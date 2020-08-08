Waratahs v Reds - Green and Gold Rugby

Waratahs v Reds

The Waratahs have comprehensively taken apart the Queensland Reds in Sydney tonight.

The Match

The Waratahs have gone on a try-scoring rampage against a hapless Reds outfit bearing little resemblance to the outfit that challenged the Brumbies last week.

The contrast between the two sides couldn’t be starker. The waratahs play to their strengths and stuck to their patterns while the Reds were terrible at every aspect of the game except the scrum.

Look, as a Reds supporter, I’ve sat here and watched my team play like rank amateurs tonight and frankly I don’t have the temperament to a decent job of this review after watching the effort they’ve put in. The Waratahs, on the other hand, were on song.

The Game Changer The whistle to start the game.



The G&GR MOTM Jake Gordan picked up Three tries and steered the dominant pack around masterfully.



Wallaby watch Will Harrison stood out. Frankly, I could name most of the Waratahs side here. No one in Maroon deserves a mention.



Score

Waratahs: 45



Reds: 12

