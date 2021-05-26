 Wednesday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a possible Liam Gill return, Western Australia’s Asian ambitions, Rebels’ quarantine uncertainty and discussion of a World Cup Final venue in Australia.

Liam Gill says return to Wallabies “always on my mind”

Lima Gill on the bust (photo credit Sportography)

Reds champion, 15 tests Wallaby, 2017-2019 Lyon player and 2020 Japanese Top League signing Liam Gill has shed light on his last brush with returning to Australia in 2019.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie approached Gill in 2019 about returning home after four seasons in France.

Defence coach Matt Taylor and attack coach Scott Wisemantel thought highly of the 28-year-old and he was referred to Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson.

“I spoke with Dave and Tatsy (Taylor) and Wisey and had a great conversation. Laid my scenario out on the table and spoke openly, honestly about returning home and they forwarded me onto Scott Johnson and we had a bit of a chat. And then, I never heard from him again,” Gill told Fox Sports.

Gill’s price seems to have been a sticking point with Johnson.

“It’s always a tough conversation because I don’t demand a whole lot of money back in Australia unfortunately. That’s just the way it is.”

Gill’s return is probably not helped by Michael Hooper’s estimated $1 million per season salary.

“If I make you feel second best Gill, I’m so sorry I was blind” Australian selectors didn’t sing.

Aussie 2nd tier could be big in Asia

Embed from Getty Images7 News reports that Western Force chief executive Tony Lewis has urged Rugby Australia to create another second tier competition involving Asian teams.

With the NRC scrapped, Lewis feels there is a big gap between club rugby and Super ranks in Australia and recommends a new competition taking in teams from Australia and Asia.

When the Western Force quietly left Super Rugby in 2017, miner Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest launched Global Rapid Rugby that was set to include Asia Pacific teams. Lewis feels there’s still scope for that but he wants teams from Australia’s major cities to be involved as well, rather than just the Force.

“We need to align with Japan,” Lewis said.

“NZ has got their competition. We don’t need to follow them. We need to be innovative and get out there and see what’s there. There’s other parts of Asia.”

“I know South Korea’s national side is strong. They’ve had a rugby program going for quite some time.”

“If we worked in partnership with Japan and the other Asian countries we could build something that’s going to have public appeal.”

   

Pandemic puts Rebels smashing Highlanders in doubt

Round 19 - Highlanders v Rebels The new Melbourne coronavirus outbreak has put Sunday’s Rebels-Highlanders clash in jeopardy.

The Rebels were set to fly out of Melbourne on Friday morning ahead of their round-three game but the New Zealand government announced the bubble would be paused for 72 hours from Tuesday 6pm AEST after a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

Initially told of a later NZ deadline, the club started scrambling to get out of the state on Tuesday night, looking to relocate to Sydney before going on to Queenstown later in the week.

But the Rebels and SANZAAR officials were caught out by the early cut-off and couldn’t find enough seats for all players and staff on a flight departing by 6pm.

Rugby.com.au reports that the Rebels were in Wellington for last weekend’s Hurricanes game but opted to return to Melbourne due to it not being Wellington.

They intended staying in Queenstown after the Highlanders match ahead of the round-four clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton and wanted to limit the time players were away from home after four months on the road last year due to the pandemic.

Highlanders v Rebels, Sunday 30 May, Queenstown, 12:35pm AEST, maybe.

Puzzler to select second-best Australian World Cup Final stadium after Suncorp ruled-out

Embed from Getty Images

Will reckons it’s important to be noble in victory, so he spoke to the other coach

If Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup is successful, selecting the venue for final has been thrown a wonky lineout.

A Rugby World Cup final must be held at a stadium with 60,000 or more seats, which rules out the 52,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium, according to bullshit World Rugby rules. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Australia’s bid team are looking at Optus Stadium in Perth, Stadium Australia in Sydney and the MCG – the only three arenas in the country that fit World Rugby’s criteria.

Officials are considering Perth as an option. The Wallabies beat the All Blacks 47-26 at a sold-out Optus Stadium in 2019.

Stadium Australia (83,500) and the MCG (100,000) are bigger, RA apparently believes Perth provides a better time zone for important UK and France television audiences, albeit noting that Sydney is the centre of the Australian rugby universe.

  • IIPA

    Cheers Yowie. I never quite drank the Liam Gill koolaid, though he was always clearly a talented player. But he knows the score and with Hooper, McReight, Tizzano, Hardwick, Liam Wright all here and Rory Scott coming on, we need and will pay for second rowers. Not 7s.

    • Jason

      Every time I see a list of the 7’s we’ve got I always question why the fuck we signed Hooper to such an albatross of a contract. Let’s assume he’s the best 7 in the world — for us he’s still not worth his contract because we’ve got plenty of others behind him who are close to just as good.

      It’s almost as if Rugby Australia give out contracts without REALLY thinking about them; basically can’t be unmade as captain because of his contract he’s going to do nothing for a dead Waratahs and he’s probably not even the best 7 in the country. $1.2 million a year for 5 years in a position you also had David Pocock and have ALWAYS had a glut of talent in! Madness.

      To put it in context — Hooper is one NRC!

      • Huw Tindall

        Guess Rennie is wrong again having decided to reappoint him as captain?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think he’s wrong. It’s the advantage of having an opinion. Doesn’t mean anything but we’re allowed to express it. I do not understand what he sees in the guy as either the best 7 or an option for captain. I think he will for ever be a link to the worst performance of a Wallaby team ever and that as captain he has a large part in that result. I really don’t get the lack of accountability with him

        • laurence king

          Is it because when he does make the change he will go straight for one of the young blokes rather than an intermediary like O’connor.

        • This could be the case but, eff-it. I’d rather have someone start to learn the job of handling the ref now, and have two years experience by France, than wait another year. I’m not sure who Rennie is thinking of, but I would have thought he’d have some idea already, so anoint them and move on.

          I don’t know what he’s like in terms of personality, but LSL seems to be a regular pick, close to the action and plays the full 80 pretty consistently. If he can inspire the team and talk nicely to the ref, I wouldn’t mind seeing him as captain. The rest of the back five seem to be in flux and I not sure JOC and White will be there until France.

        • I think it’s a mistake on Rennie’s part. I would say it’s a double mistake – for me Hooper shouldn’t be in the team and shouldn’t be captain, so that’s two mistakes.

          However, over the years, I’ve learnt to give every coach a three-disagreement allowance. I very rarely agree 100% with even coaches I like very much. But I very rarely disagree with them about more than three of their choices if the sides they pick go on to do well (not necessarily win, Gatland’s picks for Wales against the ABs say, I’m not expecting a win, but they can still perform well). More than that and, by and large, the sides play poorly.

          Some of that might be confirmation bias of course, but often it’s when the coach picks their old favourites and sticks to them when any fool, even an old fool like me, can point at some one else and say “he’s in better form than him” and do so repeatedly.

          But a few picks I disagree with… well the coach might have a different game plan, and there are always some tight picks. Hence a bit of leeway…

      • onlinesideline

        Yes Hoop’s got a ticker and a half, but one could also argue that he is very determined at doing what HE does but what would the Wallabies have looked like in years gone by if someone else who brought a whole different set of skills, had a different impact, made the side look different, play different etc ?

        He’s great at being Michael Hooper but has Michael Hooper at flanker translated into great Wallaby victories ? Call me old fashioned but there is another stat which is also crucial, and thats the win rate with a certain player in the team. I never understood the obsession with tackle rate / breaks / offloads per player, the thinking being if you out 15 players together all with good individual stats, it will amount to a good team. Impact, player presence, style , mental perceptiveness of whats happening int he game, timing when to step it up and crack the opposition, are more important. Thats smart rugby v stats driven rugby, less tangiible, more mysterious, but they win big matches IMO. We are still not focusing on winning with mental supremacy, a bit of aussie arrogance, well timed niggle, a bit of wind up, a bit of galar hail marys. I find the new crop of flankers coming through have this and IMO there is a 1999 side in that lot. Whether Dave at extract it is the question. I personally think Hooper is the wrong way to go.

        Onya Yowie – good one mate.

        • Alister Smith

          yeah spot on – stats have a purpose but you have to understand what you’re measuring and look at the truth behind them. The numbers can lie. Look at the Reds passing numbers vs the Highlanders – they were 50 ahead but lost by >20 points. The Crusaders on the weekend passed 50 more times than the Reds and beat the Reds by 40 points.

      • IIPA

        Yep Jason no doubt there’s a degree of irony there. No money to bring back another 7 because we need to keep it for players in other positions. But we couldn’t afford to keep our best 4-5 second rowers in part because we spent $1mill a season on one number 7.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        hahahaha yep. Personally I love the guys enthusiasm and his heart. He gives it 100% every time he plays, I just don’t think he’s that effective. His steals are few and far between and he doesn’t dominate in either attack or defence.
        I must admit I was flabbergasted when the captain with the worst record of any Wallaby captain ever was given so much support

        • Yowie

          Plus, being a captain of a consistently winning team is rarely about being the best player on the field.

          There are lots of small, subtle unseen things needed to get/keep the whole machine running in high-performance mode.

        • Reds Revival

          That’s why I like Liam Wright at the Reds. He is not the best player in the team, but does his job really well. He is also never talks about “training really well” in interviews.

        • Damo

          And in spite of the fact he could say those words in a number of languages now.

        • Who?

          Unless you’re Nobody. ;-)

        • Yowie

          Haha, oddly enough Eales did occur to me as the exception to that rule.

      • Alister Smith

        From an economic stand point I think your are spot on. In terms of supply, we have a reasonably good supply of quality 7s – so the overall price of 7s shouldn’t be that high. The best should get more but not that much more than the next or average level. Where we are in short supply of a position at or above a certain quality – let’s say 4/5 in your example – they should be prepared to pay a bit more.

        I think this might be a related point, but, when I was coaching I used to nominate a couple of people from the coaching group to do the points but I was often frustrated as 6 and 7 would often get points and, in my view, not play particularly well. BUT they were always very visible. A good 1 – 5 player could have an outstanding game in scrum, lineout, ruck play etc but you had to be paying attention to what they were doing. What the 6 and 7 did was a lot more visible and, as long as they were BUSY, they didn’t necessarily have to play well to get noticed. I think Hooper is a very good player but I think we sometimes confuse BUSY and EFFORT for EFFECTIVENESS and IMPACT ON THE GAME.

      • Texas

        I thought Hooper was playing in Japan as we couldn’t pay him his contract, so hopefully he’s no longer that big a drain.

        Unfortunately I think McReight and Hooper are similar. High work rate but ineffective at international level when size counts. LFG could be the answer, we know he can pilfer, he’s in his prime and been mixing it with the big guys.

    • Reds Revival

      I listened to a Rugby Dungeon interview (one of the Egg Chasers side projects). He was talking to one of LFGs Lyon team mates who rated him as one of the best players he has ever played with. Those sort of comments don’t happen without some performances to back it up.

      • Who?

        David Croft was another exceptional but unlucky Reds flanker. Fantastic at his peak, but stuck behind Waugh and Smith. Gill… In 2012, with Pocock at a peak, Gill was the form 7 in Super Rugby. He was thereabouts, neck and neck with Hooper, but Hoops’ Tahs team mates left him home when they went out in Dublin, taking LFG instead.

        One of the best examples of Gil’s greatness was off a Tahs scrum feed a few years ago. Phipps to Foley with a beautiful little piece of interplay which drew the Reds’ 9 (might’ve been Frisby) and put Foley into a massive hole. Gill gave him a headstart, had Hooper pass him (Gill) as he turned, yet over 40m he caught Foley, regained his feet in the gate, and was on the ball before Hooper arrived. Think he won the penalty. It was the sort of video you want to show your Under 8’s – he wasn’t to blame for the break, it was nicely worked by the Tahs – but his effort and technique was fantastic. And he outpaced both a back AND the (supposed) fastest openside we had. By a long distance.

  • Huw Tindall

    The chat about a new second tier comp is paramount.

    It’s fundamentally the biggest gap as us NRC fans keep banging on about. Rugby savant Ben Darwin said as much this week. Basically the NZ ‘pro’ season is twice as long as they have NPC. Australia has enough talent but it doesn’t develop as fast as the NZ pathway. This was the biggest factor according to the savant. Central contracting etc also helps but it’s about pro pathways.

    Unfortunately this is not a quick fix. Will take 3+ years to show fruition. Across that timeframe I don’t think we can sustain commercial and fan engagement if TT results are just a drubbing. Nobody will be interested. Even a diehard fan like me was ready to turn off the Reds at half time so what chance the average punter?

    And don’t say it’s Shute and Hospital. It’s not. I love the comps but they are amateur whereas NPC is pro. Lots of great players come up there but they don’t develop into pro players.

    Is it the some comp with Asian or PI teams? I don’t know but there has to be something between Super and club. The only question is what that looks like, not if it’s required.

    • Reds Revival

      I agree Huw, we need to set up something for that in between tier. I quite like the idea of the Asian competition, as it will allow a greater number of players to be exposed to the next level.
      It could be a good safety net for our existing Super Rugby sides if they continue their current trajectory…

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover
      • Hoss

        Great idea – We’ve been pushing for that on here for years.

        • Reds Revival

          Maybe Yowie is actually Hamish McLennan and has stolen our ideas.

        • Hoss

          There’s a screening process to live in NSW. trust me, if Yowie had applied, I’d be notified. Kinda like Charles Manson applying for parole

        • Yowie

          Live in NSW?

          I don’t even like being in a plane flying over it (unless it’s a Lancaster with bomb bays full of dogshit I suppose)

        • Custardtaht

          Classic Qlder, stuck in everyone else’s past, but their present.

        • Yowie

          “Oooh look. I’m a New South Welshman in summertime, one hour in the future in my flying car”

        • Custardtaht

          With faded curtains and out of sync milking cows!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bahahahawahaha

        • laurence king

          That’s how I feel about Victoria. Last year when we went to the mainland, drove of the boat and didn’t stop until the dog on the tuckerbox

        • Yowie

          Would someone working for Rugby Australia f*ck about on the internet on a work day as much as I clearly do?

          Never mind

        • Who?

          No, they waste far more time than the miniscule quantities you waste. Bearing in mind that the vast, vast majority of your content is of the highest significance and importance!

          Report
        • Yowie

          Slightly over-stating it, but cheers mate.

      • Andrew Luscombe

        The article looks to be talking more about a champions league rather than a 2nd tier.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I got that when I read it closer. Still a good idea though

      • Huw Tindall

        Would be interesting to see our Super Rugby B teams run around in competition. We know they need more games together in a pro environment so it makes sense. Shute purists will say “send the players back to club” but that helps nobody in the long run. Especially the club player who has played all seasons get’s displaced for the finals because a Super player swans back in.

  • Anonymous bloke

    Other news I read on Twitter was Force apparently signing Tapine, Leiwasa-Fines, Pasitoa, and Kuenzle from Brumbies. Big hit for us.

  • Reds Revival

    We’ve seen what Gilly did for Australian cricket, I think we need to give him a go at Rugby.

  • Hambone

    A 2nd tier is essential moving forward. Twigg and co have a workable framework to build from.
    Why not dust off the plans and have a look over?
    Engage with Asian nations in our region.
    “Build it and they will come”
    – field of dreams ;)

    • Who?

      Is it any surprise that Twiggy and the Force are the most imaginative in finding a plan? Good on them – I like the concept, I hope it goes ahead. Even better if it drags in – alongside the obvious Force/Spirit team – the ACT Vikings, Brisbane City, Qld Country, Melbourne Rising…

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, appreciate the effort mate. I think the discussions around a tier below Super is a critical discussion needed at RA level. The Waratahs have demonstrated this year that bringing people from the Shute Shield up into Super is a step too far. TBH I’m not sure of the answer, I thought the NRC was a great start point although I acknowledge that it probably needed some changes so it would gain more support. Maybe bringing in some of the Asian teams would assist I just don’t really know.

    Liam Gill has been away for a while and I love his desire to play for the Wallabies I think if that’s a goal he needs to find a Super team come back under their rules and prove himself. If he thinks his worth is more than what the Super teams are prepared to pay then he has some serious thinking to do and a decision to make. End of story really.

    COVID was always going to be an issue in the Trans Tasman and I think it will continue to be an issue for a few years. I feel sorry for the players but maybe the decision to go home after Wellington wasn’t the correct one. I would hope that if they could get tested and show they aren’t affected then they should be ok but I realise this isn’t as easy as it sounds. Lets hope that a combination of vaccines and player management will get this ok. The real issue for me is what happens if they don’t play. Do they get points as though it was a draw or what?

    • Yowie

      No worries KARL.

      Do they (Rebels) get points as though it was a draw or what?

      hahaha, and perhaps move into position as the leading Aussie team in the trans-Tasman series.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It would be rather Ironic if that occurred

    • Andrew Luscombe

      Not sure what the TT rules are, but I think the English Super League had the right approach, which was to effectively scale the championship points by the number of games played. Eg. if you finish on 3 points from 4 games instead of 5 games you get 3.75 championship points (3*5/4). So Melbourne would go from 0 to 0. It seems the fairest way to do it. You can scale everything like that, including the points for and against, tries bonus points etc., and still rank the teams whatever way was planned.

      • Greg

        “Melbourne would go from 0 to 0″

        Even that seems generous atm.

    • Who?

      I think the issue for Gill isn’t that he thinks he’s worth more than what Super teams will pay him; it’s that he’d need an RA top up to make it worthwhile. Because Super teams are capped in what they can pay – it’s then down to RA top ups for the most valuable players.

      I don’t disagree that we’re more desperate for locks than flankers, though I’d also argue we shouldn’t have ever let him go (even though he was at best 3rd in Cheika’s mind – but that didn’t mean much), and that the real reason for his inability to return (because of his inability to receive an RA top up) is of course that 5 year contract which you think RA should never have signed (Hoops). McReight’s good, but he’s not yet LFG-before-he-left-the-Reds good. LFG WAS the Reds when he left. The best player on the field every week. Threw the lineout as well as the hookers (I saw him throw a 35m dead straight lineout throw), ran, passed, cleaned out, jackalled, kicked drop goals… Just shouldn’t have kicked in general play.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah fair call mate but I still think he needs to come back and show he is worthwhile investing in. Don’t get me wrong I think he should be paid a long way before some others who are paid by RA but if he’s that good he will be. Personally I haven’t seen anyone worth being promised money before they come back by RA and I think the policy should be; come back, prove yourself, then we’ll talk money

  • Tomthusiasm

    I’m sure the Crusaders would sign Gill

  • Alister Smith

    On the halt to play in Rebs v Highlanders. Not that it would necessarily make it possible but, given that we are lagging a bit in our vaccinations and some people are taking a wait-and-see approach, couldn’t we just vaccinate the professional sportspeople that have to travel overseas and interstate. I would imagine it isn’t more than 5,000 shots to do all the AFL, NRL, SR etc and also any women’s sports that require interstate travel that are on at this stage of the year. I was able to get my shots early because my GP had time slots that people pulled out of. It’s not really jumping the queue if people are lining up.

    I love the idea of a second tier and it has been something I have put forward elsewhere. My idea would be to run this second tier in conjunction with the tests etc from the end of SR to the departure for the November tests. The five existing SR sides would provide teams along with, if they are still interested, the teams that were involved in the previous incarnation of the GRR (or other teams like Korea as suggested in the article above). All the non-Wallabies players (ie not in the match day 23) would be involved plus any players on training or development contracts and those involved in the higher age groups – U20s, academy players etc so you may not have to worry about Shute Shield etc players allowing their players to play – use people on existing state franchise contracts.

    From GRR you would possibly get

    South China Tigers (Hong Kong)
    China Lions (Beijing) – possibly at risk as this was a jv with Bay of Plenty and they would be in the Mitre 10 Cup (or whatever it’s called now) –
    Malaysia Valke
    Samoa
    Fiji
    then
    Force
    Rebels
    Reds
    Waratahs
    Brumbies

    if there are players that are contracted the Australian sides who are not picked up in there 25 or 30 man squads, then they might be able to be pooled into the other Asia/Oceania sides.

    Keep the travel costs low as possible – I imagine the GRR model was kept as low cost as possible, and look for World Rugby funding for the teams in the Asia Pacific.

    Some games could be played as warm ups ahead of tests.

    That is a ten team comp (Korea might substitute for one of the others – Lions for instance)
    The fact that these are more development squad players – home and away would be 18 rounds or just play each team once (home one year away the next) would be 9 weeks plus a 3 week finals (top 4 or 5 teams for the finals).

    It would be a great way of getting those players who spend a fair bit of time in their super rugby squads but don’t get a lot of game time, a taste of professional sport and a level that should be a little above what they would get by dropping back into the metropolitan comps.

    Anyway that is my ideas.

    • Yowie

      Agreed Re vaccinating those at greatest risk of contact with virus. Eg front-line medical, border and quarantine staff, plus those others more exposed like regular international and inter-State travellers (professional sports people).

      If vaccination clinics are sitting idle because boomers & hippies are hesitant let’s not have any complaints about queue-jumping.

      • Damo

        Hippies. Now there’s a descriptor we don’t see very often. I assume you are referring to Hippies who are not also ‘boomers’, because the boomer/hippy societal subset had no qualms about substances going in arm, in mouth, up noses, etc. Maybe they are just concerned that last time they had a doubtful injection, they woke up next week on a bean bag in a strange house. And they may forget where the caravan is parked.

        • Yowie

          I was probably not using “Hippie” correctly.

          Is there a catch-all term for people* who believe in natural medicine, chakras, jade eggs, auras, etc?

          (*note I didn’t say “women” so you’re the sexist for thinking that).

        • Greg

          Gwyneth Paltrow?

        • Yowie

          As a collective noun? I like it.

          “Look over there, there’s a Gwyneth Paltrow of anti-vax Byron Bay types on ventilators in intensive care”

        • Ads

          Peter Paltrow – half Pete Evans half GP?

          Peter Paltrow has alliteration on it’s side too. Love a bit of alliteration.

          “That bloke’s a massive PP” – NB urban dictionary connotation fits the general descriptor too.

        • Damo

          It’s more than just a rumour that Pete Evans stole all his recipes from Grannie Clampett.

        • Damo

          And of course swear by the drinking of green liquids that not even 3 nips of Sailor Jerry would fix.

        • Yowie

          Mate it’s expensive so it must be good.

        • Ads

          My favourite line from a Bill Bryson book: “Did you get the cow to shit directly onto the plate, or did you scoop it on after she’d finished?”

        • Geoffro

          Oy,I resemble that !

        • laurence king

          You stole my line

      • Who?

        Weren’t the original hippies all boomers..?

        Report

      • What is your vaccination strategy?

        The UK fucked up a lot of things, but we had clearly defined groups. Group 1 was front line carers – nurses, doctors, people in care homes etc. (There are a few sneaky ones in there, like the armed forces are group 1 but it was never widely advertised. I have a friend who is a squadie though.) Group 2 was everyone over 80 and everyone with a serious health condition who was therefore a clinically high priority. Group 2 also included the other emergency services, like police, firefighters etc. Then it went down in five year age groups. I’ve lost track, but I think it’s down to over-30’s, it might still be over-35’s.

        In vaguely related, sad news, the first man, with the unlikely name of William Shakespeare, to be vaccinated in the UK (and given how quickly we did the approvals probably in the world outside of a trial), died of unrelated conditions earlier today. He was over 100, so these things happen.

    • Alister Smith

      Just more on that – since Japan left the Asian Rugby Championship – Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea are in the top division (Tri-Nations). Division 1 is Philippines, Sri Lanka, Singapore and UAE, Division 2 is China, Taiwan (as Chinese Taipei), Pakistan and Thailand and Division 3 is India, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

      A professional team in any of those areas would likely help grow the game if the right structure was underneath it. I didn’t think China and India would be both down so low (Div. 2 & 3) but if you had Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea with teams it would be a start and you would think both China and India would have financial resources to grow something (Taiwan too probably). It is really interesting how it seems stronger in some of those smaller countries like Philippines and Sri Lanka. I wouldn’t have expected that.

  • Perth girl

    Sydney is the centre of RA’s universe!

