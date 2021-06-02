 Wednesday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees justice for high-shot merchants, reports on the latest ball technology, reports on Brumbies musical chairs and some special moments for the Reds this Friday bring a tear to the eye.

McKenzie’s trans-tasman series over

Embed from Getty Images

GAGR alumni Nathan Williamson reports that Damian McKenzie’s red card has turned into a three-week suspension.

Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Adam Casselden:

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.”

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s good judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.”

“The player is therefore suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 19 June 2021.”

This suspension period includes the Chiefs’ next two games plus the Trans-Tasman Final if the Chiefs are successful.

Referee Nic Berry sent from the field in the 21st minute after McKenzie made late shoulder contact to Reds halfback Tate McDermott’s head whilst (after!) he passed the ball.

 

Queensland Reds v Blues, Friday 4 June, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:45pm AEST

Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Saturday 5 June, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, 1:35pm AEST


World’s smartest rugby ball trialed in SA University comp

Pretoria

This weekend saw a Smart Ball by Gilbert and Sportable introduced to the South African Varsity Cup. The device inside the Smart Ball tracks the following events during a game:

  • Kicks in play
  • Goal kicks
  • Restart kicks
  • Lineouts (incl. straightness)
  • Passes
  • Possession
  • Territory
  • Ruck speed

In future competitions, the Smart Ball will be used to instantly detect and alert referees to forward passes, potentially depriving the game of some magic moments.

The data metrics include:

  • Distance
  • Speed
  • Trajectory
  • Hang-time
  • Spin rate
  • Spiral efficiency
  • Reload time (time from catching to passing)
  • Start/end time
  • Start/end coordinates
  • Angle to posts
  • Kick difficulty and success

Neither Gilbert nor Sportable commented on rumours of a special Australian version that also measures

  • pointlessness of kick;
  • directness of kick to opposition full-back’s arms; and
  • when taking the 3 points is a much better option than another line-out Michael.


Brumbies movements

PHO_4357
There was movement at the Brumbies, for the word had passed around that the prop from Dingo’s front row joined the Board.

The Brumbies report that Ben Alexander has joined the Brumbies Board as RUPA representative.

Outside of rugby, Alexander has been an owner and operator of The Dock in Kingston, one of Canberra’s most successful pubs (not the greatest claim, to be fair)  and is a Co-founder of an energy-tracking app that we assume is like Tinder for front-rowers to find buffets (but without the swiping-left).

26-year-old hooker Connal McInerney has also re-signed with the Brumbies for two more seasons. The Canberra boy with 36 Super Rugby caps over four seasons was sidelined for much of 2021 with a fractured fibula but returned to the field during the Brumbies’ three-game Trans-Tasman tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, squad players halfback Issak Fines and playmakers Reesjan Pasitoa and Bayley Kuenzle are set to make the move to the Western Force in 2022 and Mack Hansen will join Andy Friend’s Connacht in Ireland at the end of this season.

Brumbies v Hurricanes, Saturday 5 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:45pm East Coast Elite time


Reds milestones

James O'Connor QLD Reds v Western Force (Photo Credit QRU Brendan Hertel)

This Friday James O’Connor will play his 100th Super Rugby game.

O’Connor recalls his warm welcome to Super Rugby for the Western Force in 2010.

“I was 17, just hit puberty. It was actually against the Reds with the Force,”

“I remember coming on with 20 minutes to go and made about four errors. I tried to forget that.”

“My second game against the Hurricanes in Wellington, I think my first carry the lineout play was to take it to the line…I didn’t get to the line, by the time I had the ball Ma’a Nonu smoked me.”

“I think I remember watching that over and the commentators were saying ‘welcome to Super Rugby kid’. Two great starts.”

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Reds hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa will play his final home game for the Reds on Friday after signing a two-year deal with French club Montpellier.

“I was born in Auckland and grew up going for the Blues. I had a couple of Blues’ jerseys as a boy so this is a game I really want to play well in and get the win for Queensland,” Paenga-Amosa said.

“It’s going to be hard to leave this place. I love Queensland and I love representing the Queensland jersey,”

The 2021 Reds Indigenous Jersey will be worn during Friday night’s Round 4 game against the Blues at Suncorp Stadium (7:45pm Friday).

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, Interesting technology there and it’ll be even more interesting to see how it might be applied. I personally hope it stays away from the game as I wouldn’t like to see rugby turn into an American Football type game and I think things like this sound good but will be hard to apply in a way that keeps the game moving.

    Fair call on McKenzie and if he’s too dumb to keep the tackle down he deserves the penalty. No black jersey for him this year.

    Bit of a loss for the Brumbies and I think they need to watch their succession planning as some of their bigger names are looking like being at the tail of their career and losing youngsters must be a bit of a worry.

    2nd game getting smashed by Nonu must have been a great wake up call. Good to see him continue on and he certainly looks well settled at the moment. BPA is going to be a bit of a loss but maybe he’s been told something by DR. Been great watching him over the years and good luck with the future

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Pity about BPA. I had him in my G&G run on team for the tests but if he’s off the Cheese Eater land don’t think he’ll make the squad. Leaves the door open for Porecki and Kaitu.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        DR played Phillips and Simmons last year, even though both of them were heading overseas. I think that he will play his best team available, but build in some game time for his reserve Hooker to help get them up to speed.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          The thing I am most encouraged about is that he has only signed a two year deal which means he would be out for 2022 and 2023 domestic seasons but has said he wants to finish playing in Australia. World Cup 2023 is in France and, as long as he signs a contract to come back for 2024 it could mean we have one of our best current hookers with two years experience playing in the country where the next World Cup is being held. It is a shame we can’t keep them all here as TT suggests we need all our playing depth available but if we get him back an even more experienced player then it won’t be so bad.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I reckon we could lose a few between now and 2023 but they will want to be back for that next World Cup and then 2025 Lions and 2027 RWC potentially at home might keep a few blokes here for a longer term (or keep them to shorter sabbaticals).

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      When I look at the technologically that has come into the game to date, video refs etc, while it has perhaps given greater surety or confidence in a result I don’t think it has improved my experience as a spectator at all. The idea is to remove clangers but I personally think there are still quite a few clangers and some created by repeated views of ultra slow motion replays. We used to accept that rugby was a game played by humans and refereed by humans (strange humans but humans nonetheless) and I think gave the refs a little more latitude. One of the best retorts I got from a ref when I complained about a mistake was, “I was watching your game too, would you like me to give some analysis of your errors. There were quite a few as I remember it”.

      I have a feeling that a lot of the technology is driven by (1) gambling (need to some how “purify” the result (2) the technologists themselves who can’t sell $700 cricket bats or tennis rackets to rugby players but are looking for an equivalent for rugby (3) television rights holders who are quite happy to have an excuse for a break in the game so they can dump in more ads. They will also have a 3 minute discussion at half time about the “ball stats” that will tell us the same stuff as we just saw.

      Any “innovations” at this sort of level also distance the game from the one played at the grass roots. On one level we have a ref and two touchies both miked up and a NRL style bunker with another one or two refs and technicians and at the other end of it we have a single ref with a couple of mums or dads in hi-vis vests from each of the clubs. One rule that could be applied to any new technology is, “if we can’t replicate it at the U12s in Barraba, then we can’t have it”.

      Whilst it’s professional and people are earning a living from it, in the end its a game.

      The only advantage I see of the VAR is that it picks up foul play in the background and, with the focus on removing high tackles etc it allows us to identify the point of contact (most of the time).

      On the D-Mac tackle, one thing I get a bit frustrated with is the attitude. “the injured bloke didn’t even get a HIA”. That shouldn’t matter. Nor should it matter if the bloke breaks his jaw and is out for 10 weeks. The fact that the tackle is high should incur a certain penalty. Whether the injured player gets no concussion, a minor concussion, a major concussion or a season ending injury is largely a matter of luck. D-Mac’s tackle could have resulted in any of those outcomes.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I tend to feel the same way on the technical interference. I do agree with comms between the AR and Referee, especially in finals as this is a big help to the game. I like that the TMO can assist with evaluating whether a try was scored or not as at times this can be hard to see and it does make the game better. I like that the TMO can review foul play as I think taking this out of the game is a good call. BUT, I think there can be too much of a good thing and I think we’ve gone as far as we need to already

        Report
        • Geoffro

          lack of a bigscreen at Leichardt oval on Sunday seemed to make a difference.Less intimidating for refs ? Dunno , but didnt seem to be constant reviews during the game

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah it annoys the piss out of me when some halfwit decides to replay an out of context issue on the big screen just to get the crowd fired up. I think this shouldn’t be permitted

          Report
        • Hoss
        • Hoss

          v say 2.25 minutes in on this one. Watch the dunny rooters line v that of DHP.

          The difference??? Jersey colour……..

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2UprYg5wMo

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I laughed at that more because of the way it upset Cheika than anything else mate. By that stage I was so much against his myopic and bullying rule that anything he didn’t like was good for me.
          Hodge was in the wrong as well so happy with the call

          Report
        • Yowie

          There is a certain irony in getting into a one-eyed fury about a one-eyed furious person.

          Report

        • No foul Hoss.

          Black 21 is the ref.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Exactly. If the referee had gone back and asked then good but otherwise it shouldn’t be allowed. Of course at the time I was happy and that’s always the problem. If it helps our side we like it but when it helps the other side we don’t. I’d personally rather it was just banned and at the game the only replays permitted were ones the referee asked for

          Report
        • Yowie

          The Poms are well ahead of you KARL. Their stadium TV control rooms will not even send all the replays that the ref does ask for.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Especially if it’s against “their” side no doubt. “Sorry lost the clip!”

          Report
      • mortlucky

        The smart ball is a cool academic exercise but we all know it’s not sport. As a kid, my enjoyment of NFL took a hit when I learned that the QB had speakers in his helmet so the coach could instruct him.

        I’m in IT and I even tell clients “just because you can build it doesn’t mean you should” (Facial recognition being the best example of this)

        Report
        • Mike D

          Thinking the data will be used more by coaches, in conjunction with video replay, to understand what their players are doing and how.

          Report
      • laurence king

        A succession of whacks to the head over 10 years or so likely have a cumulative effect even though the individual hits may not seem much at the time

        Report

  • If the smart ball can accurately pick up forward passes it’s a winner for me! Also interested in the ‘TAKE THE FUCKING THREE’ feature.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Should have a little panel that lights up with appropriate comments as in the above. Open for additional comments – ‘that pass sucked’ and for hookers ‘ you couldn’t hit a barn door’ .

      Report
      • Mike D

        And for 9 feeding the scrum: “in straight? pig’s arse.”

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah but you know Hooper would ignore that and go for the corner anyway

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      Maybe remove the option to kick for goal so that when he goes to pass it to the line kicker it magically (or magnetically) goes out of Hooper’s hands, sets itself up on the tee in readiness for the goal kick (and in version 2.0 it kicks itself over before Hooper has the chance to say anything).

      Report
    • Greg

      I wonder if we can trade a few smart balls (ballus? balli?) for a Smart Captain?

      Report
  • Custardtaht

    Can’t wait for hackers to interfere with a game, with the ball displaying pop up porn, targeted shopping ads, cat fishing players and demanding $100 to unfreeze a decision.

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      I don’t know what cat fishing is….I am reluctant to google it on my work computer.

      Report
      • Anonymous bloke

        Just pretending to be someone you are not on social media etc for some dodgy purpose. Origin from the movie https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catfish_(film)

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          Does Anonymous Bloke count as a cat fishing name? I suspect few would be taken in by that. Though maybe Prince Anonymous Bloke from Nigeria might get a couple.

          Report
      • Custardtaht

        It’s not as bad as you think. Essentially an ugly person goes fishing online for a dumb ugly person, using a profile picture of a beautiful person. Once the ugly person takes the bait, they are hooked and skinned of money.

        A good example is Anna Palasczczuk cat fished the entire state of Qld.

        Report
        • Yowie

          I thought I was voting for Anna Kournikova

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Fair enough, that would get most people!

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Well you must be VERY disappointed

          Report
        • Geoffro

          ……and there is another reason we should all be isolated from QLDers

          Report
    • Damo

      I’ve got this vision of the Under 10’s half back putting the ball into the scrum. Then nothing happens. Ref waits and waits, then pokes his head and finds the 2 front rows playing fortnite.

      Report
  • Wonky Donkey

    ALL NEW! Kiwi smart ball comes with 5 playable sheep “bahhhhh” when you pull the cord. BUY now and recieve a 6th playable sound bite from Dave Dobbyn – Slice of heaven.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      sounds more like something you’re interested in mate

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    A bit of a grammatical error by our own Nathan Williamson in a story on Will Harrison on Rugby.com.au:
    Whilst he admits he would like to prefer the jersey held by Donaldson, Harrison is more than contempt playing wherever’s best for the team
    What he was trying to say is that Harrison has more contempt playing wherever’s best for the team.

    Report
    • Yowie

      More a malapropism than a grammatical error.

      (and so the downward spiral of technical nitpicking continues…. )

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      yes but having seen the game on the weekend, I don’t think “where ever’s best for the team” is at run on fullback TBH. if he is behind Donaldson at 10 then I think he should be on the bench.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I’m with you. Playing players out of position to get them on the field never really works long term. The Pooper worked for about half a season and then was easily nullified by most teams even though it was persisted with for years. BB at fullback is not the best solution for NZ and JB on the wing hasn’t ever worked either. To me it just shows a level of desperation by coaches trying to do something that will change the result because they have no other idea on what to do

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think the Pooper might have been OK if it stayed a last 20 minutes thing and we selected the best 7 (Pocock for the majority of that time) to start and then change it up to finish a game when Hooper comes on at 60″ but, as a general starting strategy, yes, it wore out its welcome very quickly and we persisted with it (even with different personnel like Sean McMahon when Pocock wasn’t available) for far too long.

          Report
        • Patrick

          I think it was awesome except for the ooper part

          Report
    • Greg

      This will be really pedantic….. but it is kind of interesting as well.
      alumnus – male graduate, singular
      alumni – male graduates or mixed male and female graduates, plural
      alumna – female graduate, singular
      alumnae – female graduates, plural

      I am not sure if the last two are in common usage.

      Somehow it all must relate to kiwis not rolling away from the ball.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Sh!t hey.

        I bet this kind of quality Latin plurals education is also happening on League forums.

        Report
        • Greg

          loigus
          loigi
          loiga
          loigae

          loig (n): a genetic condition which pre-disposes one to insisting on being hit in the head.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          On “NRL CCCLX”

          Report
        • Damo

          I still remember the famous 44BC League Forum- just after the Ides of March I think. There was a big push to ban bringing knives onto the field after that.

          Report
      • Reds Revival
        • Nutta

          I confess my mind went there immediately.

          Report
      • laurence king

        Are these gender appropriate?

        Report
      • mortlucky

        And in continental Romance languages certain intimate body parts are of the opposite ‘gender’ [sniggers like Beavis]

        Ah words, you’re so funny

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          I was always baffled why the French word for beard was considered feminine …. but when you think about it

          Report
        • Greg

          just raising the tone…. the word for telephone in Dutch and German is the same…. but the #@$##!! gender changes. Give me a break.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          When o/s with my German ex she told me that the Germans still chant something about a stolen bicycle to Dutch fans at games. It felt like their ‘underarm bowling’ incident. No love lost (there may be other 20th century factors worthy of consideration).

          Report
        • Crescent

          I just got lost in teenage sniggering when I learnt the German word for a mobile phone was pronounced handy….

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          But Dutch has the genders neutral and non-neutral,, while German has masculine feminine and neutral, so a lot of words are the same but with different genders.

          You can say a similar thing about all the words in English that are also in Dutch and German but all English words are neutral so the gender is different.

          Report
    • Nathan Williamson

      Can always count on GAGR to pick up on my below average spelling, thanks I’ve changed it now

      Report
      • Yowie

        Genuinely – I really like your work over at “proper rugby news” and I try not to borrow too heavily for my Wednesday news gig.

        Report
        • Nathan Williamson

          ❤️❤️ take as much as you like

          Report
        • Yowie

          *print screen*
          *paste*
          *save as “legal cover for when Rugby Australia sues for breach of copyright“*

          Report
      • Hoss

        Aren’t you sposed to be on the clock at the ‘other place’’. That’s time theft.

        Any one got H-Macs number I am turning whistle blower.

        Report
        • Nathan Williamson

          This counts as ‘engaging with the audience’ Well at least that’s what I’ll claim when the Hammer drags me out of the office kicking and screaming

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          the Hammer – cool nickname – given his Scottish surname maybe he should be MC Hammer….hammer time, break it down.

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I just read the post. Not sure that a recommendation from the Waratah team mates should carry any credibility. Personally as mentioned elsewhere when playing the ABs I’m happy to have a revolving door at 13 but not when the Wallabies are playing anyone else

        Report
  • Nutta

    Cheers Yowie

    Society has turned against tackle-impact with the noggin’s. This will keep going until players learn. Then it will die off and we will have found the new normal. Until the next issue…

    Increasing technology in sport is inevitable as folk look for the edge wherever they may find it. But I confess to having this weird moment in my brain (one of many) where I saw the ball explode in mid-flight due to a forward pass – almost 1987 era ‘Running Man’ style where guys heads were exploding if they displeased the guards. Then I thought of Refs with destructo-buttons. Then I thought of players getting hands blown off. I need to lay off the acid…

    Donkeys – cattle leaving. I wonder who is coming?

    And the Reinvention of JOC continues. Am I being too cynical in asking I wonder who is managing his media? Or is this truly 100% genuine? Dunno. Time will tell.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      You definitely need to lay off something mate. Started snorting my coffee when you got to hands

      Report
      • Nutta

        The possibilities are endless eh?

        Report
    • Yowie

      I think the concussion thing is looming as a “long tail liability” issue for rugby and other collision sports. Current and intended measures nominally protect players better, but I wonder how much are aimed at protecting the administrating authorities. I.e “we took the best available measures based on the research & expert recommendations of the time”.

      See also the timeline of obfuscation around whether smoking is actually bad for you. See also the medical entities that escaped liability for medical HIV transmission in the very early days because “it was a new virus and we were following best practice of the day” (albeit that example probably didn’t have cynical actors).

      The Running Man was a cracker of an Arnie film. I don’t think Paul Verhoeven was involved, but the dystopian media of the day is certainly in his Robocop / Starship Troopers style. Who would have thought so many 1980s writers and directors would have predicted Fox News.

      I deliberately left out stuff about JOC’s *ahem* middle period parting of ways with Australian rugby because he’s a Red and that wouldn’t be cool.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think that absolutely it has an element of arse covering, but I also think it is people trying to make things safer without losing the physical contact. In my mind reducing the hits to the head is definitely a good move and I’m happy with all the penalties, YC and RC it produces while the players react to the new laws, and they will. Just like leaving the player lifted in the lineout alone and not tackling players in the air. Some will always get it wrong but for the most part players have adapted well and it’ll happen for this too

        Report
        • Yowie

          Time will tell if these very good measures are “enough”. Eg. a couple of serious head-knocks over a career (by careless players who get red-carded, suspended etc) might still be enough for chronic brain damage.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah but I think as long as the game is made as safe as it can be it then comes down to personal responsibility. You go into a game knowing that a head impact could occur so don’t be surprised when it does

          Report
        • Yowie

          Sure. Just to be clear, I’m not pushing a barrow about what “should be done”. I don’t have any answers anyway.

          I’m just looking at the problem from a “long-term liability risk to administering entity” point of view and having a stab at explanations for current/future measures and risks from that more cynical point of view.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          That is all very true. I find the world a very strange place though that, at the same time we are having crackdowns in established sports for, to a degree, largely “accidental” contact to the head, we have, as one of the fastest growing spectator sports, UFC, that has a level of brutality almost equal to Roman Empire arena sports. I am not saying we shouldn’t do something, but I just find this bizarre.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Agreed.

          Then there is regular boxing, which (if I half-remember correctly) has it’s own funny statistics where headgear at the amateur level produced more brain injury over time. Perhaps because people weren’t staying in the fight so long with a bare head?

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Well my understanding is concussion is mainly an issue with the brain striking against the inside of the skull rather than the outside, making headgear of limited value.

          I wonder if the issue with amateur boxing is a combination of your point and the scoring system. It is possibly easier to score a point with a blow to the head that it is with a body shot (easier for the judge to see anyway) so you may be encouraging more head shots with how points are allocated?

          Report
        • Who?

          When Berrick Barnes was trying to come back after his many concussions, he tried to get approval to use a thicker foam headgear. The concept being that the 1″ thickness they allow in the laws with the foam density that’s specified isn’t sufficient for preventing concussive hits, but that going to 2″ and beyond whilst retaining the same type of densities can have a positive impact. The greater thickness slows the head more progressively, reducing the speed differential between the skull and brain. Reducing concussive impacts.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think there would also be a potential issue as head gear gets heavier too though. Potential for more neck injury and more whiplash?? I think maybe they can make some advances but I don’t think this one is solved by headgear technology, otherwise the game wouldn’t be as focussed as it is on changing the point of impact etc.

          And that raises another point. I think there are some stats supporting high tackles being a major contributor but it is still only for (i think) a minority of total head injuries. That gels with my own experience. My footy related incidents were lower tackles where I fell badly and a couple bad positioning of me in the tackle. So I think this is a good step but we aren’t going to eradicate all head injuries by eradicating high tackles only.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/55/4/220

          Results In the lowered tackle height setting, there was a significantly lower proportion of tackles; (1) in which ball carriers (rate ratio (RR) 0.83, 95% CI 0.79 to 0.86) and tacklers (RR 0.80, 95% CI 0.76 to 0.84) were upright, (2) in which the tackler’s initial contact was to the ball carrier’s head or neck (RR 0.70, 95% CI 0.58 to 0.84) and (3) in which initial contact was above the line of the ball carrier’s armpit (RR 0.84, 95% CI 0.80 to 0.88). Concussion incidence rate did not differ between conditions (RR 1.31, 95% CI 0.85 to 2.01). Unexpectedly, compared with the standard tackle height setting, tacklers in the lowered tackle height setting were themselves concussed at a higher rate as measured by; (1) incidence (RR 1.90, 95% CI 1.05 to 3.45) and (2) concussions per 1000 tackles (2.09, 95% CI 1.15 to 3.80).

          Conclusions Legislating to lower the height of the tackle meant that tacklers made contact with the ball carrier’s head and neck 30% less often. This did not influence concussion incidence rates. Tacklers in the lowered tackle height setting suffered more concussions than did tacklers in the standard tackle height setting.

          Report
        • Who?

          I completely agree with all that. It doesn’t surprise me. It’s worth noting that a lot of Berrick’s issues were created by him running around the ball carrier to make right shoulder dominant tackles, and then getting caught with his head in the wrong position. As a tackler.

          Report

        • Over the last few years I actually wonder if anyone is taught to track, and correct head placement at “elite” level.
          Sometimes shake my head in disbelief, especially at breaks down sidelines with the following non tackle.
          NZ seems fine tho…

          Report
        • Who?

          I completely, completely agree. I remember watching rep games and hearing the coaches screaming out, ‘”Great tackle!” Even though the kid’s run around to try to make a right shoulder dominant tackle, and was lucky not to get his head in the wrong position. And wasn’t dominant in the tackle.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          In boxing gloves is the issue. They protect the hands so the boxers can hit harder. bare knuckle boxing doesnt have the same issues because the hands of the boxer get damaged and Beirut’s aren’t as hard

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          I think a good start is a fund that the governing body sets up that is jointly funded by the players and governing body. The fund is used as essentially an insurance/pension fund to pay for medical treatment post career for playing related injuries.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah the only trouble with that is that it’s seen by some as an admission of guilt

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          So is cracking down on head contact in reality. Make it a no fault scheme

          Report

        • IANAL so it will be interesting to see where the court cases go, but in my non-expert view the legal cases are in for a tough time. It’s not like the medical profession knew rugby caused concussions, concussions led to CTE etc. and covered it up.

          Hitting someone in the head has always been illegal in rugby. As more data have become available WR has responded with more protocols around HIAs and returning to play, stronger sanctions around high hits and the like. It’s not perfect, and I’m rarely the one defending WR, but they have acted quickly, continue to act to develop both sides of the protocols to protect the players, often in the face of opposition from ex-players, fans and administrators. It might be imperfect but it’s a really screamingly loud reaction to the problem once they became aware of it.

          Report
        • Alan
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I agree mate. I think they’re doing a great job. I just think some people are dicks and they’ll take it the wrong way

          Report

        • True. But the data pretty clearly suggest there’s a dose effect. Some people can be badly affected by one bad concussion, more by two, more by three and so on.

          You can’t make high contact sports safe, but you can do everything possible to make them as safe as possible. And low contact sports like cricket still produce injuries and so on.

          Report
        • Antoine Kinch
        • Alister Smith

          We have had it in rugby for a couple of seasons now – from memory for me it started around or slightly before the 2019 RWC. It would be interesting to see some stats as I am not sure we are seeing an adjustment by players just yet.

          I was a bit reluctant about this move at the start, though I am not sure why and as someone who suffered some significant head knocks (one courtesy of a training accident against Matt Cockbain [perfectly legitimate tackle but the me hitting the ground bit didn’t go so well]) and was rested for up to 5 weeks before I was allowed back on the playing paddock. That was in the mid 90s and we had protocols and cognition tests etc back then and I was referred to the club doctor for assessment over the five week period). So I think there were clubs, at least my club GPS Old Boys, doing the right thing (or the best thing they could) back that far.

          Still, in the back of my mind, there is a bit of a concern as to what might be next if I am entirely honest (those who read my posts might think I am already getting to that stage). I had four major head knocks over time, two incidents footy related, one a domestic incident (not that nefarious, I tripped over a chair and fell) and a foolish decision to enter Fred Brophy’s boxing tent in Mt Isa – that didn’t end well and the headaches were close to a week before they eased. I have got to say, the clubs and the medical profession were, even back then, pretty responsible in their approach – I, however, wasn’t and a concussion injury is a hard one to handle because, for much of the time, you feel pretty good, there is limited or no physical signals that there is anything wrong and, if you are anything like me, you are champing at the bit to get back on the paddock.

          I loved playing rugby, I would never advise someone not to play as I got so much out of it, across so many facets of my life. But I would do some things differently – I think the thing that needs to be managed most is the players (not coaches or club admin etc). because in my experience, it is the player trying to get back onto the field and the coaches and admin that are holding them back. We are seeing the same in NRL with the current players the ones complaining most about the rule changes that are being brought in to protect their own long term interests.

          Report
        • Mike D

          And that starts young. At the little kids level teaching them that concussion is 3 weeks out. End of story. It just becomes part of the normal game then and they take it through their senior levels.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I saw somewhere that in League, ALL juniors are provided with headgear as part of their annual fees. Very smart move to help alleviate some Mum’s fears.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Leaving aside the “Mum’s happy” thing, there is some study out there to the effect that headgear makes no material difference to concussions (or similar).

          That doesn’t seem quite right. I suspect headgear reduces the effect of minor head-knocks, but no measurable* difference for concussions.

          (* noting that an experiment couldn’t be run, so they are probably forced to interview players who have suffered concussions and ask if they wore headgear).

          Perhaps similar to an airbag, crumple zones, etc preventing death up to a certain speed car collision, but if you want to meet a truck head-on with 200kph speed differential you’re on your own son.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Head gear really doesn’t stop the brain sloshing around in the skull as a result of being whacked.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I understand, but it does make Mum’s feel more comfortable about letting little Johnny play that “rough and tumble” sport. When we are looking to grow junior participation numbers, I think that this is a smart move.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Placebos are bloody effective!

          Report

        • Armour, in general, and headgear is a type of armour after all, doesn’t protect you from the good solid hits, it protects from the glancing blows. Otherwise no one would ever have got injured in their full plate, and we’d still be wearing it into battle…

          Head armour is even worse in some ways, because the damage from a concussion isn’t really about the blow, it’s about your skull going way while your brain goes the other. For example you’re happily sprinting along, so your brain is going one way, then your skull smacks into when some uppity Kiwi 10 smacks his shoulder into your head at speed.

          We *can* design protection to try and stop that. Cars have it, with crumple zones and so on, so all the bits of the car that are around the passenger “cabin” crumple up and absorb the impact and the cabin hopefully remains intact so the people don’t get injured. Motorcycle helmets do something similar for heads (and should be replaced after any impact, even if you drop them on the floor). They’re also aiming to prevent rare occurrences, like crashing your car or bike. Can you imagine trying to replace a helmet after every minor head contact in a rugby match? American football helmets are a response to that challenge, and basically don’t offer the required protection…

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Except it’s proven that it provided no protection from concussion

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Look at the investment the NFL has put into helmet design, hasn’t made a difference to reducing concussion. The new laws targeting helmet to helmet contact are more effective.

          Report
        • Who?

          Exactly – which makes it what RR’s said – purely to alleviate some fears (and lower the risk of cauliflowered ears, not that there’s any reason why that should happen in League anymore).

          Report
      • Alister Smith

        I didn’t think he ever had a “middle parting” period amongst all his, at times, avante garde haircuts. I however, spent a significant period of the 1980s with a middle part, and God, in his infinite wisdom, decided I didn’t deserve hair anymore.

        Report
      • Mike D

        The “best available measures defence” is part of it, and holding administrators accountable drives that. Also, rugby appears to be leading the way in some aspects of concussion management and that is arming them very well for, “we not only followed best existing practice, but also did x, y, and z.” If it leads to fewer people getting brain damage while playing God’s own game, then happy for it happen that way.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Yep, it’s not all bad when the threat of personal liability causes safer systems of work to come about.

          Report
      • mortlucky

        CTE is a time-related issue so if the game wants to really reduce the probability then it could force retirement at, say, 30.

        Report
    • Who?

      @disqus_bCOGMhySuc:disqus missed some big tech news – which, to be fair, wasn’t widely reported – that would go nicely with his ball tech story, and ties nicely with your comments about high shots.
      Hopefully this works – for some reason it looks like WIN News’ Facebook page has decided I speak Spanish?!?!
      https://www.facebook.com/WINNewsToowoomba/videos/851482275463467/

      Report
  • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

    Changes to the ball is one of the steps towards replacing the officials with Artificial Intelligence. Replacing referees with infallible, consistent, unbiased robots will make the contests fairer and but leave us with little to talk about after the game. I naturally resist the change but was swayed by the thought that Aaron Smith, Brad Webber and Nic White will then shut-up during the game.

    Report
    • Yowie

      I naturally resist the change but was swayed by the thought that Aaron Smith, Brad Webber and Nic White will then shut-up during the game.

      In the words (almost) of Darth Vader:

      “Don’t be too proud of this technological terror you’ve constructed. The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of a scum-half to jibber-jabber.”

      Report
      • Geoffro

        I prefer Nuttas vision.Its difficult to jibber-jabber when your head has exploded

        Report
      • Timbo

        I find your lack of faith disturbing

        Report
    • Crescent

      if they succeeded in replacing officials with AI, could you imagine the conspiracy theorists blowing up about Kiwi programmers diddling the coding to give the AB’s the advantage! We would still have plenty to talk about – most of what we post here has a very tenuous link with reality at the best of times! I blame all the head knocks, which is the style of the day.

      Report
      • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

        Yes, I am sure the Kiwi’s will find a way to bend the laws, they always do,

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Absofriggenlutely not our problem if you can’t

          Report
  • Sammy Salsa

    Any news on Brumbies signings? Seems odd/risky to lose your 2nd, 3rd and 4th string flyhalves in a single off season without some kind of plan. They obviously have faith in Noah but no one is immune to injury as we saw last year. I would have liked them to hold onto Pasitoa as I think he looks very good, would have liked to have seen Lolesio/Pasitoa 10/12 at some stage. Fines is a good signing as he really deserves more game time but with Albert, Longeran and White already signed it makes sense for him to go back and push for a starting spot at another franchise.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah but if you don’t give them game time that they can get elsewhere they’ll move on

      Report
      • Sammy Salsa

        Very true, but unlike the situation with Tahs and Mason a few seasons ago all those guys have had some game time, Pasitoa is still only 20 years old and has played 8 super games. At the Force they will be behind Miotti, McIntyre and Lance. Unless those guys are moving on. Who knows haha hopefully the Brumbies haven’t put all their eggs in to one basket

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Miotti is off to Glasgow next year. His new understanding of English will get a good workout over there!

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          let’s hope he doesn’t ask for a kiss

          Report
        • Sammy Salsa

          Maybe Tony Alofipo is ready

          Report
        • Perth girl

          Miotti is definitely going and I would say Lance will go as well. There are about 10 players not returning for various reasons including three Argies, Olowafello and kearney. For me Kearney has been the biggest disappointment but don’t tell the Irish in Perth! Pasitoa was raised in Perth.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I had heard that Medrano was staying. Was that fake news?
          Good to see some of WA’s home grown returning. Do you think that Tizzano will come back, or is he determined to test himself against Hooper?

          Report
    • Ads

      Seems odd/risky to lose your 2nd, 3rd and 4th string anything in a single off season without some kind of plan. Welcome to the Tah’s!!!

      Report
  • Timbo

    how does a ‘smart’ ball assess if a ball has gone backwards out of the hands, while still traveling in a forward direction? I’m no physicist, but that seems a difficult boffin type problem..

    Report
    • Yowie

      Treat the “running speed” starting condition as a constant and assess only the pass impulse?

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It’d still be hard because a ball passed backwards will still move forward with the running speed.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Not really.

          If, while travelling on the freeway at a constant 100kph, you toss your smartphone from the front passenger seat of your car to a passenger in the back seat, the G-sensing technology in the phone would disregard (or not detect) the steady-state condition of the car moving at highway speed, but record the impulse of you throwing the phone “backwards”, notwithstanding that the displacement of the phone is probably a net 19 metres forward (20 metres forwards car movement less 1 metre backwards within the car).

          We’re all whizzing around at 460 metres per second as the earth rotates, yet somehow we can treat that as steady-state while we measure other movements and collisions.

          Report
        • Timbo

          It’s the acceleration that would be a problem. We(I) don’t run at a steady state. I run forward, feel a niggle in my hammy, slow down, feel that it’s just the regular pain i have, speed up again, it feels weird and abnormal, slow down, grip hammy, yelp, fall over, get carried off. How does a smart ball work that out? check mate Yowie.

          Also as a QLDer, surely you believe the earth is flat?

          Report
        • Yowie

          I’d stay away from that running bullshit altogether.

          I would think that the ball sensors and software could set the running baseline (as non-constant as that is) and isolate the pass impulse. 90+kg human bodies don’t tend to instantly change speed and direction 90 degrees (more or less) so there is your “a pass has happened” starting condition.

          It wouldn’t be a perfect system, but it would be doable as a start point in the broader system where human officials are also looking at the pass.

          To be clear, I’m not a fan of the lurch towards “smart technology in everything”, but concept of measuring a forward pass with sensors seems doable to me.

          Report
        • Who?

          I agree. I take it (from what’s said above) they’re currently just using it for data collection. Over that time, they’ll be able to work out what a ‘reasonable’ margin of error for forward passes might be. By the time they ever choose to implement it as a referee’s tool, they’ll need to have that well and truly defined. And I think that’s achievable.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Without opening all the source articles again, my recollection is that the manufacturer was pretty excited about real-time forward pass alerts being the next stage. Obviously “we’ll see” how such things might appear in the top-level game.

          Report
        • Damo

          I feel like I’m sitting next to Cliff at the bar in Cheers.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Thanks for the clarification Sheldon.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I thought you believed the earth was flat if you were from Qld.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          No we don’t think the earth is flat. There are lots of mountains in Qld. Derr!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          all over my head mate so Yep!

          Report
        • Yowie

          I’ll try a more relatable example.

          Imagine you’re on a train moving at 80kph and you’re chasing a sheep through the carriage at 20kph towards the back of the train….

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha gold. Was just getting there when you stopped. I feel let down

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s supposed to be a physics problem, not erotic fiction.

          Report
        • Damo

          However if it’s a Telstra smartphone it will have to go to the back seat via Mumbai.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          Yowie just being a smart arse, but if we’re all travelling around at 460m per second, then the poor old Earth must be in the throws of disintegration. In truth, you and others in Qld are travelling at a faster rate than I am in Canberra, but nevertheless, Qldlers will never actually catch up to ACTers despite that.

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s an equator speed figure.

          Qld is slower and Canberra is at “vaccine rollout speed”.

          Report
        • donktec

          Here the phone is moving within a moving frame of reference where it is not subject to effects from that frame of reference – unlike say if you held it out the window and tried to throw it back.
          How does that apply to our ball, no idea really, but i got to use something i heard on ‘Cosmos’ many years ago.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      exactly

      Report
    • Greg

      This technology is in your phone!
      Accelerometers let it understand the rate of change of velocity. First integral is velocity and second is displacement (distance).

      Two questions come to mind….
      1. would it be sufficiently accurate for the price we might pay and
      2. do we actually need it?!

      Isn’t one of the pleasures of rugby discussing with the ref why he/she made a decision (that is obviously wrong)?

      Report

      • The accuracy is easy. Accelerometers in an iPhone 4 were considered more than accurate enough to replace a multimillion dollar tracking device back in a 2016 paper for tracking remote exercise for example.

        Whether we need it is one for the philosophers though…

        Report
  • Reds Revival

    Yowie, have you heard any more about the Presidents meeting for the Shute Shield where the #SneakySeven are looking to divorce Western Sydney?
    I have a simple solution to this situation. Give everyone a knife, last man standing becomes the feeder club for the Waratahs.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Yeah I saw a bit of that when picking the four Wednesday rugby stories but decided not to go with it on account of personally knowing stuff-all about NSW clubland (and my “approaching midnight” research and writing energy being finite).

      Better qualified news gatherers might pick it up later in the week.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Not having a go, my friend. The news you put out is excellent and hugely appreciated.

        Report
        • Yowie

          All good, just chatting about the back-office decision. On a similar note, I don’t write game reports because I have feck-all “rugby brain” analytical skills. People would just get annoyed that I would give Tupou man of the match every game regardless of how many cards he got (or whether he was playing…).

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          is it true you are currently patenting the “Smart Arse” Ball Yowie?

          Report
        • Yowie

          I suspect people would enjoy giving it a good kicking.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          It’s his next invention after the Yowie Smart Toilet. It was billed as the Toilet that gives you shit back.

          Report
        • Greg

          Aaron Smith?

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          He’s the deposit you make!

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Makes sense. You haven’t played at Super or International level.

          Report
        • Yowie

          …or club level, or schoolboy level any higher than 5th grade.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          No issue there Yowie – see it happen in every match report by Tahs fans.

          Report
    • Nutta
