obsesed with that part of their play. I wish our guys would focus on linking more.

    • Joe Blow

      His scrum work is suspect. It is on that side where the ABs were getting on top when he came on. Might be time to give one of the young fellas a go from the bench.

  • Jason

    Hanigan is basically a mini Simmons.

  • Joe Blow

    BPA was OK and did some good things. Stats show 1 tackle made and 1 missed? Not exactly a Trojan in defence. That double movement cost us big time, as did the carry from the base from LSL near the line. We need to be smarter, like the Darkness.

    • Jason

      I disagree that it was actually a double movement. Poor call from the TMO IMO.

      He clearly didn’t propel himself – his legs stayed still, he lifted his body to reach out his arm.
      But he has done that too often and that’s something he NEEDS to cut it out of his game. He must be more patient.

      • Joe Blow

        You cannot play the ball on the ground. You also have to release if tackled and held, which he was. He could have released, risen to his knees, picked up and gone but not gotten up at the bottom of the ruck and moved forward as he did. penalty every day.
        He has been penalised for the same previously in Super Rugby.

        • Graeme

          My memory is terrible, but wasn’t it him that did a quintuple-movement in the super rugby a year or two ago, where it honestly looked like he was trying to a swimming Aussie crawl to the try line.

      • onlinesideline

        he was lying flat and then rose up using his knees to jolt himself forward. Once you use the knees the ref said, its a no no

  • Jason

    I’d be keen to see a Paisami & Petaia centre pairing.

    • onlinesideline

      The exorcet needs to be a bit more selective when trying to rocket out of the line. Keep it midfieldish, not 10m out from our line. Just get your man first, then maybe surprise him next time with a bone rattler, just for shits and giggles.

