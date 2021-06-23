Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby news sees vintage Red exports to the UK, hand-wringing about the 2022 Super season format, the candidates to be the next ex-coach of the Tahs and some analysis of the high tackle & concussion numbers.

Bryce Hegarty signs with Leicester Tigers The Leicester Tigers have signed 28-year-old Bryce Hegarty according to GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson and the Leicester Mercury. “Bryce’s positional flexibility – capable of playing at fly-half, full-back and in the centres – adds valuable depth to our squad as well as bringing with him a strong kicking game and successful goal-kicking record.” said Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick “In addition to what he brings on the field, Bryce is an impressive person off the pitch and the type of character we want at our club, contributing to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.” Born in Brisbane, Hegarty played under-20 representative loig for the Brisbane Broncos before making the switch to rugby union with a 2013 debut with the Rebels. He moved to Japan Top League team Toyota Shokki Shuttles in 2015 before returning to Australia with the Waratahs in 2016. In 2018, he returned to Japan with the Ricoh Black Rams for one season before coming home to the Queensland Reds, making his 100th Super Rugby appearance against the Brumbies in Round Eight during the Reds’ title-winning 2021 season. —- Lost in Translation Embed from Getty Images Leicester hooker Tom Youngs was charged with “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game” following a fiery clash against Bristol that ended in a brawl at full-time. According to Fox Sports, the US publication Insider Voice ran an article with the following headline to the amusement of many: “Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers prostitute charged by RFU after Bristol incident”

Super Rugby 2022 format? Embed from Getty Images Rugby Australia will continue with five Super teams, but the board is divided over the direction of Super Rugby. RA Chairman Hamish McLennan told Fox Sports that the board is “oscillating between the benefits of a local competition versus a competition where you play the best in the world”. McLennan believes a draft, which allows New Zealand players to play for Australian teams and still be eligible for the All Blacks, will benefit the competition and the two nations at Test level. “Our Australian Super Rugby clubs need to be more creative in terms of how they backfill player depth issues if they have weak spots. I’d look to what the Force are doing as the way forward.” McLennan said. He added it was important Australia be fairly remunerated and not short-changed if it was to head into a Trans Tasman competition. He proposed the competition be split equally like it is in the Rugby Championship, where the pot is divided equally between the SANZAAR unions (Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa). There are two schools of thought over the direction of Super Rugby, which could still see new representation from two Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua. The first, which would be supported by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, is a fully fledged trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition where Australia’s teams play New Zealand’s on a weekly basis. The second advocates for replicating this year’s competition structure, which saw Australia’s five teams play over 10 weeks and include a final series before a crossover competition with New Zealand. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, McLennan said “We like the idea of including Fiji and Pasifika but we’re not sure how it’s going to be fully funded over the long term.” Although most New Zealand Super Rugby sides have already completed the bulk of their recruitment and retention for 2022, neither Moana Pasifika nor the Fijian Drua have even announced a head coach. Rugby Australia is thought to be looking at a conference model for Super Rugby Trans Tasman, in which Moana Pasifika will join the New Zealand side of the draw and the Fijian Drua are in the Australian side – if the new franchises stack up. The winners from each conference would then face each other in the final, guaranteeing that one side from the Australian conference would be in the final. A competition structure was hoped to be finalised by the end of June, but that is expected to be delayed to July.

Masochist short-list of three or four The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the highly-profitable Waratahs have settled on Darren Coleman, John Mulvihill and John Manenti as the three leading applicants for the rugby coaching gig with the most potential for success in Australia. Coleman led Warringah and Gordon to Shute Shield titles before following several other Australians to the Los Angeles Giltinis, but has not yet moved to LA as was initially planned. Mulvihill is a former assistant coach at the Western Force between 2005 and 2009 and has been working overseas for much of the last decade, including in Japan’s Top League at the Honda Heat and Kintetsu Linersas then as head coach at the Cardiff Blues. Manenti is the current Australian women’s sevens coach and would be available to take the Waratahs job after the Tokyo Olympics. He coached Eastwood to three Shute Shield titles and is still the director of rugby at the club. However Simon Cron is sought after by new Waratahs chair Tony Crawford and RA, who will both reach out in the next 48 hours to ask whether he is genuinely interested in the role. Cron led Northern Suburbs to a Shute Shield title in 2016, coached the Junior Wallabies and formed part of Daryl Gibson’s staff before being poached by Steve Hansen at Toyota Verblitz. Cron signed a one-year extension with Toyota just before the Waratahs sacked Rob Penney and subsequently decided it would be disrespectful to apply for the NSW job, possibly remarking “Oh dear, what a pity, never mind”. Interim co-coaches Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker missed out on the final cut.