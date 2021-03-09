 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at suspensions for a pair of forwards, Izack Rodda’s return, the motivation guiding the Reds and the return of Matt Giteau

Allan, Andrew get three

Brumbies prop Allan Alaalatoa and Force hooker Andrew Ready will both miss three weeks after they were red-carded during last week wins.

Alaalatoa was sent off just before halftime in the Brumbies’ nail-biting win over the Rebels on Saturday night, collecting with the head of Pone Fa’amausili.

He will miss their GF rematch against the Reds, with Alaalatoa pleaded guilty to the dangerous-tackle charge.

“The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level,” committee chairman Adam Casselden SC ruled.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player’s clean judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to three weeks.”

Ready was handed a similar ban after he decided to replicate the works of Tim Tszyu at Bankwest Stadium, punching Hugh Sinclair in the face during their breakthrough victory.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Michael Tudori, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.12,” Casselden added.

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s clean judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.”

Rodda return

Well well Izack, You could not live with your own decision. Where did that bring you? Back to us?

That’s probably the words that Rugby Australia are saying as Izack Rodda prepares for a return to Australian rugby.

Rodda’s falling out with the Reds saw the young lock sign a deal with French club Lyon, with the deal set to run out at the end of the year.

However, Rodda still harbours a desire to represent the Wallabies, with the towering lock preparing to come home in 2022.

This was been confirmed by The Herald, who revealed that he is set to take a major pay cut to return home, with deals of $300-400k on offer for the 24-year-old.

Despite being from Lismore, Rodda is expected to reject a homecoming with the desperate Waratahs, preparing to sign with the Force.

It has been suggested that Rodda was impressed with their constant pursuit of his services, with the club offering their services to the lock after his Reds departure.

If he signs the deal in time, Rodda could potentially be available for selection as soon as the three-Test series against France in July.

However, the Herald believes that he will more likely be in the mix for a Rugby Championship return later in the winter.

He would join a fellow former Wallaby in the West, with Sitaleki Timani returning to the club as an injury replacement for the remainder of the season.

It’s personal

The Queensland Reds have taken inspiration from Michael Jordan ahead of their GF rematch with the Brumbies, taking the lose personally.

The Reds smell metaphoric blood in the water with Test props James Slipper (knee), Allan Alaalatoa (suspension) and hooker Connal McInerney (broken fibula) set to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Reds are set to welcome back a pair of Wallabies off the back of their bye, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto serving his suspension whilst Brandon Paenga-Amosa has overcome a neck issue.

This has the Reds ready for revenge according to skipper James O’Connor, who echoed the famous words of Michael Jordan whilst speaking to reporters ahead of the game.

“The Brumbies have been the best team in Australia for the last four, five years … but as the GOAT (Michael Jordan) would say ‘we took that personally’ so we’re coming for them,” he said.

“They play a really structured game and they’ve mastered it so that if they lose one cog in the wheel it doesn’t disrupt them too much.

“But they do rely on Allan, on his emotional plays and hits … and for us, that’s probably Lukhan.

“He’s a big leader in our squad and I get a lot of energy from him.”

The battle will likely centre around the two flyhalves, with O’Connor eager for the match-up with his so-called heir-apparent Noah Lolesio.

“I’ll be testing him out and I’m sure he’ll be testing me out with his young legs, but at the end of the day (it’s about) which team won,” O’Connor added.

Git’s return

matt giteau drew mitchell ashely-cooper aac trc cup wallabies all blacks anz

Australian legend Matt Giteau has announced that he will line up for LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby.

He joins after glamorous stints in Japan and Canberra, where he guided Gungahlin to their first GF in 13 years.

“Starting a franchise afresh, the history I have with certain players and staff at the Giltinis and the family feel to this adventure were all big things that persuaded me,” Giteau said.

“And I get to live in one of the coolest cities in the world and experience this with my kids at an age when they’ll remember it.

“To be honest, I felt a bit unfulfilled with the way things ended in Japan and it made me think that just retiring because of ‘age’ was selling myself a bit short.

“Like everyone, I felt that moment this year when sport was taken away (because of the pandemic) so I got excited with the LA offer and realised you are a long time retired.”

Giteau joins a strong Australian contingency, with good mate Adam Ashley-Cooper as well as Dave Dennis, Harrison Goddard, Luke Burton, Angus Cottrell and Billy Meakes joining the Darren Coleman-coached squad.

Admitting that this will be his final challenge, Giteau is looking to make a mark in Hollywood and leave a lasting impression on the young club.

“I still love to play and compete. What will give me just as much satisfaction is helping to create the identity of the Giltinis and developing the potential in some excellent American and international youngsters for the club’s future,” he added.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to speak to (head coach) Darren Coleman about the values he holds dear and how important it is to nurture local American and Canadian players and get them into national teams.

“I’m excited. I know how big sport is in the United States in general and I see Major League Rugby having a real crack to turn the USA into a dominant rugby nation.

“The Giltinis will be out in the LA rugby community to get our fans fully involved.”

  • Adrian

    It’s not just Rugby Australia who aren’t impressed by Rodda.

    The Force can hide him amongst a United Nations of mercenaries,….and I use that term in the nicest possible way.

    Elsewhere he is on the nose with players who voted for and accepted COVID related pay cuts for the common good….and he didn’t

    Say no more

    • IIPA

      Don’t know Adrian I still find your use of that term a little condescending. At what point does a mercenary become a member of the rugby community? A local.

      How many seasons have guys like Brache and Stander been there? Even Thrush who sports the mercenary handlebar moustache is in his third season.

      • Custardtaht

        When he plays for the Waratahs.

      • Ads

        Oh we answered this one last year. Anyone moving to the Force is moving for good reasons – player development, to cuddle quokkas. etc. Everyone moving away from the Force has been poached/stolen and is/was a traitor.

        • sounds fair

        • Yowie

          Turns out the 2007 “quokka shocker” was just those players loving quokkas a bit too much.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      It’s called capitalism mate

      • It’s also cos we have no kiwis to hate on atm.
        Come the TT all will be forgiven

        • Yowie

          To redirect the rage properly, could some ex-All Blacks not do a “Rubbing it in – dissecting tries scored and ruck balls stolen against the Wallabies over the years” speaking tour of the Australian rugby heartland capital cities (plus Melbourne and Perth)?

    • Who?

      I absolutely agree. Except……..

      For him to choose the Force over the Tahs, who are DESPERATE for any sort of impact in the tight five… That’s huge. Not because he’s from Lismore (though I thought it was LSL who was from Lismore, not Rodda?), people in the Northern Rivers often support Qld over NSW (from my experience growing up there). But because he’s EXACTLY what they need as a club.

    • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

      The Force is putting a great squad together however needs to do it in a way to help WA players develop quicker. If local players even train against quality players this can be achieved, however the pressure to win games can be counterproductive in the long run.

  • Steve

    Gits walking that well trodden path from the RWC Final to playing in LA for a team named after a cocktail.
    Hopefully they can gain some traction outside of expatriated colonials, but given the team’s website includes the section ‘What is Rugby?’ they may have some hard work ahead of them.

    It does sound pretty fun though, not gonna lie.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Nathan. It’ll be interesting to see how Rhoda is accepted back by the rugby community as a whole. From comments I’ve seen he may not find it all that welcoming. Personally I don’t have a problem with what he did as long as he accepts that the consequence of that has caused a resentment in some places and he needs to deal with that. I just hope he comes back and demonstrates that he has improved as a player, that he plays well and that he can help others also improve.

    Looking forward to the Reds vs Brumbies, especially how each 10 will bring the outside backs into play and how the teams will create try’s rather than just hope they happen. I’m sure the Reds have worked on their line out maul defence and if they can take this out of the game it’ll make thinks very interesting.

    Good on you Giteau hope your swan song is fun

  • Happyman

    Hi guys Rodda made a business decision around COVID. The Reds offered a pay cut which was a variation of his contract and he chose to look elsewhere. I won’t hold that against him. Nor will I hold it against his agent who I do know. He has always said he gets contract offers for his players and provides the options. Some choose less money for a better situation some choose more money and don’t care.

    Having said that Rodda is well known in rugby circles as being a bit of a di*k which is probably why the reds are not in the race.

    Reds v Bruns on the weekend should be a cracker. With no Slipper or 7 A s it might just be very close.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m actually with you on the Rodda issue more than against but I can see why some people feel he let the side down a bit. I’m not so sure looking after yourself in a time of uncertainty was wrong and having been made redundant by a firm doing the same thing I can see both sides of the argument. TBH I just want to see him playing good rugby here in Australia

    • Chris

      All the players took a pay cut except him and 2 others.

      When he plays the Reds here in Brisbane I hope he gets treated as a deserter.

    • Stay, when at the time the survival of the comp and even R.A was in doubt?
      Or go overseas and make $$ playing, same as many others have.
      Not sure why all the hate because of his decision.

      I’m sure he will would be made welcome at The Force.

    • Who?

      I do find it fascinating that that bastion of integrity, the NRL, has de-registered his player agent…. I don’t know that last year’s departure reflects well on any of the three players or their agents. Can you name me another player with a similar situation (i.e. playing in a sport with opportunities overseas, and halfway through a season) did the same thing last year?

      That’s what smarts – that everyone else in the country was locking down and facing the realities in front of us, and they chose to leave. What they did was the sporting equivalent of Covid denialism (it’s just a flu! And the vaccines are a conspiracy to get Bill Gates’ tracking chips in us!!!), at a time when all other Australian leadership was uniting and working for the best possible outcomes.

    • Keith Butler

      Hope it lives up to the billing. However, I remember a game between the Ponies and the Sharks a few years back when both teams came to the game full of running rugby and fan expectation. They played aerial ping pong for the best part of the 80mins with over 40 kicks to each side. Total bore fest.

  • Hoss

    I admit to being conflicted by the Rodda
    Situation.

    The capitalist in me understands the desire and pursuit, but, when you shit where you eat you are then not entitled to complain about the dining experience.

    Of course if he signs with the Tah’s then all is forgiven.

    • onlinesideline

      Each to their own. I’m sure he will survive, either way, liked or not liked, very well off or a little well off – whatever. But what WAS inexcusable in my book was, when wearing the G & G jersey, supposedly being our toughest 2nd rower in the country,

      que Men at Work:

      Buying bread from a man in Brussels
      He was six foot four and full of muscle
      I said, “Do you speak-a my language?”
      He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite sandwich

      he had the line wide open, 10 meters out and Owen Farrell gives him a shoulder tap and snaps him like a twig. Sorry, he would never be in my Wallaby team again.

      His good player stats can kiss my …
      Just Embarassing.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah that was a big mark against him. I think he still runs too high which doesn’t help

    • Reds Revival

      It says a lot about the perceived culture of the Tahs if he chooses the Force over his home state.
      Hard to argue when the Tah’s High Performance Unit (isn’t that an oxymoron), are meeting to review their findings from end of last season. So the people who should be in the firing line are meeting to decide who should be in the firing line. It sounds like a worldwide search of the carpark to me…

      • Geoffro

        His home state ? Lismore is about as far away from the concern of NSWRU as Perth and his choice of teams has already been shown as a monetary consideration , not one of loyalty.Im confidant the HPU will be able to root out those Kiwi sleepers in the woodpile too

      • Hoss

        Seems to me the rats have already deserted the good ship Waratah mate. I heard last week Rapp was a big problem and over-ridng retention plans of Penney’s. Hunt is an example – Penney wanted him, Rapp said ‘no’.

        For mine Penney seems a likeable, knowledgeable and good coach and the players follow him. 2021and the shallow playing pool is an extension of the crap he inherited from Gibson, Hore, Rapp & Co.

        No doubt at all Penney will be left carrying the can so those entrenched higher up and mired in mediocrity have a ready made scape-goat to blame when the ineveitable finally happens.

        Cronn will be bought back, who, for the record seems a terrific young coach who will succeed in the wider rugby world, but the playing roster will remain unhanged for the immediate future and then – back to the future – ‘bloody coach’, ‘kiwi’, ‘we need someone to capture the local market’.

        My tip, 2024 will see the return of the orange-one to the world stage and one M Cheika to the Tah’s gig.

        Everything old is new again, check out the denim cut off shorts and those in pastel shorts on your drive home…………….

        • Yowie

          My tip, 2024 will see the return of the orange-one to the world stage and one M Cheika to the Tah’s gig.

          Oh f*ck no! The world doesn’t need that maniac back to shoot his mouth off, push his nonsense ideas and do irreparable damage.

          Another four years of Trump would be pretty bad as well.

        • onlinesideline

          After 3 and 3/4 years of Kamala Harris, which I would say is about to begin any week now, people will be begging for Uncle Donny. The only change I see in 2024 is that his POTUS FB page will say “single”.

        • Yowie

          A lot of very big topics wrapped-up in that paragraph. Personally I don’t get how 49% (approx.) of voting Yanks back the narcissist even after his 4-year track record. Where is the line of unacceptability for these people? [/RANT]

        • Mike D

          Yeah, though given we voted in Scotty from Marketing and cronies, not sure we can throw stones.

        • Yowie

          That election was an eye-opener too. Coalition ministers were basically packing up their offices until the results came it.

          I blame Rupert.

        • Andrew Luscombe
        • Yowie

          Great article – thanks for the link.

          [Although I maintain that my support for the heroic Reds over the dastardly Waratahs is entirely based on objective & rational factors.]

        • Reds Revival

          I’m not so sure that Cron will want to rush back. I estimate that he would be on very good money as HC of Suntory. They are killing it in the Japanese League, so I imagine that they would have quite a few Yen to encourage him to stay. He has also seen NSWRU politics up close and personal. I doubt anyone would be that sado-masochistic to re-enter that dungeon.

        • Yowie

          The trouble is, being paid in Yen is deceptive. it’s easy to forget you’re not actually a millionaire in AUD terms.

        • Who?

          Ah, the yen. One minute you think you’re an exotic fruit, like oranges, the next you’re sleeping in a drawer.

        • Hoss

          You been to ‘those’ clubs to?

        • Huw Tindall

          Because he knows the politics I reckon Cron could demand things his way, like Thorn in Queensland. I believe Chek essentially ran the whole Waratahs setup when he was coach. In one of the articles a former player was quoted as saying Chek was effectively the CEO of the Waratahs. Given that’s how he liked to run the Wallabies too I can see he would have demanded the same at NSWRU. Given what we know that’s probably a good thing too as it ring fences the organisation from the useless dingbats at NSWRU.

        • Who?

          Of course, were Cron to return and fail, he’d be branded Kiwi, too. “He’s a plant by his uncle Mike!”

          I really hope that Penney isn’t scapegoated. I’m not confident it won’t happen, but he was a much better appointment than Gibson. An appointment based on merit (i.e. he had a successful track record at lower levels – where Gibson was let go by the least successful Crusaders coach of the past two decades).

    • Keith Butler

      I’m sure the Tahs could find 30 pieces of silver from somewhere.

      • attn: Hoss.
        I think you may have just given Rodda a new nickname..

        • Keith Butler

          Judas. It fits nicely.

        • Hoss

          ‘Gordon Gecko’?

        • Yowie

          Shorter and catchier than “Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid”

    • Huw Tindall

      The fact that two other Reds players with the same agent did exactly the same things says to me it’s mercenary. Unlikely three young blokes all needed to desparatelu jump ship to fund unforseen life expenses at the same time (like Rocky Elsom did). For mine though I’m blaming the agent Picone. As someone said above, the NRL deregistered him! That’s not a good sign. Reckon they got dud advice and jumped the gun. I think they probably lost money as they broke their Qld/Wallabies contracts so lost a chunk of money and couldn’t play much rugby for their new franchises due to COVID. Hell, Rodda has basically been in lockdown the whole time in France. Pretty sh!t timing to take a gap year in Europe.

  • Yowie

    I saw a sports headline in The Australian yesterday to the effect of “Folau to take backdoor with NRL”.

    It’s not often I tip my hat to the Murdoch press, but well done that editor.

    • RedAnt

      Following their lead, Sunrise on 7 came up with the headline ‘Sick Hunt In Hospital’ re: the Health Minister.

  • Reds Revival

    I’m not sure how I feel about the Rodda situation. Like several others are saying, I get that it is his right to make a financial decision that he feels is best for him, but I can’t help but feel that he let his mates down.
    Really pumped for this weekend’s games. It will let us know who is for real, and who still has a way to go. It is still too early for a loss to end any team’s chances, but it will certainly show who has the momentum.

    • Nutorious

      My take on it is that rugby is his profession and his team mates are also his work colleagues. It does seem mercenary of him, but I don’t know what his financial situation is.

    • TheMountain

      Opened the door for Angus Blythe to become the Reds mascot though, we should be thanking him

    • RR, I know very little as to what goes on at the Reds, apart from what I read.

      I did read Rodda and Thorns relationship was “severely strained” (seems rather common and never seems to lead to good outcomes from the players perspective)

      It was also stated he wished to continue playing in Australia, but was blocked from doing so and hence transferred to France.

      Quite happy to be corrected…

  • Dave P

    Good on Gits and co enjoying the end of their playing days in the USA. Welcome back to Izack, hopefully his stint in France hardened him up a bit, Disappointed that NSW (and RA) let Darren Coleman slip through their fingers, thought he was the best up-and-coming coach in Australia, that’s okay the ‘tahs will have good Randwick man Chris Whitaker as their coach soon enough.

  • Reds Revival

    After seeing the teams announced, I’m a bit gobsmacked that Thorn left Hamish Stewart out of the 23 altogether. It puts a lot of pressure on young Flook to perform if he is called on. Does anyone know if Hamish is injured?
    Should be a great midfield battle. I suspect that the game will be decided by Nick White. If the Reds give him time and space to move, they will pay the price. If they stifle his natural game like the ABs did, then their forwards should do enough to win the game.

    • Handbags

      Hamish out due to inhouse suspension apparently (read somewhere something to do with drinking after win and still under the influence for medical).

      • Reds Revival

        Thanks Handbags. That makes sense. You can’t accuse Thorn of being inconsistent. Anyone who breaks the rules knows the consequences.

        • Keith Butler

          They know the rules.

      • Yowie

        How long after the game is the medical? Solid effort on Hamish’s part from the sound of it.

        • Reds Revival

          He is a country lad, so has probably had a few all nighters before.

        • Yowie

          The Reds know who to call upon if some paddock circle-work urgently needs to be done with a ute (covered in long antennas and with a massive bullbar).

        • Reds Revival

          Harry Hoopert will be riding shotgun (and probably shooting a few ‘roos in the process).

  • Perth girl

    It seems that GAGR has inside information that I, as a Force member doesn’t have! It is entirely possible that Hodgo is going to sign Rodda but nothing has been announced. It is all speculation! It seems that some of the posters here will welcome him back as long as he signs for the Tahs but the Tahs have no money. Same goes for the Rebels and Brumbies according to articles I have read.

