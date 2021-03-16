 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at Rodda’s return, O’Connor and Dane Haylett-Petty’s return and a new era for women’s rugby

He’s back

Izack Rodda scores off a chargedown of a kick from Jack Maddocks.

Former Queensland Reds lock Izack Rodda has confirmed his return to Australian rugby, signing with the Western Force.

Rodda, along with Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings were released from their contracts with the Reds following a pay dispute last May.

The 24-year-old refused to accept a reduced salary amid the coronavirus pandemic, signing with Top 14 side Lyon on a short-time deal.

Expressing a desire to return home, Rodda will reportedly link up with the Force on a two-year deal according to Sydney Morning Herald reporter Tom Decent.

“It’s fantastic to be heading home and getting back to Super Rugby,” Rodda said in a statement.

“The Force is a very ambitious club that are looking to become the best in the competition, so this is an opportunity that I’m very excited to make the most of.”

Force head coach Tim Sampson was ecstatic with his signing, believing that it will be a major difference-maker for their forward pack.

“Izack has a great level of Super Rugby and international experience, which is important when playing in the tight five,” Sampson said.

“It’s fantastic for us and Australian rugby to have players like Izack return and he is genuinely excited to be a part of our club moving forward.”

Rodda played 46 times for the Queensland Reds between 2017 and 2020.

Before departing for France, he was a regular starter for the Wallabies in the second-row, earning 25 caps since his debut in 2017.

It continues the newly-included club’s roster overhaul, with former Wallaby Sitaleki Timani recently joining the club on a short-term deal, joining the likes of Tevita Kuridrani, Tom Robertson and Irish legend Rob Kearney.

Facing his past

James O'Connor kicks the match winner

Reds captain James O’Connor is ready to face his past as he prepares to take on the Force at Suncorp Stadium.

It was only 13 years ago that the 17-year-old made his debut for the club against the Reds at Suncorp, with a streak in his hair and a broken-down scooter to his name.

“I was 17, living in a house in Perth with best mates and we all had little (motorised) scooters to cruise around on,” O’Connor told Rugby.com.au

“So, I’m off to final training on the scooter with two big bags on my shoulders before the flight to Brisbane after the session.

“The scooter breaks down so I had to get a pushbike, still with the two big bags, to cycle several kilometres to training. I had teammates drive me having a good laugh.

“Playing for the Force seems like plenty of lifetimes ago, more than one or two.

“I have fond memories of playing over there just after I left school and I enjoyed the rugby.”

Both sides have gone through a lifetime of highs and lows, with the Reds coming off one of their most famous regular-season wins in history.

However, O’Connor is refusing to get cocky, well aware of the experienced heads that will plot against his downfall.

“They have a lot of senior guys who know how to win games but they also know the fundamentals really well so it’s hard to find space on them,” O’Connor said.

“The Kahuis, Kearneys, Tevita Kuridrani steering the ship…I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

DHP still MIA

Dane Haylett-Petty runs

Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty has conceded that he has no concrete return date as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Haylett-Petty has been absent from rugby since a head knock sustained in last year’s Sydney Bledisloe Cup fixture on October 31.

Whilst he has told The Herald that he is on the mend, he admits that he will miss Friday’s homecoming and he no idea when he will be back, hopefully before the end of Super Rugby AU.

“I’ve definitely improved,” Haylett-Petty told the Herald this week.

“I started running last week, so still a few weeks off playing. I need to build training load up before I progress to contact.

“No date set yet but still hoping to play some Super Rugby AU.”

Coach Dave Wessels is remaining upbeat about Haylett-Petty’s situation, believing that he is starting to turn the corner.

“Dane had a bit of a turning point at the back end of last week,” Wessels said.

“He started to feel really good and then had a really positive consult with a senior neurologist, who has given some really positive feedback.

“He’s tried one or two different things that seem to be having a good effect.

“Dane is feeling quite positive. It’d be great to have him back in the mix. He’s doing a great job around the team, he is very involved in our game and does a lot of presenting in the meetings.”

Walla-win for ‘Roos

Grace Hamilton on the charge for Wallaroos

World Rugby has announced a landmark change to the Women’s International Calendar. launching ‘WXV’, a three-tiered annual competition model that will start in 2023.

The new WXV Global competition will see Australia play a minimum of six Tests every year, most notably against Canada, New Zealand and the USA in an annual cross-regional tournament.

World Rugby has also announced that the competition will be supported by a dedicated Women in Rugby commercial programme to help boost engagement and sustainable growth.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This is a landmark moment for the sport. Today’s announcement of a new, global international 15s calendar will underpin the future success and accelerate the development of the women’s game.

“By establishing a unified international 15s calendar and introducing WXV we are creating a platform for the women’s international teams to compete in more consistent, competitive and sustainable competitions at regional and global level.

“At the same time, we are also growing the profile, fanbase and commercial revenue, generating opportunities for women’s rugby through the new Women in Rugby commercial programme.

“This is an ambitious, long-term commitment to make the global game more competitive, to grow the women’s game and support the expansion of Rugby World Cup to 16 teams from 2025 and beyond.”

Additionally, the announcement also commits to an extension of the competition following the 2025 Rugby World Cup from a 12 to 16-team format, ensuring the Women’s game continues to grow.

  • Patrick

    Great stuff with the women’s comp, that’s really amazing to see and will be fantastic for the game.

    • Perth girl

      But are they getting paid? That would be amazing for the game!

      • Yowie

        For consistency with national averages, the Women’s rugby game could be 90 minutes long for the same pay as the men.

        • Timbo

          but 10mins of that will be stoppages to sort out the kids on the sideline as they’re playing up

        • Perth girl

          It seems I’m not allowed to reply to your remark Timbo but let me say to you that women are so over this type of “humour”

        • Keith Butler

          Hear, hear. Have an uptick.

        • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

          Poor comment

        • Mike D

          Yeah nah. Not a great comment mate.

        • Perth girl

          Women players don’t get paid

        • Yowie

          I understand. It’s a bad thing that needs to be addressed pronto.

        • I think the Wallaroo’s do now PG, though I doubt if its a lot.
          Would love to see payment at state level too.

        • I don’t know about the Wallaroos but in the NH France and England pay their women, Wales, Ireland and Scotland do not. It makes for a very two-tier women’s five nations sadly.

          While I’d love everyone to pay their women players, it’s worth pointing out that while their finances aren’t as bad as RA, the two that pay are (relatively) rich, the three that don’t are loosely breaking even as is. I know Wales is looking at how to pay their women internationals, I assume the others are too but I don’t follow their internal wrangling as closely.

          Below international level, some of the women’s teams up here are paid but that gets quite murky and uneven.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Absolutely they should be. I know the Kiwi girls do but it’s not at the level of the boys – yet

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I love watching the women play. Some real skill there and a great atmosphere.

  • Welcome to WA Izack.
    We don’t hold grudges at all over here. :)

  • Keith Butler

    Can’t say I’m too bothered about where Rodda hangs his boots but more concerned about the DHP story. Five months out and no return in sight at 32 I would be asking myself if it’s worth risking more a more serious brain injury. After all that’s what concussion is. Good luck DHP.

    • Crescent

      It is concerning, but also encouraging that his issues are being taken seriously and he is not being rushed back into play. I am afraid we are going to see more of this type of layoff and potential early retirement, and it will be fascinating to see how the science develops in detecting how much accrued damage there is, and how the administrators of all contact sports respond to the data.

    • Simon

      To be frank, after 5 months and his progress is still only being described as “improved” it suggests it’s already a serious brain injury.

      The neurologists know best but I think I’d be calling time myself. Even a minor concussion from here on would surely be a serious concern?

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    That old saying ‘never give a sucker an even break’ might be worth Izaak Rodda remembering.

    Since he left for France, he’s probably dropped in our pecking order behind Matt Phillip, LSL, Trevor Hosea, Caydern Neville and Seru Uru at least.

    And the irony of a pay dispute causing his dummy spit – he’s back on significantly less money than before. So what did his departure actually achieve, other than making his spot more tenuous?

  • Nutta

    What’s the real story behind Rodda leaving? Anyone know? It has been portrayed as though he and the others were petulant kids spitting the dummy about pay when everyone was taking a hit for the greater good. But I don’t buy that. I don’t reckon it’s that simple. What really happened? Anyone know?

    • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

      I’ve only heard rumours, albeit from people who should be in the know – that Rodda wanted out, ostensibly to join the Brumbies, but Thorn wouldn’t give him an early release. Along came COVID, and the pay cuts, and his manager found a way out. No idea if those rumours were credible. Anyone else know anything?

      • Damo

        I’ll make something up. We’ve been a bit light on for fake news since you know who left the White House.

        • Yowie

          I heard that Rodda left the Reds so that he could work undercover for the Hong Kong police, infiltrating drugs gangs and the Triads.

          (apologies to R Gervais)

        • Reds Revival

          I heard he went to Lyon for the cheese – apparently.

        • Jcr

          I heard he joined Qanon , he thought is was an airport lounge club, by the time he realised his mistake he was dressed as the Qanon shamon in Washington.

        • Damo

          Well I’m guessing he didn’t go there for the sheep’s brains, calf’s pancreas, pig’s ears and a variety of other treats that make the Lyonnaise cuisine so interesting!!!

        • Yowie

          FFS, was the banquet scene in Temple of Doom set in Lyon?

        • Damo

          In Lyon they’re called ‘Bouchon’ restaurants and the emphasis is on meat- in every imaginable form. Pretty good food- if you don’t think about the ingredients. But we digress.

        • Damo

          So, a kind of ‘Red under the bed’ adventure.

        • Who?

          I thought the QRU had a history of allowing tight five forwards to do that locally already..? Witness one Undercover Prop, Dan Crowley..?
          ;-)

        • Yowie

          That’s not a bad book. When I bought it I recall that the young fellow at the checkout chuckled when he saw the title. I assured him it was non-fiction, which seemed to snap him out of it.

          The idea of a detective novel with that title is a bit funny.

      • Red Block

        It depends who you talk to but Rodda was not happy about being overlooked as captain for Wright. Thorn’s culture lounge doesn’t sit everyone comfortably, he may have been looking for an excuse to depart.
        Also, if RA, as reported, implemented a fixed cap on his price to prevent a bidding war, why couldn’t they ‘encourage’ him to go where he was needed?

      • Who?

        There may be truth in those rumours, but they’d hold a lot more water if they weren’t undermined by the fact his manager’s other two clients left in the same moment. I can’t see why Hockings or particularly Lucas could consider themselves hard done by. If Rodda alone left, I’d more than happily put it down to culture (because we’ve seen people pushed for culture and heard whispers about culture for years, including Tupou), but the other two… :-

    • Nathan Williamson

      The story I’ve been told is that when the pay cut came, the Force came in heavy for him, leading to him all but agreeing to a deal with him. When they was blocked by RA/the rest of the clubs, he took a quick pay check until tensions died down, allowing him to return home

      • Perth girl

        Who told you that Nathan?

  • Alister Smith

    Not particularly fussed either way on Rodda. A good player and happy that he is playing in Australia. I think the problem largely lay with the manager. I am a bit disappointed about Hockings – I think he was too young ideally to go and the same with Lucas. Rodda was an established Wallaby and, if he plays well enough, should make his way back into the Wallabies. The other two blokes were still establishing themselves in Super Rugby and the 2020 comp would have been great for them. I see them potentially going the way of Daniel Heenan, who played one test for Australia but played much of his career in Japan and was lost to Australian rugby. I understand Thorn’s frustration but I also understand that COVID-19 gave these players legitimate legal choices to ply there trade elsewhere. For Rodda, a known name, and perhaps unhappy where he was, that will probably work out OK, for Hockings and Lucas, I think they risk becoming lower paid professional journey men and I hope they don’t regret the decision to take a short term option for more immediate dollars that might actually cost them in terms of experience and overall earnings in the longer term. I hope that isn’t the case and we find a place for all three of them in Super Rugby AU, even if its at the Tahs.

    Having said that, Super Rugby AU, if we can’t find the dollars, might be filled with lower paid journey man players ;)

    • Reds Revival

      even if its at the Tahs.
      I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, even those traitors!

      • Simon

        I think it’s actually banned by the UN as a cruel and unusual punishment.

        • Alister Smith

          It is certainly cruel….the way the season is turning out for them it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be particularly unusual but the end of the season.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    It’ll be good to see Rodda back playing in Australia but I think he’s fallen down the list a bit and he’ll need to put in some big games to get back. Hope he’s learned to lower his centre of gravity a bit as it was embarrassing seeing him held up on the line by a half back.
    I hope DHP takes all the time he needs and maybe even reconsider coming back. He’s getting to that age where he probably hasn’t got a lot of rugby left in him and just maybe his health and family may be more important.
    Good news for the women and I hope we get to see more of them. I always enjoy their games

    • Damo

      KRL, are you allowed to say “I hope we get to see more of them”?

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahahaha yes unless you have a dirty mind

  • Perth girl

    So men are allowed to make sexist comments on this platform but women are not allowed to call them out on it. Reminds me of a building in Canberra!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m with you. That’s shit

    • Greg

      We have occasional marginal humour…. but the comment was just off.

      and congrats on a win to the Force.

