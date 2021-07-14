Wednesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wednesday’s Rugby News

Wednesday’s Rugby News, compiled by a bloody champion three beers and one whiskey in on the night of a Wallabies test, sees the soufflé rise, Lions tour dramas, the Reds firm-up their 2022 squad and Quade Cooper’s passport problems.

Pressure on non-Queensland stadia to justify hosting rugby tests Barely more 20,000 fans at AAMI Park (Melbourne) last night witnessed the French win 28-26 as another chapter in the ground’s reputation as a graveyard for the Wallabies. Australia has lost the three inbound Tests played there against Tier One nations (England, Ireland and France) since 2016. Newcastle also has much for which to answer, having hosted the Wallabies’ loss to Scotland in hypothermic conditions on 5 June 2012 and the 15-all draw to Argentina on 21 November 2020. Rugby connoisseurs and academics are rapidly reaching the conclusions that: (a) Suncorp Stadium is the place to host winning Wallabies tests, as will be demonstrated again on Saturday 17 July 2021 8:00pm East Coast Elite time; (b) selecting the three-pointer when right in front of the posts has merit; and (c) Australian box kicks are really paying off – for the opposition; and See the game report link on the GAGR main page.

Lions Tour limps on

World Cup-winning South African captain, Siya Kolisi, is among a fresh clutch of players to have tested positive to Wuhan Spicy Lung according to The Guardian. Springboks’ head coach, Jacques Nienaber, is still in isolation, Rassie Erasmus is back in temporary charge of the day-to-day running of a squad that has recorded another nine positive coronavirus cases, six players and three staff members. Further disruption cannot be ruled out but a sizeable chunk of the squad have at least been cleared to resume training after being confined to their rooms since last Monday. The first Test is taking place on Saturday 24 July, there is precious little leeway available to either hard-pressed coaching team. Warren Gatland’s job is being further complicated by the dispiritingly one-sided nature of the warm-up fixtures. Bryan Habana commented to Sky Sports about the South African ‘A’ vs Lions to be played today. “I think the Springboks players will be going into this very rusty, unfortunately. Given we don’t really know practice-wise what they’ve been doing over the last 10 days.” “They have all been self-isolating. Does that mean they may have had Watt bikes in their room? There hasn’t been a collision potential for sure, so they’ve got a day and a half to prepare for a physically tough engagement.”

Reds’ Recruitment The Reds have locked-in the front row trio of Dane Zander, Feao Fotuaika and Richie Asiata according to GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson. Zander has signed until the end of 2023, looking to build on his 18 Super Rugby matches, including 10 games this year. “I’m a Queenslander. I was born-and-bred here and I’m super excited to have the opportunity to play for Queensland for the next two years,” said Zander. “It’s also exciting to be a part of this group of players under Thorny because I think we’re on the verge of doing something pretty special in the future.” Meanwhile, Fotuaika and Asiata re-signed for next season. Fotuaika was recently called into the Wallabies set-up as an additional training member whilst Asiata made his Queensland debut. “I’m really excited to stay at Ballymore with this group of men,” Fotuaika said. “I am proud to wear the maroon jersey. It’s very special and I’m looking forward to another great year with the Reds.” “I’m excited to keep on improving my skillset and hopefully put that maroon jersey on again in 2022,” Asiata added. After securing Mac Grealy, Kalani Thomas and Isaac Henry last week, Reds GM of Rugby Sam Cordingley was delighted to have the front-rowers locked in for 2022 and see them further represent their home state. “Our front rower’s efforts are a real cornerstone of our game. The depth we have is a credit to the work that Cameron (Lillicrap) and Brad have put into this part of the program,” he said. “Fe, Dane and Richie are all proud Queenslanders who have come through our club and pathway programs – it’s great to have them committed to the Reds.”

