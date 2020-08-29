Waratahs win, but fail to secure a finals spot - Green and Gold Rugby

Waratahs win, but fail to secure a finals spot

The Waratahs won the battle against the Melbourne Rebels but will have a nervous week to see if they make the finals.

It was all down o the wire for both teams, with a simple equation; win, and book a spot in the finals. For the Waratahs, a loss means an early mad Monday. Depending on the scores, the Rebels could afford a loss, provided they earned a bonus point.

The Waratahs made a bold selection choice, selecting Tepaio Moeroa for his first start at inside centre. Changes required, especially after a demoralizing defeat to the Brumbies last week.

The Rebels who were also coming of the back of a defeat only changed two for this all-important clash.

The last time these two rivals met in round two the Rebels notched up their biggest winning margin over the Waratahs, as well as the biggest winning margin of Super Rugby AU 2020. They also managed to retain the Weary-Dunlop Shield for t he first time.

Coach Dave Wessels was quoted as “These are the games you want to play and be a part of and everyone’s just really excited for that”.

And it showed in this see-saw affair in Leichhardt Oval.

First Half

The Waratahs started the better team but gave away two early penalties, which you could put down to over-enthusiasm. With one penalty in the kicking distance, To’Omua made no mistake, giving the Rebels an early 3-0 lead.

For the next 20 minutes, all the endeavour came from from the Tahs, getting themselves into the Rebel Red zone repeatedly. Jake Gordon sniping finally paid off, finding a gap past Ainsley for his first try. The Rebels looked the nervy team, some inaccurate passing allowing the Waratahs to build momentum, and run frequent incursion to the Rebels territory.

When you think of the importance of this match, the Rebels seemed strangely flat. The Tahs looking the sharper by far led by a great half by Jack Dempsey who was rewarded with his own score barging over from five metres out.

It wasn’t until the 30th minute until the home side managed to get a foothold in the game, finally getting some possession camping down in the Waratah 5-metre line. After repeat maul infringements from the Tahs, a fixture of their tactics tonight, Ned Hannigan was sent to the bin. With a Tah down, the Rebels eventually found the line, with a barnstorming run from the captain To’omua finally going over for the try.

The half-finished as it started, another offside penalty giving Will Harrison the chance to knock over a penalty.

Half Time score 17-10 to the Waratahs

Second Half

The Rebels started the half with more vigour, with an early try to Isi Naisarani, crashing over in the 45th minute after picking a massive hole in the Waratahs defence.

The Waratah hit straight back with their own try on the 48th minute after weathering the Rebels onslaught. Jack Dempsey continuing where he left off causing a menace around the park.

The Waratahs built on their lead, with another try to Joey Walton, running a great line off Michael Hooper to run unopposed to the line. A great moment for the youngster, scoring his first super rugby try.

A finals spot looked to be theirs, seemingly cruising the play-offs.

For the Rebels, the match was far from done. A moment of Marika magic, sliding in for a score, and Naisarani getting his second brought the game alive. All square on the 70th minute, the match was far from done.

The next ten minutes were breathless.

Michael Hooper charged down a Deegan kick, the ball sitting up perfectly for Will Harrison who leapt over like a salmon giving the Waratahs a nine-point cushion and one foot in the finals. All they had to do was hang on for they had to hold on for four minutes.

It was telling that, for the umpteenth time in the match, the Waratahs gifted the Rebels another offside penalty. Matt To’omua lined up a penalty shot and made no mistake with the kick. They are now in the bonus-point territory. He showed nerves of steel to slot the three-pointer keeping their season alive.

The match finished 38-32 to the Waratahs, who although they won, will feel a touch disappointed they couldn’t hang on to the margin that would’ve guaranteed a playoff berth. If the Rebels win next week and make the finals for the first time, the Waratahs can put it down to their ill-discipline and inconsistent execution.

The Game Changer Hard to pick one but Marika Korobiete slide in from what looked like 20 metres out sparked the Rebels a fightback that kept their season alive.

The G&GR MOTM Harder to pick than a broken nose, so we will nominate a few. Jack Dempsey was immense, Matt To’ouma guide is troops around the park, scored a try and slot a clutch penalty. Isi Naisarni did everything though, bullocking runs, 15 tackles, 15 runs and two tries capped a busy evening.

The Details

Score & Scorers

Rebels 32

Tries: Matt To’omua (37′), Isi Naisarani (46′, 71′), Marika Koroibete (62′)

Conversions: To’omua (3)

Penalties: Matt To’omua (3′, 77′)



Waratahs 38

Tries: Jake Gordon (7′), Jack Dempsey (23′), Harry Johnson-Holmes (49′), Joey Walton (56′), Will Harrison (74′)

Conversions: Harrison (5)

Penalties: Will Harrison (40)



Cards

Ned Hanigan, New South Wales Waratahs (37) Matt Philip, Melbourne Rebels (65)