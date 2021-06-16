 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday's Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees Haylett-Petty’s new direction, non-whinging Poms, American Rugby keen to hose a World Cup and “thank you linesmen” getting a rest after a recent event.

Haylett-Petty looks to Japan

Wallaby, Force player and  Rebel  Dane Haylett-Petty, 31, is off-contract with the Rebels at the end of the season and is poised to reignite his career in Perth club rugby before taking up a new contract in Japan, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Concussion has caused Haylett-Petty to not play a professional game for more than seven months since a Bledisloe Cup match on 31 October 2020 in Sydney.

DHP is yet to fully cover despite months of rehabilitation and a brief stint in Brisbane club rugby, However, Haylett-Petty insists doctors haven’t told him to retire and that a comeback is still on the cards.

Haylett-Petty, who is back into contact training, says he hopes to run out in Perth club rugby next month in what is a very different environment to the Test arena.

“I’d love to be there,” Haylett-Petty said of his omission from a 38-man Wallabies squad that was named on Sunday.

“I actually had a call from Dave Rennie before he announced the squad just checking how I was going, so I really appreciate the support the whole time.

Rumour has it that Haylett-Petty is off to play in Japan’s Top League, or to be a stunt-man for Band of Brothers actor Damian Lewis.


Lions not whinging about quarantine

British & Irish Lions hooker and Welshman Ken Owens believes the strict Covid-19 restrictions facing the squad can act as a strength rather than a weakness for the upcoming tour of South Africa. 

The Guardian reports that Owens insists the biosecure bubble will make team-bonding easier.

The Lions will allocate key responsibilities including overseeing entertainment and laundry while, as was the case four years ago, choir practice is expected to be introduced again. Take a wild guess which nation’s contingent of players are up for that.

“We are lucky in some ways because we are in a bubble and we’re very tight together,” Owens said. “It’s easier to get those social connections going because you don’t have people drifting off here, there and everywhere. We are restricted to what we can do. Obviously we are not sharing rooms so we do tend to spend a lot more time down around the team room, because you don’t want to be isolated.”

If the Lions have to quarantine upon their return at the end of the tour they will spend 10 weeks in a bubble environment with Warren Gatland recently warning:

“The rugby side takes care of itself, so it’s important we get the other stuff right and think about the players’ mental health.”

The Commonwealth team’s stoicism can be contrasted with their Gallic colleagues carrying-on like côtelettes de porc about hotel quarantine for the upcoming Wallaby test series.

Proposed conditions include minimal contact with each other outside training at a separate venue, players eating individually in their own rooms, being unable to hold team meetings in a large room and a limit of one visiting mistress per player per day (with no accumulation of unused mistress privileges).

Yanks in the running to host a Rugby World Cup

USA Rugby has been “formally accepted” as one of the candidates for the 2027, 2029 or 2031 Rugby World Cups, all of which are being awarded in the middle of 2022 according to ESPN.

GAGR offers a warning regarding Adam Ashley-Cooper’s eyeliner to those watching the video.

Australia is on the front foot for the 2027 tournament having launched its bid last month.

However the United States at last appears to be making headway in growing the game domestically with the professional Major League Rugby expanding into new markets in 2021 in what is its fourth season of existence.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan whet the appetite of World Rugby administrators to solidify the game’s global footprint, with the United States deemed a key target.

Attention for Major League Rugby has been boosted by the introduction of the LA Giltinis,  with a playing roster of star former international players, such as Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Bill Meakes, Ruan Smith, JP Smith,  with Stephen Hoiles as Senior Assistant Coach and Adam Freier as General Manager.


Touch judge who allegedly attacked female players suspended

Women's Premier Rugby QLD (Photo Credit: Brendan Hertel/QRU)
The Murdoch Press reports that a touch judge has been stood down from all rugby activities in Queensland after being at the centre of a shocking incident at a women’s GPS v Brothers game in which he allegedly verbally abused and grabbed a player around the neck.

GAGR offers a language warning to those watching the video at work.

Queensland Rugby Union general manager community rugby Gaven Head said following an investigation into the incident the Judicial Committee had considered an initial brief for a Code of Conduct breach against the man.

“A hearing date will be set with the agreement of parties involved.”

“The individual has been stood down from all Rugby activities until the hearing is conducted and a subsequent outcome.”

Video footage shows a GPS player tackling a Brothers player who appears to be winded by the hit. As the Brothers player is laying on the ground the linesman, who is a volunteer with Brothers, rushes onto the field to check on the player. He then starts walking towards a GPS player pointing his finger and can be heard swearing at her before he appears to grab the woman. GPS players then run to their teammate’s defence.

    Something I’ve noticed creep in to the Australian game in last few years is full backs sitting wayyyy too deep.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/65bdce97f2d0be6a70daf5c12fad42f65c23687147ab04aded315c05237b60b8.png

    • Keith Butler

      Sort of reminds me of the bygone days of playing rugby on Old Deer Park, Richmond in London. As the name implied the deer ran wild an spread their largesse on the ground. We had to tangle them off the pitch and watch where we fell. Roo pooh a bit bigger though. Those were the days.

      • onlinesideline

        As we always say, as long as its a fair game.
        Roos and Deer both are these days.

    • Damo

      Dare I ask, is this a Wallaby selection trial?

      • onlinesideline

        No this was actually the moment these guys stormed the Waratahs training paddock and said “Until you sort your shit ut we are taking over. ENOUGH.”

  • onlinesideline

    Thanks Yowie
    TBH it would be great to see OZ get the nod re WC but if the yanks got it, I think it would be absolutely sensational over there. Huge stadiums, all packed out, massive support from genuine rugga lovers. Anything to counter the soyboy movement in America at the moment and give the workers something traditional and old school to enjoy. I wonder if we would see Prince Harry in the stands ?

    • Patrick

      They are awarding three of them so there’s room for both us and them

      • Alister Smith

        I reckon giving the US 2029 and 2031 would be a good plan.

        • Perth girl

          Yes Force have announced all those signings. I would just like to point out that Pasitoa is Perth born and Fines was given a chance by the Force a couple of years ago before he left!

        • Alister Smith

          No argument from me. Force lost a few of the players they developed when their coach went (was forced to go) to the Rebels. I think Force/WA have the right structure in place to develop their own juniors, (probably better structure than the two more established states) it is not realistic to expect them to have 100 per cent local content right from the get go and, even if they were in a position to do that it is good to see transferability across all sides so we know our best players are getting an opportunity to play good minutes.

        • Brumby Runner

          And Issak left the Brumbies Academy to join the Force originally. Before that, played club in Brisbane. Many organisations have a claim to him.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie. Good luck to DHP and I hope he goes ok on his comeback. Pretty poor that no one has really stepped up to claim his place in the squad and I think if he was fit he’d still be the best 15

    If players haven’t come to terms with COVID restrictions by now then they really are demonstrating that they are as stupid as some people like to say. All part of life now and like everything you can use it positively or negatively

    Well I hope that Australia gets the RWC. The Yanks can have the next one and yes I’m selfish

    I wonder if that touchie was related or otherwise involved with the player that got tackled. What a complete arse and he deserves everything he gets

    • Happyman

      Mate apparently the touchie is the boyfriend of one of the Brothers players. There are quite a few allegations running around about that game which I won’t go into on this platform but it is fair to say they are not pleasant.

      TBH they are my two least favourite clubs in the Queensland comp. GPS have had issues at a couple of home games this year and I believe are putting things in place.

      One of the issues as I see it is the ladies game is at a good standard now and they are still getting the lowest level of referee so on field and off field frustrations are coming to the boil as the officiating is not at the same level as the game.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I hear that a lot. I’ve refereed a couple of ladies games and really enjoyed them. The coaches have said they usually don’t get good referees and I’ve heard the same here in Canberra. Pretty poor actually

    • Patrick

      In France’s defence if the Lions were being asked to put up with the ridiculous conditions they are the Lions would have just said gtfo and gone somewhere else.
      I don’t think they have any objection to a bubble (they’ve been in one for most of the year anyway at least until the coach broke it and gave half the team covid). But the idea of quarantining essentially individually is frankly batsh*t.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        right up until the time a player is positive and spreads it to others in the group

        Report
          Yes but they are all vaccinated and about a quarter have even already had it, so while that might happen they also might all get measles.

  • Reds Revival

    Originally I was annoyed with Les Blues for quibbling about our generous isolation plans, especially when COVID is such a debacle in their country. That was until I heard that they were all fully COVID vaccinated. Not sure what’s the point in getting the vaccination if you still have to isolate. Any ideas why? Apart from disrupting their preparations.

    • Who?

      Because we haven’t rolled out our own vaccine program, we just haven’t really bothered thinking about it. You’d have seen last week the Qld CHO prevented a fully vaccinated (both doses) parent from meeting his new, very premature baby in hospital..? Both parents (the vaccinated father and the mother who’d be the source of any Covid infection until baby was born) were prevented from seeing the baby, in spite of the vaccination, in spite of the request being made on ‘compassionate grounds’.

    • Crescent

      The inner cynic suggests that it plays well politically to ensure that we enforce a blanket quarantine policy. Not sure where the scientific evidence lays in terms of quarantine vs vaccine efficacy, but it feels like public health theatre to some extent. Everyone gets hotel quarantine. Unless you are a famous actor. Or politician…..

      “Overpaid sports stars” on the other hand invite unflattering headlines and the asking of relevant questions

      • Reds Revival

        So I am guessing that we are still claiming the moral high ground on this one?
        Bloody whingeing Frogs…

        • Crescent

          Seems to be the preferred path – it played well with the public of the Aus Open (allegedly), so we can stick with what we know. Welcome to the New Hermit Kingdom!

        • Yowie

          I’m certainly conflicted. The French requests seem reasonable (a facility attached to training grounds and less separation of the team from each other).

          On the other hand, objectively, a bunch of stripy-shirt-and-beret-with-onion-string-wearing, thin-moustachioed, bicycle-riding, cheese-eating, blitzkrieg-not-resisting , goose-abusing, philandering wine-sniffers deserve every inconvenience they might come across.

        • Keith Butler

          You forgot garlic sniffing and snail crunching. And while you’re about it hop off and get me some frogs legs.

        • Yowie

          Yeah. It occurred to me afterwards that “chain-smoking” and “submarine contract breaching” should have got a look-in somewhere too.

    • donktec

      Vaccination is not 100% effective, and we have a low risk approach. Unless they have been in a bubble in France for 2 weeks, then lets be on the safe side (is the thinking i imagine), and yeah, there is grumbling, perhaps rightly so, when we allow businessfolk, movie tarts, etc to bend the rules.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m still annoyed. The full vaccination means they have a high percentage of not catching the disease. They can still pass it on and as a group can still have a +ve result that can spread to others, especially through the hotel support staff

      • Yowie

        I just thought of something!

        What if Australia had proper Quarantine facilities (not in hotels) AND a vaccine rollout in the style of a first-world country?

        • donktec

          you must be dreamin’!

        • Funk

          Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…you make me laugh sometimes.

        • Greg

          Yowie, yowie, yowie…..

          we need to talk.

          I lean towards any political party that can present a coherent argument, develop policies that support our vulnerable, and have the skills to organise a p*ss-up in a brewery. Sadly, the current Federal crew struggle on all of those points. [let’s not go to the NSW-RU]

          On the other hand, the state govts, of all persuasions, seem to be going OK.

          I got my first vax dose this morning. Join the queue guys.

        • Yowie

          I don’t want to turn this into another “Yowie rants a lot” day, so I’ll keep this brief.
          Since Regan & Thatcher there is a strong thread of that side of the isle that views “government” as something that needs to be wound right back to being on the bones of its @rse so taxes can be lower and free-market unicorns can do their thing*.

          That type of core belief is not a good fit when, b*gger me! There [will be / are] massive bushfires, or a massive health & economic crisis, which nominally could benefit from government leadership, policies, spending, etc.

          [* “in theory” – let’s leave corporate welfare out of this for the moment]

        • donktec

          do go on! those “rants a lot” days make for good reading between meetings :)

        • Yowie

          I probably test a few people’s patience with the constant attempts at jokes. Adding to that “constant half-baked, left-leaning* rants” might be a bit much.

          Note also my line of attack (or one of them) against Alan Jones to the effect of “just because a person can string a persuasive point together doesn’t mean they know what they are talking about”. Usually I don’t have any particular experience/training/insight into the rant topics so “hypocrite alert”….

          [*or is it just “anti fruitcake Right leaning”? I don’t know if the moderates on the Right are getting scarce or if I am shifting left.]

        • Mike D

          The whole system has shifted to the right over the last 40 years. As a marker point, consider Malcolm Fraser. He was Liberal party PM until 1983. Over the years the LNP has drifted away from his position and so has the ALP. By about 2010 he was endorsing the Greens and supported GetUp. And he was a real blue-blood squatocracy type. So, no, you’re not leftist, you’re a reasonable centrist, like most people of thought and considered approach, it’s just modern politics has gone a bit insane.

          Report
        • Yowie

          To quote Frankie Boyle
          “…so far to the right that it conceded the political centre ground to Judge Dredd.”

        • Alister Smith

          Aisle rather than isle…unless you are having a crack at the Force…in which case the I will let Habitual Offender and Perth Girl take the lead.

          Not that I am itching for a political argument but I think the Feds have done most things right, low death rates and a pretty good economic performance, I am not entirely sure what the left has to criticise as the budget and economic response was pretty Keynesian and right out of the Labor playbook – about as far fromReagan and Thatcher as you can get. For the most part we have kept our people safe and apart from some lockdowns in some states have had minimal disruption compared to some parts of the world. The main issue with the roll out was that puts us behind some parts of the world is that we didn’t have domestic manufacturing capacity which we have since built pretty quickly. We’re doing OK. The UK and US are vaccinating quicker but they also lost hundreds of thousands of lives.

        • Greg

          I think quarantine and vaccines are the key federal responsibilities. Both have a few problems. and…. “It’s not a race”

          Agreed re the financial response. There was a brief period in Q2 last year where Mr (no name) stopped trying to score points and deflect… and actually just work the problem. It was refreshing and…. it has gone now.

          Health is a state responsibility. In March last year all sorts of prep was done…. turned out not to be needed but all states were ready for a lot.

        • Mike D

          LNP response was definitely not Keynesian. The sugar hit they injected was helpful, though late, but targeted businesses first, not people. They gave money to the wealthy to pay workers, hence we have businesses making profit from Jobkeeper. (And sending it OS in the case of Daimler). Compare ALP in the GFC, money pumped into households (people) first, then businesses by getting households to buy services (pink batts, solar, nbn). Money paid to businesses for specific services- school halls- that have an actual asset to show for it.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Christmas Island mate

        • Brumby Runner

          Like we used to have? Before the error of the ways of big government was brought to our attention?

        • Who?

          Yeah… Palasczcuk wants to stick quarantine down the road from me. Yet my local hospital hit ‘Code Yellow’ (beyond capacity) 3 times in 8 days in the last reporting period, currently runs on average at 124% of capacity…. They chose not to bother planning the desperately required new hospital in the state budget released this week. And we’re supposedly fine to add Covid support for a quarantine camp?!?!

          I’m less worried about the quarantine facilities and more worried about the supporting health services. After all, it’s leaked from HQ once up here, and leaked from Hospitals twice. Whilst my hospital’s beyond overstretched (had to go there, couldn’t physically distance, apparently the Minister thought that was ok?!), they’ve done a decent job with HQ.

      • Patrick

        No, they can only pass it on by getting it. And even if they do get it whilst vaccinate they have a pretty low chance of passing it on since the vaccine means you develop a very low viral load —> basically are not contagious.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          OK I guess then maybe they do have a right to complain then.

        • Greg

          I am a different sort of doctor…. but my understanding was that the vaccines mainly prevented serious illness rather than whether you became ill at all.

        • Nope, please see my response above. I am the right kind of doctor.

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          This is the old regime. The new strains are far less predictable. Two of my colleagues (both vaccinated) got it. One is 26. Both were super careful about hand-washing and mask-wearing. Thankfully, both displayed only mild symptoms, but enough to bother getting tested. The Delta and Kappa strains are not only more virulent, but are also affecting younger people more severley on average than the earlier ones.

          That said, I want the quarantine system in Australia overhauled. For my wife and I (both vaccinated) to arrive with our 4yo, it would cost $4500 for a 2-week stay in a hotel (aka the most likely place in Australia to catch it).

          We’d be happy to rent ankle bracelets and undertake to shelter in place for 2 weeks, with a garden at least to let the little guy run around in. After a 5-minute hug with my mum, we’d have to apply to leave and come back to our jobs and the place we own (I stress this, as some Aussies have questioned why expats don’t just move back. To what income source? Where would we live? What about our stuff?).

          There has to be a better way, so I agree that some pragmatism re the Gallic Garlic Garglers would be useful. I’m just trying to point out that caution is still advised despite vaccination, until herd immunity is achieved. And have a general whinge, so thanks for indulging me.

        • Patrick

          First, what is this site for if not for ranting…:)

          I am sorry for your friends but I basically don’t believe that this is a statistically valid point, at most, I could imagine that the AZ vaccine might be less efficient since the UK used that massively (and the French team would be vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer most likely):
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fc1c846c70ddedbc613aab35b794be7cce0c8f0c72488a63a0e8d8c75fc69cb9.png

    • Hambone

      One would think if team is fully vaccinated then atleast the quarantine conditions (eating alone in rooms etc ) or length of time might be eased somewhat..
      They would be coming from a lead up bubble aswell, mistresses included one would hope.

    • Brumby Runner

      The simple answer I believe is that being vaccinated doesn’t stop a person contracting and passing on the virus – just reduces the severity to the vaccinated party. As Who says, our rollout program for the vaccine is woefully deficient, so there is still a large. or largish, chance of the virus being spread by the French despite their own level of protection.

      The thinking behind the quarantine would be as protection for the masses of Aussies who might otherwise be at risk.

      • That’s not entirely true. There’s good evidence that in vaccinated people – and we’re talking probabilities here not absolutes, which I’ll get into later – most people develop neutralising antibodies. That means their immune system kills the virus, in the same way someone that’s had it and recovered has antibodies that kill the virus. In those that don’t have neutralising antibodies there is also a protective effect, so you get less severe disease, you’re less likely to go to hospital and so on. If you have neutralising antibodies you may have a short period while you’re still able to transmit the virus (there’s really not a good way to test that but it’s far shorter – transmission generally requires a reasonably high virus load and neutralising antibodies stop you getting there and/or stop you staying there for long.

        At least one of the reasons the data about reduced severity of infection came out first is that it’s really easy to track quickly. In the UK we vaccinated people (with high take up rates) mostly according to their clinical risk. The elderly and those with underlying conditions making them most likely to die or need hospitalisation were vaccinated first, and we moved down through the age bands. (There were exceptions for staff in front line care, emergency services and the armed services who were treated earlier too.) If you notice that people over 80 are no longer going into hospital with Covid when you’re tracking every hospital admission every day because you’re frantically worried the NHS might explode it’s really easy to track that the vaccine is reducing the severity of infection. Tracking that they’re getting neutralising antibodies when this age group are all self-isolating and trying their best NOT to get exposed is much harder – for totally understandable reasons. But the data has emerged as the vaccine has rolled out wider and wider – and this week the UK is making the first dose available to all adults, second dose will be available to everyone over 40. People are not just seeing a reduction in severity, people who are exposed to the virus are not seeing disease at all – neutralising antibodies.

        This is a numbers game. The UK has vaccinated (both doses) just over 30M people (52% of the adult population). Like a lot of medicines different people react differently. But there’s almost nothing (maybe headache medicine) that 30M people in the UK take in six months. The trial suggest the vaccines will actually work in about 27M of those 30M but even in those, there will be a spectrum, for some it will be a great response, for others less good. You probably have neutralising antibodies in the best reactors, reduction in severity of infection in the mediocre reactors, and then no detectable change in the rest. In a little while we’ll have some data on exactly what that break down is but at the moment, collecting that data is still happening.

        • Patrick

          Thanks, great points!

  • Who?

    So the way to be a “Non-whinging Pom” is to be a non-Pom..? Welsh people aren’t Poms. :-P

    I honestly can’t believe DHP’s talking about coming back. It’s his call, and I wish him nothing but the absolute best, but, taking this long to recover, I couldn’t risk it…

    • Crescent

      It would be a tough call to walk away from a sport career ahead of time – but in my books, a year out of the sport because you are still dealing with concussion side effects – the body is telling you something important. I would hope that there are people in the code working with DHP on the next phase of his career off the field, because it is sounds like he is closer to that phase than anything else.

    • Yowie

      Although, a Welshman is a Pom when an Australian wants to annoy that Welshman. See also “annoying an Irishman” and “annoying a Scotsman”.

      • Who?

        I’m no Pom!!! There’s no more offensive thing one could say than to accuse someone from Eire of being a ‘Pom’! That’s not annoying an Irishman, that’s ‘seeking harm’. :-P

    • I’m glad someone else raised that first. I imagine calling Ken Owens English, particularly in an Aussie accent is best done from a very great distance!

  • donktec

    thanks Yowie, just wanted to give a nod of appreciation for “côtelettes de porc “

  • Cunning Linguist

    Excuse my ignorance, but have the Frenchies announced their squad to face the Wallies yet? i can’t remember seeing it anywhere?

    • Crescent

      As I understand it, the French are yet to commit to even getting to Australia. I, for one, won’t be buying my tickets until they actually land in Aus. The quarantine issue is a sticking point. Again, the inner cynic kicks in – what benefit will the French get from an 11 day tour? Their key players are still in their domestic comp playing finals. So we are going to see France A, B and probably C sides in three rapid fire tests where they spend more time in a hotel with extremely limited options to prepare than anywhere else. All to bank some Pacific Pesos that don’t amount to a lot of Euros – it should not be a surprise that the French union is baulking at this late stage.

      • Yowie

        I have bought tickets, so your rational cynicism is discomforting.

        Please revert to “she’ll be right mate” on this issue to stop my cognitive dissonance from flaring up.

        • Crescent

          I offer my sincere apologies.

          She’ll be right.

          Wallabies too good.

          Next the Bledisloe, then to claim Bill!

          I may gotten a little bit carried away…..

        • Yowie

          Just before the test season starts is usually the time of year for such happy-but-deluded thoughts.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I’m still not convinced it’ll go ahead

      • Hambone

        Reading that article on matt Phillip from rugby.com .. he talks of the french players really keen for this tour.
        They all wear the les bleus with pride with any opportunity they get.
        I think its the suits playing checkers on quarantine conditions as they will be separated from their mistresses and fromage and heaven forbid they will have to slum it like the players for a few weeks.
        Sacre le bleu..

        Side note, very comforting to have matty P back in the engine room..

        • Keith Butler

          Would have like to see him paired with Cadyrn Neville. Plenty of grunt not a lot of finesse. Just as locks should be.

  • Greg

    I wish Dane Haylett-Petty a full recovery.

    But after 7 months and still not recovered from concussions, it might be time to hang up the boots.

    I don’t know what other strings he has in his bow, hopefully he has some study or a trade to rely on. I can imagine it is pretty confronting to face retirement a few years earlier than you hoped.

    • Perth girl

      He used to have a food supply business with his sister, not sure if it is still running

    • Keith Butler

      I think you’re right Greg. Very difficult for someone that loves the game that also pays the bills to give it up prematurely but alarm bells should be ringing for DHP. Future health is too important imo. I know it’s not quite the same but at that age we think we’re indestructible. Having had a knee replacement and full shoulder reconstruction over 2 years tells me it ain’t the case. I wonder if our SR clubs have processes in place to support players who retire prematurely through injury – further education etc?

    • Alister Smith

      He’s 31…he has had a better run then some. I imagine there is a temptation to get another good contract in Japan after the disruption of the last couple of years but he’s taking a chance that he does permanent or even more permanent damage.

