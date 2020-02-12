 Wednesday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday Rugby News

Wednesday Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees RA set to get club rugby rights, Kiwis doubt SA move, coaches break ranks, and the Brumbies poor crowds.

 

RA Set To Get Club Rugby Rights

Raelene Castles TV Broadcasting package seems to be coming together with Rugby Australia expected to come to an agreement with Shute Shield about the sale of its broadcasting rights.

RA will now be able to shop their premier club rugby competitions to broadcasters in an effort to improve the appeal of showcasing rugby.

Although the competitions themselves have limited monetary value, RA believes it is vital to increase the viewership of the country’s main grassroots competitions.

Moreover, club rugby has been one of the few shining lights in Australian Rugby of late, with large crowds turning out in support of their sides. This support resulted in Fox Sports launching a late bid on the Sydney and Brisbane competitions which was ultimately turned down.

Castle plans to send out non-disclosure agreements to Foxtel, Optus, Amazon, Rugby Pass, and Australia’s three commercial free-to-air networks.

Kiwis Doubt SA Move

New Zealand Rugby’s CEO Mark Robinson has poured cold water on reports that South Africa plans to leave the Rugby Championship for the Six Nations in 2024.

According to Mr Robinson South Africa remain committed to being apart of Sanzaar until 2025.

“We’re very comfortable in our relationship and South Africa’s relationship with Sanzaar,” Mr Robinson said.

“They are people that we trust, they are very honest and they’ve been great partners over the last 25 years. We would like to think that we would be privy to those sorts of comments or conversations if they had been had,” Mr Robinson said.

The rumours of South Africa’s plans to leave the Rugby Championship, originally reported by British newspaper The Daily Mail, follows rumours that South Africa would also be leaving Super Rugby in 2025.


 

Coaches Break Ranks

Warren Gatland

New Chiefs Coach Warren Gatland and Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown have criticised New Zealand rugby’s controversial “load management,” policy.

Kiwi Super Rugby sides must give returning All Black players restricted minutes through the first three rounds of Super Rugby, and then rest them from a further two matches throughout the competition.

Brown believes players should be handled on a “case by case,” basis.

“It’s always been the sort of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read plan, where they need to give those guys all a rest.”

“So as to keep it even they made it mandatory to rest every All Black. I think in the past it’s actually cost a few players their All Black careers,” Brown said.

Former Wales coach Gatland believes it should be left to the clubs to manage.

“Everyone is in a different boat. Some might need more than two games off,” Gatland said.

“The people in charge need to trust us and if we don’t do a good job then don’t let us manage them,” he said.

Still No Brumbies Crowds

Despite winning ten home games in a row, Canberra Stadium continues to see thousands of empty seats.

Despite the impressive winning streak and the development of a more attacking game plan, Canberra crowds are down 17 per cent this season at an average of just 7,267 fans.

Although the season is only two games old, this is the lowest crowd average in the Brumbies history.

But it’s not through lack of trying. Chief Executive Phil Thompson has introduced a number of initiatives to bring fans back, including, game-day initiatives for children, set up a new bar area, and even given away free beers this season (What a legend), but it still hasn’t worked.

It was thought the state of emergency in the ACT was to blame for the season-opener crowd against the Reds, but the crowd figure dropped further the following week against the Rebels.

The Brumbies host a third straight home game on Saturday at 7:15pm against the Highlanders. Here’s hoping a big crowd turns out.


  • Yowie

    “…winning ten home games in a row…free beers”

    As a Reds fan who puts up with much less at home games, what is wrong with Canberra people?

  • issac maw

    I was there on Friday noght at Canberra. No real excuse why people didn’t turn up. Gamr starts at 7 and finishes just before 9 making it still a reasonable hour to get home. Its just getting to the stadium. The parking is horrible they charge 10 dollars and you can find yourself walking over a km. Why they never built a multi story Carpark there baffles me. The AIS and CIT there would.make it viable even without the stadium.

  • Huw Tindall

    The Highlanders game may be out another 1500 or so kiwi fans after two derby games and push the number back to 9k which is nice but it’s aost like the Barmy Army filling out test grounds. We need to get non hard core rugby people back into the game. Buggered if I know how but we need to compete across all facets of game day and be the best Saturday arvo/evening out going around.

  • Ron Botswell

    Brumbies crowds are just an unfortunate bi-product of the fall of super rugby. Expansion to 5 teams and spreading talent making Australia virtually non-competitive in super rugby for years on end, re-structuring the competition so that nobody understands it and doubling the worst games (home and away Australian derby’s) has created an overarching disinterest in the competition.

    A very strong Raiders also doesn’t help.

    The Brumbies are great, and doing all the right things, but their crowds are an unfortunate product of that overarching disinterest in the competition.

    • Kevino

      Funny how Australian sides were non competitive when there was five teams in a 15 team comp Australia.

      Reds and Tahs both won there only titles during this period. 4 out of 5 years two Australian teams managed to make finals. The death of Australian rugby was not having 5 teams, it was expanding to 18 teams and making the comp even more confusing to the average viewer. Since than Australian rugby has dropped off, not before. The move to 5 teams was the right call. The local derbies meant something, the crowds were solid and TV viewings were good to.

      Australian Rugby sold it sole when they let SA add a 6th team and SANZAR add the Argies and Japanese. The TV deal was great and that’s all they cared about. Not the facts that most fans hated the format, were confused to how the groups would work come finals.

  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    Superugby crowds in general has been very poor recently, however if you team wins and you can not get supporters there, how will it looks like when you start losing?

    • Ads

      Like my bloody Tahs – shithouse!

  • formerflanker

    The small crowds may have something to do with 3-minute scrums, impenetrable breakdown penalties, emphasis on defence, reliance on pick and drive to score tries from 10m out, and the lottery called scrum penalties.

    • Keith Butler

      Right on all counts FF.

    • Ads

      100%. The converse is also true for the popularity I think in Shute Shield. Yes the standard is lower, but it just feels soooo much less cynical and in the spirit of the game.

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      Is this really so different to 15 years ago though? The rules are now more favoured towards the attacking team.

      A huge issue for the Brumbies in particular is how well the Raiders are currently doing. It’s unfortunate that at the exact moment the Brumbies came good the Raiders came better.

