Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a Waratah recruitment near-miss, July internationals, changes at the Rebels, and Lions tour strategy.

Crusaders recruit Matera after Tahs decline

PabloMaterarugbyplayer

The Crusaders have recruited abrasive Argentinian loose forward Pablo Matera after the Waratahs rebuffed Matera’s interest in playing for NSW.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Michael Cheika (2020 assistant coach to the Pumas) informed the Waratahs that they could recruit the back rower to Sydney.

Mario Ledesma first revealed in 2019 that Matera is keen to play for NSW and is a massive fan of Sydney (for some reason).

Waratahs chief executive Paul Doorn confirmed they’d been contacted about Matera and declined to make an offer.

“We’ve got an amazing group of people that are loose forwards, particularly with Michael Hooper coming back. We’ve just (decided) we need to prioritise the positions we need.”

Matera briefly lost the Pumas captaincy in 2020 when historical “xenophobic” tweets emerged during the Rugby Championship.

Punters with a bet on a “multi” for Tahs players’ social media controversies will rue this missed recruitment opportunity.

(NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes, Friday 14 May, SCG, Sydney, 7:45pm)


Wallaroos & Wallabies 17 July double-header at Suncorp

Grace Hamilton on the charge for Wallaroos
On 17 July Fortress Suncorp Stadium will host the Wallaroos v Samoa before the Wallabies play France in the final game of the three-test French tour.

The three Wallabies Tests against France have been shoehorned into 11 days (with one midweek test) to accommodate French club commitments and COVID-19 quarantine. Some of the top French players are unlikely to be available on account of France’s Top 14 club final on 26 June.

A Brisbane decider may still be on the cards if the soufflé can rise at least once in Sydney or Melbourne.

Wallabies v France, Wednesday 7 July, 8.00pm AEST at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Wallabies v France, Tuesday 13 July, 8.00pm AEST at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Wallaroos v Samoa, Saturday 17 July, 5.00pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallabies v France, Saturday 17 July, 8.00pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallaroos v Samoa, Thursday 22 July, 7.30pm AEST at Leichhardt Oval, Sydney


Rebels changes

Marika Koroibete post try Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)
Friend-of-GAGR Dave Wessels has stepped down as Rebels coach ahead of the Trans-Tasman series.  Assistant coach Kevin Foote has become Interim Head Coach, with Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel assisting in a short-term capacity.  Current Wallabies Forwards coach Geoff Parling remains as forwards coach while assistant coach Shaun Berne moves on.

With the next game against the Blues this Saturday (AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7:45pm) the reshuffled leadership group seek to get Marika Koroibete more involved.

“Exactly that – we’re looking for some clarity on how we actually do that,” Foote said.

“Guys like Marika, the more they’re touching the ball and the more we’re giving them one on one contests that’s the style of game I’m keen for us to play.”

The Rebels’ start to the trans-Tasman season is not helped by the suspensions of lock Trevor Hosea, No.8 Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa’amausili.


Gatland to select Dad’s Army for Lions SA tour

Gatland warm up in Lions vs Force 2013

Warren Gatland has picked his oldest ever squad for the Lions tour of South Africa, kicking off on 24 July 2021. The 2021 average age is 28.5, similar to the 2009 SA Lions squad (28.1). In 2013 the squad for Australia was 26.1 and in 2017 for New Zealand it was 26.8.

This indicates a pattern of selecting younger players for the Wallabies, mid-range players for the All Blacks and grizzled veterans for the Springboks.

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend drew upon his time playing for the Shorks to comment on the South African approach to be countered.

“Their mentality is based on running over the top of you. I remember playing a pre-season friendly and John Smit was our captain. We were struggling to get over the gain line running off 9. We came into a huddle and I said: ‘Guys, we need to be moving the ball wide.’

John looked at me and said: ‘No, Gregor, we just need to run harder off 9.’

That sums up South Africa.”

  • Crescent

    A bright good morning to GAGR land – whilst we all love giving the Tahs board the kicking they richly and rightly deserve, on the Matera issue, like a stopped clock, this is one they finally managed to get right. Loosies are not where the Tahs are desperately deficient in the line up. We need locks, then more experience in the front row before we worry about the loose forwards.

    For the Rebels – I hear there may be a pretty decent Kiwi coach available that has been in Aus for bit – he might be a bit put off, but I am pretty sure you can convince him you have more patience and a stronger roster than his previous gig. It is worrying that it sounds like the attack plan for Trans Tasman will default to “give it to Mariika”. He’s a big bloke, but it’s unfair to expect him to carry the rest of that team across the ditch. They will get pantsed quite comprehensively if that becomes the default attack plan.

    Good to see the Wallaroos getting a run at Suncorp attached to France test – makes that fixture excellent value for the spectators to get two tests for the price of one!

    Finally – I have trouble believing the Lions Tour will go ahead. SA is still getting belted by that nasty disruptive virus – they can’t even get into the international component of the Rainbow Cup and are still playing their domestic fixtures in front of empty stadiums. I know there is still time up their sleeve, but I don’t believe it is likely to go ahead. Fingers crossed, it would be fantastic to be wrong!

    Report

    • Lions tour has to be on extremely thin ice for mine. But I think they will play at home if it goes down the drain. That sort of defeats the purpose of the lions.

      Report
      • Ads

        Surely this is the year for ANZAC’s Vs Lions. That’d be a cracker. We could tell the kiwis they could co-host with us, then tell em the size of their signage is wrong and keep the lot. Good times.

        Report
        • Nutta

          Dude before the end of the year I reckon we could host the Lions and the Olympics.

          Report
        • Ads

          Why even the waratahs as crap as they are cannot manage to recruit a couple of decent saffa second rowers in the current cov’pocalypse kills me. How shit must you be that a virus-ravaged shithole (Cape Town, Durban, the wine regions, several national parks aside) is STILL more attractive than Sydeney.

          Report
        • Hoss

          I like the cut of your jib young man.

          Report
        • Ads

          Hannigan and Hooper would make the team yeah?

          Report
        • Hoss

          First picked – you build around them

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bahahawahaha

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          and they would tell us that only four of our players were good enough to make the 40 man squad and not select any of them on game day

          Report
        • Yowie

          and they would pronounce their “i” sounds funny and call thongs “jandals”.

          Report
        • Nutta

          I have to say I would kill to see Lions vs ANZAC’s.

          Fuk da Jarpies.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      And despite his size and ability he’s actually not that difficult to stop as has been proven this year

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Can’t blame the Tahs for sticking with their own cattle, a confidence builder for young players. Saders have picked up a good’un though. It’s a loss but the Rebs will be OK without those three. The front row was solid against the Tahs and RHP and Cummins are decent locks. Back row has been pretty effective all season without Isi so no probs there either. Whether it’s good enough to beat the Blues is a different matter. Great days Rugby in Brissie on 17/7. Cov 19 willing I’ll be there celebrating with the usual suspects.

    Report

    • Surely there is a 200cm guy running around in club rugby that they can put some time and effort into. That wouldn’t actually cost them a cent and shockingly is what other rugby clubs do.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Well there is a 200cm bloke sitting in Qld. Who hasnt played club rugby for years, that is me! But would still not play for the Tahs. ;-)

        Report
        • Yowie

          That’s admirable Queensland modesty, not wanting to show them up after the tough year the Tahs have already had.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Well i thought whilst my fitness would be lower than theirs, my competency would be better and I only ever played B Grade!

          Report

        • having looked at the odds on the Tarts making the finals of the TT comp, you might be a shoe in, mate.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Well I would certainly help them win their ine outs. Plus i was always good at cleaning out.

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    Can you imagine the media kerfuffle in the Sydney press after the team sacked IF signed a bloke who was in the press for racist comments. They would have got a kicking from left and right after signing a player to a position where they actually have a little bit of depth (at least more than other areas). I am glad that our teams, particularly the Force, have been able to provide a home for Argentinian players left without clubs after the end of the old version of Super Rugby and it would be great if we could accommodate more but I think, for the Waratahs culture particularly, they need to be demonstrating that they can build a team from the local playing resources they have available and by retaining and developing their own talent. Having said that, the inclusion of Pottgeiter several years ago was a key determinant in the success of that team. He was able to change the personality and the performance of the team and step up the aggression. if there are any spare locks in Argentina, then maybe they would be a good thing.

    Report
    • Funk

      Yep my thoughts exactly, the Aus/Sydney media would have been all over it like a prop on a hot chip. Whereas over in unzud it’ll be swept under the carpet like a nude all black swinging punches in a bar.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        or having sex in a toliet

        Report
        • Yowie

          Hey broo, the afterdavid said we dudn’t.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Why is it that people have such a problem with rugby players expressing their love? They’re humans too, capable of deep and meaningful relationships.

          Report
        • Yowie

          League players love with great conviction….

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          To quote Roy and HG, it’s Married at First Flush.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          Yeah, the conviction usually follows the love deed by a month or two.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Depending if the player is an “appealing fellow”

          Report
        • Damo

          And they were engaged… at least that’s what it said on the toilet door.

          Report
        • Hoss

          Brilliant mate.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Boom tish!

          Report
      • Hoss

        ‘allegedly’

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahaha true

        Report
  • Rugby Truth

    I sincerely hope, that Rennie selects McReight as the Wallabies #7 this year – and beyond.

    Report

    • With three tests in 11 days I’m sure Hooper and McReight will both play. But, I’m not a selecter.

      Report
    • Ads

      I reckon if Hooper was playing 7 in that reds pack he’d look even better. Just my opinion!

      Report
      • Rugby Truth

        He’d look better, but the Reds will look worse

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, and thanks for stepping up mate. I agree that the Waratahs made the right decision – for once. They don’t need another loose forward.
    Be great to see the Wallaroos playing again but I think Samoa will be a challenge for them. Good move by RA
    If the only Rebels plan is “get the ball to Koriobete” then they’re in for a huge smashing. He’s good but has been easily contained this year and I can’t see that changing.
    Interesting with all the talk on the lions when actually no one knows what the Boks will be like having not played together for a few years. I’m looking forward to seeing how things develop but it is all a bit meh! to me

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      I think the Kiwi teams will be playing the same game – get the ball to Korobeite – kick deep and chase hard knowing he isn’t going to kick it. Great player but still some limitations. Hope all the Australia sides do well and at least 2 or 3 make it to the top 5

      Report
  • Hoss

    Yowie,

    Whilst enjoyable and not without merit, your initial contribution to GAGR piece raises two questions?

    1. there are no spelling mistakes, so you were obviously educated in NSW? How / when did you sneak across the border and disguise your limp?

    2. I didn’t know Queenslanders could generate electricity to access the interweb from moonshine vats – is that considered ‘clean energy’ – if so is Elon Musk involved?

    Aside from that – well done mate.

    Hoss

    Report
    • Happyman
      • Hoss

        Are you mocking my ‘town clothes’ ?

        Report
        • Happyman

          I thought I was tooth shaming you

          Report
        • Yowie

          Wouldn’t it be “teeth shaming” unless…..oh I see.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Absolute gold!

        Report
    • Yowie

      Cheers Hoss. I’ve been waiting next to my phone all day waiting for the Rugby Australia writing offer that must inevitably come from this, although the GAGR cash bonusses for not mentioning the Force are a tidy earner.

      In relation to your questions:

      1. I’ll have you know I completed both years of a Queensland education thank-you-very-much.

      2. When the village generator isn’t conking-out from fouled plugs (moonshine and 2-stroke oil isn’t ideal) we get as many internets as we can.

      Report
      • Greg

        @disqus_bCOGMhySuc:disqus I know what you are saying…. First year in primary was the hardest two years of my life.

        Report
    • Alister Smith

      Queensland have been successfully making ethanol (and rum) from sugar cane molasses for over 100 years

      Report
      • Yowie

        Yet for some reason Bundy has a funny taste to it that every other rum I have tried doesn’t.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          I didn’t say it tasted any good but good enough for Yowie’s generator

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s a collectively-owned generator up here in the People’s Socialist Republic of Queenslandistan.

          Report
        • Hoss

          Mate its the Queenslanders Democratic Republic of Queensland, or QDROP

          Report
        • Nutta

          Democratic? Pigs Arse. Joe would return from the dead if that were so.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Not quite. Every other rum tastes wrong.

          Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      MAte up here our turbines for electricity production will run on anything, including moonshine. Also helps when we run an extnesion cord over the border and suck all of your electricity! Didnt you notice the excessively high bill?

      Report
      • Hoss

        Mate you crazy, related northerners keep us Hunter Vallians in the lifestyle to which we have become accustomed. Our turbines burn coal hand over fist, money pumps in, Drs are busy treating our kids for asthma and our economy soars – so he who coughs last, coughs loudest.

        Report
  • Happyman

    I see the Reds are putting out the midweek team to take on the Highlanders.

    If they win there will be a royal commission in NZ

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      I have to say, I’m happy to see Blyth and Uru in the run on side, as well as Daugunu. Should be good to get Vunivalu on the field towards the end.
      Based on our bench, the Landers are going to want to be comfortably in front by the 60 minute mark…

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        It is a bit different from their finals run on but I think that they there isn’t a lot between most of the blokes they are running on and the ones they are replacing. Petaia is injured and Tupou played 80 last week and those two locks you mentioned have been good when they played earlier in the year. Tupou will be the one they miss the most I think.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Tupou is on the bench, and I think he will get a good 30 to 40 minutes to wreak havoc.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Regardless of which team goes out mate

      Report
