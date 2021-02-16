 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at Suli’s slip-up, the battle between the generations of fly-halfs, a Wallabies legend’s shock proposition for Jordy Petaia and the surprise additions to Stan’s commentary team.

Suli’s slip up

Reds prized recruit Suilasi Vunivalu will miss the opening game of the season after the QRU issued him with a one-game suspension.

As well as this, he was handed a $10,000 fine for an incident involving a security guard at a Brisbane venue on January 30, allegedly striking a security guard in the face while intoxicated.

Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) confirmed the news at a press conference on Tuesday, with RA Director of Rugby Scott Johnson’s face saying it all.

“Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane,” a statement confirmed.

“The matter is ongoing before the court and will be reviewed by RA and QRU once it is resolved.

“In the interim, the QRU have taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday’s match against NSW Waratahs for bringing the club and the game into disrepute.

“The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of $10,000 and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support.”

The former Storm winger was incredibly embarrassed and humbled by the incident, apologising to all parties.

“I wanted to speak today and not hide away but I am constrained with what I can say today as the matter is ongoing before the court,” he said.

“I am embarrassed to be in this position and I apologise to the QRU and my teammates.

“I apologise to the fans and the rugby community, especially in Queensland. I understand the position the QRU have taken. They expect a high standard from players and staff.”

The Fijian-born Vunivalu came to rugby with high regards, having won two premierships and scored 86 tries in his 111-game career with the Melbourne Storm.

Petaia’s position push

Jordy Petaia 2 Brumbies v Reds Super Rugby 2020 (Photo Credit QRUBrendan Hertel)

Legendary Wallabies centre Tim Horan believes that the Wallabies and Reds should look to play Jordan Petaia at 15.

Petaia seemed to find a home in Rennie’s side at outside centre, however, struggled towards the back-end of the season.

However, Horan believes that the current lack of depth at fullback opens up the potential for the 20-year-old to shift back to 15 in time for the 2023 World Cup.

“The big thing I think for Australian rugby is that no-one’s grabbed that 15 jersey,” Horan told WWOS

“Tom Banks had a good opportunity last year but didn’t really grasp it, Dane Haylett-Petty has had a go but since Kurtley (Beale) came out of that jersey there hasn’t really been someone to grab it with two hands.

“So I think you look at Jordan Petaia at the Reds and what do you do at 15? Is his best position 13 and Hunter Paisami at 12 or do you say OK, well how much does Dave Rennie have an influence on wanting to push players into different positions?

“I think that would be a great spot for him. He’d have to do a lot of work on his kicking in the next couple of years but you’ve got to look at who is potentially going to be your 15 at the World Cup – you’ve got time.”

Whilst he doesn’t currently have the kicking game to play in the position, Horan believes that it would allow him to get further involved in the action, producing another bold take as to who would replace him at 13.

“He’s our best attacking weapon and it gives him more freedom. I don’t mind him on the wing but I find he gets a little bit… not lost on the wing but sometimes you can’t get involved and we’ve got enough wingers,” he said.

“There’s James Ramm on the wing, you could move him in.

“There’s options there but I just think we’ve got to look at those types of players – you need to find a position. 13 might be his (Petaia’s) spot but you need to find a position where he gets his hands on the ball more than any other position in the backline apart from 9 and 10.”

Generational face-off

Will Harrison dives for the line Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)

Will Harrison was just nine when an 18-year-old James O’Connor burst onto the scene, becoming the second-youngest Wallaby in history.

Twelve years on, the pair are set to face off to kick-off the 2021 season of Super Rugby AU in the code’s new broadcast deal with Nine & Stan Sport.

Harrison has emerged as one of the players to watch following his impressive form for the Waratahs, who are set to kick off their season against O’Connor and the Reds on February 19.

This earned him selection in Dave Rennie’s extended squad for the Tri-Nations, allowing him to learn from the likes of O’Connor and Rebels flyhalf Matt Toomua.

Having grown up idolising these players, Harrison admits that he was a sponge when he entered the camp, looking to make use of the valuable experience.

“Being around players like Matt Toomua and James O’Connor who have done a lot in their footy careers and have been specialist in multiple positions. I was really a sponge in there and picked up a lot of information,” O’Connor told media/myself.

“Those coaches as well, Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel, they have immense experience and they’ve been drip-feeding them into me.

“I was there in the background really learning and making the most of the experience. It was one of those things that money can’t buy.

“I’m really looking forward to showcasing what I’ve learnt from the last six months into Super Rugby AU.”

O’Connor’s influence on Australian rugby has been felt for a decade, with players who used to idolise him like Harrison now coming for his spot in the Wallabies set-up.

Whilst Harrison has got the best of the Reds and O’Connor in their past two meetings, including last week’s trial win in Narrabri, the 21-year-old had nothing but praise for his opposite number.

“He’s a really good fella and a great footballer. He’s done a lot for the game in his long career for Australian rugby,” he said on O’Connor.

“He’s a player I like coming against. I’ve had a pretty good record against him last year, I felt really confrontable in the Super Rugby AU game in round one and then we obviously had the good win against them last year.

“Hopefully we can continue the momentum from Narrabri. I know he wasn’t playing but I’m really looking forward to playing against him.”

Hurt not heal

Stan Sport has added to their commentary line-up, with the main surprise being the inclusion of former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

He joins everyone’s favourite winger (just ask him) David Campese as the streaming platform confirmed their crew ahead of Friday’s kick-off.

Cheika would have every right to be as bitter as certain previous broadcasters were behind the mic given the way he was marched out of the job/country (I’ll die on this Cheika hill, tell him someone else that could get Foley and Simmons to a WC final, I’ll wait).

However, he looks at the role as a chance to help educate/inform a fresh audience on the nuances of rugby and everything that makes it unique/great.

“I think the less judging that goes on while people are on TV or in the media in general the better. That might be the domain of others,” Cheika told the Herald.

“For me, it will be giving those who are watching a better experience of the game because we want the game to be popular and people to watch it, the ups and the downs.

“I can’t see myself on the microphone asking questions but giving people who are watching the game a different view on the game and insights into what might be happening in the background and on the field.”

The most recent Wallabies coach provides an insight into the current crop of players that not many can provide, which will start on Friday for the season opener between the Waratahs – the team he coached to a Super Rugby title in 2014 – and the Reds.

“[If a] footy player walks out on the field looking not to play well, I know that. I know that from the inside,” Cheika said.

“The guys here at Stan and Nine want a really authentic coverage. I don’t think they want commentators guessing on what’s going on or what could be happening or even judging. That’s for others in the performance side of the game. It’s about explaining the game and what could be happening to the viewer, not commenting about the player.

“If I’m lucky enough to sit in on a match that Australia is playing, there’s two teams that we’re talking about. What I think I can give to viewers is an explanation of what people could be thinking, even with the stuff that doesn’t eventuate.”

  • Steve

    Thanks Nath and looking forward to the start of a new season.

    Re: Petaia, I’m still unconvinced at this point in the Wallabies context and believe the Wallabies would have done better with Kuridrani at 13 last year. I’d like to see him at 15 and think he could succeed there but he really needs to make the step from ‘supremely talented’ to a ‘supreme player’. He’s still young and there is plenty of time to make the step, but Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper never could. Fingers crossed.

    As for Cheika and Campo – could they have picked a more eloquent, thoughtful and well-balanced duo than these two?
    Let me answer that for you: Yes they could. From literally anywhere.

    • Jason

      I think with Jordie he’s not (yet) got the skill set to really play 15. He could move in that direction sure, but I don’t think he’s plug and play even just at Super level. I could see it one day, but I don’t think I’d buy it just yet.

      Also I think to say Quade (or Beale) never made that step up is a bit disingenuous. Quade lead his team to win a Super Rugby title. Beale was a key player for the Waratahs. I don’t know how much more you could expect from them. Beale was always inconsistent, but I think Quade just wasn’t the same after that foot/ankle injury or whatever it was.

      Re-CC can’t agree more. Cheika is a very very poor choice IMO Campo I’d have tolerated, but we moved on from Cheika let him go coach league or whatever he’d done enough damage to Rugby in this country for now at least.

      • Yowie

        Beale was always inconsistent…

        Although, ironically, he was reliable at that.

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Yes, and I was pleased to learn that he’d grabbed something with both hands.

        • Jason

          I disagree, in Europe he was actually fairly consistently good.

    • Huw Tindall

      I’d don’t know about Campo. He doesn’t give a shit and has put plenty of noses our of joint at the old school tie club over the years so he’s alright in my book. Also, he worked for Super Sport in South Africa for years while he was over there with his family so he knows his way about the TV circuit. He and Chek aren’t lead commentators or anything so as a single voice on a panel why not? Perhaps more importantly it’s more eyes on the game and that can only be a good thing. Generates clicks and chat. Job done.

    • Westo

      Genius re Campo and Cheiks.

  • Jason

    Suli being out for game one takes away a lot of the headaches for team selections you slot Jordie onto the wing, and a Stewart / Pisami center combination. But when you’ve got JOC, Stewart, Pisami, Petiai, Vunavalu, Daugunu, & Campbell, all deserving of selection, all (hopefully) pushing for Wallabies selection, who do you send to the bench. I think Jordie is probably the last in that pecking order, but perhaps he plays 15 and you use Campbell as that spark plug off the bench.
    But Thorn should be letting Suli off with a warning on this one because he’s made Brad’s job much easier.

  • Ian Rodger

    I don’t thin 15 would Petaia’s best position at the reds. Campbell was one of the reds best last season and was close to the making the wallabies squad. Where would you play him?

    • Huw Tindall

      Not 15 until he shows skills under the high ball and a first rate kicking game. Honestly it’s just to get clicks and eye bas ahead of the season kick off. Would take a lot of this with a grain of salt. Gets people talking but that’s the point!

      • Westo

        Although I know what Horans trying to do here, we need to allow JP more time in the seat as THB his first two season were marred by injury. Last year was solid with some great moments, but still has plenty of room to grow. What more time will offer him as a 20yo is exactly this. Don’t play musical chairs like we have seen for 5 years with Cheika.

        • Huw Tindall

          For sure. Needs a “body of work” as Morgan Turinui says before he’s a roll up start for the Wallabies. That and a body that works, poor bloke is less reliable than a genuine Czech Skoda from the 70s.

    • idiot savant

      If they want him to play anywhere but wing I think he has to be sent back to club football to learn. Wing is the only position he has played with distinction and his roaming capacity there makes him a weapon. He was terrible at 13 for the Wallabies last year and super rugby and test rugby is not the place to learn a position. The NRC would be perfect for him to learn but that avenue no longer exists.

      • Hoss

        All true, but i am prepared to offer the kid some latitude given the loss of his father, covid and the weight of expectations of the wider Rugby community. His on field efforts towards the end of the year, to me, aligned with a fatigued, confused and hurting mind / soul. Plus, he is still a kid – still finding his way somewhat in how the big ol world works – let alone the relentless exposure and expectations on a professional rugby kid.

        To paraphrase my favourite ever Treasurer – last years was the rugby recession he had to have – this kids a star, we need patience and to nurture him and the world will be ours.

        • Yowie

          Did you happen to see “Keating the musical” when it was on circa 2006?

          I don’t usually go to musicals (not that there’s anything wrong with that – ahem) but it was p!ss-funny.

          Eg “I wanna do you slowly” sung in a Barry White style.

        • Hoss

          No – one of the great regrets of my Dr Paul-loving career. Yesterday bought myself and Mrs Hoss tickets to Ben Elton in Newcastle in April – went home psyched – said we’ll have a date night, dinner, show and babysitter – the response – ‘who’s Ben Elton’ – i retired to the den for the evening.

        • Yowie

          Looks like some compulsory viewing as homework is in order. Eg all Young Ones and selected Blackadder seasons.

          I’ve yet to meet a female who can stand The Young Ones, so let me know how Mrs Hoss goes with it.

          There is a bit in “Keating the musical” where this big bloke in outrageous drag comes out to sing a risqué solo. It took me a few seconds to realise it was Alexander Downer.

          Also, the Gareth Evans Cheryl Kernot played out via duet to the effect of “Oh heavens Evans! I’m in peril Cheryl!”

        • Brumby Runner

          Yes. Still get a laugh when I think of it. A really top show.

        • idiot savant

          Im moved (and a little confused) by your compassion for a boy from north of the Tweed. You make a good point about the extenuating circumstances. But I haven’t seen anything from him in a 13 jersey yet that convinces me thats his position. If it is, he needs quality coaching away from the limelight.

  • onlinesideline

    I have nothing against Cheika as a bloke (besides picking a certain player again and again and again and again….even after losing and then losing and then losing with that same player) but common bloody sense would tell you that after hearing him for 5 years as our national coach, maybe just MAYBE the rugby community would like to go with a fresh face or two and a fresh voice or two. I mean as the saying goes, “you don’t have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing around er’ ” And the wind is blowing in direction of a new phase, new coach, new broadcasters, new commentators and what do they do, yep they bring in a guy that we have had a gutful of because he oversaw our worst win/loss ration since the Winston Churchhill era. I mean talk about NOT being sensitive to the mood of the day / community. Its just unfricken believable. I honestly think some people (decision makers) walk around in a complete alien world. Its actually scary.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I’m gobsmacked with this decision. I can see a lot of games with no sound if he starts burbling his indecipherable crap again. It just beggars belief that a guy with the worst record of any Wallabies coach ever and one who I personally will never forgive for taking the Wallabies so low is brought on board. I can see this being a total disaster

      • Yowie

        After the first 40 minutes of indecipherable babble this Friday night:

        Campo: ‘Cheiks, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, but I was thinking of a new role for you in the second half and for the rest of the year’

        Cheika: ‘Right’

        Campo: ‘Erm, I’d like you to keep an eye on the corner flags and make sure nobody steals them’

        Cheika: ‘Oh, thanks God for that, I thought you were gonna give me something completely stupid to do (ya-know-what-I-mean), but, wow, watching the corner flag, it’s a big responsibility’

        (apologies to Linehan & Matthews)

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Exactly. What a dumb fucken decision

      • laurence king

        Wasn’t there some sort of outcry about the man? The very rugby public that they are trying to engage generally, genuinely could go for the rest of their lives quite happily without ever hearing his name in association with rugby. Am I wrong here?

        • Yowie

          He still has some supporters out there.

          Let’s hope they don’t both storm Rugby Australia HQ.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          MARGA – Make Australian Rugby Great Again

        • laurence king

          At least Trump hasn’t screwed up Australian rugby

        • Yowie

          Perhaps he did. Is there an unexplained $130,000 in their budget?

          EDIT – sorry, you said “screwed with”. Doh!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          No you’re not wrong

      • I’ve heard him commentate.

        Worse than his coaching.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hard to imagine but true. What a complete arse

        • Well you’ve had the pleasure now. What are your thoughts on the actual experience?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          To be fair I’m neutral. I don’t think he adds anything but he was kept out of commenting during the play which was my big fear. If they just keep him for the inane bullshit that they all spew before and after the game and at halftime then I couldn’t care less.
          How are you coping over there mate? I hope you’re staying safe

    • Huw Tindall

      Welcome back for another year mate. Still the only person repping Wallaby Gold in Hungary?

      • onlinesideline

        yep – but thats a changin soon mate. Im going crazy and it aint changing till end of year. Have decided to fly the coop – Dubia looks good.
        How bout you mate ? UK looks absolutely torturous. We have shopping malls open, not that I go but you guys…prisoners.

        • Huw Tindall

          Off to Dubai to hang out with all the influencers! I’ve got a couple of mates there and it looks like one big expat party. Probably good for a year or two if you’re a younger guy and like getting on the lash!

          UK is as crap as it looks and we’ve got Brexit fall out on top of it. At least I got “stuck” in South Africa over Christmas when all these new variants started popping up. At least they goverment hasn’t f#cked up the vaccine roll out so could be some semblance of normality in a couple of months. Was a disaster rugby wise as my London Irish season ticket for their new London stadium converted to 0 games seen live! And now they still haven’t locked in a TV broadcast partner in the UK so going to be VPNing into a free Stan trial this weekend!

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan. Wow! Another league player in the shit for doing something dumb. No surprises there. I really hope some of these league players step up but considering the only 2 I’ve ever seen be really good are Thorn and SBW I’m expecting another one who will score some good tries at times, get lost and out of position on the field, miss tackles and give away 3 tries for everyone he scores for the first 4 years. However, be fast tracked into the Wallabies where he’ll do the same and be given credibility that is never earned, you know like Koriobete. I really wish Australian rugby would lose their over rated fascination for these average players and spend more on developing the good players they already have.
    Rant over!

    • Greg

      Happy New year KRL.
      “score some good tries at times, get lost and out of position on the
      field, miss tackles and give away 3 tries for everyone he scores for the
      first 4 years.”
      I was trying to think exactly who you were thinking of…. but it has been such a long list, including he who will not be named.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Thanks Greg. Happy New Year to you too mate.

    • Ads

      HNY mate. I think a few have gone ok but take your point. Jason Robbo was a great convert (I’d prob vote him best in class). Matt Rogers was ok too. Dell was one dimensional, but again ok at what he did. I’d probably have Dell and Matt R (& Izzy) behind Thorn but ahead or equivalent of SBW.

      • Geoffro

        Lote was full value

        • Ads

          Ooh yes absolutely. Forgot him!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Eventually he was. But it took about 4 years and then just as he was producing he got sacked for an off field indiscretion

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Happy New Year Ads, good to see you back

      • Keith Butler

        The term ‘world class’ is often over used but just check out any highlights of Robbo and the term is totally appropriate. I remember being in Oz for the 2003 RWC and that break against the Welsh just wow! Afterburners on, side step beat 4 defenders and delivered a perfect pass to Greenwood for a run in. Turned the game in our favour. He wasn’t nicknamed Billy Whizz for nothing.

        • Ads

          I was living in Blighty in 2003 Keith, not far from the M62 loig corridor. Billy Whizz was the real-deal for sure.

        • Hoss

          Little bastard scored that try in RWC final right in front of where i was sitting – mongrel.

        • Keith Butler

          And the look on his face when he dotted the ball down said it all. Pity that the SDs do not have that talent on the wing now, although Anthony Watson is getting there.

        • Hoss

          As fate would have it Mr Butler i bought tickets to the big dance on e-bay and collected em from a pom in Sydney – thought nothing of it. Got to the game and i was literally sitting in the middle of a sea of white – me and my son in Gold and a better night at the rugby i have never had. They were terrific – good natured ribbing, talked to us all nite, they bought drinks and food for me and Junior Hoss – they were anxious after we scored, confident as they gained control and then nervous with the boot of Flatley, then bloody Johnny’s right boot appeared and they were jubilant – they even hugged us at full time – almost dims the pain – almost.

        • Mica

          One of my favourite players. All the plaudits for the final went to Johnny W, but they wouldn’t have been in that position without Robbos great try.

    • Happyman

      Testify brother

      Rant on always been one of my biggest bugbears.

  • Yowie

    At Gordon Bray’s house:

    *Ring ring*

    “Gordon Bray speaking……..oh hello Channel 9…….yes I am interested. Who are my co-commentators?……Right, I see.”

    *click*

    • Reds Revival

      That is gold, Yowie!

    • Greg

      Hello? hello?

      • Yowie

        “That’s alright guys. Don’t need him. Me and Campo can find out what country town the players’ great aunties are watching the game from know-what-I-mean”

    • Damo

      Good to see you back Mr Y. Levity has been light on in the last couple of months. Just thinking about Gordon Bray having a house makes me smile- he likely doesn’t live in a commentary box . Obviously he needs somewhere to hang photos of “The Taranaki Pig Farmer’ et al.

      • Yowie

        For some reason I pictured Gordon Bray with slippers & dressing gown with one of those old green rotary-dial pre-touchtone phones on a special stand in his hallway.


        Cheers Damo. Great to see you and many others* back for the new season.

        (*including the Waratahs fans, for now)

        • Andrew Luscombe

          But still with the comentator’s headphone and mic on.

        • Yowie

          We would have to ask him if the dressing gown has a Channel 10 logo embroidered on it (or the ABC from way back).

        • Parker

          Gordon Bray lives in a tweed sports coat with leather elbow patches. It’s the one Cyril Towers gave him on a cold day at Gordon Oval. He hasn’t taken it off since.

    • Keith Butler

      Only been here 15 years so had to look up who Gordon Bray was. You can tell I’m a SD.

      • Yowie

        Watching all your rugby on MurdochVision is probably more the issue.

        • Ads

          Does that make more or less sense than WandaVision? I’m still waiting for something to happen on that show!

        • Yowie

          Different things entirely.

          One portrays a fantasy world with constant existential crisis and constructed villains.

          The other is a Marvel Studios take on sitcom tropes over the decades.

  • Greg

    Thanks Nathan and welcome back to everyone.
    Happy New Year!

    Looking forward to a great year this year and plan to invest another $10 a month with Stan.

    No comments at all from me about the recent controversies in the NRL. It just goes on and on and ….

  • Ads

    Greetings!
    – League bloke acts like a twit. Thanks – seeya!
    – Jordan P – I know I’m old and senile, but my recollection was it was only a few short months ago he was dead-set terrible, and whatshisface (the actual 15) was one of our best. Why would you do that Horan?
    – Campo good, cheika bad. Campo has been saying the establishment is crap and our guys have terrible handling skills for years. He’s right! Yeah nah, yeah nah.

  • Hoss

    What a Wednesday it is !

    As a rugby fan i am gobsmacked that Segall is back behind the mic – as a lover of mirth I am completely stoked though. A season fill of clangers and pearlers ahead – can’t wait. Wonder how objective the big man will be come Wallaby game time – especially towards Moses and his selections……..its a car crash waiting to happen.

    ‘Well Campo i’d have picked Spanners there, nowwadimean – i mean how many Cup finals has this bloke coached, he’s obviously got no idea”

    I’d go even further and get him to interview Moses pre & post match – this has ‘spectacle’ writ large all over – its Uncle Joe v the orange one all over agin – great tv.

    You can take the man from mungo, but not mungo from the man – silly lad.

    One story not covered, Jumpin Jack Dempsey off to Glasgow at the end of Super AU season – Tah’s stocks dwindling daily, there’s some cattle left that paddock and i see Dr Tom also threw a few grenades in the offseason towards the new coach. Tahs may need a few early wins to calm the joint down i reckon.

    • Yowie

      NFOS – A lot of the media articles about the Cheika commentating gig quote him at length repeatedly giving assurances that it’s not his intention to judge or criticize.

      “The lady doth protest too much, methinks”

      • Hoss

        I’ve got no doubt of Segall’s passion and knowledge for and of our great game, but surely, somewhere in the dark recesses of his soul lurks a sleeping beast called ‘payback’. And just like the Pfizer magic syrup – its best served at freezing fucking temperatures. And it will appear if the Wallabies do well, not lose – that would be the ultimate slap in the face – winning, not losing – players that underperformed under him or not given a chance or worse still, players he helped develop do well – it’s a lose-lose and great for tv.

        Picture this – Australia win 3-0 against the Tadpoles this winter – McCardle turns to him – ‘why couldn’t you get a result or performance from this side like that Mick – it’s essentially the same players you had’

        • idiot savant

          Ive heard the contract is for 6 years, everything he wants, and he can pick whoever he wants to work with. What could go wrong?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate after his dumb selections and the way he fucked the Wallabies I do question his knowledge of the game. I don’t think he understands the game at all and still thinks it’s all about going hard and being more mongrel than the other team

      • GeorgiaSatellite

        Could be in the realm of his promise not to coach any other national side.

      • Brumby Runner

        I applaud you, sir, for making some small amount of sense out of what he was saying.

    • Greg

      Happy New Year Trev.

      • Hoss

        G’Day Gregor – right back at you, Trev says hello.

    • Keith Butler

      I may well be watching with the sound muted!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I must admit the thought of some of his clangers does seem funny but in all seriousness how can anyone ever take anything he says seriously, that is if you can actually understand WTF he is actually saying. I really don’t get this at all

      • Yowie

        At least he won’t be the current representative of Australian Rugby when he’s mouthing-off incomprehensibly on Stan.

        In contrast, his lack of grace at the last World Cup was embarrassing for the nation.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Different role and position. I don’t think he’ll behave anything like he did as a coach. I’m not sure what he’ll add if anything, but I expect when he’ll be different.

        • Reds Revival

          I hope not. Stan/Nine have just paid for new studios, so I would hate to see him throw a chair through their new set… but I wouldn’t put it past him either.

  • Reds Revival

    I know that there are a few rugby podcast listeners on this site, so if you haven’t had a chance to listen to The Gold Digger Rugby Podcast, it is well worth the effort.
    Instigated by a Wallabies fan who just became fed up with another lacklustre performance (listen to episode 1), he has taken it upon himself to do a documentary on the Golden Era of Australian Rugby, and what we need to do to get back there. Matt offers some intelligent insights and regularly has his interview guests (and me) saying “Good question”. Definitely worth the listen for anyone who has despaired at recent Wallabies performance (which is pretty much all of us).

  • Keith Butler

    All four teams announced but not a peep from GAGR and no Thursday rugby news. Come on guys fingers out!

    • Yowie

      I don’t think they are getting paid to aggregate the news and make it funny (and write articles) at the expense of their day jobs.

  • Ads

    Didn’t McCardle get the arse for saying (and I paraphrase) “how do you polish that turd”?

    • Yowie

      I had to look that up and it didn’t disappoint. From https://www.rugbypass.com/news/the-first-host-of-australian-rugby-on-the-state-of-the-game-foreign-coaches-and-that-turd-comment/

      Q: I take you back to Salta, half-time between Australia and Argentina in the 2018 Rugby Championship and the Wallabies are down 31-7 after playing abysmally. You turn to your colleagues George Gregan and Phil Kearns and question, “How do you polish that turd?” Arguably one of your most forensic comments on a match because it was so authentic, so Australian and so true. Did that comment have any adverse effect on your relationship with staff at Rugby Australia, the Wallabies playing and or coaching group?

      A: That was one of the most stressful weeks of my life because, as many will know by now, I was stood down for the rest of the year over that comment. I, of course, would have preferred my in-built filter was working a little better that morning. It has often been suggested Michael Cheika had a hand in that disciplinary action. My information is that he didn’t. I have also since discussed the incident with Raelene Castle and she tells me she had no issue with comment and suggested it might well have been what many Australian rugby fans were thinking. I am happy to say it didn’t affect my relationship with RA in any way. It wasn’t exactly tasteful on a Sunday morning but I still believe it was a huge over-reaction.

      • Andrew Luscombe

        And the turd did get polished somehow. I would like to see the question asked of Cheika again.

  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    “. tell him someone else that could get Foley and Simmons to a WC final,.,,”

    Bok supporters with a long memory may nominate Bryce Lawrence as someone that can also do it…

