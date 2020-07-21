Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News gives an injury update on Noah Lolesio, Will Genia’s pick for the Wallabies halfback, RA’s major bid for Joseph Suaalii and Jack Maddocks on the Waratahs new found confidence.

No-Lesilo The Brumbies have suffered a major injury blow after fly-half Noah Lolesio was ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Lolesio was forced off the field during the first half of their narrow win over the Waratahs, eventually replaced by Bailey Kuenzle. It is expected that he will be back for the Brumbies when if they make the Super Rugby finals. Whilst the news came as a major disappointment for the club, coach Dan McKellar was confident that the rest of the squad would step up in his absence. We’re really disappointed for Noah, he had a good start to the year and was really enjoying his footy,” he said in a statement. “We’ve got a very good medical team here who will make sure Noah gets the best possible treatment and rehabilitation to ensure he gets back out on the field as soon as possible. “Whilst we are all disappointed for Noah we’ve got full confidence in Bayley Kuenzle and Reesjan Pasitoa to step in and fill that role.” Fortunately for the Brumbies, they have received good news with halfback Nic White returning to training on Monday. White, who has recently returned after a stint with Exeter, was ecstatic to return to the club after a five-year layoff, immediately fitting back into the group. “It feels as if I never left,” he said. “Everyone’s been really welcoming, it feels like home. “They used to be the quiet boys and now they’re the big dogs, Allan (Alaalatoa), Scotty (Sio), Locky (McCaffrey). “Having those guys around, it feels really comfortable to slide back in so they’ve been welcoming here which is good, I’m sure I’ll get hazed this weekend at some stage but so far so good.” He will be available for selection for this week’s clash against the Force.

Willing to Tate a risk Former Wallabies and Queensland halfback Will Genia has heaped praise on his padawan Tate McDermott, believing that he has earned the right to start for the Wallabies in their next test (whenever that is). Speaking on The Tight Five Live podcast, Genia likened McDermott’s game to Springbok Faf de Klerk, believing that he is the form half of the Australian comp. “The best No. 9 of the competition thus far would have to be Tate, I love the way he plays the game,” Genia said. “He brings this energy and this presence on the field where you just never know what he’s going to do. “He’s got an exceptional running game where he attacks the fringe defenders around the ruck, but then he’s worked on his pass to make sure he can, when he gets out, he can play the short runners or play the 10 out the back. “When you have a player like that it’s hard to defend because you don’t know what he’s going to do. He reminds me a little bit of Faf [de Klerk] in the sense that he’s like an Energizer Bunny; he’s always moving, always doing something.” He also believes that Brumby Noah Lolesio should be given first crack at the flyhalf position ahead of the likes of Toomua and O’Connor. This push towards promoting youth is essential according to Genia, who believes that it is the right time to start blooding players and giving the next generation opportunities. “From my experience, I first played for the Wallabies when I was 21, you never really think that you can do it until you’re there,” he said. “And the more the coach trusts you and backs you and believes in you and gives you those opportunities, you start to believe more in yourself and have more confidence in yourself. “I just think it’s the right time now, from my perspective, to give these young blokes an opportunity; they’re actually playing well enough to deserve it, too.”

Suaalii switch After years of poaching and talent raids, Rugby Australia is set for one of its own over rugby league as they look to lock up 16-year-old Joseph Suaalii. According to the Daily Telegraph, RA is looking to swoop in on the highly-rated teenager despite South Sydney tabling him a three-year, multi-million dollar extension. With the Kings product yet to turn 17 (which is the minimum age that you can register an NRL contract), this has allowed rugby to rummage through the piggybank and cough up their own mega-deal, reportedly offering a reported million-dollar per year contract for the next three years. It is understood that Suaalii would be positioned to represent Australia in Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics, should they go ahead next year. RA CEO Rob Clarke confirmed interest in pursuing the 16-year-old to the game played in heaven whilst denying the ‘fanciful’ figures being tossed around. “Joseph Suaalii is an upstanding young man and a talented rugby player, who has proven himself to be an exciting Rugby prospect for the future. We have made it no secret that we would like to keep Joseph within the Rugby pathway,” he said in a statement. “At this stage, there has been no agreement between Joseph, his family or his representation. Rugby Australia continues to have an open and exciting conversation about his potential future in our game. “Financial offers being speculated in the media presently are totally fanciful, and is being propagated by the usual suspects whose sole interest it is to inflate and misrepresent contract values.” (doesn’t take a limited amount of research to figure out who he’s referring) For those wondering if he would be worth the proposed deal, having watched him play for Kings, I can guarantee that he could well and truly be worth every penny if he lives up to his potential.