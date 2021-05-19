 Wednesday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a Frenchman backing France, appeals for calm after Trans-Tasman week 1, England losing its assistant coaches, and Nick Frost re-signing with the Brumbies


Michalak talks-up French squad and O’Connor, is half-right

Wallabies-v-France_140607_246-Frederic-Michalak

GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson reports that Frédéric Michalak backs the French to be more effective than the Maginot Line in the upcoming three-test series against the Wallabies.

“I think the French squad are very good at the moment. It’s a young squad but as we can see, the last few years they have done very well in the Six Nations and start to beat great teams in England and Ireland.”

France finished second in this year’s Six Nations, although availability of players for the Australian tour may be an issue.

“The French team will be very happy to be here in Australia and play with a crowd because there’s no actual crowd in France so it’s going to be very exciting.”

Sydney-based Michalak has been coaching the Sydney Roosters (of course) in 2021 and rates James O’Connor.

“I’m happy to see James O’Connor playing this type of Rugby. I played with him in Toulon and I’m happy to see him playing well for the Reds.”


Reports of death of Super AU sides greatly exaggerated

Embed from Getty Images

Australian Rugby is not dead, just resting according to Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos (pictured, centre).

“Look, it wasn’t an ideal start, but we weren’t too far away from getting one or two wins, and it probably would have been a very different conversation we’d be having this morning,” Marinos told AAP on Monday.

“There’s a slight gulf, but I think the biggest thing is to have squad depth.”

While the media pondered the idea of a “slight gulf”, Marinos went on to say that it was inevitable after losing a generation of stars to overseas clubs that Australia’s new-era talents would take time to hit their straps.

“We’ve got to give these guys an opportunity to do their apprenticeship and get one or two seasons under their belt and I think then the game will be really well served.”

Round Two (all times AEST)

Hurricanes v Rebels, Fri, Wellington, 5:05pm

Force v Highlanders, Friday Perth, 7:45pm

Blues v Waratahs, Saturday, Auckland, 2:35pm

Chiefs v Brumbies, Sat,  Hamilton, 5:05pm

Reds v Crusaders, Saturday, Brisbane, 7:45pm

Eddie Jones’ assistant coaches moved on

Embed from Getty Images

England attack coach Simon Amor has moved on and skills coach Jason Ryles has been left stranded in Australia in a reshuffle of Eddie Jones’ coaching brains trust after England’s fifth-place Six Nations result.

Amor coached the England men’s sevens team before he was appointed as Jones’ assistant coach in early 2020. Ryles, an ex NRL player, Melbourne Storm assistant coach and periodic England assistant coach, was appointed to the England gig full-time in October 2020, but was thwarted by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Guardian also notes the high turnover of assistant coaches under Eddie Jones, with Paul Gustard, Steve Borthwick, Neal Hatley, Sam Vesty, Glen Ella, Rory Teague, Scott Wisemantel and now Amor and Ryles on the list of exes.

At time of print Black Sabbath still has more ex band members.

If precedent is anything to go by, England should have a World Cup quarter-final exit left in them after this.

More Frost for Canberra

Embed from Getty Images

21-year-old lock & back-rower Nick Frost has re-signed with the Brumbies until at least the end of 2022.

The 115kg, 206cm big unit from Knox Grammar School scored a 60-metre try for the Junior Wallabies at the 2019 Under 20 World Cup and played his first Brumbies game against the Rebels in round two 2020.

Brumbies Coach Dan McKellar said: “We’re thrilled Nick will be staying at the club next season.”

“Since he joined the club he has taken on all feedback, worked hard in the gym and on the field to make sure he’s ready for Super Rugby and he’s gotten better and better as a result of that professional attitude.

“Frosty was a high-priority retention for the club and while he’s an important part of the side already we feel he can be one of the pillars of our pack for years to come.”

“Nick was also piss-funny in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz” McKellar didn’t say.

[Chiefs v Brumbies, Saturday 22 May, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, 5:05pm AEST]

  • Nutta

    Certainly the French have been on the up for the last few years and some of their 6N performances were reminiscent of a by-gone era. So this could be a damn good series.

    Of course our RA Masters will talk it up. It’s their job. And they are factually correct – two games by only a goal. But really…

    EJ continues to prove just what a likeable guy he is. That said, tough job and I’m not sure I would like it or be the most pleasant bloke going around if I was doing it either. And if you want a band with more ex members than Black Sabbath, try our own Chain.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Years ago, a few months after EJ lost the Wallabies gig, he was the guest speaker at a dinner I attended. My (hazy) recollection is that he basically got up and whinged about being fired (semi-humorously, semi-not) and headed off after his allocated time was up.

      Fair enough I suppose. As you say there might not be a lot of overlap between the qualities of a hard-nosed coach and the qualities of the most likable person.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Interesting because most of the people I talk to who have met a lot of the AB coaches find them really great people who are easy to get on with and very likeable. I guess it is all context and there are times when all of them are “utter, utter bastards” (in the voice of Rick with a silent P)

        Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Yowie – I appreciate your approach, certainly brings entertainment along with the news!

    Looking forward to seeing the French get out here – they will enjoy a crowd, and we’ll enjoy seeing a side that has not graced our shores for a while. All that is left to determine is who gets a leave pass from club land to make the tour.

    Report
  • donktec

    Thanks Yowster and others of the commentariat for doing the daily news updates. May not be helping productivity, but it makes some meetings bearable.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Cheers Yowie, I think the French tour is going to be interesting and will depend a lot on what players are released by the clubs for the tour, or what players choose to tour rather than stay with their clubs. No doubt there will be some serious interplays between the players, the clubs and the French Rugby Union. I’m not so sure the FRU will be that keen on applying too much pressure on the clubs either. The French will want to beat Australia but if they lose and win the 6N or RWC they will be happy with that.

    I read somewhere where one of the assistant coaches was saying what a nightmare it was working under Eddie and how he’d get txt’s at 0300 from Eddie asking questions about the team. A high turnover of staff is an indicator of toxic leadership and it will be interesting to see how England goes this year. Another failed 6N campaign may be a step too far, although it might also be too late and England will just live with what it has got.
    Great to see Nick resign with the Brumbies and I tend to agree that the gulf between the Kiwi teams and the Aussie teams isn’t that great. There are a couple of areas where the Kiwis are better but also a couple where the Aussies are and they need to play their game and not get sucked into playing the NZ game.

    Report
Rugby

A reclusive Reds-supporting bushland creature.

