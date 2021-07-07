Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees anticipation of the French test series reach fever pitch, John Kirwan’s Pacific solution, Wallaroos PONI list announced and Coleman’s plan to turn the Tahs around quickly.

Aust v France – 1st test tonight! The so-called second-string French side have come out of stifling quarantine conditions and are anticipated to playing without fear off the back of low expectations. But according to Kurtley Beale “It’s an exciting bunch. They always play an unpredictable style that if you are lazy, not focused or not switched on they will pounce and create opportunities that leave you 15-20 points behind,” “You can’t blink an eye against them.” “They play a brand of rugby that is exciting, that everybody likes to watch. They’re obviously doing something right there.” Justin Harrison predicts: “The first 10 minutes against the French is absolute prison rules.” “You think ‘hang on, this isn’t rugby, this sounds like 15 men just having an absolute go at each other’ and that’s exactly what it’s going to be.” Tim Horan says that “As a player, as a fan, as a commentator – you never know what you’re going to get. You play England, Ireland, the All Blacks or Springboks – you know the style, you know what’s coming. But the French – you just never know, they’re just so unpredictable.” “Everyone talks about the passion the French have but I remember Bob Dwyer before those games saying that the Wallabies need to show they have as much – if not more – passion than the French.” This writer thanks GAGR for the complementary press passes to tonight’s game.

Kirwan spruiks League model for Pacific talent The 102-0 NZ-Tonga scoreline from 3 July 2021 has sparked an interesting discussion on New Zealand’s Sky Sport’s The Breakdown as reported (with embedded video) on RugbyPass. Former All Black, League player, international and Super Rugby coach John Kirwan highlighted the central contracting system in New Zealand creates a disincentive for Pacific Island players to represent their home nations. He contrasted New Zealand Rugby’s central contracting system with that of the NRL, which has removed conflict of interest from the equation with a separation of club and national control. “Central contracting probably doesn’t help,” Kirwan explained . “If you are playing for an NRL side, and the majority of your money is coming from your club, then you can play for your country.” “…if the majority of the money is coming from the national body, you want them to stay and play for you. But, if you are actually born in Tonga and you are getting the lion’s share of your money from your Super side, then maybe that changes stuff.” The panel also discussed the disincentive to a player representing their country of birth that is created by limited eligibility rules in countries such as Japan or New Zealand (Super Rugby clubs can sign a maximum of three internationally-capped foreign players) with the corresponding benefit to the richer country in terms of available player pool.

Wallaroos PONI list announced The Wallaroos have announced a 40-player Players of National Interest (PONI) squad following the Super W season. “*” denotes new addition into squad. “Reds” denotes awesome: Iliseva Batibasaga (Tahs), Destiny Brill* (Reds), Emily Chancellor (Tahs), Bree-Anna Cheatham (Reds), Georgia Cormick (Rebs), Lori Cramer (Tahs), Piper Duck (Tahs), Anita Faimasui-Brown (Tahs), Georgina Friedrichs (Tahs), Aleena Greenhalgh (Reds), Grace Hamilton (Tahs), Fiona Jones (Tahs), Eva Karpani (Tahs), Grace Kemp (Brums), Atasi Lafai (Tahs), Kaitlan Leaney* (Tahs), Michaela Leonard (Brums), Lucy Lockhart (Reds), Ashley Marsters (Rebs), Lillyann Mason-Spice (Brums), Jemima McCalman (President’s XV), Arabella McKenzie (Tahs), Tiarah Minns (Rebs), Tiarna Molloy* (Reds), Layne Morgan (Tahs), Mahalia Murphy (Tahs), Sera Naiqama (Tahs), Bridie O’Gorman (Tahs), Siokapesi Palu* (Brums), Liz Patu (Reds), Pauline Piliae (Tahs), Christina (Reds), Cecilia Smith (Reds), Tayla Stanford (Brums), Maya Stewart (Tahs), Adiana Talakai (Tahs), Jade Te Aute* (Rebs), Margot Vella* (Tahs), Melanie Wilks* (Reds) & Ivania Wong* (Reds) General Manager, Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins said “Rugby Australia looks forward to announcing new Test match dates for the Wallaroos shortly.” “We are working hard with all our partners to confirm the revised schedule, following the postponement of the PacificAus Sports Wallaroos Samoa Test series, due to current COVID-19 restrictions.” A master of understatement, GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson notes: “RA also confirmed the process has begin for the new coaching staff following the resignation of the Wallaroos Head Coach and Assistant Coach.” Nathan probably also reported Hurricane Katrina as “a low-pressure system”.

