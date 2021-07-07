 Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees anticipation of the French test series reach fever pitch, John Kirwan’s Pacific solution, Wallaroos PONI list announced and Coleman’s plan to turn the Tahs around quickly.

Aust v France – 1st test tonight!

James Slipper passes for Izzy's try

James Slipper passes for Izzy’s try

The so-called second-string French side have come out of  stifling quarantine conditions and are anticipated to playing without fear off the back of low expectations.

But according to Kurtley Beale “It’s an exciting bunch. They always play an unpredictable style that if you are lazy, not focused or not switched on they will pounce and create opportunities that leave you 15-20 points behind,” “You can’t blink an eye against them.” “They play a brand of rugby that is exciting, that everybody likes to watch. They’re obviously doing something right there.” 

Justin Harrison predicts:

“The first 10 minutes against the French is absolute prison rules.” “You think ‘hang on, this isn’t rugby, this sounds like 15 men just having an absolute go at each other’ and that’s exactly what it’s going to be.”

Tim Horan says that “As a player, as a fan, as a commentator – you never know what you’re going to get. You play England, Ireland, the All Blacks or Springboks – you know the style, you know what’s coming. But the French – you just never know, they’re just so unpredictable.”

“Everyone talks about the passion the French have but I remember Bob Dwyer before those games saying that the Wallabies need to show they have as much – if not more – passion than the French.”

This writer thanks GAGR for the complementary press passes to tonight’s game.

Kirwan spruiks League model for Pacific talent

Cheika to Kirwan - Yeah, we'll play it tight

You-know-who-I-mean (L) and John Kirwan (R) in 2014

The 102-0 NZ-Tonga scoreline from 3 July 2021 has sparked an interesting discussion on New Zealand’s Sky Sport’s The Breakdown as reported (with embedded video) on RugbyPass.

Former All Black, League player, international and Super Rugby coach John Kirwan highlighted the central contracting system in New Zealand creates a disincentive for Pacific Island players to represent their home nations.

He contrasted New Zealand Rugby’s central contracting system with that of the NRL, which has removed conflict of interest from the equation with a separation of club and national control.

“Central contracting probably doesn’t help,” Kirwan explained . “If you are playing for an NRL side, and the majority of your money is coming from your club, then you can play for your country.”

“…if the majority of the money is coming from the national body, you want them to stay and play for you. But, if you are actually born in Tonga and you are getting the lion’s share of your money from your Super side, then maybe that changes stuff.”

The panel also discussed the disincentive to a player representing their country of birth that is created by limited eligibility rules in countries such as Japan or New Zealand (Super Rugby clubs can sign a maximum of three internationally-capped foreign players) with the corresponding benefit to the richer country in terms of available player pool.


Wallaroos PONI list announced

Lucy Lockhart

Lucy Lockhart

The Wallaroos have announced a 40-player Players of National Interest (PONI) squad following the Super W season.

“*” denotes new addition into squad. “Reds” denotes awesome:

Iliseva Batibasaga (Tahs), Destiny Brill* (Reds), Emily Chancellor (Tahs), Bree-Anna Cheatham (Reds), Georgia Cormick (Rebs), Lori Cramer (Tahs), Piper Duck (Tahs), Anita Faimasui-Brown (Tahs), Georgina Friedrichs (Tahs), Aleena Greenhalgh (Reds), Grace Hamilton (Tahs), Fiona Jones (Tahs), Eva Karpani (Tahs), Grace Kemp (Brums), Atasi Lafai (Tahs), Kaitlan Leaney* (Tahs), Michaela Leonard (Brums), Lucy Lockhart (Reds), Ashley Marsters (Rebs), Lillyann Mason-Spice (Brums), Jemima McCalman (President’s XV), Arabella McKenzie (Tahs), Tiarah Minns (Rebs), Tiarna Molloy* (Reds), Layne Morgan (Tahs), Mahalia Murphy (Tahs), Sera Naiqama (Tahs), Bridie O’Gorman (Tahs), Siokapesi Palu* (Brums), Liz Patu (Reds), Pauline Piliae (Tahs), Christina (Reds), Cecilia Smith (Reds), Tayla Stanford (Brums), Maya Stewart (Tahs), Adiana Talakai (Tahs), Jade Te Aute* (Rebs), Margot Vella* (Tahs), Melanie Wilks* (Reds) & Ivania Wong* (Reds)

General Manager, Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins said “Rugby Australia looks forward to announcing new Test match dates for the Wallaroos shortly.”

“We are working hard with all our partners to confirm the revised schedule, following the postponement of the PacificAus Sports Wallaroos Samoa Test series, due to current COVID-19 restrictions.”

A master of understatement, GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson notes:

“RA also confirmed the process has begin for the new coaching staff following the resignation of the Wallaroos Head Coach and Assistant Coach.”

Nathan probably also reported Hurricane Katrina as “a low-pressure system”.


New Tahs coach talks-up fast turnaround

151010_Darren_Coleman-min

Are you sure this is the entire GAGR picture library of me? Over.

Newly-appointed, nominally 3-year Tahs coach, Darren ‘Gary’ Coleman has outlined his intentions in an interview with Nine’s Roz Kelly.

“I remember I took over Gordon and they were dead last, won one game out of 18 and people said it would take years.”

“It only took two” (to win the 2020 Shute Shield title).

“I’m probably a bit more positive, I’m a glass half full guy” which is just as well.

“There’s no doubt there’s some weaknesses in the roster, there’s some key positions that if you can get the right person in there, that’ll allow some of the other players to play better.”

“I’m not here to take years, I want to get some genuine progression quickly and keep building.”

The 25-year coach said Waratahs chief executive Paul Doorn had assured him that the club could spend the full salary cap next season after Penney was forced to operate on the smell of an oily rag this year.

“We want New South Welshmen where possible, we want New South Welshmen playing for NSW,” he said.

“But it’s not a given, if we need a short-term fix for a key position, we may have to do that, just to allow those young players to be able to get the quality of ball they need.”

Coleman is yet to appoint his assistants as he and the club work out whether incumbents Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker will stay.

Related Items
  • Keith Butler

    Don’t know about fever pitch, it’s bloody freezing here in the Apple Isle. The G&G are the bookies favourites and rightly so. The French will be an unknown quantity but we should win by 10pts+. However, if the game is close with 20mins to go I reckon our bench will see us over the line. Go the G&G. Couple of hours until Dan the Man’s open and then it’s off to pick up some liquid refreshment for the evenings entertainment.

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      It’s 1 degree on coastal northern NSW KB – Nsw lockdown extended another week too

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Beat you. We’re just below freezing.

        Report
        • Frosty morning

          Minus 2 in the nation’s capital. As Tim Brooke-Taylor said “this cold weather has rendered my brass monkey incomplete”.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          Nice. It speaks to the age-bracket of this site’s jabberers that you didn’t feel the need to explain who TB-T is.

          Report
        • Damo

          A good Goodie.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          So cold I saw a brass monkey walking round with a welding rod.

          Report
        • Yowie

          If this were a League forum a sub-discussion would have opened up about the best way to weld brass.

          Report
        • Greg

          Call a house party?

          Report
        • Yowie

          I like the John Clarke line “so cold I had to snap the dog off the tree this morning”

          Report
        • Nutta

          I didn’t look this morning. Didn’t want to know. But it felt a little warmer than yesterday. Luv the sub-tropical BluMtns.

          Report
        • Hoss

          I’d retire to Leura tomorrow if i could.

          Report
        • Greg

          Does Trent know Leura?

          Report
        • Hoss

          Trevor – he hates it when i call him the wrong name.

          Report
        • Nutta
      • Reds Revival

        It’s was a chilly 17 degrees this morning in the Far North – BRRR!!

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Bloody soft northerners.

          Report
        • Hoss

          Yep, driving through the Valley this morning there was ice on the side of the roads – and frost too.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          so jealous

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Big question for me Reds is are the bars open in Brissie???

          Report
        • Damo

          Call us conservative Keith, but we do tend to wait till 10am.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          So that would be a yes then. One of the fundamental questions to confirm my arrival on 16/7. Subject to sudden lockdowns of course.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Definitely socks-with-thongs weather there at the moment.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I hope you’re not talking about your choice of underwear there Yowie. That’s a mental image that I just don’t want to deal with.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Mrs Yowie likes it…

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Nothing like a hairy mountain beast in a G string. Enough to turn any woman on!

          Report
        • Greg

          Trust me Yowie…. she actually doesn’t!

          Report
        • Yowie

          Yeah, she says that too, but you know how women communicate in mysterious unfathomable ways.

          Report
        • Damo

          “What’s wrong?” “Nothing”.

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Sweet. Sorted then”

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          It’s not hard to understand them. If they say “Fine”, it means everything is not fine. Simples!

          Report
        • Damo

          Lot of babble and nonsense here today. Must be test day excitement. Like when you were 5 and your mum told you “we’re going to the Ekka today”.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Contrasted with primary school excursions to the Ekka: “We’re just going to look at the cows and produce and farm stuff – no rides or showbags”

          Report
        • Damo

          Way back in the day Ekka = August school holidays. Better.

          Report
        • Damo

          Ha ha.

          Report
    • onlinesideline

      expecting Nela and the flying Swan becoming one around the 70th minute.

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    Lazy, not focussed and not switched on…they are our core values – just kidding Go Wallabies

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      not switched on may not be a joke – we lack players with the helicopter view that can take game by scruff of neck

      would that person please stand up

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        “Traffic appears to be moving smoothly, apart from Suncorp Stadium, where the game is at a standstill as the Wallabies all appear to be looking up at the helicopter”

        Report
      • Damo

        Our skipper is more WW2 Jeep. Great motor, tough, covers lots of territory, down and dirty, but maybe too busy to deal with the big picture.

        Report
        • Yowie

          The WW2 jeep is credited as one of the “war winning” elements on the allied side. Either the metaphor is shaky or we need the C47 transport, the Merlin engine and Alan Turing’s code-breaking computer to step-up a bit.

          Report
        • Damo

          I put Bletchley Park near the top of the war winning resources- probably along with US factory production.

          Report
      • Mike D

        JOC would be good to have in there.
        Flash Gordon aka The Commissioner.
        Harry Wilson showing signs of it, though still early days.
        And oddly enough I think Slips may might have some of the nouse you seek.

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Not so much kidding at times

      Report
  • Crescent

    Looking forward to tonight – a real sense of anticipation as we really don’t know what we are going to get. I don’t expect the French team to be an easy match – it should be tight and entertaining stuff. Really keen to see what Rennie can do with the squad as the pre-covid hit outs were pretty lacklustre. Bring it on!

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, Looking forward to the game tonight. I’m not as convinced as some that it’ll be a walk over for 2 reasons. Firstly, the French C team (so less experience than this one) almost beat England and secondly, the players will be pushing for a 6N spot. I think put those together with the close bonding from the isolation and this team will come out firing.

    Kirwan brings up some good points but like all the “good idea” brigade he stops as soon as the realities come into it. He might be correct on the contracting and funding model but where are the Super Franchises going to get this money from? Most of them are cash strapped at the moment and if NZRFU provides the money to them rather than doing it centrally then it’ll come with some pretty strong caveats. Just another typical dumb rugby player with a good idea and no ability or desire to think it through. No wonder he was a shit coach.

    Good to see the ladies moving forward from the debacle that was their coaching team. I hope they get some games going forward as it’d be great to see them on the field.

    Yeah on ya Coleman. How about just keeping a bit quiet and getting some results before you start spouting this crap. All this will do is wind up all the naysayers so when you struggle next year it’ll come back twice as hard. Typical racist actions from the board. F&ck over the Kiwi coach by withholding funding but provide it all to the Australian coach, and that’s even without the complete support from the Mosman dickhe@ds who will give absolute unconditional support to one of their own after spending the last 10 years doing all they could to undermine the Kiwi coach.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      They say Australians can be dumb, but how many times do we have to burn Kiwi coaches before they get the hint?

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I know mate. Although to be fair Australia has only ever got the coaches that NZ teams didn’t want. And like the players they didn’t want who came over here, usually for some very good reasons. I’d say Rennie is possibly an exception except that he was never really in the running for the ABs and wouldn’t have been a real contender until the next search

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          What about Dingo Deans?

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Again, not wanted to coach the ABs at the time

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Robbie??

          Report
    • Hoss

      You had a pastry this morning? Think you’ve woken up hangry.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        No but only 2 coffees so far so maybe that’s it

        Report
    • Crescent

      I am with you on Coleman. Less chat, more action. It will take more than a season to sort that mess out.

      I hear Kirwan, but contracting to the clubs is the NH model – who don’t release PI players for national duties. The investment that would be required with contracting at Super franchise level would also mean wanting to represent your nation becomes a disincentive to spend on that player – so the choice is to turn your back on your country, or limit your career. Families don’t get fed on honour alone, and for many players doing the travel, the lucrative overseas contracts are the best way to set themselves and their families up financially. It is going to take WR to flex their supposed muscles to ensure players are free to represent their home nation without penalty.

      Report
    • Yowie

      To be fair to Coleman, what else are you going to say when you have a media interview commitments and the journalist asks “what are you planning on doing when you start coaching the team?”

      “No comment” doesn’t exactly feed the 2022 marketing machine.

      I recall going to a Qld Rugby Q&A breakfast (?) right after Link was appointed Reds coach. McKenzie admitted under questioning that he was going to try to utilise the backline talent that was clearly in place. I didn’t think he was an ahead-of-himself **** for answering the questions.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I guess that’s true and he should say something positive but comparing results he got in one team a few years ago to the Super Franchise seems a bit much to me and I would rather him say something about the way forward like Link did rather than talk about his previous roles as though they have any bearing on what happens next. Maybe I’m still secretly hoping he fails just because I have such a deep loathing of the board that brought them to this situation

        Report
        • Yowie

          I thought my Tahs dislike ran deep, but it turns out I am a mere “fair weather” Tahs hater compared to some.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Oh Dude, you have no idea…

          Report
      • Greg

        Somewhere realism bites….

        What about…..

        We had a bad year, it wasn’t due to lack of effort, but we just had key gaps in the roster. It’s going to take years to turn that around…. but we start today. Anyone tells you something different, they are dreaming.

        Hello boss? Do I have a minute? Sure. I will be right up

        You can see why I am on a fixed-term contract :-(

        Report
        • Yowie

          [Here I am defending Tahs people, but here we go…]

          The full interview in the linked video doesn’t come across as bad as the extracts I’ve pasted in the summary above. I have probably not helped by starting the summary with “Yeah I’ve kicked-@rse in the past” slightly out of context.

          Report
        • Crescent

          Having now watched the interview, it is probably a bit more tempered than it first appears. Some nice ideas about winning back the supporters, and sounds to me like he has some reservations about being able to recruit the right players.

          But how did you miss the golden bit about Justin Harrison having to be helped from the field by his girlfriend at the time?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Saw that bit but it missed the cut. It has occurred to me that “just before midnight” isn’t the best time for my mental sharpness with the final edit. I also missed adding this gem about Brandon Paenga-Amosa’s weight target challenges that I had intended to shoehorn in somewhere:

          “I got married, and I’m not blaming my wife, but my wife’s a great cook. You want to enjoy the first part of your marriage.”

          https://www.foxsports.com.au/rugby/wallabies/wallabies-vs-france-2021-australia-team-news-brandon-paengaamosa-weight-issues-dave-rennie-queensland-reds-montpellier-french-top-14/news-story/f273a5acf53b1711168e2f8c550d60f5

          Report
        • Crescent

          Bahahahaha – some ready puns for BPA, like if he hits his weight targets like he hits the lineout….. it almost writes itself!

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I liked Moses reply this week about where the Wallabies are in their quest for the World Cup.
          “We’re still at the foot of the mountain”.
          The man is a realist, and happy to call it the way it is while still remaining upbeat. It is sooo refreshing.

          Report
        • donktec

          Kind of a biblical reference that fits with the Moses vibe. Perhaps he giving a coded message to GAGR – he will ascend the mountain not once, but several times!

          Report
        • Yowie

          From memory the real Moses was a bit fuqn disappointed with his group’s conduct at a significant point in the story.

          Report
        • donktec

          Something to do with worshiping a false idol, who might that be in rugby mythology?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Hmm. The “golden calf” would have to be someone wearing gold that a lot of money had been put into, but was a false leader for the chosen people.

          Report
        • donktec

          ahahahahaha!

          Report
        • Damo

          Please, no Richie stories today.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Yes he smashed game plan one and had to go back up the hill and get another set. Let’s hope the players haven’t made a Cadbury Old Gold bull (sorry had to get the product placement in) while he was restringing his ukelele.

          Report
        • Damo

          Apparently he has been busy in his room the last couple of nights chiselling out the game plan.

          Report
        • Yowie

          If they are a PITA to chisel out of stone I’m starting to understand why Cheika just had the one.

          Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Sir John – you do centralised national contracting because that keeps everyone focused on the AB’s. It’s what is best for NZ rugby. It may sound harsh, but that’s the point isn’t it? To do what’s best for YOUR country? Wasn’t that the point of the crisis meetings in Auckland after the 2003 World Cup? By the way, Player>Team>Competition contracting was also the exact loophole exploited by by John Ribot and Super League in 1995.

    Good luck Mr Coleman. Dem’s fighting words, but what else are you going to say? Nah, it’s all just crap and it will take years…? I despise the Tarts, but more because I despise NSWRU and SRU for being the elitist, myopic, self-obsessed despots they are. But Oz rugby is stronger when the major Franchises are strong, so go well that man.

    I see the BIL vs Jarpies series is about to implode because of C19 infections. I still reckon they should have relocated here for the duration and finished with an ANZAC vs BIL extravaganza. It would have been huge.

    I’m trying to stay off the topic of the Wallaroos coaches. They are just shit-pathetic excuses for men. And whilst I’m happy with RA for moving quick, the apology to the women (‘to anyone offended‘) was not sufficient, the impact on the shit-bags ex-coaches is not hard enough (yet) and the recruitment and review mechanisms of RA in oversight of these people who have demonstrated clear & obvious issues with managing women in-general leaves me with little comfort regarding the scrutiny applied to the suitability of the replacement coaching team. Are they going to be another pair of miscreants who will see the role as nothing more than an imposed inconvenience on their way to bigger and better things as well? We will see. I hear two Wallaroo squad members have already quit with one openly declaring to be going to League. Fk me.

    Great to see Test rugby back. Got my Pringles, got my whiskey and warned the kids…

    Report
    • Hambone

      Well said on the ladies debacle.. what an absolute bunch of turkeys.. and the piss poor attempt by RA to try to sweep under the carpet quietly. I wouldn’t blame them for shifting to league..

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Kirwan yet again proving why he should stick to playing and perhaps commentating on games – even he is better than Marshall.

      It’ll be interesting to see where the BIL series goes. I guess the Boks at least have a ready made excuse as to why they are still No 1 despite not playing anyone decent since forever. The idea of a series based here with an ANZAC team at the back sounds awesome but no way will they agree to losing all that money, even if we offered to pay them for coming here

      Report
      • Nutta

        Oh I agree – it wouldn’t happen. Again mate we are talking what would be best for our game objectively versus what folk will do in their own self-interest. It would be a bit like an elitist Sydney rugby school leveraging some form of tenuous community need – perhaps like leveraging vulnerable aboriginal communities – to get themselves Covid shots before anyone/everyone else. It couldn’t possibly happen yeh? Surely we wouldn’t be that baldly shameless in our own self-interest versus that of the larger community yeh? Would we? Nah… Don’t be silly… Bloody Hell.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I think like me mate you need either a pastry or another coffee. Or a whiskey

          Report
        • Nutta

          I am warm wrapped in the cloak of my own sanctimony (apologies to Lord Nelson).

          Report
        • Yowie

          I just searched that phrase to get the reference and this page came up. Can you throw me another clue Re the original?

          Report
        • Nutta

          It’s an unconfirmed quote attributed to Lord Nelson after the Battle of the Nile where a Night Watch Lt offered Ol Horatio a cloak against the night chill and allegedly he replied “No need. I am warm wrapped in the cloak of my love of Empire”. What utter shit.

          Report
        • Yowie

          2 mins later below decks to barely-suppressed laughter:

          “…and you’ll never guess what Old Mate said next…”

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I like the joke about Nelson’s brown trousers

          Report
        • Yowie

          That touches on the broader theme of philanthropy being PR cover/misdirection for scandalous tax avoidance, pillage, etc. by the philanthropist.

          Surely NZ Rugby and many others who benefit from Islander talent have some sort of “crumbs for the island nations” charity-type program.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I always liked Eddie Jones take on The Breakdown NZ when he said that NZ have the best three academies in the world – Fiji, Tonga and Samoa!!

          Report
        • Yowie

          I don’t think Australia, England, European teams, Japan, etc. etc. can throw too many black kettles either.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I think we have a nominee for mixed metaphor of the year!!

          Report
        • Yowie

          I fuqn love mixed metaphors. “it’s not rocket surgery” etc. Inspector Grimm from The Thin Blue Line had a few crackers. “It’s my @rse on the line and I don’t want a c0ck-up”

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah but while there are few players born out of NZ, Like the Ioane’s in Japan, Frizzell & Tuungafasi in Tonga, Laulala in Samoa they all arrived in NZ as kids and grew up here. I’m not sure the NZRFU should be paying money to other nations just because their parents came over as immigrants when they were kids. Lets face it all of the players in NZ and Australia are from immigrant families if you look back far enough.

          Report
        • Yowie

          On my limited understanding, it would be a great help if the Test eligibility rules were modified to the effect that:

          (a) players with Tier 1 or Tier 2 nation caps could still later play tests for their Island nation of birth/heritage; and

          (b) uncapped players playing a Test for (eg) Tonga are not precluded from later Tier 1/2 representative opportunities.

          Currently there seems to be a disincentive for up-and-coming Islander players to play for their home countries and also an impediment for no-longer-selected-but-still-fit veterans from reinforcing the (eg) Tongan test team.

          I’m sure the issues are much more complicated than my toe-in-the-water crack at it here.

          Report
        • Mike D

          I like the idea, but how does it work when Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji are ranked 1, 2, and 3 after all their talent goes back to play for them?

          Report
        • Yowie

          They would probably be like the Socceroos. A bunch of Aussies come back from high-paid European club gigs to play Soccer tests (?) and World Cup early rounds for Australia out of sentimentality (rather than much money), then go back to their main jobs.

          Australia isn’t scaring Brazil with Soccer, but our national team is not getting belted either, people get to see their heroes in national colours. it’s a win-win.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I imagine you would have to apply the same set of rules across all nationalities or ethnicities for the sake of equity. You potentially then have every Kiwi, Saffer and Aussie with a home nations grandparent able to qualify for them.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Yeah, I’m sure it’s tricky. Personally I’m not against special exceptions for the island nations that contribute so much to this game in terms of playing talent.

          The special Pacific exception might need to be tinkered with from time to time (fresh can of worms there of course).

          Report
    • Damo

      Yep, there goes mid week Dry July!

      Report
      • Nutta

        Wasn’t ever even a pretense Dude.

        Report
      • Hoss

        False hope mate, I always then binged during Siptember, Grogtober, Nipvember

        Report
        • Damo

          You forgot Auguzzle.

          Report

    • Two quit, one to league..
      Not the first either over the last few years, seemingly always after dealing with one of these 2 bung-stains.
      I’m still too pissed off to continue..

      Report
  • Hambone

    Nothing better than the smell off a rugby test in the morning.. smells like victory …
    And so starts our 2021 campaign…
    I don’t think the lads will be buying into this C team shit. The passion of leus bleus is well known.
    I think we will be ready for them judging by matty Phillips welcome home black eye I spotted in the press shots…
    Wednesday night beers, don’t mind if I do kind sir.
    Lets go boys

    Report
  • Yowie

    Cue the “raising the average IQ of both countries” Kiwi response.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    No mate. Fair call

    Report
  • Damo

    And if you have freeboard on your credit card, just a couple of doors up from Newstead Brewing is the Malecon Bar. A choice of rums to make your head spin- literally.

    Report
    • Yowie

      I shall see if the largesse of my employer extends to a kick-on to a boutique spirits bar on a work night.

      Report
      • Damo

        And beware, they give you a “bloody philistine” look if you mention the word coke.

        Report
        • Yowie

          I may be a hairy woods-dwelling beast but I’m not an animal. The only “mixer” that goes in my spirits is a small amount of water to upon up the aromas (or perhaps ice if it’s cheap stuff).

          Report
  • Hoss

    Good morning GAGR’s

    Is there anything better than the brisk chilly morning that precedes the Wallabies test of the year?

    Rubber – meet – road.

    Come on you gold things.

    Report
  • Hoss

    You going tonite as well – showoff.

    I am currently crook as a dog – will try to drown it tonite with Bourbon otherwise Jetstar sure-as-shite wont let me on the plane

    Report
    • Yowie

      Since it was mid-week I suggested to the boss that the company might want to organise an outing. Didn’t take much convincing. The only hurdle was the delay on Ticketek actually releasing tickets for sale (with one eye on lockdown stuff).

      If the TV cameras cut to the crowd, I’m the one with a light-blue face mask.

      Report
      • Hoss

        ‘bring out the Gimp’

        Report
        • Yowie

          Per the director’s commentary to Pulp Fiction, the Gimp represents the All Blacks…

          Report
      • Reds Revival

        It’s not Waratahs baby blue, is it?

        Report
        • Yowie

          Dammit. Just as well I’ll be hard to recognise.

          Report
  • idiot savant

    568,290 as at June 30, 2018 so probably over 600k by now. Incidentally there is almost the same number of Muslims living here. Hard to work out which group hate Australians the most.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      to be honest I don’t think any of them hate Australians, I think they might get upset at some of the comments they have to live with and may even hate those individuals who make those comments but “hate Australians” s probably incorrect

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Yay!

    Report
Rugby

A reclusive Reds-supporting bushland creature.

Related Items

More in Rugby