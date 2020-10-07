 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at Matt To’omua’s prediction for the Wallabies squad, an olive branch extended to New Zealand, Michael Cheika’s Puma stint hits a roadblock and the Rebels bolster their outside backs

Strike a balance

Toomua - very precise

Wallabies stalwart Matt To’ouma is warning fans not to expect a completely transformed side for Sunday’s first Bledisloe, predicting a mix of youth and experience.

With Dave Rennie still weighing up the make-up of his side, his initial squad represented a new era in Australian rugby, with 26 players having played none or less than 10 caps for the Wallabies.

Despite this, To’omua suggests it would be disrespectful to the Bledisloe Cup and the intense rivalry if they picked the squad solely on youth and the future.

“That first Test was quite a stressful week actually, I remember, it is definitely a step up in that sense,” To’omua told reporters on Tuesday.

“But one thing the young guys here do have is they’ve got a ton of confidence, a lot of them have come from a winning team, particularly the Brumbies guys.

“Someone like Noah (Lolesio) is a good example, who has just won a competition and he’s got some good experience under his belt.

“I don’t think anyone will be disrespecting a Bledisloe team and naming a team full of debutants, but we’ve got to develop players and develop a squad for the future as well, so I’m sure it’ll be a balance.”

He likened it to the honeymoon period with the extended break between tests and new coaches, believing that Rennie will produce a fresh, calmer relationship for fans and player alike.

“It’s still very much early days. We’re almost in a honeymoon period,” To’omua said.

“He hasn’t dropped me yet, he hasn’t dropped us yet, we haven’t had to experience too much stress in that sense.

“Michael did a great job and he put in a great shift for the Australian rugby community. He got us to a [World Cup] final.

“[Rennie] has definitely got a few different tendencies. He loves a little sing-a-long, he loves all these different things, it’s been good. A lot of it’s new but he seems like a very calm and composed character, which is quite nice.”

Expression of interest

Filipo Daugunu breaks a tackle

With NZR basically booking a tournament that suits everyone but the players, teams, fans, venues and broadcasters, RA boss Hamish McLennan has opened the doors for a Trans-Tasman competition hosted entirely in Australia for 2021.

The NZR has faced significant criticism after their decision to leave out a sixth Pasifika team for the 2021 season of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

With a travel bubble set to open up between the two countries, McLennan questioned why the two parties weren’t working together to get their domestic future sorted.

“As an alternative, we are happy to run trans-Tasman entirely from here next year,” McLennan told The Australian.

“But once again I don’t know why we aren’t looking for a trans-Tasman competition starting next year given that COVID management is becoming more sophisticated and better managed than ever before and travel bubbles are being created.”

He also threw the doors open for the Pasifika-based team, pointing to the success that the Fijian Drua has had in the NRC.

“I’d definitely like to do something with a team from the islands but we have had no formal dialogue with the Pasifika team because we presumed they were going to do something with NZ,” he added.

“We definitely see all the rugby-playing nations as equal partners so we will see if we can do something.”

This was backed by the NSWRU (a crucial sector of The Mosman Elite – TME), with CEO Roger Davis believing that a 10-12 team competition across the Pacific and Tasman is the way to go.

“Common sense says trans-Tasman. That’s what the NZ sides are saying. That what common sense dictates, it’s economically viable, it’s a strong competition,” Davis believes.

“I think the Australian competition was pretty good this year, much better than people would have thought, but I really wouldn’t back myself as having that as a mainstay going forward. Could you get by with another year? Yes, but I think that would be about it.”

Cheik-mate

MIchael Cheika oversees warm up

Speaking of the old coach, Michael Cheika is set to be denied access to the Pumas quarantine camp as a result of the strict biosecurity controls in place by the NSW Government.

Cheika was set to join his old assistant Mario Ledesma in Argentinean camp on Tuesday, however, he has not yet been granted approval to join them by SANZAAR and Government authorities with the squad coming from one of the major hotspots.

“Mario has invited Michael Cheika to join the staff and assist the team. We are proud of this. But there is another issue,” Argentina’s manager Marcelo Loffreda told SMH.

“Cheika lives in Sydney, and it is so important that he could join the team camp with us from the beginning or at the least four days later from our arrival, obviously with a strict protocol and testing negative.

“So, we are asking that to the authorities of SANZAAR, the government and the police of Australia.”

However, there are further problems arising for the Pumas, with the camp set to be split in two with their European-based players set to be separated from the rest of the camp.

“What we are asking the Australian government and the authorities of SANZAAR is to allow us at some point to merge these two quarantines,” Loffreda said.

“Obviously, we are not going to cause any risk to society, the community or anyone else because we are going to be locked in.

“But we need to be able to train all together at some stage when the first group finishes their period of quarantine.

“We are asking that this first group [coming from Uruguay] could be able to train with the second group [the Europeans] that will be in quarantine, at least for training.”

Forever Young

Marika Koroibete post try Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)

The Rebels have bolstered their outside back stocks, confirming the signing of Gold Coast Titan Young Tonumaipea on a two-year deal.

Tonumaipea is one of three born and bred locals to have played rugba leegue in Victoria for the Storm, where he played 44 games before opting to head overseas on a Mormon mission in Germany.

Having excelled for the Titans in the centres during his return, the 28-year-old was excited to return home to Victoria and play for the Rebels alongside former Storm teammate Marika Koroibete

“Melbourne is home for me, so I can’t wait to be back home with my family and friends, in the city I love, back at my old stomping grounds,” said Tonumaipea in a statement.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity. When I came back to the NRL after being away, I was determined to prove I could still play at the highest level and now having fulfilled that goal, I’m driven to succeed at this new challenge.

“I’m also pumped to be rubbing shoulders with Marika (Koroibete) again and I also know a few of the other boys like Hodgey (Reece Hodge) and Pone (Fa’amausili) as well, so I won’t be stuck in the corner eating my lunch by myself.

“The success the Rebels have had this year was a big part of why I wanted to come over. They’re really growing something special over there at the moment, so I’m keen to put in where I can and just be a part of it.”

This was shared by coach Dave Wessels, who believes that he can have a positive impact with the club both on and off the field.

“We’re excited about bringing Young home,” he said.

“Aside from his on-field ability, he’s clearly a very proud Melbourne man.

“He’s had a great season in the NRL and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he will make in our game and our community over the next few years.”

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, I see Rennie is naming his team on Friday. Lots of time to train different combinations to see what might work I guess. I’m personally hoping there’s more new players than old as while it might be a hard road I don’t see the point in playing a lot of players who have proven they aren’t up to it in the past. I know a lot of that is due to the stupid tactics and game plan that the previous management put in place but I’m not sure a lot of the players he regularly used actually have the knowledge to move on.

    I’m calling bullshit on the Pasifika issue. Not sure what a Pasifika team actually means as there is nothing I’ve seen that defines this but to level criticism in NZ because they don’t see sustainability in a team with no players, no funding, no governance, no coaches, no administration, no criteria about where the players come from and how they get selected and just a desire to have someone else Set up the funding to establish this. What a load of bullshit. If RA think they have the funding to establish something then good on them but I doubt it’ll take off once they see the magnitude of the problem. And if they do, who are the home grown players they stop paying so they can fund this. The whole thing is a great idea and while I’d love to see such a beast, there’s a whole lot of work needed before it gets up. The sanctimonious bullshit that people are spouting just because the NZRFU understands the issue and isn’t willing to bend to the racist PC bullshit that some are is just crap.

    I have no idea on Tonumaipea but I haven’t yet seen a code shifter who has proved to be valuable from the start yet so I’m not sure this is the smartest move. I admit I could be proved wrong and in some ways I hope I am but I doubt it. Good luck to him and I hope it works out but I think the Force have shown better skills in their recruiting so far and next year is going to be interesting with how the teams will lie.

    • Happyman

      Morning mate

      I am Back from the sidelines With that pesky thing called work intervening. I am surprised that that RA and the NZRU have not gotten there shit together regarding a trans Tasman comp. I was met a rebid Kiwi supporter last week and we got chatting rugby and we came to the agreement that the boys just need to put the enmity aside and get a deal done otherwise both NZ and Au will just become feeder comps for overseas. Already both countries are net exporters of talent. I am from Brisbane am could name ten players under 20 who have gone overseas to either Europe or Japan.

      Re the league player where they usually suffer is in defence not attack. In league you play the entire season on one side of the ruck and baring injury with the same guy on either side of you this leads to very good connection and in Union it is much more of a moving feast. Will Chambers is a very good defensive player for the Storm but was very poor in defence when he came to Union with the Reds for a couple of seasons. Still I wish him well.

      I expect Rennie to make a few changes but the main thing I want wo see is more of a meritocracy in selection. I think that is why we all hated MC teams. Even idiots like us could see that they were picked on relationship (Tah) not performance.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I’m with you. Even if they do have disagreements you’d think they’d be mature enough to keep them private. We are always going to be so much stronger together and surely the people running the games here and in NZ know that.

        • Hoss

          Hamish has given another interview into why he is so open to helping Pasifika and hosting Trans-Tasman (which could also be a really cool name for a LBGTQIA Aus v NZ competition) here next year

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldxkR-DVgzA

      • Dally M

        I don’t know why, but NZ Rugby don’t seem to want come to any agreement unless it’s on their terms.

        If you watched McLennan on the Breakdown in NZ he was quite complimentary, said they needed to work together and the earlier stuff is water under the bridge.

        Who knows, they may be talking behind closed doors, but the way NZ Rugby is pissing people off left, right, and centre it doesn’t seem likely.

      • Alister Smith

        I watched Will a bit when he was at school and I think the structure/system of the league defensive system suited him. He was a very good defender technically but, as you point out, the league system is very structured and coming across to union, particularly at 13. is a very different situation.

    • Dally M

      I think you’ll find the criticism is coming from the Pacific Rugby Players Assoc. and Moana Pasifika who have said there was a credible bid lodged for a team for next year with sponsors, grounds, target players list etc. ready to go. They had Deloitte independently review it and confirm it was a viable team that would break even or make a small profit in the first year.

      Sir Bryan Williams – “We believe we put up a thoroughly professional proposition and bid to NZR. Deloitte had completed a report, a feasibility study that contained more than 100 pages of cost analysis, possible teams and coaching teams. I guess we are just really disappointed by NZR that they said Pasifika didn’t front up. That we couldn’t show we had a competitive rugby team or the commercial wherewithal to put it together. We are a bit flabbergasted by that, to be honest.”

      RA would be considering it on the basis of the only cost being a share of the revenue from the competition.

      If NZ doesn’t want them and they are open to being based at Parramatta, i say we welcome them with open arms for 2021. 3 games a weekend is better than 2 and a bye.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I don’t believe that they had either a full squad or a fully backed proposal. It also doesn’t clearly establish the criteria of the selection and how it’s defined as “Pasifika”. From what I saw it was a bunch of players that were no longer wanted in the NH or anywhere else and I’m not sure that fulfils what has been discussed as a Pasifika team that will benefit the development of rugby in the Islands. Interesting reading some comments from actual pacific Island players in Fiji who say they aren’t interested in this and that it’s been tried before but the tribal differences between the different nations that made up the team created so much disharmony that it would never work. I still remain very sceptical

    • Greg

      don’t see sustainability in a team with no … funding, no governance, no coaches, no administration,

      You don’t have to bring the wallabies into it all the time

  • Alister Smith

    Pasifika Team. “This was backed by the NSWRU.” Is this the same NSWRU that knocked back Andrew Forrest’s offer to fund a Western Sydney team with links to Island Nations about 18 months ago? If it wasn’t a good idea then, has it only become a good idea since it is has become an opportunity to embarrass NZR.

    • Ads

      I think it was always a good idea. Better late then never! Fingers crossed we seem to have turned a corner in our administration which is good!

      • Alister Smith

        Yes my thinking was it was a good idea then….probably a better idea then as we would have something in place now…if that makes sense. But, if RA get something going now – even just resettling the Drua (or playing in Fiji if that works) …ideally with some shared financial burden with World Rugby then that would be great. A 6 team comp next year with a beefed up Force and some form of Pacific Islands involvement would be a genuine progression (if we can get the numbers to work in time).

  • Nutta

    Cheers Nate

    Sobering chat from 2Cows. Good. It’s a Bled. There’s nothing like it. In an age of facile, insta-star vapidity feeding the 24hr news-cycle mad for content no matter how tenuous its connection to truth or research, we would do well to remember that. I’m enjoying the Rennie influence on the Wobbs so far but here comes the light at the other end of the tunnel (what’s that sound…?)

    I’m also enjoying RA & Hamish approach to the Franchise level footy. If it’s to be something new, it can be something new on our terms. Good. Step Forward (one for the older folks there).

    Cheks – love or hate the guy I don’t think he ever woke up in the morning and actually said “Gee, how can I fk things up today?” There was much to his time that I luved (physicality, passion, putting pride into jerseys etc) and also really didn’t (certain selections, over-commitment to unsuitable tactics, no plan-B, egotistical behaviours etc). But all that said, a person is entitled to earn a living and it always saddens me a little to see folk so passionate and committed cop set backs.

    Covid is shit.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Getting excited for Saturday. Should be a great match

      • Geoffro

        Sunday’s test should be great too :).On a seriouser note,have read elsewhere that Saffers are yet to commit to the RC, (have till 10 Oct to decide) Bit of a bummer if they decline.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          bugga, thanks and changed

        • Alister Smith

          I think, in the same way that the NH nations used the lack of rugby as an opportunity to set up the 8 nations, this was an opportunity to bring in Japan and Fiji and widen things out a bit. maybe the time just isn’t there and given we can’t decide on 5 or 6 weeks then extending it out probably just doesn’t work but I think it is time for the TRC to change. The SA moves could/will change the balance of power and NZ and AU need to stop fighting against each other as I think NH will use this as an opportunity to put in place a annual structure that will not be in our best interests.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bang on with the NH mate. They’ll be loving this disharmony between us both at the moment

        • Reds Revival

          As much as they have concerns about performance in TRC, unfortunately, (like every other rugby nation), they need the money. If they say no, they will be in massive financial trouble. I can’t see them backing out.

        • Geoffro

          yeah,thats the motivating factor.Strange they leave it till the last instant though,still dont see it as a done deal and if they go ahead I’d say it will be far from their best team.Depends how much they want to sacrifice for the almighty dollar.

    • Hoss

      Morning Professor,

      Yep, i like the humility and straight talk out of Cub Rennie at present. Theirs two things I’ve learnt the hard way in life:

      1. Don’t drink the free apple juice, left in strange yard glasses in the hallways of Nursing Homes
      2. Don’t talk yourselves up pre first Bled of the year

      Both experiences left me gasping and cringing after they happened. Head down, bum up, put up and shut up. Let the performance and the scoreboard do all the talking you need to do.

      Having aid that 2Cows and Jimmy Slips earlier in the week have spoken like wise, grizzly old veterans and i like the vibe from them.

      Found the officials for the 2 NZ games and as expected they are non-neutral. Paul Williams has the pea for game one and Aussie Gus Gardner for game 2 – hope his form has improved from SRA.

      Both sides announce their squads Friday and i cant wait. The Kiwis are a bit bemused by Rennie and his side in as much as they have no easy target to hit like Cheik who they enjoyed winding up and getting several bites back from. Its been muscats kept in holders so far.

      For all of that and despite point #2 above its clearly Wallabies by 9 for Game 1.

      Go you good things.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Ha! Mate while I’m loving you’re optimism I think you’re seeing things that aren’t there. I’m also loving the mature statements coming out of the camp. My only real eyebrow raiser was where Toomua said Cheika had done a great job. Anyone who thinks that taking the Wallabies from 2nd in the world to 7th was a good outcome is clearly drinking from the Cool Aid fountain.

        • Nutta

          Yeh but Dude you never burn a bridge you don’t have to and you certainly don’t ever advertise to other bridge-owners that you burn bridges (where one Rocky Elsom and another Matt Giteau fkd-up badly)

        • Hoss

          What was the story with Rocky E mate? One minute he is a bullocking world class 6, winning everything on offer and tearin it up. The next he vanishes like a fart in a southerly? i know he busted a shoulder or knee and went to the Ponies (i recall Larkham was less than complimentary about his impact on the squad at one point). But Aussie captain, world class player to France and never heard of again ? What was the story (25 words or less please – i have problems cencentra…..)

        • Alister Smith

          I don’t think this will meet your stringent requirements on brevity (and I haven’t actually read it) but this article seems to have the right title

          https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/whatever-happened-to-the-wonderful-rocky-elsom-1.3901918

        • Hoss

          Cheers Al – i had heard of the ‘Money Ball’ and his consortiums attempt to buy the Rebels, but id never understood what happened to his career – the Dingo deans insights were terrific.

        • onlinesideline

          Mate unfortuntely I’m with you. I think the darkess are blsitering fast and have some serious grunt up front with typical kiwi smarts. Im worried. If you think about it, subtract the effect of Rennie and new coaching team aspect, and look at actual potential tam selections – our forward pack is far from very good. Our second row is totally unproven. I am not a fan of LSL. I just think he is too lumbering to be a flanker and not an 80 min lock. Matt Philip is totally unproven and is there due to Coleman, Rhodda, Arnold absence. The front row is the same as last year. They are good, bordering on very good. Maybe our 6-7-8 will be better balanced.

          As far as backs are concerned, as talented as they kids are, we are going to eb up aganst a seasoned and very fats All black backline.

          We CAN do it BUT we need to play in a way which will unsettle the kiwis and that’s will total confidence and in your face defense. Something the All Blacks do not like. But Im worried.

        • Hoss

          To you and your mate above- i say ‘BLASPHEMERS’

          I will state the obvious – The Nearlies should win. Perennially strong, skilled, fast – blah, blah, bloody blah ad nausea.

          BUT- this is Green & Gold Rugby – not worship the Darkness Rugby – so for now – fuck ‘em and the horse they rode in on and concentrate on us.

          COVID has been a large blanket that we have hidden a few young treasures under. We have in Moses a premium coach, proven tactical nous and i suspect several layers of plans to call on. Plus wildly regarded as a supreme man-manager and unifier. We don’t go in scarred by regular beatings of Oz provincial sides. We have young Turks accustomed to winning v Baby Nearly sides. We have new bonds, new confidence, new coaches, new coaches & managers, new structures, a new board and quite frankly – new opportunities.

          Do i ‘expect’ to win – nope, but i genuinely believe there is a real chance we could win – and I’ll take that. After 17 years of heartache, the last 3-4 years of Cheik-mania and all the endless stream of negative stories re Oz Rugby – a ‘chance win’ will do me nicely

        • UTG

          NZ just called up some bloke called Mitchell Dunshea to the squad as lock cover. I realise he’ll only be playing in the case of injury but it’s not the 2015 ABs anymore and nor are they facing the 2016-19 Wallabies.

          We have talent, bring it on.

        • onlinesideline

          they also called up Laumape. He’s on par to 2015 if not better.

        • UTG

          Jordan Petaia is the best back in either squad. CMV.

        • onlinesideline

          potentially

        • Bobas

          Must be an offshoot of the famous kiwi Dunsheep family

        • onlinesideline

          speaking of Covid and blankets, I’m under one right now (4 in fact) hoping I am shivering my way back to good health. Sunday night, all was good, Monday morning I realised, Ive got bloody Covid.

          Mate we can do it, Im just saying this All Blacks side is really good. Some no names in there, which are worst kind of All blacks.

        • Hoss

          You seen the Doc’s? Dont fuck around with the China Virus mate.

        • onlinesideline

          apparentley you have to be half choking with blue lips before they take you into hospital. Its been basically 2 days. Fever and wheeze basically. Its day 5-9 Im worried about. That’s when the virus duplicates and can spread to other organs. 80% of people in good health remain mild symptoms – ie fever, dry cough and wheeze.

        • Hoss

          Make sure you do all you can mate, get treatment look after #1. You got people around you (socially distanced) for support?

        • Alister Smith

          Trumpy reckons its easy….that is if you have access to a helicopter to fly you to and from hospital, your own personal medical team, access to another top medical team and the world’s leading epidemiologists, courses of experimental drugs…..

        • Hoss

          I know OLSL is highly regarded in Hungary – i’ll do some fact checking and come back to you.

        • Bobas

          Where did you get it?

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Yeah. They ‘e still working out treatments, so not much they will do until you’re really poorly I guess. Still probably good to stay in contact with them though in case you take a turn for the worse.

          There’s over 1000 different drugs in trials. Some are freely available and cheep, but nothing proven to work super well yet. A lot of the trials are driven by drugs companies working on things they can charge hundreds or thousands for. Some readily avaialble things in trials include vitamin D3, melatonin, and pterostilbene/resveratrol. I would be trying all of those, but that’s me. The right and wrong things aren’t known yet.

          Whatever you do, good luck. Hope you keep feeling up to posting here. Are you still in Hungary?

        • Reds Revival

          I’m drinking whatever Kool Aid you’re pouring Hoss. More power to you, my man.

        • Hoss

          “Confidence Is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking tartar sauce with you,”

        • Reds Revival

          If you ever write a book of Hoss quotes, I’ll join the queue for that one. Unless you take them out of someone else’s book, in which case I want to know the title of that book.

        • Hoss

          ‘Zig’ Ziglar mate, motivational speaker – caught him in in Vegas in the early naughties. Knew squat about him, but loved the experience.

        • Reds Revival

          He would have been great to see live. Great sense of humour in his delivery.
          I loved his line about how the astronauts listened to motivational tapes on one of their missions, “and some of the tapes were fantastic”.

        • Hoss

          2Cows has to be diplomatic, you also don’t want to provide ammunition for other sides to use against you.

          For mine it’s the things that aren’t said or little insights like….

          “A lot of it’s new but he seems like a very calm and composed character, which is quite nice.”

          Call me cynical but to me that suggests the previous environment was perhaps not like this.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha yeah me too mate

      • Custardtaht

        The All Blacks are going to be on the receiving end of a wallaby golden shower of points.

        Like Fosters the beer, Fosters the All Black coach is also shit.

        • Hoss

          Loving your nuanced, subtle and bilateral approach to international relations at present Tah’t.

        • Custardtaht

          I pride myself on my subtlety. I am learning a lot by Putin in the hard yards to ensure I trump such international relations. The reality is the new All Blacks will need to arden up if they want to beat the Wallabies.

        • Hoss

          Brilliant. Snorted into my cup of afternoon ambition.

        • Custardtaht

          Gotta love daylight savings, brings the afternoon whiskey forward an hour.

        • laurence king

          Obviously not married to Attila the hen

      • Geoffro

        I don’t know why they’d keep grapes in holders but there’s sure to be plenty sour ones flying if we manage to get up.Shag was a master at stirring the pot eh,maybe Foster is a bit nervous not really knowing what to expect.Can’t wait.

        • Hoss

          Well were do you keep your grapes – showoff.

    • Greg

      No it’s not. It will just go away.

  • Mart

    For a first test halves pairing i kinda hope they’ll stick with 9 and 10 from same team at super level.
    playing a different combo now would not be ideal

  • onlinesideline

    while the Islander sentiment towards the kiwis is at all time low, if I were RA, I would pounce while the iron is hot. We should be securing the best island teams in our comp and quickly. There can only be x amount of islander teams. Lets get the best 1 or 2 teams and make them part of our comp pronto.

    • ForceFan

      Great idea but……I’m interested to know where you think that the $$s are to make this happen. RA is broke.

      • onlinesideline

        have the teams based in OZ, western sydney / queensland. And have maybe 2-3 matches in the comp in the islands. I bet you bottom dollar the turnout for the macthes will triple the oz turnouts. Low ticket prices on those occassions wont criple the comp.

      • laurence king

        Would a version of the Drua with help from World Rugby be a way, the crowd favourites wherever they played

    • Missing Link

      We’ll take Fiji, Samoa and Tonga and give them Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna, and Tokelau

    • Yowie

      …I would pounce while the iron is hot….

      Mate, get your expressions right. It’s not rocket surgery.

  • Gottsy

    As far as I’m concerned, everyone in this wallabies squad starts from scratch again (even Ned Hannigan). I don’t want to turn this into an unnecessary cheika-bashing session, but I feel like it wouldn’t have been easy playing in his teams, especially with the mind boggling defensive structures. The amount of talent that he squandered (and the amount of reputations that were ruined) by his strange selections mean that, for me, it’s a clean slate. I’m cautiously optimistic about this new era, and excited for what we could be seeing under the new set up. I’m not so excited about the prospect of waking up at 3am Irish time for the game though lol

  • Pfitzy

    *ahem* It is pronounced RUGBA. LEG.

    • Nutta

      Mungo. It’s easier.

      • Pfitzy

        Now now, that’s just rude. I’m taking V’landys’ lead on this.

        • Nutta

          Very egalitarian of you. Snaps.

  • Alister Smith

    I am hopeful of a win on Sunday but not expectant.

    What I would like to see is determination, discipline, application, commitment and all those throughout the game, regardless of how the points stack up. I want to see a side continuing to try hard but also think and respond throughout the game.

    I would like to see a more rounded game plan, which is being talked about in the press, a more nuanced approach than what we saw last year, a smarter game that retains the same ferocity to compete at scrum, lineout, ruck and maul but also judges what battles are important to win and when it is smarter to exit and preserve energy for later. I would like to see the beginnings of some new structure, smarter exit strategies from kickoffs etc. I would like to see a little more simplicity in attack. I thought in the last couple of years we have been trying to play at a speed that was above our capacity (and perhaps most teams capacity) to actually complete. I don’t want us to be boring but I would like us to be pragmatic enough to acknowledge where our capabilities really are and playing to those capabilities and gradually extending them as the games progress. AB teams, in the past, have fed on errors and our trying to play at a level above what we were capable of executing left us overexposed to the ABs ability to counter. The teams that have performed better against the ABs are the ones who starved them of counter opportunities by limiting handovers.

    So in short, I am hoping for a win but I will settle for distinct evidence of improvement and I think we will see that.

  • Greg

    Guys, is the Blidisloe on fta anywhere?

    • Geoffro

      Channel 10.

      • Yowie

        Thank fark for that. I don’t have enough credit cards and email addresses to keep 14-day free trialing Kayo.

      • Greg

        Thanks.
        How did I miss that….

