Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at the Wallabies changing up their processes, Will Genia’s big idea to revamp rucks, potential Wallaby changes and the son of a Wallabies legend signs with the Reds

Avoiding insanity

Reece Hodge  chips for Tom Wright's try

A wise man once said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

After their second disappointing draw in five games, the Wallabies are looking to revamp their preparations and processes as they look to avoid a similar result on December 5.

Following their 15-all draw to Argentina, assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has conceded that they were a ‘little naïve’ with their tactics towards the back-end of the game, allowing the Pumas to come back and steal a draw.

“They were dead, with 20 minutes to go, they were gone, but we opened the door up,” Wisemantel told reporters on Tuesday.

“We were tactically a little naïve, lacked discipline – so it’s the one that got away.”

Looking to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, Rennie and co have looked to mix up their preparations ahead of their final match of the Tri-Nations on December 5.

The side has moved away from its Hunter Valley base, moving towards their usual Sydney hub in Coogee.

Along with this, their review process has undergone a major overhaul, with players allocated 20-minute footage of the game to analyse and break-down in four separate groups.

Wisemantel was hopeful that this could provide the necessary ‘nuggets’ that could turn around their fortunes and keep their hopes of a Tri-Nations title alive.

“We broke the game down into four 20-minute quarters and throughout the whole squad, they were divided into four groups and each were given a portion,” he explained.

“They then had to review what was good and what was poor and how we can manage it. It was a long process but at the end of it, I think we ended up with tactical growth which is what we want.

“In those smaller groups everyone gets a voice and from that you get little nuggets of gold.”

Genia’s big idea

Will Genia

Former Wallabies halfback Will Genia has called for an overhaul to the ruck in order to speed up the game.

Genia’s main gripe comes with the ‘caterpillar rucks’ that have emerged, in which teams go full human centipede to try and give the halfback more space to box kick.

Too often, halfbacks go through their options, shopping lists, their post-match plans and which player they can niggle/antagonise at the next scrum before the referee tells them to play the ball.

This would dramatically change under Genia’s law (AKA the actual rule book), which would essentially see the referees enforce the rule that gives scrumhalf’s five seconds to use the ball.

“Isn’t the rule that once the ball is available, the scrumhalf has five seconds to use it?” Genia told The Herald.

“The referee just has to enforce that. Use it or lose it.

“Once the ball is at the back of the ruck and they’re preparing to box kick, the ref will often say use it and he will give them another five, six, sometimes 10 seconds to use it. In that time, that’s when the teams set up the caterpillar ruck.

“That’s the way to eradicate it. Just enforce the law.

“After five seconds, I think it should just be play on. The ball’s out. (The defending team) can put pressure on the ball, you can run in and grab the ball if you like.”

He believes this would encourage the ball the remain in play as players are forced to make decisions under pressure.

“With the way things are at the moment with the caterpillar ruck – the ball is at the back for 15, sometimes 20 seconds because they want to organise the box kick, elongate the ruck and get the chasers in place,” Genia added.

“If you just eradicate it and make teams use the ball in five seconds, the ball is in play for longer. It forces players to use skill and make decisions under pressure, as opposed to completely taking their time.”

Major changes inbound

Water Boy James O'Connor

Water Boy James O’Connor

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hasn’t been afraid to mix up his side throughout the Tri-Nations, with the new coach set to make major changes for next weekend’s clash against the Pumas

With the side enjoying a week off, Rennie has already culled the squad, with Suliasi Vunivalu, Isi Naisarani, Jermaine Ainsley and Cadeyrn Neville sent home from the final two weeks of camp.

Anisley is set to head straight to New Zealand after signing a deal with the Highlanders for 2021.

One change that looks set to happen is at flyhalf, with James O’Connor set to be cleared to return after an injured foot.

“He’s good…James is going well,” assistant coach Scott Wisemantel said.

“He has been terrific for the team and the coaching staff with his feedback, his thoughts. He’s definitely matured.

“We’re hopeful. I can’t give you a definite yes or no at the moment but he has started rehab running, he’s back on the park and we’re hopeful.”

Another change that we could see is at the blindside flanker position, as Rennie looks the lock down his future no. 6.

With front-runner Lachie Swinton still suspended, Rennie has continued to swap and change, last using Ned Hanigan who got a less than ideal write-up from fans after his performance on Saturday.

This could see the likes of Liam Wright thrust into the starting line-up, with Pete Samu still on the outer for some strange reason.

Along with this, Rennie is apparently weighing up whether to recall Tate McDermott to the line-up, with the Reds halfback arguably the best running half in the squad.

Like father, like son

Hamish Stewart embraced post try Reds v Rebels 2020 Super Rugby (CREDIT: Brendan Hertel/QRU)

The Reds are set to receive a major boost after securing the signature of Tom Lynagh – the son of former World Cup-winning Wallaby, Michael.

The 17-year-old has been based in England, making his name for Harlequins and in the England Academy, finishing his schooling at Epson College before heading to Queensland in the middle of next year.

The youngest Lynagh was looking forward to linking up with Brad Thorn and the rest of the Reds squad, eager to continue his development in his home state until at least the end of the 2023 season.

“I am very excited about joining the Reds next year,” Tom Lynagh said.

“I have been watching the team develop over the past few seasons form here in the UK. There are some really exciting young players playing a good style of rugby.”

According to The Australian, the deal came after the legendary Wallaby nagged advised his son to send a highlights package to Australian clubs, which immediately got the attention of Reds GM Sam Cordingley.

“We were pretty keen to move on it,” Cordingley said. “You need as many good No.10s in your program as possible.

“We had done some background on him and knew he was a fair player. The [highlights] package that was there was just a part of the [due] diligence we did around him.

“We have Australian coaches in the current system that have some experience over there in England that knew Tom and we were pretty keen to progress.”

He follows a drastically different pathway to his brother Louis, who has denounced his Australian heritage as he looks to play for Aussie Eddie and the English.

  • Huw Tindall

    Guess we’ve got to roll the dice in the final game, pending the result this weekend, if we’re a chance to get some TRC silverware. Central to that is scoring points and having JOC back should help with that. Big fan of what Hodge brought but there wasn’t enough on field leadership around him to help direct traffic properly and capitalise on opportunities. Maybe Hodge at 15 as he’s almost too handy to leave out of the team???? Tate on the bench should also help to open things up as the game goes on. Gordon was a conservative pick and probably the right call for the last game as we just needed to win…now we need to win big a guy like Tate comes into the reckoning. No easy answers at 6. Wright should start or be out of the 23. He isn’t an impact player. Valetini has done OK but not been blown away by his contribution on the bench. Ned is good bench cover. Jeese it’d be nice to have LSL and Swinton avaialble. Getting ahead of ourselves here. Let’s see what this weekend’s game throws up first.

    Also, this Tom Lynagh kid looks like a Bernie Larkham in his highlights video. Such elusive running for a relatively small statured bloke. Hope he does well in the Queensland system.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’d have Hodge at 15. While he has a lot of experience in other positions I don’t actually think he’s that good at any of them. I think that not only are there others who are better for every position, I think there are players who are better in their secondary position as well

      • Mike D

        I’d have Hodge as bench cover if we have JOC at 10. I like his kicking but I think his game would improve by seeing how JOC runs the back line, now he’s had a couple of games there. Comes on at the 60 minute mark for some long range penalty goals.
        I like Banks at FB. And the rest of the back line is pretty good.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I do t think Hodge is good enough to play anywhere but 15 very well, so if he’s not that then he’s not in my 23

  • If splitting the review down like that works, great. Part of me can’t help feel there’s going to be some fun in there. What happens if you assign a starting prop to review the last 20 when he’s not playing say? I mean that’s clearly a daft sort of thing to do, but you’ve got to manage it. What do you do if a player had a good game, then two real howlers in the last 10 minutes? Put them in that group so they can comment on that, or leave it to others to comment on?

    However, if they’re seeing an improvement in their learning processes that’s good. The obvious question has to be, will that lead to an improvement in performances on the pitch though?

    To bang an old drum, i don’t want to hear “we trained well.” We heard it from Hoss last week, rather than the coach, so we all believed it. We still do. But where was the performance. As I said yesterday, we call them cattle, a term I personally dislike, but they performed like cattle. Where was the top 2 inches? Or 5 cm I guess I should call it. We’re meant to be H. sapiens sapiens and that sapiens bit means thinking. Where, exactly, did anyone show any signs of thought? Of remembering the plans?

    Coming up with nuggets and plans to improve it great, but it has to translate to actions on the pitch guys.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m pretty sure the coaching team have the skills to create an action but starting to wonder if the players have the ability to put the plan into action or to keep it going when they’re tired and under pressure. They need a mental skills coach

      • Geoffro

        They need a better captain

      • Mike D

        The process of reviewing the game like this is not only about “finding nuggets of gold”. Yes that will happen. But more importantly the players will start to assess their actions, individually and as a group, against the standards of the game plan. That drives the mindset of sticking to the plan because failure is seen as deviation from plan. The players start to internalise the ideas and concepts espoused, and that leads to incremental improvement.

        I suspect eventually they get good enough to assess themselves in game and determine critical points where moving away from the plan will achieve results, then have the discipline to revert to plan.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          You have to allow a culture of making mistakes is ok as long as you learn from them and don’t keep doing them or it won’t work

        • UTG

          Well said. I’d go further and say the process of players reviewing the game is not about “finding nuggets of gold” at all. The coaches and analysts will still do their normal review, this is just supplementary. As you said, the reason for these sessions is to get the players to identify what worked and what didn’t work and what they need to do in similar situations in the future. Player run review sessions are also hardly novel, they’re done from schoolboy level up.

        • Reds Revival

          I must admit that I have attended numerous staff training sessions, conducted by experts, that divide the participants into groups, to identify and solve problems. While these are always fun, I haven’t seen any of them make a significant difference to team behaviour going forward (but maybe that is just a reflection of the companies that I worked for).

        • Reds Revival

    • Crescent

      Love it EP – hit the nail on the head. We already saw some nuggets on the weekend, more than enough in my books. It was all about the top 2 inches. Lack of respect for an opposition that would not go away, failure to increase scoreboard pressure in the first half, and a lack of nous on closing out the game by building pressure through possession in the right parts of the field.

      I won’t say much more – it was frustrating to enough to deal with on the day – but completely agree that is now boils down to the actions on match day.

    • onlinesideline

      Agree – I was thinking about the leadership discussion here yesterday and really while it has its place, shouldnt the most important thing be that ALL players on the park are on the same page. Yes a couple of guys need to be barking orders to crystalize intentions but one thing “Ruuchie” said more than once was that he didn’t really speak that often to the team during the match. He always said that a well organised team should know what to do. If there was problems with effort or commitment to getting your man, thats when he stepped in.

      • Yowie

        Although if a flanker did need to speak to his team, he would need to orient himself in the ruck in such a way that the team can hear him better.

  • Seb V

    In regards to Tate McDermont “with the Reds halfback arguably the best running half in the squad” This is incorrect. No-one is arguing. He IS the best running halfback in Australia. Its the other parts of this game that may need improving.

  • Steve

    I was thinking about this halfback ‘use it’ call as well. The law says:

    When the ball has been clearly won by a team at the ruck, and is available to be played, the referee calls “use it”, after which the ball must be played away from the ruck within five seconds.

    Not once have I ever seen the ‘use it’ call at the point the ball has clearly been won and is available – only ever when the ball is sitting under the last foot with the halfback standing over the top of it. It’s pretty obviously a misapplication of the current law (as you say) so should be super easy to stamp out. The call of ‘use’ should be the moment the ball is visible and isn’t being contested.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      And call ball out so the defence can come up

      • Reds Revival

        I think that would pretty much end Nick White’s career!! He loves drawing out the box kick for as long as possible.

  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Thanks Nathan, although I hope Louis Lynagh hasn’t DEnounced his Aussie heritage, merely REnounced it. :-) Good luck to young Tom.

    • Yowie

      People should be more careful to not use an erogenous word.

  • Alister Smith

    Very sad to see the reports that Christophe Dominici has died overnight. A wonderful player to watch. RIP

    • onlinesideline

      stories like that are very sad indeed.

    • IIPA

      Concur – a great player and part of some really good French backlines

  • onlinesideline

    Wonder what the reviews are like post victory as compared to post defeat when the victory was by 2 points. Was the victory after the win against ABs as intense as review post Argies draw. Does a succesful kick on the bell have a big effect. Yes winning is “pretty much” everything in rugby but should it be everything when it comes to reviews ? The missed kick on Saturday will be a blessing in disguise one would think as the last 20 was forgettable even if Hodgey stuck the kick. Until we are putting teams to the sword by 15-20 points at the whistle, keep our foot on throats once we have leads, scoring tries and making goals in the same game, we ain’t at Wallaby Nirvana. Rennie is definitely allowed this season as a grace period to get us on that path.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m pretty sure the review process covers the good and bad regardless of a win, draw or loss. There’s always lessons to be learnt and mistakes to be rectified

      • onlinesideline

        Then one could ask the question “Why the HELL didn’t they learn from the previous tests / reviews after being in the same position” They were not dissimilar games.

        • UTG

          Why have the ABs consistently struggled against a defensive side that forces them to create their own play? Why didn’t they learn from their previous mistakes? Why does Steve Smith average less against left-arm finger spinners? Has he not tried to fix these issues?

          Professional sport is hard. Nothing is fixed after a review session. Too many Wallaby supporters got caught up in the idea that all of the ills in Australian Rugby were created by Cheika and replacing him would lead to instant success. Unsurprisingly, this has not been the case.

          Now, after a draw against a side that made NZ look dead average the week before, there’s gnashing of teeth, calls for certain players to be punted back to club rugby, and sweeping generalisations that the side has no smarts.

          Of course, it was disappointing to draw a game we should have won comfortably but there were many signs that we are on the right track. Petaia’s no try, Paisami puts in a deft kick and catches the rush defence on the hop. Koroibete’s no try, Paisami shapes to kick again but instead hits Hodge on the loop and the Pumas are caught short out wide. In both instances, careful manipulation of the defence that demonstrated nous and match-awareness.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Not winning any games in 2018 is up there. You have to have a culture that allows for honest reviews, accepts mistakes and puts in place some learnings and that takes time to develop

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan. I’m not so sure there will be any major changes. I’m thinking Rennie will already be focussing on 21 and looking at what he needs to work on with the Super coaches so he can be better next year. It could be that he’ll do the “fuck it” let’s roll the dice and while I think a lot of supporters would support that, I’m not so sure that RA or some of the power brokers in NSW & QLD would not use this as a way to dig at him, something he’ll be well aware of.

    I like Genia’s idea but I think rather than call use it, call “ball out” that’d get things moving. I also think that maybe a law where a ball has to be more than 75% covered to be considered in a ruck. Can’t do that with a caterpillar.

    If Lynagh is half as good as his dad he’ll be awesome. Looking forward to seeing him in red and maybe gold one day

    • Greg

      Ball out would do it.

      There would be some stunned 9s for a while… but they would learn quickly.

      • Yowie

        There would be some stunned 9s for a while

        Does a No9 shut up while stunned?

        • Greg

          from experience….. No

  • mortlucky

    The SAS Australia subtitles person/AI appears to be unfamiliar with Badger’s turn of phrase. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b51efdd215fbb783165c917d466be76668a3b1526e37b4f1932d49a0198a366e.jpg

  • IIPA

    Pretty average dig at Hanigan here… just another lazy pile on frankly. He was far from our worst player and the cold hard truth is Valentini and Wright have just been okay when played.

    Honestly I thought the key moment of the match was Tom Wright being replaced by Daugunu. That spoke of a coach with pre ordained substitution plans irrespective of context. Wright has been close to our best, looked dangerous and cleaned up some shit. Marika meanwhile was midway through yet another chapter of ‘When Diamond turns to Rock’. Why replace the one guy who was making positive contribution after positive contribution.

    It was a disappointing moment where I realised Rennie ain’t the Messiah.

    • Greg

      I think that was a turning point as well.

      Then he ran into contact and was turned over. Put it down the other end and in space. Argh….

  • Yowie

    From an article on Nigel Owens approaching his retirement (https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/nov/24/nigel-owens-get-back-to-the-referee-reffing-the-game-rugby-union )

    “I remember promising, as a surprise, to referee an U12s game between Pencoed and Cwmbran, the day after a European fixture between Leicester v Ulster. The look on the kids’ faces was a picture. Well, apart from one little winger sat in the corner. ‘I do hope,’ he said to me, ‘that you’re going to referee this game better than you did last night’s.’”

    • Keith Butler

      Out of the mouths of babes – classic. Nigel would have been proud of that one. Always thought he was a decent ref who comes out with pithy comments of his own.

      • Yowie

        I’ve always been a fan.

        There are a few Nigel Owens highlights reels floating around on youtube that are usually good for a chuckle. One of my favourites was after a wonky lineout throw:

        “I’m straighter than that throw”

        • Keith Butler

          Just been reviewing on you tube. Another classic to two front rows “ if you don’t like scrummaging you’re in the wrong position” – brilliant.

  • Mart

    Oconnor to 10 Hodge to 15

  • Reds Revival

    It will be good to see what a difference JOC2.0 makes to the rhythm and functioning of the backline. Very happy to see Tate back in the mix for the next game. Hopefully he gets a decent run.
    With all of Rennie’s trialling at 6, I would really love to see him tinker with 7, to see how much of a difference it makes.

  • Reds Revival

    Great to see the signing of Tom Lynagh. The Reds are building a formidable backline (to go with their formidable forward pack). I will be curious to see whether they play Paisami or Hamish Stewart at 12 next year. Stewart can feel hard done by if he is bumped to the bench, as he was a fringe WB squad member for mine.

