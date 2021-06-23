 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby news sees vintage Red exports to the UK, hand-wringing about the 2022 Super season format, the candidates to be the next ex-coach of the Tahs and some analysis of the high tackle & concussion numbers.

Bryce Hegarty signs with Leicester Tigers

Bryce Hegarty in his 100th Super Rugby game

The Leicester Tigers have signed 28-year-old Bryce Hegarty according to GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson and the Leicester Mercury.

“Bryce’s positional flexibility – capable of playing at fly-half, full-back and in the centres – adds valuable depth to our squad as well as bringing with him a strong kicking game and successful goal-kicking record.” said Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick

“In addition to what he brings on the field, Bryce is an impressive person off the pitch and the type of character we want at our club, contributing to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.”

Born in Brisbane, Hegarty played under-20 representative loig for the Brisbane Broncos before making the switch to rugby union with a 2013 debut with the Rebels.

He moved to Japan Top League team Toyota Shokki Shuttles in 2015 before returning to Australia with the Waratahs in 2016.

In 2018, he returned to Japan with the Ricoh Black Rams for one season before coming home to the Queensland Reds, making his 100th Super Rugby appearance against the Brumbies in Round Eight during the Reds’ title-winning 2021 season.

Lost in Translation

Leicester hooker Tom Youngs was charged with “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game” following a fiery clash against Bristol that ended in a brawl at full-time.

According to Fox Sports, the US publication Insider Voice ran an article with the following headline to the amusement of many:

“Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers prostitute charged by RFU after Bristol incident”    

Super Rugby 2022 format?

Rugby Australia will continue with five Super teams, but the board is divided over the direction of Super Rugby.

RA Chairman Hamish McLennan told Fox Sports that the board is “oscillating between the benefits of a local competition versus a competition where you play the best in the world”.

McLennan believes a draft, which allows New Zealand players to play for Australian teams and still be eligible for the All Blacks, will benefit the competition and the two nations at Test level.

“Our Australian Super Rugby clubs need to be more creative in terms of how they backfill player depth issues if they have weak spots. I’d look to what the Force are doing as the way forward.” McLennan said.

He added it was important Australia be fairly remunerated and not short-changed if it was to head into a Trans Tasman competition.

He proposed the competition be split equally like it is in the Rugby Championship, where the pot is divided equally between the SANZAAR unions (Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa).

There are two schools of thought over the direction of Super Rugby, which could still see new representation from two Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua.

The first, which would be supported by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, is a fully fledged trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition where Australia’s teams play New Zealand’s on a weekly basis.

The second advocates for replicating this year’s competition structure, which saw Australia’s five teams play over 10 weeks and include a final series before a crossover competition with New Zealand.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald,  McLennan said “We like the idea of including Fiji and Pasifika but we’re not sure how it’s going to be fully funded over the long term.”

Although most New Zealand Super Rugby sides have already completed the bulk of their recruitment and retention for 2022, neither Moana Pasifika nor the Fijian Drua have even announced a head coach.

Rugby Australia is thought to be looking at a conference model for Super Rugby Trans Tasman, in which Moana Pasifika will join the New Zealand side of the draw and the Fijian Drua are in the Australian side – if the new franchises stack up. The winners from each conference would then face each other in the final, guaranteeing that one side from the Australian conference would be in the final.

A competition structure was hoped to be finalised by the end of June, but that is expected to be delayed to July.


Masochist short-list of three or four

Simon Cron uses the old Jedi mind trick

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the highly-profitable Waratahs have settled on Darren Coleman, John Mulvihill and John Manenti as the three leading applicants for the rugby coaching gig with the most potential for success in Australia.

Coleman led Warringah and Gordon to Shute Shield titles before following several other Australians to the Los Angeles Giltinis, but has not yet moved to LA as was initially planned.

Mulvihill is a former assistant coach at the Western Force between 2005 and 2009 and has been working overseas for much of the last decade, including in Japan’s Top League at the Honda Heat and Kintetsu Linersas then as head coach at the Cardiff Blues.

Manenti is the current Australian women’s sevens coach and would be available to take the Waratahs job after the Tokyo Olympics. He coached Eastwood to three Shute Shield titles and is still the director of rugby at the club.

However Simon Cron is sought after by new Waratahs chair Tony Crawford and RA, who will both reach out in the next 48 hours to ask whether he is genuinely interested in the role. Cron led Northern Suburbs to a Shute Shield title in 2016, coached the Junior Wallabies and formed part of Daryl Gibson’s staff before being poached by Steve Hansen at Toyota Verblitz.

Cron signed a one-year extension with Toyota just before the Waratahs sacked Rob Penney and subsequently decided it would be disrespectful to apply for the NSW job, possibly remarking “Oh dear, what a pity, never mind”.

Interim co-coaches Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker missed out on the final cut.

Reducing concussions or PR BS?

Izaia Perese gets a red card.for his tackle on Hunter Paisami

The Guardian’s Michael Aylwin has crunched the numbers to conclude that current Rugby policies are having little impact on head injury and concussion numbers.

The chances of a head injury assessments (HIA) when the tackler is upright are 44% higher, which is why the stated aim of the red-card policy is for tacklers to bend at the waist.

But of 611 HIAs in a World Rugby study, only 164 occurred when the tackler was upright. It is thus possible to calculate the very best hypothetical reduction we could expect if we were never to see another upright tackler again: 50 out of the 611, or 8%.  The number of HIAs resulting from a high tackle was 18, or 3%.

Aylwin concludes:

“This is at heart a PR battle, and it is real. Rugby will never face a winding-up order on health-and-safety grounds, but it could wither from the ground up as parents and their children turn away. In such a context, a blow to the head in a high-profile game is just a bad look. Waving red cards is the easiest way for rugby to look as if it is doing all it can. The blame for the game’s crisis is thus shifted on to the scapegoated players, those same poor souls taking the pummelling in the first place for our entertainment.

If rugby can live with that as a necessary evil in the battle to win hearts and minds, so be it, but this purge by red card is of next to no health benefit to the players. Its only merit on that front is to give them a break from the pummelling while they serve their bans.”

  • Huw Tindall

    The head contact laws are about minimising risk of concussion, not completely removing it. That would be impossible and we’d need to essentially okay touch rugby. Just because the laws haven’t massively reduced concussions (yet) doesn’t mean it’s been a failure. Sure it’s good PR but to insinuate that that is all it is is disingenuous IMO.

    Anyone else impatient for the Crapaud series to start? July 7 feels an age away.

    • Keith Butler

      Not being pedantic Huw but crapaud means toad the French for frog is grenouille. I am looking forward to meeting up with certain fellow GAGRians in Brissie irrespective of whether we’re playing Frogs or Toads.

      • Reds Revival

        Not to be confused with a crouton, which is a stale piece of bread, sealed in a plastic bag to keep it fresh…

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      absolutely mate. Got to start somewhere. The Froggies will be a bit stronger than some are reporting I think. I mean their 3rd team almost beat England last year

  • Jason

    Regarding concussions I think we are completely missing half of the equation. Actually more; the tackler is the most likely player on the field to get a concussion, yet we ignore good tackle technique, we have an attacking player who is allowed to do whatever they want. I think we need to start considering a framework to punish attacking players who are putting themselves in a dangerous position going into contact, as well as who go into contact recklessly.

    We also need to punish tacklers who don’t hurt anyone but use poor technique, currently we have an outcomes based system. So that means if I go into a tackle and do everything right but due to some misfortune, I make high contact, doesn’t matter that I was completely correct in my tackle technique, I was the tackler, I made high contact, I get punished. If we were operating under the above framework we could consider — that attacking player was out of control, they put themselves into a dangerous position going into that contact, did I use correct technique. Maybe the attacking player ducked at the last second causing me to contact their head and we can reverse that penalty…
    Similarly, if I’m like Owen Farrell and have never learnt to tackle correctly, the referees can be empowered to penalize one of the many near misses. Because a back tackle attempt that is a near miss might actually be worse for the game than a good tackle attempt that does cause incident. I mean this is the whole reason we have good tackle technique, to reduce the number of incidents. So if we can force every player to constantly use good technique we can reduce a whole lot of risk that otherwise requires us to wait for an incident. These kinds of frameworks will allow rugby to stop being passive about Head Injuries, and start actually dealing with them. By punishing attacking players who go into contact in a reckless or dangerous way protecting the most vulnerable person on the field (the tackler), and also proactively punishing poor tackle technique that’s dangerous to everyone on the field and again often the tackler.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I get what you’re saying and I agree with the need to teach people how to tackle correctly. Not so sure on punishing a player who sets himself up for a tackle but I do agree that there are things a ball carrier does that we should address. The trouble is it all becomes very subjective and that would be hard to manage, especially at the lower levels.

    • Keith Butler

      So what happens if a tackler lines up a player in what is good technique but the tackled player moves position so that the tackle gives the appearance of bad technique? As KARL has pointed out below, very subjective and difficult to manage.

      • Crescent

        That is the point of the mitigating factors – the player moving into the tackle shifting to put themselves at risk – such as a significant drop in height – is already grounds to mitigate the “high” contact. This is already part of the framework

        • Keith Butler

          Thanks and agreed.

    • Wonky Donkey

      Haha remember when Karevi got pinged in the last RWC for leading with an elbow. First and last time I ever saw that. It is what you are talking about though. Focus on the attacker. Do we need more rules?

      MOAR RULZ! Two arms wrap Good, shoulder charge Bad! Bahh

      It does need the nuance for player safety, but I am a simple guy. Beer in summer, wine in winter.

      Im conflicted

      • Yowie

        Nice work with the Animal Farm reference.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate players leading with their elbow like that have been penalised for years. Kerevi was just a high profile one at a time when this sort of thing was in the news. It is and always has been against the law and has been penalised frequently

  • Crescent

    Thanks Yowie. On the head contact front – Michael Alwyn does not want to account for the fact the high level of sanction is about getting players to correct a technique. This takes time, and the ultimate aim to to reduce the total number of HIA’s, and conversely, lower the risk associated with repeated blows to the head.

    Looking at the study, we can see the tackler actually carries the onus of risk for a HIA, and in the introduction, mentions that head to head contact “accounted for the the greatest number of tackler HIAs…” – therefore, getting the tackler to lower their height is low hanging fruit in reducing the total of HIAs, which are being used as a yard stick for concussion events. Ultimately, responsibility for the rash of red cards lies with the players taking ownership of their technique.

    I may be a little biased on this today – last night I happened to run into a guy I used to play with, who took a head knock the season after I changed clubs, and hasn’t been able to play since, and still suffers the side effects some 15 years down the track. Nasty stuff happens inadvertently, but these kind of initiatives can reduce the likelihood of life altering injury.

  • Reds Revival

    I can see the headline now-
    NSWRU Chase Cron-ic Redemption.
    You have to feel sorry for Gilmore and Whittaker who did everything in their limited powers to right the ship, but then condemned to failure by the Board’s ineptitude. Considering the sh!t sandwich they have been given, I wouldn’t be surprised if they sought employment elsewhere – I certainly would after being treated that way.
    Clearly, even changing the Board hasn’t changed the toxic culture in that part of the world.
    Good luck trying to get some world class players!

  • Reds Revival

    I am sad to see Hegarty go.as he was one of those players who just had a great game sense of which way to pass (think Speights try against the Crusaders a couple of years ago), and when to time the pass (like his offload to McReight for the questionable disallowed try against the Highlanders).
    One of the things that I really like about the Stan coverage of club rugby is watching the up a coming players. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Vodogo from Wests called in as Hegarty’s replacement, and Halaholo from UQ called up as Harry Wilson’s back up.

    • Keith Butler

      Yes, good luck to him. I remember when he first came to the Rebs as a youngster that he had promise but as was the usual practice they let him go. To me, he was like a curates egg, good in parts. He will be a very good utility player for the Tigers particularly when George Ford is way with England.

    • Damo

      Agree on the club rugby viewing RR. I was very impressed with Carter Gordon’s younger brother Mason playing at 10 for Wests on the weekend. Pity he is now on the Rebels roster.

  • onlinesideline

    These Japanese – while good to watch their national team, have been a right royal pain in the neck for both aussie and kiwi rugby. They take our players and our coaches, where the hell is it going to end. Be gone with them I say. Blackadder ? – Muster in the troops ! Time to pull the cane out of the cupboard and give them a bloody good thrashing.

    • Reds Revival

      Todd or Ethan?

  • onlinesideline

    Any one got an opinion on the Frog team roster, as in how many of their top players have they left out or who cant play for finals / quarantine reasons ?

    • Yowie

      The Aust rugby website news section has a few items on that. That line of thought missed the cut for today’s news, as did the story about most of the Olympic-winning women’s sevens team coming back together.

    • Custardtaht

      Having seen the Frog roster, I want to Rib it, but I feel they will have the legs on us and hop away with a 2-1 series win.

  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    “the rugby coaching gig with the most potential for success in Australia.” Outstanding word-smithery. Big Ups on that Yowie.

    I have to say it’s nice to see a whole heap of Australian coaches in that competitive field though.

    I don’t mind the concept of national selection being open as long as you’re playing in the Super comp. I think it’s sensible and would work to our favour over time.

    I’m old enough to remember all the hoohah over introducing seat-belts and RBT. 10yrs after those initiatives the numbers were fractions of what they started out as and everyone had moved on. The only constant in life is change lads. And if you don’t see the change then you’re the one not engaged in life.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I agree it’s nice to see Australian coaches in the selection process but I’m a bit concerned that the level of responses is a bit low

  • Reds Revival

    I read an article yesterday (so I hope that I am not stealing one of tomorrow’s topics), that the WB coaches are awarding gold, silver and bronze medals at each day’s training, based on intensity and application. The theory is that if they go to select a player, and someone else in their position has been regularly on the podium, then they will award it based on form.
    This certainly reinforces their stance of selecting those who deserve it most. It also gives every one of the 38 the incentive to train as hard as they possible can. While it sounds a bit gladiatorial, I love it! It really reinforces Rennie’s mantra of having a dark side.

    • Yowie

      Interesting and probably a good thing.

      I recall that George Smith was a bit of a lazy trainer but a motivated demon on game day. Hopefully this system doesn’t skew things so far that those types of players are benched in favour of players who “train really well”.

      • Nutta

        There certainly is that. But George is what I call a ‘genius-laziness’. Genius laziness is not a constant thing – it’s doing what the subject considers ‘just enough to get by’ as opposed to all-out effort each time. So it responds to the environment. So when reflecting on similar folk I’ve encountered over the years, in this situation, Georgie would up the level of output to just enough to get enough gongs to get by. It’s relative. Like how Sam Scott Young used to go into the gym and pump his bis & tris then go stand next to Knuckles Connelly wearing a singlet, or how Tim Horan never ran flat-out but always seemed to be ‘just fast enough’. They adapt to do just enough to ‘get in’. Bastards.

        • Yowie

          Another unreliable recollection from autobiographies – heading into the 1999 RWC final apparently the trainers/coaches etc. tabled an intensive program and the senior playing leadership responded to the effect of “get f****d”.

          The players’ view being that they needed a light training week heading into the final so they had some petrol in the tank, fewer injuries etc.

        • Nutta

          But considering your point further, there is the problem with the aspirational target. I talk to kids training in various codes next to my kids (early-mid teens). They don’t talk about wanting to be a pro soccer player or basketballer or AFL player. They talk about wanting to a pro athlete. Being the pro-athlete is the target – not being a gun footballer or swimmer etc. They really don’t care what the sport is, just as long as they are being paid to be an athlete. I liken it also to the idea of “I want to be famous” – yeh but famous for what?

          I reckon that’s a problem because it’s getting to be no longer about the sport itself. The beauty of the sport – eg what makes rugby the special thing it is, and the very ideal of committing to something bigger than yourself – is lost in the beige of simply being a a self-centred pro. I see that as a threat to the very ideal of community sport because folk won’t keep playing and contributing to rugby because they love rugby, rather they will stop playing sport altogether when they can’t be an ultra sportsperson getting paid at all. That’s a problem for the game.

        • Yowie

          My little fellow currently wants to be a Youtuber. I would trade that for “want to be a pro athlete”.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah but how many times have we heard how well they trained and yet performed shit on the day. I do like it as it keeps the pressure on and if it means that some established players lose their spot because they aren’t performing then I’m very happy

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    thanks Sully, here’s my 3rd attempt. I’ll obviously have to keep the language down a bit this time.
    I’m a bit with RA on the Super rugby. I also have a lot of doubts about the sustainability of the PI teams and I think there needs to be a lot of work done to set this up before they can be added to the competition. I don’t think that if you see how bad the management of their national teams have been over the years that they have enough management and governance in there local rugby unions to take this on and be sustainable so I think RA is right to ask questions. I really like the current format and I think that it should stay. I don’t agree with making two conferences as I see having an Australian team automatically get through as rewarding poor performance and I’d suggest that the conference system has done enough of that over the last few years. Rewarding poor performance just ensures that it continues. RA and the franchises need to do a proper analysis of why the teams performed so bad and what is needed to change that and then do that. Australia certainly has the players with ability so it’s not that. I think it has more to do with the way the game is managed and governed but I think it’s something Australia has to fix. I don’t agree with the draft proposal as I don’t see anything in this that benefits NZ players. All it does is get some payers who won’t make a NS team coming in and taking the place of an Australian player.

    Good luck Hegarty I hope the future goes well. He may not have ever shone really bright for the Reds but he certainly is part of why they are where they are now.

    Not sure on the post on HIA. Everyone knows it’s the tackler who suffers most injuries. I’m really happy with the high tackle protocols as I think it is making things safer for the players and I think it is making the game more attractive at the grass roots. I find the whole article very negative to rugby and really question what he’s trying to achieve with it. It looks to me as an attack on the game and I’m not sure that is warranted

    Interesting selection choices for the Tahs. I guess all the experienced and successful coaches weren’t keen to join a franchise with such a poor governance and management structure. Can’t say I disagree and I’m not sure if I was going to be a coach that I’d want the Waratahs as part of my CV anywhere so I can understand no really quality guys responding.

    • Yowie

      Regarding the article on head injuries – a measure can simultaneously be “good” and “making a minor dent in the problem statistically”. A bit like life jackets on airliners or the couple of nights a month where I don’t have a drink that evening.

      It’s probably a matter of opinion where the latest framework sits on the spectrum between “well-intentioned” and “cynical PR”.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I personally think it is well intentioned with a dash of “cover my arse” but I don’t agree there is any cynical PR in there

A reclusive Reds-supporting bushland creature.

