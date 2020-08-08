 Waratahs v Reds - Green and Gold Rugby
The Waratahs have comprehensively taken apart the Queensland Reds in Sydney tonight.

The Match

The Waratahs have gone on a try-scoring rampage against a hapless Reds outfit bearing little resemblance to the outfit that challenged the Brumbies last week.

The contrast between the two sides couldn’t be starker. The waratahs play to their strengths and stuck to their patterns while the Reds were terrible at every aspect of the game except the scrum.

Look, as a Reds supporter, I’ve sat here and watched my team play like rank amateurs tonight and frankly I don’t have the temperament to a decent job of this review after watching the effort they’ve put in. The Waratahs, on the other hand, were on song.

The Game Changer

The whistle to start the game.


The G&GR MOTM

Jake Gordan picked up Three tries and steered the dominant pack around masterfully.


Wallaby watch

Will Harrison stood out. Frankly, I could name most of the Waratahs side here. No one in Maroon deserves a mention.

Score

Waratahs: 45

Reds: 12

  • Don’t talk to me! I’ll be in my room in the foetal position until further notice.

    • HK Red

      At least you stuck it out. I turned off the tv in the 53rd minute when Horton scored.

  • Huw Tindall

    Cheers Sully! Took me about as long to read the match report as it did for the Tahs to wrap up the game tonight against the Reds.

  • IIPA

    Looking forward to Hoss’s match report. It might be a tad more lucid and detailed.

    All I’ll say is Gordon’s first try with the chip from Ramm and the flick from Hunt gave me a stiffy.

  • Ads

    Not against you Sully (thanks for the report), but I look forward to this weeks’ “they played well in training” “none of the Tahs will make the wallabies”.

    No basis for optimism my arse.

    Looks it’s not a done deal. They could very easily lose next week. But they are young and apparently being well coached. Good for Aus rugby.

@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

