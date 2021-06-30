 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s end of financial year Rugby News sees injuries and changes in the Wallabies squad, Stephen Moore back in club rugby, signings for the Rebels and tough standards on potty-talk.

Sio joins White and O’Connor in Team Rehab

Brumbies vs Chiefs: Scott Sio readies to pack a scrum.

Scott Sio has been ruled-out of the Pepe Le Pew series with a hamstring injury late last week. Sio has been replaced by uncapped Rebels prop Cameron Orr, who like Reds prop Feao Fotuaika is training with the squad but unlikely to feature against France.

The Murdoch Press reports “Rennie, like predecessor Michael Cheika, has taken the view the Wallabies are not fit enough and has been slogging his squad for five sessions a day, starting at 6am for the past fortnight.” 

With Nic White and Jake Gordon out injured, Tate McDermott is the heir apparent for the No.9 jersey for next Wednesday’s Test.

McDermott believes he has a supporter in attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

“I think it’s just the way he sees the game, it’s very similar to Jim McKay, our Reds coach, and it’s also very similar to how I see the game,” McDermott said.

“It’s not really a run at all costs, it’s more he sees the space that some other coaches might not see or might not want to see. He backs you 100 per cent.”

“He’s got risks associated with his game-plan, which is exactly what I like, sometimes they’re calculated, and he backs you to see that case.”

“It’s kind of run first and then you’ve got your options after that.”

At the Tuesday night print deadline, Ticketek sales for the Wednesday 7 July game at Suncorp Stadium remain suspended, pending spicy cough lockdown measures.


Moore power to UQ club rugby

Stephen Moore

That’s right, 38-year-old Stephen Moore AM, 129-capped Wallaby (24 as Captain), former Brumby and forever Red has strapped on the boots for three games (so far) for University of Queensland according to Jim Tucker at Rugby.com.au.

When first-choice hooker Josh Nasser went down with a season-ending foot ligament injury, the club was suddenly skinny for depth behind Cam Flavell.

“I thought the first text was a joke but Mick is very persistent and it just went from there,” Moore said of UQ president Mick Zaicek asking about his availability.

“I was definitely passing the ball more than I ever did when I first came back. I’ve had to get used to scrums again because I hadn’t packed one since I walked off Murrayfield in 2017.”

“The No.16 jersey is a bit tight if I’m being honest but, yes, I’m enjoying it.”

Rebels recruit & retain

26//07/16 Nick Stiles announced as Head Coach for the St George Queensland Reds
According to GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson, Kevin Foote has been announced as Rebels head coach. Foote initially joined the club in 2018 as their defensive coach, stepping up as interim coach following the departure of Dave Wessels.

Ryan Martin has signed-on as the attacking coach for the next two years. Martin was head coach of the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby, following stints with Mitre 10’s Otago, the New Zealand Barbarians and the Asia Pacific Dragons in Global Rapid Rugby.

Former Reds coach Nick Styles (pictured) will take over as General Manager of Rugby. Stiles returns to Australia after two years in Japan with Kintetsu Liners. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Stiles first met Foote when he was at the Western Force in 2013 and brought the former South African sevens representative in to do some consultancy work at his team in Japan.

“I think in Australian rugby we’ve lost too much IP from the game from guys who have coached previously,” Stiles told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I personally think it’s a great opportunity for me to be able to contribute to Australian rugby with all that rugby IP I’ve built up over a long period of time.”

Bolstering Rebels’ player ranks, Rob Leota has recommitted to the club for the next two years, joined by fellow Wallaby Andrew Kellaway. The 2022 Rebels will also include Josh Kemeny, Joe Powell, Richard Hardwick, Ross Haylett-Petty, Matt Philip, Joe Pincus, Moses Sorovi and Tamati Ioane.


“We’re werewolves not swearwolves”

Brisbane City v Western Sydney NRC 2016 _Sully_020

In a Seppo Major League Rugby game between between the Houston Sabercats and the Utah Warriors on the weekend, Houston Captain and ex-NRC Brisbane boy Luke Beauchamp asked for his own player to be sent off for swearing at the referee.

“If a player speaks to me like that again, I will send him off,” the referee told Beauchamp.

Beauchamp replied “send him off, send him off” before going on to say  either “he shouldn’t be talking like that” or “this is what we talked about”.

Time will tell if the Ben Mowen effect will follow Beauchamp’s stand.

Meanwhile, “Scrum Straight” Joe Marler has given another classic interview after winning man of the match for his role helping Harlequins beat Exeter Chiefs 38-40.

Highlights include “I don’t know what I’m saying!”, “I love lamp” and the best answer to “What’s changed?” I’ve ever heard. Marler’s previous form includes the “slightly Irish horse” interview.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, the injuries coming out of the Wallaby camp are a bit worrying. You’d have to think that if there are that many too hurt to continue there must be a few others having minor injuries but carrying on. It sounds as though DR may have spent too much time listening to the Arse Clown in some areas. I get it if he wants players to get fitter but that is a long term process and if he doesn’t have people to play a high tempo game then maybe he needs to look at the game plan a bit as well. Starting to feel he may not be the messiah he’s been made out to be.

    So the Rebels world wide search for Wessels replacement turned up an assistant coach and one sacked from QLD. Good on them for the signings but I’m not going to have high expectations for next year.

    Good to see Squeak helping out. I met him a few times in Canberra and I always thought he was a really nice guy so good to see him helping out. Not sure BT will be interested but maybe Coleman will seek him out.

    No captain would ever need to tell me to send off a player who swore at me. He’d get a red card before the echo of the words faded away.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      100% on the searing at the Referump. We are not Mungo ball.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Only just noticed that the Rebs have picked up Moses Sorovi from the Reds. Very good catch and some hot competition for the 9 jersey. Just what’s needed.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Whilst I am sad to lose Moses Sorovi as he is an excellent player. There seemed to be a log jam at the Reds. So if he wanted more Game time another club it would have to be. I wish him the best of sucess. He is a great player and a goood man!

          Report
    • Gottsy

      I’m starting to get a bit worried about DR too- I hope that there’s more of a plan there, and that all these extra sessions aren’t purely fitness related. Obviously we were well below standard in the SR TT games but as you said, that’s a long term thing. Fingers crossed there’s a lot more skill / drill based sessions, especially now Matt Taylor is in charge of defence, so I’ll reserve judgment until after the series and be cautiously optimistic until then!

      Report
      • Ads

        Agreed. I said waaaay back DR wasn’t the messiah. But on the fitness thing, I also would put some of it on the players. From my VERY limited playing, you know well and good when you are a fat bastard. Why do you need someone to tell you and make you do the work? You’re allegedly a professional sports person. Do the damn work. Take some responsibility. Bloody Gen whatever the heck they are now. None of which would be said face to face to anyone. I’m not that stupid.

        Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s. Well another lockdown in Qld, as I sit here on my balcony sipping kwoffee as the rain starts to fall whilst there is sunshine. weird huh! Here we go with the ramblings of a mad man:
    – I agree with Rennie, our Wallabies are not fit enough. But injuring players is not the way to get there. The 4 weeks is not enough to ge tthe players to the standard that the need to be. RA need to enough higher standards at the SR clubs to ensure when they come to the Wallas the lift is that high. It has been evident through out the year that the Kiwi teams are fitter than ours. Both mentally nad physically. Unfortunately for Moses, we cant lift that in the time he has got. So I agree with KARL. Ammend the game plan.
    – Great to see Squeak back. He has been a great servant to the game in Australia. Hopefully those young fellas at UQ are listening to every word he says and are learning from him.
    – Gee Rebels Nick Stiles worked out so well for Qld, why you would make him GM of Rugby is beyond me. Gee Australian clubs do great international searches for the best talent that always seem to stop in the carpark. good luck to the new guy. He is going to need it.
    – I have heard that Jack Maddocks has also left the Tah’s and gone to France. Gee the stench there must be amazing as no one wants to stay. Gee I feel sorry for the new coach. He his walking into a shit fight of the ocean going variety. But he is an insider fro the Shite Shield variety so he obviously knows what the skinny is from the NSWRU.
    – swearing at the referump? Gee we are not mungo ball, and great leadership by the Captain to ask the referump to send of his own player. set the standard and hold to it. Well done that lad. As KARL rightly pointed out, most referumps wouldnt need to be asked. I played in a game once where a player was YC for not calling the referump Sir. He kept calling him mate. He got carded.

    Over to you GAGR’s

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Used to love watching league games back in the Old Country when the ref used to walk 10 yds away from a penalised player and then make him do the walk of shame just to let him and the others know who was in charge.

      Report
A reclusive Reds-supporting bushland creature.

