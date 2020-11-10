 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at Swinton’s suspension, Nine’s broadcast innovations, Eddie’s wild tactic and the new member of the Wallabies camp.

Swinton draws four

Lachlan Swinton, Tyrel Lomax and Sam Whitelock

Lachlan Swinton, Tyrel Lomax and Sam Whitelock

Australia and Waratahs flanker Lachie Swinton has had a rough time at World Rugby’s ‘Wheel of Punishment’, handed down a four-match suspension for his high tackle on Sam Whitelock.

Swinton made history, becoming the first Wallaby on debut to be sent for the field for a high tackle that many believed didn’t warrant it in the first place.

However, SANZAAR has thought otherwise, handing him a six-match ban, which was set to be three with an early guilty plea, however, has been bumped up to four due to multiple prior offences.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from his legal representative, Maryjane Crabtree, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13,” Adam Casselden SC said in a statement.

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the fact the Player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to four weeks. The Player was not entitled to a full 50% reduction due to the presence of two prior offences on his record.

“The player is therefore suspended for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 6 February 2021.”

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi faces the panel on Tuesday night (at the time of writing) for his tackle on Wallabies winger Tom Wright.

Fresh start

Water Boy James O'Connor

Water Boy James O’Connor

After securing the broadcast rights for the next three years (with a two-year option), Channel Nine has hinted at a raft of changes and innovations in the hopes of producing an ‘NRL-standard broadcasts’ for Super Rugby and the Wallabies

Nine CEO Hugh Marks has made his desire for innovation very clear in rugba leag, one of the driving forces behind the introduction of the six-again rule which significantly improved the pace of play.

Whilst he concedes that he can’t do the same thing to the laws of a global sport, Nine is eager to lead to way when it comes to transforming how it is broadcasted.

This includes drone technology, up to double the number of cameras, a fresh commentary team and a revamped graphics package, which was one of the key motivators behind Rugby Australia’s unanimous decision to go with Nine.

“We were very impressed with the approach Nine’s production innovation and what they want to bring to the game,” RA chief executive Rob Clarke said.

“I think they feel as though there is a real option to lift the production levels and take it to a new standard.

“I think they’re looking at additional cameras and using additional technology to just enhance the way fans can engage through the broadcast platform.”

This will likely continue into the booth, with names such as Drew Mitchell already considered to be in their plans for the future.

“I’ve had more opinions about commentators in the last two weeks than I care to remember,” Marks said.

“Mind you, it’s better than someone asking me on the sideline about Today show hosts or Richard Wilkins or any of that sort of stuff. It’s nice to have something new and creative to turn your mind to.

“What is going to be the right mix going forward? I will expect you see some change – details of which are yet to be resolved – but we have already started talking to people and I think there are a lot of great people around rugby. There are a lot of good options for us.”

Someone that we definitely know that will be brought in as a consultant is Ben Kimber, which is a great move if anyone has seen his work with The Rugby Ruckus podcast/newsletter (PS. if you need a journo/commentator, let us know)

Explorer Eddie

Cranky Eddie Jones at post-match press-conference. Not impressed with Stephen Hoiles' question

Cranky Eddie Jones at post-match press-conference. Not impressed with Stephen Hoiles’ question

Always one to push the boundaries, Eddie Jones is set to implore a radical change for England’s clash against Georgia.

Thinking outside of the box, Jones has revealed he’s keen to start with nine forwards and six backs in their Autumn Nations Cup opener.

This was a tactic brought in by Jones when he was in charge of Japan, using to success in a previous clash against ‘The Lelos’ in 2015, starting former Reds number eight Henrik Tui on the wing before the 2015 World Cup.

“Georgia are the fathers of wrestling. They are all about manhood and being physical,” Jones said.

“I remember the last time we played them for Japan before the 2015 World Cup, we played them with nine forwards and six backs, such was the strength of their pack.

“We won 13-10. The previous time we played them we were pumped 25-12, so it worked brilliantly.

‘We might consider doing the same again. Ollie Thorley, Ben Earl – there are a number of guys we are trying to make into hybrid players.”

With all sports facing a significant financial strain as a result of the pandemic, Jones is keen to start moulding ‘hybrid players’ with squad sizes diminishing.

“How teams operate will be different. Every sport, particularly rugby, has been blown up through television rights and what will happen is that squads will become smaller and will need more multi-skilled players,” he said.

“We got criticised a lot for playing like Tom Curry, who can play six, seven and No8, but they are the sort of players you’re going to need to have: Jack Nowell being able to play wing or flanker, Ben Earl being able to play flanker or wing.

“So my message would be to learn what you can now, find a way to be active and productive and be ready for the future.”

Vuni’s in

Wallabies pre-kickoff

Wallabies pre-kickoff

The Wallabies are set to welcome a fresh face in camp with former Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu set to join the squad when they reconvene on Wednesday afternoon.

The Herald broke the news on Tuesday that the Fijian flyer is set to join coach Dave Rennie’s squad and begin training with the group on Wednesday, pending COVID testing.

Whilst it may come to a shock to many, this is a regular practice for the Wallabies, who have a history of blooding/drafting players of interest into camp, usually for Spring Tours.

This was used to introduce former Storm teammate and Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete into the set-up, who travelled with the group in 2016 before making his debut 12 months later.

His inclusion should be no indication of a shock debut like certain publications have alluded to, with the report suggesting that it is ‘extremely unlikely’ that he features against Argentina.

Vunivalu will likely use the experience to get back up to speed with the 15-a-side code, having made his name with Auckland rugby nursery Saint Kentigern’s before briefly featuring in the Auckland Blues’ academy squad.

Vunivalu blossomed into one of the NRL’s premier wingers during his five-year, capping his time in the sport with a premiership, scoring a sensational individual, intercept try for the Storm.

Whilst he has admitted in the past that he still harbours dreams of returning back to the Storm, the allure of a gold jersey remains a strong one for the 24-year-old.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t,” he told NZ Herald.

“It would be a dream to wear the green and gold Wallabies jersey.”

Related Items
  • sambo6

    “NRL-standard broadcasts’ for Super Rugby and the Wallabies”……WHOOAAAAAA!!!!….TURN IT UP!!!!!!!!

    • GeorgiaSatellite

      Henceforth, the object previously known as “the ball” shall be referred to as “the football”. No one knows why.

      • Geoffro

        The “ball” or “football” , either or for me.Just dont call the bloody thing the “pill”

    • Missing Link

      “Let’s see that again on the R.M. Williams replay”

    • Geoffro

      I’m pumped.Just need to bring Tina out of retirement

      • onlinesideline

        Tina Arena ?

  • theduke

    After more than a decade of steady decline, something had to change. I’m excited to see some fresh ideas into rugby broadcasting. Drew Mitchell could be a good option. He’s intelligent and has personality.

    I’d also love to see Japan brought closer into the fold so we have some more accessible time zones. Six nations rugby is such a terrific experience. When you’re in Europe in February and can sit in a pub all day to watch three exciting games of rugby back to back, it’s one of life’s great pleasures. Also, a trip to Japan to watch rugby every other year would be great!

    • Geoffro

      heard Billy Meakes calling an NRC game last year,thought he was a natural,dont know if he has aspirations in that direction.Gawd help us if they let The Honeybadger anywhere near it but I wouldn’t be surprised due Nines propensity for having clowns run the sideline commentary.

  • Steve

    Really interested to see how Nine handle the broadcast rights, and whether they are genuinely interested in growing the viewership or whether they think it’s just random shit to put alongside the main course of League. I’m a little bit nervous about how much they consign to streaming.

    Question to those in Aus (I’ve been offshore for 10 years now) – Is streaming considered more or less equivalent to broadcast TV now? Do platforms like Stan come built into new TV’s so you can easily switch over? If so I guess I’d be less worried about the distinction.

    Re: Swinton’s suspension, nothing was ever going to be different, quite clearly a red card leading to quite clearly a suspension under current law interpretation. I’d rather that than hearing stories of ex-players suffering debilitating TBI, so certain ex-players and commentators can go ahead and fk off.

    • Missing Link

      Despite not buying a new TV for a while, I think my 7 year old TV has Stan as one of the apps. It’s nothing that purchasing a chromecast for around $50 can’t fix though.

      • Steve

        Thanks – so not exiled completely then.

        I asked my 70yo Dad and he’d never heard of it but since he asked me what the Netflix button on his new TV remote was going to do if he pushed it, he may not be the best barometer.

    • GeorgiaSatellite

      Fair cop re Swinton. Let’s hope the same standards are applied in the other hearing, because it was a nigh-identical incident. Now that I think about it, maybe Tu’ungafasi should get a longer spell for “setting a bad example to the new caps”.

  • Missing Link

    Well I’ve been AWOL for a few days, I wish I could say I’ve been celebrating the win for 3 days straight and my head hurts, but sadly no, I’ve been flat out with work. Nevertheless what a win, it was by no means pretty but I believe some boys became men on Saturday night.

    First of all I was proven wrong within 3 minutes as Hodge put in that kick to Banks who found Wright to score. I said last week that Wright wouldn’t see much ball with Hodge at 10, but it was good to see the Wallabies play no frills test rugby and it worked. Of course there were some mitigating factors like NZ selection shuffles and a few cards in the mix, but it was good to see NZ called out when it came down to the dark arts of slapping the ball out of the 9’s hands when you’re lying on the ground.

    Anyway, I thought Tom Wright had a great debut as well as Swinton, minus the card, he put on some serious hits to keep the pressure on NZ and Koroibete was literally everywhere. I just wish we had a solution for Simmons and Hanigan. This week, Lolesio then had the opportunity to come on and play his own game and he looked so much better than he did last week, obviously it’s a different situation and hopefully got over his nerves because he didn’t look out of place. not a bad effort scoring a try in your debut and beating the All Blacks in your second outing.

    speaking of, it’s good to see Rennie get a win. playing your first 4 games, all against NZ, to come away with a win and a draw isn’t bad at all considering it could have been 0-4, he just needs to build on it, adapt and improve, and not fall into doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. I think that’s where cheika ended up in the end. series losses to england and ireland and getting bundled out of RWC2019, and probably thinking “I don’t know how this is happening, let’s do it all over again next week boys”.

Rugby
@NathW1997

Loved rugby since the day I could remember, got the nickname Footy to show that, I watch Matt Dunning's dropkick every night before going to bed

Related Items

More in Rugby