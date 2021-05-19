Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a Frenchman backing France, appeals for calm after Trans-Tasman week 1, England losing its assistant coaches, and Nick Frost re-signing with the Brumbies





Michalak talks-up French squad and O’Connor, is half-right GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson reports that Frédéric Michalak backs the French to be more effective than the Maginot Line in the upcoming three-test series against the Wallabies. “I think the French squad are very good at the moment. It’s a young squad but as we can see, the last few years they have done very well in the Six Nations and start to beat great teams in England and Ireland.” France finished second in this year’s Six Nations, although availability of players for the Australian tour may be an issue. “The French team will be very happy to be here in Australia and play with a crowd because there’s no actual crowd in France so it’s going to be very exciting.” Sydney-based Michalak has been coaching the Sydney Roosters (of course) in 2021 and rates James O’Connor. “I’m happy to see James O’Connor playing this type of Rugby. I played with him in Toulon and I’m happy to see him playing well for the Reds.”



Reports of death of Super AU sides greatly exaggerated Embed from Getty Images Australian Rugby is not dead, just resting according to Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos (pictured, centre). “Look, it wasn’t an ideal start, but we weren’t too far away from getting one or two wins, and it probably would have been a very different conversation we’d be having this morning,” Marinos told AAP on Monday. “There’s a slight gulf, but I think the biggest thing is to have squad depth.” While the media pondered the idea of a “slight gulf”, Marinos went on to say that it was inevitable after losing a generation of stars to overseas clubs that Australia’s new-era talents would take time to hit their straps. “We’ve got to give these guys an opportunity to do their apprenticeship and get one or two seasons under their belt and I think then the game will be really well served.” Round Two (all times AEST) Hurricanes v Rebels, Fri, Wellington, 5:05pm Force v Highlanders, Friday Perth, 7:45pm Blues v Waratahs, Saturday, Auckland, 2:35pm Chiefs v Brumbies, Sat, Hamilton, 5:05pm Reds v Crusaders, Saturday, Brisbane, 7:45pm

Eddie Jones’ assistant coaches moved on Embed from Getty Images England attack coach Simon Amor has moved on and skills coach Jason Ryles has been left stranded in Australia in a reshuffle of Eddie Jones’ coaching brains trust after England’s fifth-place Six Nations result. Amor coached the England men’s sevens team before he was appointed as Jones’ assistant coach in early 2020. Ryles, an ex NRL player, Melbourne Storm assistant coach and periodic England assistant coach, was appointed to the England gig full-time in October 2020, but was thwarted by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Guardian also notes the high turnover of assistant coaches under Eddie Jones, with Paul Gustard, Steve Borthwick, Neal Hatley, Sam Vesty, Glen Ella, Rory Teague, Scott Wisemantel and now Amor and Ryles on the list of exes. At time of print Black Sabbath still has more ex band members. If precedent is anything to go by, England should have a World Cup quarter-final exit left in them after this.