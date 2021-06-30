Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s end of financial year Rugby News sees injuries and changes in the Wallabies squad, Stephen Moore back in club rugby, signings for the Rebels and tough standards on potty-talk.

Sio joins White and O’Connor in Team Rehab Scott Sio has been ruled-out of the Pepe Le Pew series with a hamstring injury late last week. Sio has been replaced by uncapped Rebels prop Cameron Orr, who like Reds prop Feao Fotuaika is training with the squad but unlikely to feature against France. The Murdoch Press reports “Rennie, like predecessor Michael Cheika, has taken the view the Wallabies are not fit enough and has been slogging his squad for five sessions a day, starting at 6am for the past fortnight.” With Nic White and Jake Gordon out injured, Tate McDermott is the heir apparent for the No.9 jersey for next Wednesday’s Test. McDermott believes he has a supporter in attack coach Scott Wisemantel. “I think it’s just the way he sees the game, it’s very similar to Jim McKay, our Reds coach, and it’s also very similar to how I see the game,” McDermott said. “It’s not really a run at all costs, it’s more he sees the space that some other coaches might not see or might not want to see. He backs you 100 per cent.” “He’s got risks associated with his game-plan, which is exactly what I like, sometimes they’re calculated, and he backs you to see that case.” “It’s kind of run first and then you’ve got your options after that.” At the Tuesday night print deadline, Ticketek sales for the Wednesday 7 July game at Suncorp Stadium remain suspended, pending spicy cough lockdown measures.



Moore power to UQ club rugby Guess who’s back

Back again

Squeaky’s back

Tell a friend So Club Rugby won’t let me be

With my dodgy knee, so let me see

In seventeen I retired as a Wallaby

But it feels so empty, without me That’s right, 38-year-old Stephen Moore AM, 129-capped Wallaby (24 as Captain), former Brumby and forever Red has strapped on the boots for three games (so far) for University of Queensland according to Jim Tucker at Rugby.com.au. When first-choice hooker Josh Nasser went down with a season-ending foot ligament injury, the club was suddenly skinny for depth behind Cam Flavell. “I thought the first text was a joke but Mick is very persistent and it just went from there,” Moore said of UQ president Mick Zaicek asking about his availability. “I was definitely passing the ball more than I ever did when I first came back. I’ve had to get used to scrums again because I hadn’t packed one since I walked off Murrayfield in 2017.” “The No.16 jersey is a bit tight if I’m being honest but, yes, I’m enjoying it.”

Rebels recruit & retain

According to GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson, Kevin Foote has been announced as Rebels head coach. Foote initially joined the club in 2018 as their defensive coach, stepping up as interim coach following the departure of Dave Wessels. Ryan Martin has signed-on as the attacking coach for the next two years. Martin was head coach of the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby, following stints with Mitre 10’s Otago, the New Zealand Barbarians and the Asia Pacific Dragons in Global Rapid Rugby. Former Reds coach Nick Styles (pictured) will take over as General Manager of Rugby. Stiles returns to Australia after two years in Japan with Kintetsu Liners. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Stiles first met Foote when he was at the Western Force in 2013 and brought the former South African sevens representative in to do some consultancy work at his team in Japan. “I think in Australian rugby we’ve lost too much IP from the game from guys who have coached previously,” Stiles told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I personally think it’s a great opportunity for me to be able to contribute to Australian rugby with all that rugby IP I’ve built up over a long period of time.” Bolstering Rebels’ player ranks, Rob Leota has recommitted to the club for the next two years, joined by fellow Wallaby Andrew Kellaway. The 2022 Rebels will also include Josh Kemeny, Joe Powell, Richard Hardwick, Ross Haylett-Petty, Matt Philip, Joe Pincus, Moses Sorovi and Tamati Ioane.

