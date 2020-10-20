 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at an injury update on Matt To’omua, the Wallabies refusing to lose confidence after Sunday’s loss, another lock heading overseas and the All Blacks name their Tri-Nations squad.

Matt set back

Wallabies centre Matt To’omua has received some bad news, with his groin injury set to sideline him for the rest of the season.

To’omua succumbed to the injury during the first half of Sunday’s loss, re-aggravating the injury that he picked up towards the back end of the Super Rugby Australia season.

Whilst he will have two sets of scans to confirm the initial prognosis, sources close to the Herald and the 30-year-old have all but accepted the fact that his season is almost certainly over.

This will be a major headache for Dave Rennie, who must decide whether to hand Irae Simone a test debut or potentially shift Hunter Paisami or even James O’Connor.

Prior to To’omua’s injury, Rennie reportedly said he would not look to draft players from overseas into the Australian squad for the Tri-Nations tournament.

In lighter news, the Wallabies are set to announce that they will wear their First Nations jersey on home soil for the first time in three years during the third Bledisloe test match.

The side hasn’t worn the jersey on home soil since its debut in the Test arena in 2017, where they upset the All Blacks 23-18 at Suncorp Stadium.

The new jersey will be significantly different to the one worn on that night, with WAM clothing refusing the use of the Aboriginal flag due to copyright issues.

“Our records show that the only contact we have had with Rugby Australia to date, has been in 2019 to advise them of our licence arrangement with [Indigenous flag creator] Harold Thomas and inviting them to contact us,” a WAM clothing spokesperson said.

“Rugby Australia did not respond to this letter and therefore no discussions regarding the use of the flag have occurred.”

The jersey will also be worn against Argentina at Bankwest Stadium on December 5, the final match of the Tri-Nations tournament.

Keep the faith

Wallabies prop James Slipper is refusing to concede the Bleidlsoe Cup despite Sunday’s dominant defeat.

With the All Blacks putting the wasteful Wallabies to the sword, it means that Australia must win both matches at home to break the 17-year drought.

However, the side remains optimistic that they can bounce back, with Slipper revealing that the loss hasn’t dented their confidence.

“The good thing is that we get to play them in two weeks’ time and I guarantee it will be better outcome,” Slipper told reporters.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the group and we’re well aware this Bledisloe is still alive.

“Yes, we let ourselves down yesterday but we’ve got two to go back at home and we’re pretty excited to get back and get stuck in because one thing this group wants to do is win the Bledisloe.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do but we don’t think we’re too far away as well.”

The squad is set to split up over the coming days, breaking the shackles of the COVID bubble which resided them to a hotel for the build-up of the opening test.

Slipper believes that this will help rejuvenate the players as they face an uphill battle starting on September 31.

“We’ve done a lot of work off the field building connections between the boys, it’s been one of those years when it’s been easy to do because we’ve been in each other’s pockets due to COVID,” he added.

“We had two weeks’ quarantine together in Christchurch so it’s a tight group and we’re working really hard and we know we’re going to get results.

“As an older boy in the group, I’m really proud of how the boys are handling it.

“But we’ve got a chance now to freshen up mentally, we’ve been in each other’s pockets for a month now and it’s important you take that mental break and come back ready to go.”

Sayonara Staniforth

The exodus of locks continues after the Waratahs confirmed that Tom Staniforth is set to head overseas in 2021.

Staniforth has impressed since joining the club in 2018 from the Brumbies, amassing 40 caps for the Tahs.

However, the club has announced that he has opted to activate a clause in his contract to take his talent elsewhere, rumoured to be Top 14 club Castres Olympique.

“Stanners is a player and a person that we really value here at the Waratahs,” NSWRU General Manager of Rugby Tim Rapp said.

“He was tabled a great offer from an overseas club and we can’t begrudge him for taking that.

“As much as we’d love him to stay, we appreciate that the earning window in a player’s career is short-lived and he’s doing what’s best for himself and his family.

“He’s been a fantastic presence around the club since he arrived and will be sorely missed, everyone at the Waratahs wishes him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Whilst it was a difficult decision to make, Staniforth thanked the club for allowing him the opportunity to further his development elsewhere.

“I’m sad to be leaving Sydney, it’s been my home for the last three years and I’ve met some great people and made life-long friendships,” he said.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to live and play overseas and it’s something my wife and I are really excited about.

“The Waratahs have given me a platform to develop as a player and grow as a person, I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me back in 2018.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening around the group, which I’d love to be a part of but the time is right to take on something new.

“I’ll be watching the boys progress closely and wish Rob and the group all the best in 2021.”

Loading up

The All Blacks have announced their squad for the upcoming Tri-Nations in Australia.

The squad is fairly similar to the one named for the Bledisloe Cup, with just two new players called into the squad as cover.

Crusaders prop George Bower joins the squad as cover for Joe Moody, who is still recovering from a concussion and Nepo Laulala, who is on paternity leave.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi will shadow Ardie Savea, who has also been granted paternity leave.

The squad also features the inclusion of lock Mitchell Dunshea and centres Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen, who have already with the All Blacks squad as cover for the two Bledisloe test matchs.

The All Blacks will travel with 36 players initially to Australia on Sunday with Savea and Laulala set to join the squad over the next fortnight.

All Blacks Squad:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles and Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu’inukuafe, and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i and Samuel Whitelock.

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith and Brad Weber.

Five-eighths: Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga.

Centres: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Sevu Reece.

  • Jason

    Well it’s a good thing Staniforth hasn’t had any game time, but he’d sure as heck not get any now if I were in charge.

  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    Staniforth is not WB quality and made a good call. We will see more players taking on these kind of opportunities as rugby returns post COVID-19 and Australian rugby continue to struggle to find the revenue to pay their players.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan, that’s a real shame about Toomua, going to be interesting to see how Rennie plays this. I personally like the idea of starting JOC and Simone with Lolisio coming in off the bench. To me that’s building for the future. Good to see the jersey back and personally I’d tell WAM to get stuffed, that flag isn’t official so not seeing it won’t be an issue for me.
    Good to see Slipper is still confident and at least your play on the field gives you a level of credibility I guess we’ll see.
    Well I can see Staniforth’s view and I can’t begrudge him taking the option that’s offered. Be a big loss for the Tahs and is likely to keep Simmons there longer. Won’t change things for the Wallabies though.
    Good looking AB group there.

    • Custardtaht

      Will definitely be interesting to see what team Rennie goes with for the 3rd test. He has some difficult decisions to make

    • Dud Roodt

      Simmons has already signed OS next year

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Adds to the issues for the Tahs then. Not sure it changes much for the Wallabies through

        • Dud Roodt

          The sooner he gets the fuck away from Australian rugby the better IMO

    • Nutta

      We can’t tell WAM to fk-off right now as they have the copyright. But it just means we don’t put the flag on that jersey until the Fed Gov’t appropriates it ‘on just terms’ (ie – buy it). All the other design/artwork makes it bloody obvious what it’s about. Frankly I would like to see it as the permanent jersey and be done with it.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I actually agree with that mate. I think it should be the main jersey they wear as it looks really great

        • Yowie

          Does that not dilute the effect? If it’s just the regular jersey, what gets the conversation going at certain times about indigenous heritage?

          I assume eating steak every night would make that less of a treat too.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I don’t think it not being on the jersey is an issue. As you say the rest of the design demonstrates the link to the indigenous people and I agree it would be great to see that as the permanent jersey

  • Hoss

    Wanted.

    Three gents approx 6’6 plus and tipping scales at 120kg’s

    No particular brains required, some bending and pushing involved.

    Ideally we seek individuals prepared to punch those not in blue jerseys in the face, occasionally get lifted 3-4 metres in the air and grab hold of some synthetic material filled with air.

    Prefer English as first language but not really fussed as long as physical specs met.

    Immediate start and terrific conditions for successful applicants. Ideally ex Qld Red players should apply immediately to our coach at robp@nswrugby.comau.

    Experience life in the cradle of Australian life – NSW.

    Apply today.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Big loss mate

      • Hoss

        I like Stanners at the Tah’s, but add his departure to Simmons & Flanders and the stocks are a wee bit thin for next year. I know we have Jed Holloway and Sam Wykes, but still i’d be reaching out to Rodda.

        • Howard

          Hasn’t Hollaway gone too?

    • Geoffro
      • Greg

        My view…. BS.

        If we set our defensive line and tackled
        if we did not drop the ball
        If we contested a bit better at the ruck
        then we would be in with a chance every game.

        Nothing there about tough and niggle.

        Black 9/2 on bottom of a ruck is just a bonus.

        • Nutta

          42 missed tackles and 4 blown tries.

          You won’t win a match in Southern Inland 3rd grade bush-rugby let alone a test match with those stats.

          I do not criticise or diminish the AwlBlicks on their victory, they won fair and square. But the Wobblies lost that match more than the AiB’s won it.

      • Hoss

        I had a chuckle at that Geoffro – aint perspective grand. As i recall:

        – Coles attempts tackle on the Abattoir – goes flying backwards and lands on his arse like a splayed cat
        – He gets up, indignantly
        – He then open hand slaps The Abattoir (is that not ‘striking’ under the rules – why no card ?)
        – In all of this it somehow ended up as no men in Australia or some such. I agree as real men in NZ apparently slap…….

        I fully appreciate it will appear as sour grapes from me, but Caleb Clarke aside and one run from BB and the Ab’s showed not a damn thing and with 21 missed tackles by gold at halftime and to be only up by 3 at the break does not to me speak of a bunch of immortals, but a bunch ripe for the picking barring further gold implosions.

        • Custardtaht

          Thanks for the summary. I started to read the article on news.com.au but they lost me at New Zealand.

        • Crescent

          I saw “Gregor Paul” and immediately stopped reading. Life is too short to get baited by that clown.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate that article is as big a load of shit as the previous one. I’m pretty sure the game was about more than one player and one run from another. I guess we’ll see over the next few weeks.

        • Hoss
        • UTG

          Agree, I don’t think RWC England or South Africa lose against that AB team on Sunday.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Jesus! What a load of shit dribble

        • Nutta

          Context context context. Put it alongside Campo slagging off last week saying the AiB were arrogant and had burst their awe-bubble. Shit dribble manufactured by hacks looking to create inches they haven’t got.(at either end).

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Journalist trolls shit me

        • Hoss

          Breaking news – Kiwi and occasional Aussie Rugby fan publicly declares incontinence issues. Travel Bubble now in doubt.

        • Geoffro

          Notwithstanding Taniela could have snotted Coles and got himself sent off.We knew it was gonna happen (the grub trying to wind him up and Nela obviously briefed) I shouldnt have given that article and twit oxygen but as you said,it was gonna come up

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yep and about as much crap in both statements

      • Nutta

        I was waiting for someone to link this…

      • onlinesideline

        This to me sounds like a pro – Moari crack at Islanders. That’s what IMO he is is actually inferring here. That the Moari lads are just tougher, more agressive. He would never actually say it but I bet you a million bucks thats what he means, as the bulk of our team is either Fijian, Tongan or Samoan. And we have moari heritage too.

        Considering Matt Philip, a white guy made more meters than whole of NZ tight 5 …..

        I also thought Topuo’s restraint to “get it on” showed alot of maturity. He made his statement by putting Coles on his arse didnt he. He opted to pass on the handbag throwing and just jogged on.

        Cant wait for a Sydney walloping. BRING IT ON.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Don’t bite mate. It’s just so much shit dribble that any real rugby player or supporter recognises as such but which he thinks will sell papers because people will bite.

      • UTG

        Weren’t we supposed to be too aggressive in Wellington taking out poor little Richie off the ball?

        You just can’t win.

        • Geoffro

          Idiots that write this crap never let facts interfere with their story

    • Nutta

      Had…

      Playing in last years AFL Qtr Finals were 6 lads who were all +6’3, playing at 95-100kg each, all aged around 25yrs and who all went to high school in the Wagga area.

      They all came through the Brumby’s age-group programme and had all played rugby for (not ‘in’) ACT up to and in the Schoolboys squad.

      So from one regional town (or the 20odd kms around it), in the one age-bracket, came 6 guys all athletically and aerobically geared to be in the match-day 22 and play AFL Finals footy, all of enough height and at 95-100kg in Aussie Rules which would equate to +110kg in rugby. But for whatever reasons (don’t get me started on that) had chosen to go to AFL instead.

      We have the cattle. And there are more for the taking should we but choose to…

      Funnily enough, Tom was also in that ACT group (but not one of the Wagga lads). Good luck to you Tom.

      • Hoss

        You need to work on your motivation techniques mate, I need a mars bar and a doritos after that, some comfort food.

        • Nutta
        • Hoss

          Love that movie. Watched it a zillion times with my kids.

        • Yowie

          “Must be someone needs some killin?”

      • But for whatever reasons

        Could you explain that in more detail Nutta?

        • Nutta

          It was mostly selection opportunity. The angle was that the country boys were too hard to incorporate into the teams at the state and national levels so they didn’t get dropped or anything – they just got selection-starved.

          But that was a bullshit argument because I personally know the folk who were driving the guys back & forth for training/games/cuddles/whatever was needed.

          Clearly it had even less to do with ability/size/commitment/skill. The AFL folk who (lets be honest now) aren’t exactly ever short of skilled recruits, just hoovered them all up in a heartbeat.

          The real underlying issue was typical blue-blood ‘you didn’t go to my private school’ shite combined with a lack of will/cash to support these guys through. Again too much effort and cash spent on the top end and not enough spent on the bottom up.

          What’s done is done. All we can change is what happens next. And there are crops of these guys coming through rugby every single year that are just left to wither on the vine.

          But the next time some free-tee-shirt wearing rugby-admin hang-on tries to tell anyone in the sponsors corporate box that ‘we just don’t have the cattle‘ or ‘we’re just not hard enough’ whilst they shove another free pie in their gob, then take that free beer stubby in their other hand and jamb it in their arse because they are full of shite.

        • Reds Revival

          Amen to that Nutta. Capital city bias shits me to tears. The country boys are brought up a lot tougher than their latte sipping, man bag wearing city counterparts.

        • Yowie
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I’m sensing some frustrations here mate

        • Nutta

          Perceptive bastard aren’t you? Old ground. You know the story and my opinions on it.

  • Mart

    JOC to 12 and Lolo straight in

    • Nutta

      Nah. 2wks ago I would have agreed but I now reckon Simone into 12. Lesser disruption, big solid ball runner for truckin’, very solid defender and great skills as a 2nd distributor and kicker. Lollies will get there but I would rather see Simone next to JOC atm especially if we continue with no K’train at 13.

      • Mart

        If there’s ever a time to just go pure youth this is it

        • Nutta

          Yeh fair point. It is a period for a blank canvas. And no-one gets those too often. But Irae Simone is only 24 (I think) and I think folk forget K’train is not yet 30yrs as well.

        • Mart

          Yep i agree about Irae and I’m saying give Lolo a run too. Huge K Train fan, he’s been a bit quiet this year But always stepped up for Wallabies…lucky for once our 13’s are looking good

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Lolo on the bench to come on in the last 30 with either JOC or Simone outside depending on how they’ve played

  • Brumby Runner

    My prediction. ABs to be comfortably in front with 20 to go, so Lolesio comes on for his test debut. Bledisloe back in Black hands and a few more get their start in game 4, Hosea, Tom Wright, Maddocks, Tate, HJH, and maybe Harrison and Ikitau off the bench. Could also be a couple from outside the squad, Dempsey, Naisarani and Neville.

    Assuming Simone starts in Sydney.

    • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

      Rennie doesn’t strike me as the kind of bloke who gives away test caps for free or for experimentation, unlike his unnamed predecessor.

      He might make a tweak or two in search of actual improvement, but I don’t see wholesale changes, no matter what the series tally is after game 3.

      • Hoss

        Plus – he wants to win the Bledisloe not ‘build to 2023′.

        • Yowie

          We could sign him to a bullshit-long contract prematurely?

          RA has form.

  • RahRah

    I just want to see Laumape at 12 (my favorite SR player) and Clarke at 13 (he played in the centres at junior level) – what an awesome display of power running (fck the finesse of the “distributors).
    As an Aussie it would kill me to watch it but what a way to go!

    • Hoss

      I am reliably informed of certain ‘clubs’ in Sydney where, for a fee you can receive said masochistic rewards without inflicting suffering on the Wallabies or the rest of us.

      Ask Yowie on here for the details……

      • Geoffro

        And they’re always full of hard men

      • Yowie

        I reject these intrusions into my privacy.

        What kind of world do we live in where a person cannot engage in perfectly harmless acts between four or five consenting adults wearing officers’ caps and patent leather boots.

        • Reds Revival

          That’s fine Yowie, as long as there is no animal husbandry involved.

        • Yowie

          Of course not. The minotaur was just someone in a costume FFS.

  • Missing Link

    Apart from replacing Toomua, what are we doing about Simmons and Hanigan? They have to be rooming together surely with the constant topic of conversation being how to infringe at mauls.

  • MichaelA

    That’s a terrible shame about Too-Moos. He is a critical player. Still, this is a good opportunity to develop depth in the 12 position, while Matt recovers and comes back stronger than ever next season!

    I like the idea of giving Irae Simone a go at 12. He’s a good age, and he’s done some hard yards at club and super level.

    Otherwise, keep things settled, with O’Connor at 10 and Paisani at 13.

  • Perth girl

    Fergus Lee-Warner and Ollie Aitkins but yes, lock is a problem position for SR AU teams

    • Reds Revival

      I’d like to see Lee-Warner brought into the Wallaby squad next year. I’m also a fan of Stander, and he would add a fair bit of punch to our back row at the moment.

@NathW1997

Loved rugby since the day I could remember, got the nickname Footy to show that, I watch Matt Dunning's dropkick every night before going to bed

