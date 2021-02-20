 Waratahs Swamped by Red Wave at Suncorp - Green and Gold Rugby
Waratahs Swamped by Red Wave at Suncorp

Waratahs Swamped by Red Wave at Suncorp

The Queensland Reds lived up to some of the Super Rugby AU pre-season hype, with a comprehensive 41-7 win over the NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium in the opening round of the 2021 season.

The game also featured the first Red Card under the new Super Rugby AU laws, which allow the red carded player to be replaced after 20 minutes.

Filipo Daugunu scores a try

The Waratahs got the perfect start with an early try to Jake Gordon, after a Jack Maddocks drew in 3 defenders before popping a pass of the deck to Gordon who scooted down the vacant sideline to score.  Gordon’s early try bought back memories of last season’s game at the SCG, where Gordon scored 3 tries in a 45-10 thumping of the Reds.

Jake Gordon scores the opening try of the game

Unfortunately for the Waratahs, that was not to be, with that to be the final scoring play for the Tahs. The Reds taking control of the match from that point, running in three in response to lead by 24-7 after 20 minutes. The Waratahs made too many handling errors, and the Reds capitalised with tries to Campbell, Mafi and Daugunu in the 10-minute blitz

 

Tate McDermott hurdles Harry Johnson-Holmes

Tate McDermott hurdles Harry Johnson-Holmes

 

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, new Waratah recruit (and former Red) Izaia Perese was Red Carded for a dangerous tackle on Hunter Paisami. With Paisami landing on his head, Referee Damon Murphy had no option but to issue a Red Card. In a  new innovation for the 2021 season, a red-carded player can be replaced after 20 minutes, and in this instance, the Reds could not turn the 20 minute advantage into points, with the score remaining at 27-7 until the final 10 minutes of the game.

Izaia Perese gets a red card.for his tackle on Hunter Paisami

Poor handling from both teams in slippery conditions resulted in a scoreless 2nd half until the last 10 minutes. Moses Sorovi then put Filipo Daugunu through a gap to pick up a double, and Ilaisa Droasese scored on debut on the end of a long pass from James O’Connor.

Filipo Daugunu scores a try

The Game Changer

Jordan Petaia’s break an off-load to Seru Uru in support which kicked off the Reds first half scoring spree. The final pass was reviewed for a forward pass, but while the pass obviously drifted forward, TMO Brett Cronan did not judge that it was forward out of  the hands.

The G&GR MOTM

Seru Uru – The Reds needed a rookie lock to step up in the absence of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, and the departure of Izack Rodda and Harry Hockings last season. Uru was assured in the line-out and had impact around the field

Wallaby Watch

The Waratahs will be better for the run, and will build cohesion throughout the season. Carlo Tizzano looked at home in the No. 7 jersey, while Jake Gordon looked to suffer a serious injury

The Reds incumbent Wallabies all had good games. Fraser McReight enhanced his chances of a starting Wallabies spot, as did try scoring machine Filipo Daugunu.

The Details

 

Queensland Reds 41 (Tries: Daugunu 2, Campbell, Mafi, Droasese, Conversions: O’Connor 5, Penalties: O’Connor 2) defeated New South Wales Waratahs 7 (Tries: Gordon, Conversions: Harrison) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on 19 February, 2021. Crowd: 12,213.

 

Teams

 

REDS: (1-15): Dane Zander, Alex Mafi, Feao Fotuaika, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor (c), Filipo Daugunu, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell

Reserves: Richie Asiata*, Harry Hoopert, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith*, Tuania Tali Taualima, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Ilaisa Droasese*

*denotes potential Super Rugby debut

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Tom Horton, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Sam Caird, Jack Whetton, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Jack Dempsey, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harrison, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Alex Newsome, Jack Maddocks

Reserves: Dave Porecki, Tetera Faulkner, Sio Tatola, Jeremy Williams, Hugh Sinclair, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Mark Nawaqanitawase

 

Gallery

 

  • Hoss

    Clearly the Tah’s completely dominated early and were unlucky to be run down.

    Agree with your article – Tizzano looks the goods and has a modicum of mongrel to his play. The Pharmacist looked good with the ball until his brain explosion and subsequent red card.
    New some needs
    To rediscover some form, from mid last season he played dumb and that continued last night.

    Clearly the Tah’s have no ‘forward leader’. Chance for Jumping Jack Dempsey to stand up but he was largely absent.

    Loved what McReight and Dirty Harry offered but thought them shaded overall by Seru Uru who was outstanding.

    As for the wider Rugby coverage. Stan tried hard but it showed. Coverage was clunky and clumsy – awkward at times. Don’t know Roz Kelly – from now on referred to as ‘Captain Obvious’ – from a bar of soap but her insights and interviews were awful and so dull the players looked shocked. McCardle tried hard and bought some energy , Segall wasn’t entirely bad. But much like the Tah’s, Stan needs
    to take it up a considerable notch from that outing – it was a 4/10.

    • Greg

      I am with you Hoss. The Tahs were absolutely dominant early on. Plain unlucky to be run down in the final 77 minutes.

      As to Stan, I thought it was fine but the audio was not in sync with the video if watching on Stan rather than free to air.

    • Mike D

      To be fair, first hit out for the new commentary team. Clearly the combinations aren’t going to gel straight off. Maybe need smarter work by Kelly, in and around the ruck commentary. Not sure I like inclusion of a clown at all though, can’t see that working long term.

      • Who?

        Seanie, Morgs and Tim did quite well in the Reds/Tahs game though. Love the pick up on the missed PT/YC from Turinui (Wilson tackling Gordon never having retired to be onside for the ‘held up call) and Seanie picking “that’s a maul direct off a kick, that should be a Reds feed.” That’s a level of knowledge of the laws that’s felt absent for a while. It hasn’t necessarily been completely absent (Bray had it, just didn’t always drag it out), but if the commentators show clear understanding of the game, it gives a bit more confidence.

  • Mica

    Thought Dave Porecki went well too. Hadn’t seen him before and he definitely added some oomph. Good to put a bit of pressure on Horton too. It will only help after his breakout season last year.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks HJ, I thought McReight was awesome with a huge impact all over the field. Agree with Uru MOTM though as he was under more pressure and played very well. Team went off the boil a bit and started to give too many penalties that could hurt them in other games, however up by so much against a team showing nothing I guess it can be expected. Great first match of the year

    • Greg

      I thought 6,7, 8, 10 for red had very strong games

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I like Tate but his passes aren’t crisp enough for this level. Huge increase in speed of ball to the backs when he was replaced

        • Brisneyland Local

          Sorovi is a razor sharp and fast passer, but his sniping game isnt as good as tate’s. If they both develop the areas of those games we have an uber strong set of 9’s.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I agree. Quite a good combo and I’d almost have them swap as starter and finisher in different games as that would be hard to defend

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep that would be a great tactic.
          I geuss who starts would depend on the team you are playing. But it is fantastic to have that option up your sleeve.

        • idiot savant

          Sorovi is a much underrated player. His passing continues to improve and he is very quick on his feet. McDermott appeared to sulk a bit last season when he came off the bench. Im not sure he will play as well if he doesn’t start.

        • Who?

          Also worth noting the clearance speed increased when Gordon left with his injury (hope for his sake that it’s not too bad – he looked in serious pain on the pine). I thought Tate had much better connection with JOC than Gordon had with Harrison. It felt like he’d never practiced throwing a pass to Harrison for a clearance kick!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah you felt like you should go down on the field and introduce them to each other as they didn’t synch well at all. Harrison will struggle for higher honours if he doesn’t start taking control

  • Happyman

    Was in attendance and my take always from the game we this

    Reds were clearly better and could have put 50 on them. The 15 minutes after the Tahs scored early were totally dominant and highly entertaining.

    Tahs were not that bad but looked like the less physical side.

    Red card was red all day.

    The quality was good for an early season game in Queensland

    It was very humid and I actually forgave the handling in the second half.

    Reds did a great job with pre and in game entertainment and it was a nice night out. The Stadium staff were even nice.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep it was great wasnt it. I mentioned the humidity in my report as well. Even as a locl it was pretty sticky! Lucky all those beers helped easy the discomfort! :-)

  • Happyman

    Nice Good Morning Vietnam reference BL

    Agree with everything stated. Uru was great converted 8 from club rugby (Easts) and suddenly we look good in the row.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Certainly looks a lot more balanced doesnt it. Forgot to mention that Scott-Young is loving the dirty work and never shys away from it like some players do. Just need to gel those combo’s a bit more and I think we are in for a bumper season.
      I am still sad about Robin Williams death. He was one in a kind.

      • Happyman

        Yes ASY has been underrated for a while and seems to be maturing into a very good player.

        Re Robin Williams an interview popped up on my video feed with hm Michael Parkinson and Stephen Fry. Look it up. True genius

        • Brisneyland Local

          ASY i think may be better than his dad, who was a bit hot headed for my liking.
          I know that itnterview well. Parky was in stitches and could barely breathe. Absolutely hilarious!

        • Happyman

          Yes and with LSL to come back it looks great for the season

  • Greg

    Is Hooper injured or dropped?

    • Brisneyland Local

      Hooper is on his Sabbatical playing in Japan.

      • Greg

        Sabbatical == more work.
        Good luck to him. Perhaps he will stay there?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          We can only hope

        • Mike D

          I’m a fan of Hooper for his personal nous – often he’s the bloke getting himself in the right spot or just a bit more aware than others around him, and I think a lot of that comes from plain hard work. I just don’t think he’s a captain.

  • Yowie

    Cheiks … I notice that they didn’t let him drive the technology

    Perhaps the early test-runs didn’t go well. “F*cken thing!” *smash*

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    I just hope the complaints of too many penalties is ignored and that emphasis goes on players and coaches to change rather than referees to let infractions continue

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep agree. The fans may whinge, but if the coaches and players adapt to how the rules are being enforced, then we should start to see uber fast rugby. You didnt see the players whinging last night, they knew they were offside.

    • Keith Butler

      There were a lot of penalties but that’s down to the coaches and players. Coming completely from left field for game situations like offside and the breakdown where most infringements seem to occur how about two strikes and the third pen is a yellow. Would certainly focus the coaches and players minds.

    • Who?

      I thought he didn’t have a great game… He was a bit late to start jumping on people. It took a while for him to start to enforce the offside line (if he’d done it earlier, I’d argue he’d have needed to do it less), there was a lot of carrying on playing after the whistle blew (the Perese RC was just one example – one time, Maddocks tackled Petaia and knocked the ball free, and Petaia ended up dumping Maddocks!)…

      And twice, the commentators unintentionally schooled the ref. The first being the ruling of Jake Gordon held up (really, short, but the correct ruling was PT and YC to Wilson for never being onside making a tackle that prevented the scoring of a try – as called by Turinui, but the TMO never thought to check that anyone was onside. To his enormous credit, ASY WAS actually onside – huge effort there), and the second being the maul off the kick scrum feed being given to the Tahs late in the first half.

      Also, I’m not so sure the scrums actually were any faster, one of the scrum penalties he blew he didn’t explain (early second half? Felt like, “I don’t know, let’s just move on!”), and I felt there were a couple of other times he could’ve called ‘use’ at the 9 where he didn’t.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah but I still think it’s up to players and coaches to change, not the referees

  • Hoppy

    Reds scrum dominated from the start. Starting props served Bell and HJH up a lesson that was rammed home by Thor and HH. Mafi also good game all round. ASY owned the lineout and called them in a big display.

    • Who?

      I think the bigger difference than the props was the locks. I think that’s where the Reds really won the game. The Tahs props aren’t terrible, but their locks are young and very green.

  • Hoppy

    Both Refs had good games. Both very clear communicators and were pretty consistent and accurate in their calls. Time to stop the clock while they set and reset scrums. Start it again on the Bind or Set call. Too much time eaten up with people standing around not playing.

    • idiot savant

      Im not sure they had good games. I think they were rusty too. Murphy, who I like, made 2 howlers in a row. He gave the Tahs the feed to a scrum from a maul from a kick despite the TMO telling him it was the wrong decision and then a moment later penalised McReight for not releasing when it was Wilson who had made the tackle. Made me think those 2 need to have completely different coloured head gear. And Cooper gave the Force the rough end of the pineapple. But none of it would have changed the results. The deserving winners won. Do referees have a Monday review session like the players? Id love to know. Because the game can only improve if the officials are accountable as well as the players.

      • Brumby Runner

        Not to get into or start a hate the ref session, but how could anyone say Cooper gave the Force the rough end of the pineapple when he penalised Nic White for a legal tackle at the base of the scrum when Cubelli had knocked on, and later penalised Neville for tackling the ball carrier in a Force maul? There were other questionable decisions, probably both ways, but I reckon Cooper is continuing his ways from last year where he seems to make up infringements as he goes along.

  • Because of stupidity up here, I can’t watch live. But if you are thinking of complaining of lots of whistle-blowing in the two GP games I have seen try a total of five red cards.

    I’m sure twitter will be alight with moaning fans, but under the laws as they’re being applied, not a complaint to be had about them. Three shoulders direct to the head with the arm tucked. One leading arm to the head. One taking the player out in the air, no chance to take the ball, player would have landed on his head but for reaching out with his hands (he was vertical, he’d have got great points in a diving competition).

    I enjoyed the short highlights I’ve been able to see but hope to get more.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I just hope that if the players don’t change they’ll start getting dumped as penalties can cost games. I can’t imagine the owners of these clubs being happy about this and letting it continue. I just hope the pressure goes on the coaches and players to change

      • We can live in hope. I think three of them (and two in other games that weren’t red and one clearly should have been one is borderline red or yellow) are things where the laws are going back to the draconian RWC standard, but they’re doing it at the request of the players after a bunch of guys in their 40’s have sued because they can’t string sentences together anymore, Steve Thompson can’t remember the whole of the 2003 RWC campaign and the like. I think it’s made it suddenly real and urgent.

        There was an interview with Alex Popham, who you might not remember, and he was literally unable to finish about half of his sentences. He just forgot what he was saying. I know rugby players aren’t always the most articulate bunch, but he was one of those that was life and soul of the party, and an after dinner speaker.

        But, I think it will take time. Coaches are still teaching “smash them off the ball” and “charge up and dominate the space” and so on. They’ve been doing that for 15+ years, and these players have had that all their lives.

        I know this weekend we’ve seen both a tip tackle and taking a player out in the air, but they’re incredibly uncommon now. I think we’ll have a season or two of pain, lots of cards, lots of fans going “but in my day…” and then it will calm down as the players adjust. And we’ll still get it, just like we did for those two other things this weekend. But it will be rare, someone will screw up, rather than it being the norm.

  • Crescent

    Been a while since I could say this – but the Reds were a lot more clinical in their execution, and delivered the result they deserved. No need to elaborate further – it has been well covered by others.

    As for my Tahs – just a shit night on the park. Early game plan looked OK, but execution was lacking and once the Reds seized the initiative, they did not let it go. Penney has a ton of work ahead, as do the players. Highlight Tahs players were Tizzano and Porecki. Backs really didn’t get a chance to shine as the forwards were rarely generating the ball for them. Just as well I don’t have a cat – would have been punted over the fence.

    • Reds Revival

      You can have my kid’s cat. I’ll kick it to you.

  • idiot savant

    Cheik drove it so well in training though

  • idiot savant

    HJ, I agree that this was a game where the Reds lived up to the hype about them. Because I think the Tahs are a pretty good side. They proved this by not conceding a point when they had 14 men. They appeared to lack cohesion and didn’t appear to have game plan options when the ‘move the ball as fast as possible’ tactic wasn’t working. They lost confidence which was their biggest problem. And losing Gordon’s leadership will be a big test in the weeks to come.

    But the Reds were pretty damn good. The game was won in the forwards. Bell, HJH, Dempsey, and Tizzano were belting the Reds. It was physical. But the Reds handled it with poise. Both their front rows gave the Tahs a hiding proving yet again Cameron Lillicrap is a great scrum coach. Uru is a real find. And the Reds back row just had too much class. McReight is an attacking weapon, reads the game so well and is quick of mind. And he is he best pilferer going around. Tizzano also impressed.

    One minor note – if you have ever done your hamstring you will know it takes a long time to get the confidence to put the afterburners on again and run flat out at 100 percent. In fact you often only run at 80 percent in fear of doing them again. Dempsey looks like he’s in that boat to me. Which makes me think they shouldn’t be stationing him in the wide channels.

    I was so impressed that Thorn stuck with his backline combo of last year and didn’t line up with Rennie’s centre pairing. Ive said it a million times – Petaia is a better winger and Paisami is a better 13 – and the twin distributors at 10 and 12 give them the space and time to be more lethal. The other quantum leap in attack the Reds made last season – the integration of ball playing forwards with the backs – continued to create havoc. Tupou, Wilson, McReight, and now Uru can all commit defenders and pass like centres. So can LSL. McKay and Thorn have got them combining to great effect. Witness Uru’s role in Campbell’s try and McReight’s role in Daugunu’s first try.

    • Patrick

      If there is one person I can see sticking with his plans it is Brad Thorn – but I do agree!!

  • Huw Tindall

    Could be a long year for us Tahs supporters. I’d give my left nut for a couple of decent second rowers. Reckon that was the biggest difference. Scrum is about the tight 5, not just the front row. Those kiwi blokes were anonymous. How I miss Simmo and Hannigan.

    Injuries to Gordon and Walton plus suspension to The Pharmacist leave some massive holes in the Tahs backs. Moeroa and Newsome in the centres. Foketi still recovering from surgery. Already depth tested.

    Who is captain now too? Newsome was VC I believe.

    Only bright spot was Tizzano who was a step above in a well beaten side. Outplayed McReight IMO and that’s no small thing as he had a great game. Well served at 7 in Australia, if only we had that lock depth!

    Fair play to the Reds though. Already pumped for Brums v Reds in a couple of week’s time! Should be a humdinger.

  • Mike D

    Yep to the Tahs 7. I was thinking he’ll be one to watch out for. What is it with Ozzie teams cranking out so many good sevens? Thought Dempsey did well to bring some starch to the pack as well, given the reds were pretty ferocious.
    Absolutely stoked the Reds won, but want to see the Tahs crack on too – with an eye to Wallabies. And they should as team cohesion builds.

    • Brisneyland Local

      At this rate the Tah’s will be lucky to have a player in the squad

@tremain_focused

Rugby tragic, who combines his two hobbies of rugby and photography.

