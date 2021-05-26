Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a possible Liam Gill return, Western Australia’s Asian ambitions, Rebels’ quarantine uncertainty and discussion of a World Cup Final venue in Australia.

Liam Gill says return to Wallabies “always on my mind” Reds champion, 15 tests Wallaby, 2017-2019 Lyon player and 2020 Japanese Top League signing Liam Gill has shed light on his last brush with returning to Australia in 2019. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie approached Gill in 2019 about returning home after four seasons in France. Defence coach Matt Taylor and attack coach Scott Wisemantel thought highly of the 28-year-old and he was referred to Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson. “I spoke with Dave and Tatsy (Taylor) and Wisey and had a great conversation. Laid my scenario out on the table and spoke openly, honestly about returning home and they forwarded me onto Scott Johnson and we had a bit of a chat. And then, I never heard from him again,” Gill told Fox Sports. Gill’s price seems to have been a sticking point with Johnson. “It’s always a tough conversation because I don’t demand a whole lot of money back in Australia unfortunately. That’s just the way it is.” Gill’s return is probably not helped by Michael Hooper’s estimated $1 million per season salary. “If I make you feel second best Gill, I’m so sorry I was blind” Australian selectors didn’t sing.