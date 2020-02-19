 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees the search for a new Rugby Australia Chairman, Super Rugby suspensions, a fascinating interview with Andrew Kellaway, and the Springboks receiving an international sports award.


Search for new RA Chairman

Raelene Castle and Cameron Clyne

Raelene Castle and Cameron Clyne

In typical rugby union fashion, the favourite to succeed Cameron Clyne as Rugby Australia chairman is Sydney University boardroom veteran David Mortimer. 

A committee, made up of John Sharp, Daryl McDonough and Mark L’Huillier, is currently interviewing candidates for the position of chairman and two new directors. This represents a third of the nine seats on the RA board, highlighting the significance of the decision.

Among the other candidates are V8 Supercars chairman Peter Wiggs, Jim Tate, a Westpac executive and son of former Wallaby Murray Tate, NSW Rugby director Kerry Chikarovski, Bruce Hodgkinson, a barrister, and former Rugby Union Players Association chairman.

Sydney Olympics bid guru and lawyer Rod Mcgeoch has also been mentioned, along with former NSW premier Mike Baird, and World Cup-winning former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones.

Lawyers, bankers, and politicians. How very rugby union.


Super Rugby Suspensions

Tom Banks chases a kick

Tom Banks chases a kick

Highlanders winger Patelesion Tomkinson has been handed a three-week suspension for his dangerous tackle on Tom Banks.

It is little comfort for the Brumbies after their heartbreaking 23-22 loss to the Highlanders.

Tomkinson’s yellow card came in the 44th minute, with commentators and fans alike stunned by the decision.

Tomkinson was expected to receive a six-week suspension, however, SANZAAR’s foul play review found unexplained “mitigating factors,” that reduced it to three weeks. How surprising.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar refused to blame referee Nic Berry after the loss.

“I thought it was a red card, but I don’t want to sit here and whinge about referees or anything like that,” McKellar said.


Fascinating Kellaway Interview

Andrew Kellaway spots a gap.

Andrew Kellaway spots a gap.

The Waratahs worst start to a season in their 25-year history in Super Rugby continued on Friday night. To make matters worse it was a former Tahs young gun who sealed the win for the opposition, as Andrew Kellaway crossed out wide for a double.

Andrew Kellaway told the Fox Rugby Podcast he had mixed emotions. 

“It was great to do it. (But) it was disappointing for some of those guys that I’m really good friends with. It’s not so nice seeing them so disappointed, which is what they were, they were gutted after the game, and we know that feeling well after the first two games, we were devastated,” Kellaway said.

Kellaway’s story is becoming an ever more present one in Australian rugby, after returning from a season at Northampton.

Stuck behind Wallabies fullback Israel Folau, Kellaway had to wait his turn on the sidelines before slowly being introduced into the squad. First on the wing and occasionally at fullback.

However, luck never quite went Kellaway’s way.

“I started to get a lot more game time towards the end of my time there and, I guess, you could say I was unlucky. I broke my throat and then I broke my foot, so I missed the better part of two seasons there and I was starting both times I had those injuries.

Reflecting on his time at the Tahs, Kellaway spoke candidly.

“I wasn’t ready and I was just young.”

“I was behind Israel, so you roll in most days and knowing who he is and what he can do and I guess I probably just didn’t push myself as hard as I could have and upon reflection, I probably regret that a little bit, but it’s a mistake I definitely won’t make again,” Kellaway said.

I highly recommend you give this episode a listen.


Boks receive international award

England v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019 Final

The Springboks have won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year at the annual International Awards but former Brumbies skipper Christian Lealifano missed out on the comeback of the year award.

South Africa received the award due to the impact their World Cup win had on the broader community within South Africa.

Wallabies and Brumbies flyhalf Lealifano was nominated for the Laureus comeback of the year award after playing at the Rugby World Cup three years after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The award went to motor racing driver Sophia Florsch having returned to racing after a spinal injury.

Lealifano told Rugby.com.au he has already won though. 

“You feel like you have won already.”

“You probably shouldn’t get an award for being recognised for being healthy and alive. I have been given the gift of life already,” Lealifano said.


Related Items
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hamish, I must admit I don’t know enough about any of the candidates to get either excited or worried. I just hope they get on board and do what is best for rugby in Australia without any local agendas stuffing things up. I’d like to see some movement on a national framework for coaches, players, administrators and referees for a start.
    Good on their Boks for their win. A great story and the scenes when they travelled the country were very cool. Be interesting to see if there’s any long term changes from this.
    Interesting story from Kellaway, just another player stuffed by the Tahs inability to undertake succession planning or development. Good to see him do well.
    Fair call on the judiciary and while we would all like to see more consistency at least it was picked up.

  • Greg

    Thanks Hamish.

    Very classy comments from Lealifano.

    [makes not for self…. humility]

  • Yowie

    “I thought it was a red card, but I don’t want to sit here and whinge about referees or anything like that,” McKellar said.

    Good, because we’ve had enough whinging about refs at the press conference in the last few years.

    • Mortahs Incoming – custardtaht

      Really? When did this occur, I don’t recall McKenzie or Deans whinging about the Refs.

  • Nutta

    Cheers Hamish

    I’ve always been a bit of a fan of Kellaway and am even more-so now. And bear in-mind this is a life-time frontie talking about a winger. His comments about maturity, pushing yourself regardless of the circumstances and recognising if/when you are truly ready for challenges shows a rare wisdom especially for a Back. I know it’s old ground but I immediately relate it back to the 3-Amigo’s.

    Paddy Tomkinson’s suspension – no surprise in either the suspension or the time period. Dan McKellars response – appropriate truth and class.

    Applicants in the search for a new Boss Leather Patch for the leather patch mob? Not surprising. Now that’s really the way to reconnect with your base isn’t it? Maybe if they rolled it into the TV rights deal and did it “The Voice” style with making a pitch, big red buttons and all… throw in Delta and I’ll watch.

    For what it’s worth, you’re my come-back hero L’fano.

  • juswal

    The Laureus comeback of the year award is also known as the Laureus Lazarus.

  • Perth girl

    So the incestuous relationship between RA and Sydney rugby looks set to continue to the detriment of rugby elsewhere in Australia

    • juswal

      It’s hard to imagine RA not continuing its relationships with the SRU and NSWRU.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Good morning GAGR’s. Thought it was about time I posted something. I am trying to remian positive, but alas there are somethings that are just like fingernails down the blackboard of life. Here we go:
    – Suspension was due, and given. Fair cop. Would have been good for the referump to pick it up on the day but alas, it wasnt. Would have been good for the FISM referump to referump both sides! But alas he didnt. If there wasnt contenious callls to be pontificating about it wouldnt be a game.
    – Kellaway. Gee the Tah’s like the Reds are good at talent spotting for other clubs arent they.
    – CLL. What a legend. Humble, factual, and just a great example for all of us to follow.
    – Chairperson appointment. Lets face facts. Rugby is in Dire straights! Really is, and nothing can dispute that. So what do they do? Go for more of the same dribble that got them there in the first place. If I were king for a day I would appoint Andrew Demetriou, or potentially even David Gallop. What do they know about club rugby or the game? Probably fuck all. But they know the Australian sporting demographics better than anyone. They understand TV rights. Sponsors. Corporations. Working with state and federal government. Expanded their games. In fact Demetriou did a brilliant job lifting AFL to be the premiere sports brand in the nation. Whether you like the game or not, you can not overlook its market dominance. So we are just going to search as far as we normally do. Sad. A chair to be brave and innovative! But alas, keep the Sydney’ites happy!Arghhhhhhh

    Anyway enough of my rant. Over to you GAGR’s!

  • Tomthusiasm

    Speaking of the Highlanders, I just found out that Josh Dickson (who had a pretty good game against the Brumbies) was born in Perth. Not sure if the Wallabies need another lock but Rennie might want to give him a call and pull a Pete Samu on him.

Rugby

Aspiring sports journalism with a passion for all things rugby. Currently studying journalism at the University of Wollongong.

Related Items

More in Rugby