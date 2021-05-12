Wednesday’s Rugby News

The Crusaders have recruited abrasive Argentinian loose forward Pablo Matera after the Waratahs rebuffed Matera’s interest in playing for NSW.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Michael Cheika (2020 assistant coach to the Pumas) informed the Waratahs that they could recruit the back rower to Sydney.

Mario Ledesma first revealed in 2019 that Matera is keen to play for NSW and is a massive fan of Sydney (for some reason).

Waratahs chief executive Paul Doorn confirmed they’d been contacted about Matera and declined to make an offer.

“We’ve got an amazing group of people that are loose forwards, particularly with Michael Hooper coming back. We’ve just (decided) we need to prioritise the positions we need.”

Matera briefly lost the Pumas captaincy in 2020 when historical “xenophobic” tweets emerged during the Rugby Championship.

Punters with a bet on a “multi” for Tahs players’ social media controversies will rue this missed recruitment opportunity.

(NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes, Friday 14 May, SCG, Sydney, 7:45pm)