Wallaby Ratings v All Blacks (Wellington) - Green and Gold Rugby

Wallaby Ratings v All Blacks (Wellington)

1. James Slipper Scrums were solid whilst Slipper was on. A few tough carries from the 92 test veteran – his experience amongst a relatively inexperienced pack is invaluable. 6

2. Folau Fainga’a A disappointing night for Fainga’a as the Wallabies lineout was exposed. Three not straight calls including one to the front of the lineout is almost unforgivable at test match level. Bad knock on off a set-piece move right on halftime that should have resulted in a try to the All Blacks. Looked good carrying the ball into contact. 4

3. Taniela Tupou His first 10 minutes were huge in setting the tone for the Wallaby performance. Shot up and made a couple of crunching tackles and put his hand up in attack. Unfortunately, indiscipline is still holding the Tongan Thor back from being truly world-class. Two infringements when cleaning out whilst Australia were hot on the attack bought a halt to the visitor’s momentum. Two other free kicks for early engagements at scrum time would have also frustrated new scrum coach Petrus Du Plessis. If he can get these blemishes out of his game, the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old. 7

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto The enforcer of the Wallaby pack. In his first start in the second row in a test match, LSL was excellent on both sides of the ball, carrying hard and hitting like a freight train. Interesting to see him move to number 8 in the 61st minute when Simmons was introduced in the second row. 6.5

5. Matt Philip In his first test since 2017, Phillip was workmanlike carrying the ball 13 times for 36 meters – the second most metres of any forward on the park. Ran a great support line off White to go within a metre of a first test try. Unfortunately, as chief caller, he must shoulder some of the blame for the dysfunctional lineout. 6.5

6. Harry Wilson If Wilson did not have such a babyface, it would be almost impossible to believe he is only 20 years old; such is the talent he possesses. Carried hard over the advantage line when required and showed some soft hands in the wider channels, which helped to put his winger away multiple times. Australia’s answer to Kieran Read. 7.5

7. Michael Hooper (c) Industrious as always from the skipper in his 100th test. Topped the Wallaby tackle count with 19 and got a crucial turnover just before half time. It will eat away at Hooper all week that he was outplayed by his opposite Sam Cane, who was perhaps the most influential player on the park. 7

8. Pete Samu Samu seemed to get better and better as the game went on. The Brumby was huge in the last 15 minutes running with real purpose and showing outstanding commitment to dive on a few loose balls to secure possession. 6.5

9. Nic White It was a bit of shaky start for White, with a couple of loose passes early. He more than made up for his early blemishes by bringing the Wallaby attack to life with some darting runs around the ruck. His box kicking was very useful and helped him control the game better than his opposite Aaron Smith. The flick out the back to set up Daugunu’s try in the 63rd minute was outstanding and capped off an excellent night for a man who seemingly loves playing the All Blacks. White was warned early by the ref for too much yapping, the sign that any good halfback is on song. 9

10. James O’Connor O’Connor gave a very astute performance back in the gold number 10 shirt. He took the ball to the line effectively using his excellent footwork to consistently make ground. His ball to put Korobiete away was stellar, and he interchanged nicely with To’omua at first and second receiver. 2/5 from the kicking tee ultimately hurts in hindsight, but the wind certainly made it a tough night to be a goal kicker. 8

11. Marika Koroibete Korobiete had a quiet first half; his only real involvement was a silly penalty for sealing off with the Wallabies hot on the attack. Went looking for work after halftime with a few of his trademark pick and goes. The 2019 John Eales Medallist proved his worth in the 53rd minute when he scored a classic winger’s try pinning his ears for the corner and making no mistakes with the putdown. 7

12. Matt Toomua Made his mark early on with a crunching hit on Mo’unga that led to a knock-on. Combination with O’Connor seemed to work well and will only get better with time. Made some poor decisions to kick in the first half when we would have perhaps been better served keeping the pressure on. 6

13. Hunter Paisami On debut, Paisami straightened the attack nicely when needed and carried with real vigour. Defended well in the problematic 13 channel and produced one memorable hit that forced a turnover. Showed he is more than a one-trick pony with a deft grubber into touch in the second half. Rennie has a big decision to make at outside-centre with Petaia due back this weekend. 7

14. Filipo Daugunu The best Wallabies debut since Israel Folau in 2013? Daugunu was the undoubtedly the most dangerous player on the field, the Reds winger looking threatening with every touch. Showed his Rugby nous by forcing a penalty when getting over the ball. His chase-down and pick up of Hodge’s missed penalty was also influential in giving the Wallabies another chance of stealing victory. 140 run meters from 14 carries and a try not a bad stat sheet for a man on debut. 9 -GAGR MOM

15. Tom Banks A performance that seems to have flown under the radar given the windy conditions and the threats the ABs posed. Banks was as safe as houses at the back with his only blemish coming when he failed to put a kick out in the 9th minute early resulting in a classic All Blacks counterattack and try to Jordie Barrett. Finished with 51 run meters from 10 carries. 7

Finishers

16. Jordan Uelese Came on in the 60th minute to replace Fainga’a. Put his hand up for some big carries. Lineout did seem to improve with him throwing, but the scrum started going backwards. 5

17. Scott Sio Came on with Uelese in the 60th minute and the scrum immediately looked shaky. 5

18. Allan Alaalatoa Replaced Tupou after 51 minutes in what is a great one-two punch for the Wallabies. As expected, was solid as a rock around the park but has to take some of the blame for the capitulation at scrum time in the last 20 minutes. 6

19. Rob Simmons Gave away a silly penalty with four minutes to go that allowed NZ to level the scores. It was incredibly frustrating as the ref gave him multiple warnings before blowing it. To his credit, Simmons immediately made amends by winning the ball back off the kickoff. Lineout also seemed to improve with the veteran on the park. 5

20. Rob Valetini Played the last five minutes and only real involvement of note was a lousy knock-on in injury time. 4

21. Jake Gordan Gordon looked lively when introduced for White with eight minutes to play. A couple of poor passes but some nice box kicks and did not look out of place upon his return to the test arena. 6

22. Noah Lolesio It was not the game to be blooding a rookie playmaker late on. Lolesio will be better for the match day experience. N/A

23. Reece Hodge Showed his worth by immediately putting his hand up to take the potential match-winning goal from the wrong side of halfway. Struck it ever so sweetly, but unfortunately for the men in gold, it cannoned into the post. 5

THE PATENTED G&GR RATINGS GUIDE:

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books

9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the match shoo-in

8 – Excellent all-round game

7 – Good game with a few sparkles

6 – Solid performance

5 – Average – ho hum

4 – Below par

3 – Had a bad game

2 – Tell your story walking pal

1 – A complete joke