Wallaby Ratings v All Blacks (Wellington) - Green and Gold Rugby

James Slipper 2020 headshot1. James Slipper

Scrums were solid whilst Slipper was on. A few tough carries from the 92 test veteran –  his experience amongst a relatively inexperienced pack is invaluable. 6

Folau Faingaa 2020 headshot

2. Folau Fainga’a

A disappointing night for Fainga’a as the Wallabies lineout was exposed. Three not straight calls including one to the front of the lineout is almost unforgivable at test match level. Bad knock on off a set-piece move right on halftime that should have resulted in a try to the All Blacks. Looked good carrying the ball into contact. 4

Taniela Tupou 2020 headshot3. Taniela Tupou

His first 10 minutes were huge in setting the tone for the Wallaby performance. Shot up and made a couple of crunching tackles and put his hand up in attack. Unfortunately, indiscipline is still holding the Tongan Thor back from being truly world-class. Two infringements when cleaning out whilst Australia were hot on the attack bought a halt to the visitor’s momentum. Two other free kicks for early engagements at scrum time would have also frustrated new scrum coach Petrus Du Plessis. If he can get these blemishes out of his game, the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old. 7

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 2020 headshot4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

The enforcer of the Wallaby pack. In his first start in the second row in a test match, LSL was excellent on both sides of the ball, carrying hard and hitting like a freight train. Interesting to see him move to number 8 in the 61st minute when Simmons was introduced in the second row. 6.5

Matt Philip 2020 headshot5. Matt Philip

In his first test since 2017, Phillip was workmanlike carrying the ball 13 times for 36 meters – the second most metres of any forward on the park. Ran a great support line off White to go within a metre of a first test try. Unfortunately, as chief caller, he must shoulder some of the blame for the dysfunctional lineout. 6.5

Harry Wilson 2020 headshot6. Harry Wilson

If Wilson did not have such a babyface, it would be almost impossible to believe he is only 20 years old; such is the talent he possesses. Carried hard over the advantage line when required and showed some soft hands in the wider channels, which helped to put his winger away multiple times. Australia’s answer to Kieran Read. 7.5

Michael Hooper 2020 headshot

7. Michael Hooper (c)

Industrious as always from the skipper in his 100th test. Topped the Wallaby tackle count with 19 and got a crucial turnover just before half time. It will eat away at Hooper all week that he was outplayed by his opposite Sam Cane, who was perhaps the most influential player on the park. 7

Pete Samu 2020 headshot8. Pete Samu

Samu seemed to get better and better as the game went on. The Brumby was huge in the last 15 minutes running with real purpose and showing outstanding commitment to dive on a few loose balls to secure possession. 6.5

Nic White 2020 headshot9. Nic White

It was a bit of shaky start for White, with a couple of loose passes early. He more than made up for his early blemishes by bringing the Wallaby attack to life with some darting runs around the ruck. His box kicking was very useful and helped him control the game better than his opposite Aaron Smith. The flick out the back to set up Daugunu’s try in the 63rd minute was outstanding and capped off an excellent night for a man who seemingly loves playing the All Blacks. White was warned early by the ref for too much yapping, the sign that any good halfback is on song. 9

James OConnor 2020 headshot10.  James O’Connor

O’Connor gave a very astute performance back in the gold number 10 shirt. He took the ball to the line effectively using his excellent footwork to consistently make ground. His ball to put Korobiete away was stellar, and he interchanged nicely with To’omua at first and second receiver. 2/5 from the kicking tee ultimately hurts in hindsight, but the wind certainly made it a tough night to be a goal kicker. 8

Marika Koroibete 2020 headshot11. Marika Koroibete

Korobiete had a quiet first half; his only real involvement was a silly penalty for sealing off with the Wallabies hot on the attack. Went looking for work after halftime with a few of his trademark pick and goes. The 2019 John Eales Medallist proved his worth in the 53rd minute when he scored a classic winger’s try pinning his ears for the corner and making no mistakes with the putdown. 7

Matt Toomua 2020 headshot12. Matt Toomua

Made his mark early on with a crunching hit on Mo’unga that led to a knock-on. Combination with O’Connor seemed to work well and will only get better with time. Made some poor decisions to kick in the first half when we would have perhaps been better served keeping the pressure on.  6

Hunter Paisami 2020 headshot13. Hunter Paisami

On debut, Paisami straightened the attack nicely when needed and carried with real vigour. Defended well in the problematic 13 channel and produced one memorable hit that forced a turnover. Showed he is more than a one-trick pony with a deft grubber into touch in the second half. Rennie has a big decision to make at outside-centre with Petaia due back this weekend. 7

Filipo Daugunu 2020 headshot14. Filipo Daugunu

The best Wallabies debut since Israel Folau in 2013?  Daugunu was the undoubtedly the most dangerous player on the field, the Reds winger looking threatening with every touch. Showed his Rugby nous by forcing a penalty when getting over the ball. His chase-down and pick up of Hodge’s missed penalty was also influential in giving the Wallabies another chance of stealing victory. 140 run meters from 14 carries and a try not a bad stat sheet for a man on debut. 9 -GAGR MOM

Tom Banks 2020 headshot15. Tom Banks

A performance that seems to have flown under the radar given the windy conditions and the threats the ABs posed. Banks was as safe as houses at the back with his only blemish coming when he failed to put a kick out in the 9th minute early resulting in a classic All Blacks counterattack and try to Jordie Barrett. Finished with 51 run meters from 10 carries. 7

Finishers

Jordan Uelese 2020 headshot16. Jordan Uelese

Came on in the 60th minute to replace Fainga’a. Put his hand up for some big carries. Lineout did seem to improve with him throwing, but the scrum started going backwards. 5

Scott Sio 2020 headshot17. Scott Sio

Came on with Uelese in the 60th minute and the scrum immediately looked shaky. 5

Allan Alaalatoa 2020 headshot18. Allan Alaalatoa

Replaced Tupou after 51 minutes in what is a great one-two punch for the Wallabies. As expected, was solid as a rock around the park but has to take some of the blame for the capitulation at scrum time in the last 20 minutes. 6

Rob Simmons 2020 headshot

19. Rob Simmons

Gave away a silly penalty with four minutes to go that allowed NZ to level the scores. It was incredibly frustrating as the ref gave him multiple warnings before blowing it. To his credit, Simmons immediately made amends by winning the ball back off the kickoff. Lineout also seemed to improve with the veteran on the park. 5

Rob Valetini 2020 headshot20. Rob Valetini

Played the last five minutes and only real involvement of note was a lousy knock-on in injury time. 4

Jake Gordon 2020 headshot21. Jake Gordan

Gordon looked lively when introduced for White with eight minutes to play. A couple of poor passes but some nice box kicks and did not look out of place upon his return to the test arena. 6

Noah Lolesio 2020 headshot22. Noah Lolesio

It was not the game to be blooding a rookie playmaker late on. Lolesio will be better for the match day experience. N/A

Reece Hodge 2020 headshot23. Reece Hodge

Showed his worth by immediately putting his hand up to take the potential match-winning goal from the wrong side of halfway. Struck it ever so sweetly, but unfortunately for the men in gold, it cannoned into the post. 5

THE PATENTED G&GR RATINGS GUIDE:

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books
9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the match shoo-in
8 – Excellent all-round game
7 – Good game with a few sparkles
6 – Solid performance
5 – Average – ho hum
4 – Below par
3 – Had a bad game
2 – Tell your story walking pal
1 – A complete joke

 

  • Patrick

    I thought Slipper and Tupou were both pretty close to an 8, and definitely a seven. What kind of sparkles are you bloody looking for anyway??

    I think you could just round up Harry Wilson and LSL as well. You have to allow for the fact that our pack outgunned the ABs around the field for most of 90 minutes, that is already sparkles galore for me.

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      I was a bit disappointed by Tupou. At least two stupid penalties conceded at the breakdown (I thought it was 3-4) and his work rate wasn’t very high in defence or attack. Scrum was okay but not great. Am expecting him to lift significantly this week. But he needs to learn to channel his aggression, those attacking breakdown penalties he conceded were killers.

      • Patrick

        I thought he was pretty involved but maybe I overestimated the number of involvements.

        • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

          Equally, I could well be being unfair to him. Maybe I just expected too much after his stellar super rugby season. I really want to see him get a start alongside Uelese this week.

        • Geoffro

          plenty of room for improvement and no injuries.We shoud be uber happy

      • Who?

        Williams has a long history of giving dubious penalties and cards against Tupou – so it’s arguable that he did well to avoid a card. Williams seems to think it’s illegal for the big guy to make legal tackles if they’re ‘too hard’.
        Nela’s not 7A’s. I actually think they probably work better the other way around. 7A’s workrate is, quite frankly, ludicrous for a THP. Nela’s strength is his impact involvements, not the quantity of them. Which makes for a better bench (impact) player.

        It’s pretty rough when you’ve got two blokes of their ilk to pick between. :-)

  • Geoffro

    Good solid rating thanks Oliver.Better than Stuff rated their guys,don’t think any of them got better than a five-bloody sooks :). Dont know if Harry is our answer to Read,more our new Melon (Finegan}

    • wilful

      Gordon Bray kept saying that shit and even my wife knew enough to correct him.

      • Geoffro

        I give Gordy a pass though,he’s old,and is and forever will be my favorite Rugby caller

        • Yowie

          He has a Wallaby cap too apparently – from way back in the amateur days when he was the only spare able-bodied Aussie to be found for an overseas tour game.

  • Custardtaht

    I agree with MST. Simmons’ penalty prevented a loss, as it was more likely than not that All Blacks would have got the go ahead try.
    It shows the pressure and doubt in their self belief that they took 3 instead of going for it.

    It is going to be on like donkey kong at Eden Park. The veneer of All Black superiority was washed off in the Wellington rain and the Wallabies are going to walk into Eden and steals the Apples.

    • Mica

      Oh how I wish you prove to be right!!!!

  • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

    It will be interesting to see whether Faingaa manages to keep his spot after last week. But I don’t think most of the bench guys had enough time to be able to be fairly rated

    • Pedro

      I think if you take the dubious “not straight” call out of it his lineout throwing was passable. Of course that weird yip on the inside switch was concerning, but one in a hundred errors happen at any level. I’d stick with him just to keep the front row familiar more than anything.

    • Dally M

      I don’t think there will be any unforced changes.

      Rennie will stick with the same time & give them more time together.

  • Nutta

    Many thanks Oli

    I disagree a bit tho…

    Slipper was a 7 and maybe a 7.5. His set-piece meat & potatoes was spot-on from all his spell and his around ground was industrious and reliable.

    Fingers was lucky to get 4. Meat & potatoes Boy. And he didn’t do that.

    2T’s did not do his job. Great flair with carries and tackles but his core was not there. His ability to disrupt a scrum was just not played. And those bloody penalties… I luv the guy but he’s starting to turn into the Aussie Kyle Sinkler.

    LSL – agree

    Matt Philip was an 8.5 maybe 9 and my MOTM. Daungunu was good but Philip was better.

    Harry & Hooper were 7-7.5 but magic Pete was an 8.

    Banks was gold. Pure class especially with 2x non-kicking wingers.

    Fix the lineout lads. The scrum will be ok – the foundation is there – but the lineout is 3/4 of our 1st phase ball.

    • Ads

      Think I agree with you on all them except Samu. I’d have him as a 5-6.

      For this week I’d swap him for Wright and Ulesese for FF to help address the breakdown issues.

    • Pedro

      Apparently Daugunu is actually a good kicker, although I’ve seen no evidence of it. He was Fiji’s goal keeper (soccer) at international level though so he’d have to be decent.

      • Nutta

        Been wondering where you were…

        Good research. Soccer goalie? Then yes one would think he can bang-it Hodge-esque.

        Soccer – I wonder why he’s playing rugby then and isn’t making x6 times more cash in mud-lugs Scottish 3rd division or similar then? Their loss is our gain I suppose!

        • Pedro

          Maybe he just wanted to run it back further than the penalty box.

  • RyanP

    Across three different player rating articles I have read, from three different sites, there are three different MOM (Wilson, JOC, Daugunu). I think this is a good insight into the balance of the team at the moment. While some players stood out, and others had below average games, we weren’t reliant on a dominant performance from an individual. Hopefully the team continues to grow like this and we take it to the ABs next week at Eden Park! Great game!

    • Nutta

      Fair point that. Good thinking 99.

  • theduke

    Personally I had Nick White as MOM. Maybe overplayed his hand a little but rarely have I seen someone throw themselves into a game like he did. He wouldn’t die wondering after that.
    And deserves half a point extra just for that flick pass

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      No I think he was just great! Occasionally let down by support players that weren’t keeping up with him to clean out when he made a break around the fringes.

  • Nutta

    Don’t ever conflate ego with cash… I’ve been watching Ozark.

  • Juan_Time

    Thanks The OC. Bit tough on the piggies, particularly how in the critical first 50mins they fought hard to approach parity. In years gone, we struggled with their intensity, however we really took it to them. Evidenced by limited impact of Ardie and Frizell. At a pinch I’d give Slipper 6.5, both locks 7-7.5 very physical presence (acknowledging the lineout woes), and Samu did a lot of the dirty work to give the back row balance with both Wilson and Hooper playing a little wider.
    A couple of To’omua’s kicks weren’t great, but NZ’s rush outside defence, little kicks behind is a legitimate option to put the doubt into the mind on later plays.
    Also thought Uelese added value and impact off the bench. If Gordon can get a 6 off the bench, then same.
    Simmons is my only team issue, loyal servant that he has been. A poor line-out enhances his stock, but wish we had other options. Bringing him on seems a step backwards. Only possible change would be if they squeeze Petaia in there. In truth, could swap him for Lolesio for this game. If JOC went down, To’omua can cover.

