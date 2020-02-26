Wednesday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees more broadcasting criticism from the Daily Telegraph, Ardie Savea clarifies his comments, Ben Te’o opens up on Eddie Jones, and Simone fit and firing.

Daily Telegraph criticises RA Broadcasting deal Jamie Pandaram from the Daily Telegraph is reporting two weeks after Rugby Australia put their broadcasting deal to the open market only Channel 10 and Optus have shown interest. Fox Sports insiders (or fellow employees) have informed the Daily Telegraph they will not make a bid for the rugby and haven’t spoken to Rugby Australia since their late bid for the rights to the Shute Shield earlier this month. Rugby Australia reportedly believes Fox is bluffing and will come to the table with a late bid, much in the same way they did with the AFL, Rugby League, and Cricket rights. On all occasions, the Daily Telegraph reported Fox Sports were walking away from the broadcasting negotiations. At this stage, it is believed that Channel 10 wishes to broadcast all Wallabies test matches, and one Super Rugby match live on a Saturday. Optus Sport will show the remaining Super Rugby games, Women’s rugby, Sevens, Club Rugby, and Wallabies games as well. Rugby Australia wants to have the broadcasting deal finished by their next annual general meeting on March 29th.



Ardie Savea clarifies comments regarding League Ardie Savea has spoken about why he desires to play Rugby League in the future, revealing he wishes to play for Samoa in international league. Savea says it would make his father incredibly excited. “A big part of why I wanted to go to league was because I could play for Samoa because of the rules. So that’s been a thing that’s pondered my mind. “Been following hard out on the World Rugby rules and that stuff. For me it’s how proud the Samoan people are and I know how much Samoans give to rugby internationally…my old man’s face if he knew that I was going to play (for Samoa),” Savea said. Under World Rugby rules, Savea is unable to play Union for Samoa. Savea is contracted to NZ Rugby until the end of 2021, but if he were to leave he spoke of his desire to play for a dominant side. “Strategically I would want to go to a team that was dominating, like the Storm or Roosters,” he said.



Ben Te’o praises Eddie Jones Despite missing out on Eddie Jones’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, Te’o holds no grudges towards the England coach. Te’o says he loved his time in the England jersey and holds no ill-will towards Jones. “He made his decision. He picked his World Cup squad. He decided that I wasn’t in it.” “I loved my time in England and you would love to stay sometimes longer and get more caps, but when you’ve got a family things change,” Teo said. Te’o also revealed that former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika attempted to lure him to Australia. Te’o met with both Jones and Cheika at the 2015 World Cup, and revealed he once had a desire to play for the Wallabies.

