Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a welcoming gift for Pete Samu from the All Blacks, a Rebel exodus, the Western Force make a major signing and a homecoming for Jordan Uelese

Friendly fire Despite the intense nature of the Bledisloe Cup, the rivalry hasn’t stopped the All Blacks from making Wallabies number eight Pete Samu feel at home in New Zealand as he returned to Christchurch. Having played three years for the Crusaders, Samu returned home as the Wallabies served their mandatory isolation period in New Zealand. It’s clear that the bond between his former Crusader team-mates is still strong, with All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga dropping off a care package for the towering back-rower. “I have been messaging a few of the boys,” Samu, 28, said. “I have actually had Richie Mo’unga drop some food and some toiletries off to me on Sunday before he had to head into camp. “It was a bit of a teaser, I wasn’t able to go outside and see him. Hopefully, we will catch up with him soon.” Returning from Wallabies purgatory with the appointment of new coach Dave Rennie, Samu admits that he is well aware that he won’t stroll back into the Wallabies side. “Yeah, I didn’t play as much Test footy as I wanted but being back in the squad (I’m) just pretty keen to start playing again and push for a starting spot,” he said. “I’ve just been just working on those little things in the lineout and scrums, so I’ve just been working on my set-piece and breakdown stuff. “Yeah, it was, it was very frustrating just not knowing (why I wasn’t in the team). That’s in the past now. I’m just looking forward to the first Test and pulling that jersey on again.”

Sayonara Rebels The Melbourne Rebels have confirmed a major clear-out of players to Japan, headlined by fan favourites Tom English and Anaru Rangi. English, the Rebels most capped player at 97 Super Rugby clubs, sat out this year’s Super Rugby AU competition in preparation for his move to Top Challenge League club Kurita Water Gush and his first son. Meanwhile, Rangi will link up with Top League side NTT Communications Shining Arcs in Kantō, after playing 35 caps for the Rebels over two seasons since making his Club debut in 2018. Rangi made a major impact on the Rebels during his debut season, playing 15 games and was awarded the Rebels’ end of season Players’ Player award. Following Rangi in the Top League will be Super Rugby leading try-scorer winger Andrew Kellaway, who recently committed to the NEC Green Rockets in Abiko. Starting scrum-half Ryan Louwrens and giant lock Michael Stolberg will also join them in Japan after they re-committed to Kintetsu Liners. Fly-half Andrew Deegan (Kurita), young guns Esei Haangana and Semisi Tupou (Japan) and Boyd Killingworth (Sevens/Warringah) will also depart the club. Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson thanked the group for their services to the club during the difficult period. “The Melbourne Rebels thank all of the above players for their commitment and sacrifices for the Club,” he said in a statement. “Whether they leave Melbourne uncapped or with 99 caps, we sincerely appreciate their distinguished service in 2020 and their adaptability to embrace what was a truly extraordinary year. “We wish them all the best with their future and reiterate that they are Rebels for life.”

Luck of the Irish The Western Force have pulled off a major coup, signing former Irish international Rob Kearney. Kearney signs with the club on a one year deal having finished his career with PRO14 champions Leinster, where he played 219 games. Having done basically everything that you can do in Europe both at clubland and international level over the past decade, Kearney is looking forward to a new challenge. “I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign,” Kearney explained. “I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club. “I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere. “I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent.” Former Force captain and head of rugby Matt Hodgson was delighted with the signing, believing that he is the type of player that the club needs to recruit if they wish to be successful. “Rob is a fantastic signing, but more than that he is a great person who will be able to bring a lot to WA rugby,” Hodgson stated. “He is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side. “He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster. We can’t wait for the Sea of Blue and the sizeable Irish community within WA to see him pull on the Force jersey next season.”