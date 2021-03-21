 Force Fight Reds, but Suncorp Streak Continues - Green and Gold Rugby
Force Fight Reds, but Suncorp Streak Continues

Greg Holmes led Force out in his 150th Super Rugby appearance, over 100 of them for the Queensland Reds.

The Reds came out of the blocks strongly, with Tate McDermott scoring the first try for Reds from a dominant scrum

The Force struck back through their own scrum penalty, converted by Jake McIntyre

The Reds then looked to have butchered at try with Jock Campbell not passing to an unmarked Suliasi Vunivalu, however Hunter Paisami barged over from the breakdown, as Sean Maloney called it “Running out of defenders to run at before surrendering to the try line”

The Reds looked to be gaining control, however the Force hit back through a pick & drive try  from Feleti Kaitu’u, converted by McIntyre. They then went close to scoring again just before half-time, before losing the ball over the line, however McIntyre reduced the margin to just one from a penalty advantage in an earlier phase. Half-time score Reds 14 – Force 13

Force then took the lead through a McIntyre penalty, before Hunter Paisami sliced through for a try after a trade-mark show & go.

The Reds put together a couple of pieces of sparkling rugby, with Bryce Hegarty dropping the ball with the line open on one occasion, and Jock Campbell crossing in the other, with Jordan Petaia and Suliasi Vunivali both featuring strongly.

With time running out, and the Force trailing by 7,  the last 10 minutes was a tense period. Tim Anstee looked to have broken through a few times, but was brought down. Taniela Tupou was penalized for a high tackle on McIntyre, and the Force were pressuring from the resulting line-out, before Brandon Paenga-Amosa won a turn-over to seal the game.

The Game Changer

The Force’s missed opportunity to take the lead with a try just before half-time. A handy lead going into the 2nd half might have been enough to exert enough pressure on the Reds to get the win.


The G&GR MOTM

Jake McIntyre played his best game of the season so far, and his kicking kept the force in the game. But Hunter Paisami was such a powerful runner in the Reds mid-field, he collects the MOTM as well as 2 tries for his efforts.


Wallaby watch

Hunter Paisami impressed again, this time in the No. 12 jersey. Suliasi Vunivali is a certainty to be included in a Wallabies squad. Brandon Penga-Amosa also returned from injury.  For the Force, their starting front row of Greg Holmes and Tom Robertson were strong. Fergus Lee-Warner continues to impress. Sitaleki Timani and Tevita Kuridrani were strong, but younger alternatives may be on the Wallaby radar.

The Details

Crowd: 12,000
Score & Scorers

REDS 26
Tries: Paisami 2, McDermott, Campbell
Conversions: O’Connor 3
Penalties:
FORCE 19
Tries: Kaitu’u
Conversions: McIntyre
Penalties: McIntyre 4

Cards & citings
None

Teams

QUEENSLAND REDS (1-15): 

Dane Zander, Alex Mafi, Taniela Tupou, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor (c), Ilaisa Droasese, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

Reserves:

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Kalani Thomas, Hamish Stewart, Bryce Hegarty

WESTERN FORCE (1-15): 

Tom Robertson, Feleti Kaitu’u, Greg Holmes, Jeremy Thrush, Sitaleki Timani, Fergus Lee-Warner, Kane Koteka, Brynard Stander (c), Tomas Cubelli, Jake McIntyre, Richard Kahui, Henry Taefu, Tevita Kuridrani, Byron Ralston, Robert Kearney

Reserves: 

Jack Winchester, Angus Wagner, Santiago Medrano, Ryan McCauley, Tim Anstee, Ian Prior, Jack McGregor, Marcel Brache

 

  • Four tries to one
    25 defenders beaten to 11
    12 clean breaks to 3
    13 offloads to 3
    11missed tackles to 25
    130 tackles to 85
    The Reds dominated almost every stat, all, almost, undone by losing the penalty count 7-15 and allowing the Force to kick 4 penalties to 0.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep discipline will start to hurt us during the latter half of the season.
      Were you taking photos down inside the boundry line last night?

      • No, Steve is doing photos this year.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Ok.
          Thought I saw you wandering around with a camera. Lucky I didnt come up and say gday. Would have made a complete ass of my self.

    • Jason

      And they just made too many critical errors. Hunter himself bombed two tries. And the team as a whole just let the Force play too much.

      • Mike D

        I wonder how much of “letting the Force play” was the Force finding a way to play. Also, refs are policing the offside line a lot more vigorously – makes the rush defence harder to do so players have a bit more time and space.

    • Who?

      I don’t think I’ve seen a game with so many high tackle penalties and no YC’s…
      Thought Tupou was unlucky to be called for the last one – his involvement was technically illegal (i.e. hands on the shoulders, above the armpits), but Petaia’s contact was higher and (insofar as danger to the head is concerned) was more dangerous.

      Vunivalu made a few very costly errors (like binding onto McReight which voided a try), but I like that, in spite of being a winger, he looks for his support early and often. It’s much harder to coach a bolter to look for support than to coach a bolter to have a go every now and then.

      Great contest – I didn’t think it’d be that close. It’s what TV needs.

      • Mike D

        I’m happy for Vunivalu to make mistakes like that. He’ll learn a lot faster by getting involved than by standing out on the wing waiting for the set play to bring the ball to him. And he’ll get an appreciation for just how subtle some of the forwards work can be.

    • That penalty count is also not including some interesting ref judgements on scrums.
      Good game to watch tho, nice to see the Force changing it up a bit.
      Now just to get rid of some errors….

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      The Reds lack of discipline is always going to be an issue for them and they need to sort it out. It’ll hurt them and will probably stop a lot of players progressing if they aren’t careful

  • Brisneyland Local

    Well good morning GAGR’s. A great game to go and watch despite the rain in the first half. But it was muggier than a muggy thing from muggiesville! BL’s random thoughts whilst contemplating a Marlborough Savvy blanc whilst making lunch:
    – The Reds are finally starting to see that they can win from anywhere. Cool heads are prevailing. They know what they need to do and how to do it.
    – Their handling was poor and let them down a bit.
    – The battle of the scrum was great to watch.
    – Gee the Tongan Thor was counter rucking like a bastard. This bodes well for the Reds and the Wallabies.
    – The Reds attack is looking better and better each game.
    – The Force are certainly improving. Sitaleki was brilliant. Pity Kahui was off with a HIA. McIntyre is improving. By the end of the season the Force are going to be very competitive.
    – LSL really has to watch himself. He is becoming a problem with his discipline. I think it best he goes to the bench and let Uru start.
    – JOC is doing better and better each week in steering his team. I think he is the starting 10 and Captain for the Wallabies, regardless of Hooper being back or not. TBH i dont think Hooper makes the squad. There are better 7’s available to us now from these squads.
    – Hunter Paisami is doing all the right things at the moment, and to be honest Jordan P had a much better game.

    Well looking forward to the batttle of the Sheep Rooters this afternoon. Over to you GAGr’s!

    • Keith Butler

      No arguments from me a great game but the Rebs tear the Tahs a new one and all we get from GAGR is crickets. Very disappointed.

      • Brisneyland Local

        I think we need to to the ring around and get more people including ourselves to write the game reviews. I just think they are lacking the people. It is not a paid gig for them.

        • Keith Butler

          You could well be right BL. Not sure I have the necessary literary skills though. As an afterthought, I do hate the Saders, they are frighteningly clinical. The best side below test level in the world. Mind you they would more than likely beat the miserable SDs by a margin.

        • Brisneyland Local

          I think they would beat most international teams by a large margin.

        • Keith Butler

          Just a thought. Could do a check of how Aussie players in the Premiership are fairing. All the games are shown on Kayo so it should be possible to do an update every week or so.

        • I know there’s a history of players doing better in the Premiership than in Australia.

          Please allow me to introduce you to the latest member of the club. Remember Nick Phipps. Couldn’t box kick, good for at least one pass to touch per game? He now box kicks at least ok and his passes are precise and crisp…

        • Nutta

          …and this young fella Hooking for the Tarts atm. He had a few years away and is close to the Tarts BOG for the last few weeks.

        • Brisneyland Local

          That sounds like a great idea.

      • Who?

        It’s been fairly consistent that the Friday night games – regardless of who’s playing them – haven’t been as well covered by the (volunteer) G&GR writers. I think BLL’s right – nothing untoward about it, just time.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Who, I think it is time the regulars, myself included need to volunteer.

        • I’d volunteer for all the force games BL but no doubt it’ll be a bit like, We won, all good; or bloody refs, cheating opposition, bastards etc.

          Maybe I’m a bit biased

        • Brisneyland Local

          Dont get me wrong,if I wrote the Reds vs tahs match report it would be that, with a lot more swearing. But I am going to try and contact the peep’s behind the scene and see what we can do to help. I have had so much joy from this site, I think it might be time to contribute to keep it going.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Contact made, check email.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          With you on this mate and happy to help

        • Brisneyland Local

          I have reached out to Sully and waiting for some infromation.

        • Yowie

          Go for it BL. I’d put my hand up higher, but I have SFA proper game analytical skills.

        • Reds Revival

          As a second rower, I never got my head out of the scrum quick enough to see how we scored the try (or how the ball was 30m behind us!). Love the game, but not exactly the analytical brains trust we rely on to impartially report on these games!

        • Yowie

          You’re still ahead of a bloke whose playing career peaked in the high-school 5th XV

        • Reds Revival

          Ha! I finally feel like a winner. I made the 4th XV. Beat that sucker!!!

        • Yowie

          But how many teams were there?

          (we had 6 in my year, so cop that slightly-worse-than-me school mates!)

        • Reds Revival

          We had 10. Back when rugby was compulsory…

        • Yowie

          Sounds like a Nudgee number of teams.

        • Nutta

          Steady on. I was a 3rd XV.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Neither do any of us. Where we lack talent we will make up with irreverant humour, and sledging! ha ha

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha that’s never an issue and it’ll generate comments so all good

      • Too Little Too Late

        Hi Keith,
        For the Tah’s fans it’s a relief that there is no match report.
        I was ready to post my first comment for the year about the game and I’m glad I didn’t get to. I try to be positive about rugby and the standard of Super AU is so positive, but the Tahs with the biggest potential supporters are making it really difficult.
        I’m sure the fans of other teams are pretty happy with the year so far, and as an Aussie rugby fan I’m pretty happy.
        Can’t see where the tahs are going to get a win from this year but will settle for being competitive.
        Having watched the Blues v Crusaders today I reckon (with rose coloured glasses on) the Brumbies and Reds would be in the mix come Trans Tasman. Come on Aussie teams.
        Cheers

        • Reds Revival

          Welcome TLTL. What an honour to have two new recruits in the one post game report. Take heart, every team has to go through a low point to rise to the top again. At least, as you correctly point out, the Wallabies will be a better team this year, and the sport as a whole is definitely on the up and up. Good times ahead (unless you’re a Tah’s fan). Sorry, I couldn’t help myself…

    • Who?

      Tupou is now a man. He’s matured. He’s taking the game onto his own shoulders, into his own hands and changing momentum at key points. The two big counterrucks just after the Force scored around 50 minutes… First to prevent Cubelli’s clearing kick, and then to turn over the ball, for Paisami to score… It just looked like Nela had decided, “That wasn’t good enough, we shouldn’t be behind, I won’t stand for this.” Love it!

      LSL gave away two high shot penalties. Lucky not to have conceded a card.

      Very pleased for the Force that they are playing very consistent, disciplined, hard-working rugby. Nothing too fancy, just playing as a team. The fans should be proud.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep Nela is stepping up. I would not have liked to have been on the recieving end of those clean outs, they would have farkin hurt.
        LSL is a big concern.
        I am loving seeing all the teams develop, especially the Force. But am loving even more the Tah’s sucking!

        • Yowie

          The Tahs dominated the last few minutes against the Rebels…

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          7 minutes at the start against the Brumbies too mate

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yeah it was noticeable the moment two Cows left the paddock.

    • Damo

      Spot on with all of that BL- except the NZ Sav Blanc. Cat’s piss, ewwww! TT is an awakened monster.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Normally I will drink Margaret River, but the Lobster Reef proved to be a good drop. Quite surprised.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Sheep shaggers mate. Sheep Rooters are Welsh

  • Mike D

    I thought Vunivalu had a much better game. I like the way he injects himself into the action and then he was looking to offload and move the ball around. Longer term maybe he should be looking at centre and having Petaia at wing?

  • Horsehead

    G’day all, long time reader first time poster, feels strange to be coming out of the shadows!
    Admittedly am a big Reds fan but happy with the win last night. They blew a few try scoring opportunities and if they were more clinical think the score could have blown out a touch but the Force really stuck it to them. How much have the Force improved since Round 1???!!! My two cents below:
    – whilst a fan I think JOC wasn’t at his best. A few mistakes and seemed obsessed with kicking/grubbering behind the defensive line when they had numbers. Wasn’t on his own there, perhaps carried away with the grubber try from the brumbies game?
    – Paisami gets better every game I see him. Gees the Rebels must be wondering wtf they were thinking..
    – thought Jordie P had his best game at 13 since the Super Rugby AU final last year. Regularly ran through the line or over the advantage line, no dropped ball and some silky offloads to his outside man which sparked several raids. Also very strong on D.

    Loving the comp and new coverage so far, great time to be a rugby fan in aus. First post over!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Good to have you on board mate

      • Horsehead

        Cheers mate

    • Keith Butler

      Indeed welcome.Fresh blood just what we need!

      • Horsehead

        Haha thanks, good to be on the team

    • Reds Revival

      Welcome Horsey! Like you, I sat on the side lines before joining the scrum. What made you decide to finally join in?
      BTW, Reds fans are always welcome!

      • Horsehead

        Thanks mate! I can’t say I had a watershed moment but had been meaning to get involved for a while and today felt like a good time to do it.

        • Reds Revival

          I have to ask, is the moniker a Broncos reference?

        • Horsehead

          Nah it’s an old nick name from school days which seemed to stick. Not flattering comparisons either unfortunately!

    • Huw Tindall

      Welcome aboard Horsey! I wish I was a Reds fan as they are starting to really hum. Remember they did this without Daugunu who is a key piece of the backline so plenty of upside. Would you be putting Stewart back in the side at 12 or leaving Hunter there?

      • Reds Revival

        Great question Huw. I have been a big Stewart fan, but Paisami is really settling into that position well, and I felt that he got the best out of Jordy in 13. It was one of JPs better games for a long time.
        Good headaches for Thorn to have.

      • Horsehead

        Thanks Huw. Really tough call to make (but great problem to have) as you can see the different benefits both players bring but I’d be inclined to leave it as is for now. I guess inevitably there will be an injury to someone at some point so think Stewart will have plenty of other opportunities to show his value.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks HJ, definitely a closer game than I expected and it’s great to see how far the Force have come this year. I thought initially the Reds were taking things too easy but after watching it again it was just a great defensive game from the Force along with some really good play of their own.
    Not so sure on the hype around Vunivali. Yeah he shows promise but I think he’s got a lot to learn about where he should be on the field and when he should and shouldn’t get involved. I think he’s a couple of seasons away from the Wallabies yet and I think if he’s brought in too early he’ll be shown up like Koribete was (and still is)

    • Who?

      Hey mate – what did you think of the early penalty Murphy blew against Lee-Warner in the maul? I think it was ASY who went to ground with the ball after it’d been called a maul, and Lee-Warner dove on top of him (he’d been bound in that area). Murphy penalized him, “It’s a completed maul, you’ve got to stay where you are!” I don’t know what law that is, but that makes the maul absolutely indefensible!

      For mine, if the ball carrier goes to ground in the maul, and you’re bound in the maul, you have every right to contest however you want. ASY was off his feet, he didn’t immediately play it, there’s no obligation to ‘roll away’ at the end of a maul and no reason why there shouldn’t be a contest for possession… If Lee-Warner had been pinged for playing the ball off his feet, that might’ve been ok. But for holding the ball in at the end of a maul to enforce the turnover that should be the result of your team defending a maul successfully when you have access to the ball carrier..? Just seemed off.

      • Mike D

        So I thought he went to ground and then tried to play the ball on the ground. Technically that is a penalty, however someone did a brilliant article on this site called, “consistently inconsistent” which specifically looked at the technicalities that are consistently dispensed with to achieve game play. The collapsed maul contest was one of them.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I’ll have a look., Can’t remember off the top

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I’ll have a look., Can’t remember off the top

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        So once a maul goes to ground the ball has to be made available. If not then it’s a handover to the other side. However once a maul is formed you can only challenge the ball by going through the Centre of the maul. Once it goes to ground it becomes a ruck and you can only go for the ball if you have your hands on it when it goes to ground. Going for the ball afterwards is the same as reaching for the ball in a ruck and it’s against the laws of the game

    • Mike D

      Agree on Vunivalu. I think he was shown up more against the Brumbies, but there were signs of improvement just between last week and this week. He seems to have more rugby smarts than a lot of other league converts – looking at him keeping the ball secure but also trying to keep it alive so he has a bit more situational awareness, at least that’s how it looks to me, but still a long way off the complete package.

  • Greg

    @Hoss
    I was in your part of the world on Friday night and as a consequence missed the game.

    I just watched the replay…. Toomua was good for the Rebels – was he injured or rested in the second half? – Hodge seems to get smashed every time he touches the ball…. but where were the Waratahs.

    It is getting pretty ugly.

